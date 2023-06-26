Brown Bear Bread Cafe 225 Brownsville Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brown Bear Bread Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

225 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

Sourdough Breads

Sourdough Loaf

$7.00

English Muffins

$7.00

Italian Loaf

$7.00

Sourdough Pan Bread

$7.00

Whole Wheat Sourdough

$7.00

Muligrain Loaf

$7.00

Specialty Loaf

$8.00

Marked down bread

$3.50

Ciabatta

$7.00

Ciabattini

$5.00

Enriched Breads

Focaccia

$7.00

Brioche

$8.00

Brioche Buns

$8.00

Challah small

$7.00

Challah large

$12.00

Babka

$10.00

Breakfast Pastry

Buttermilk Biscuits (4)

$8.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.00

Muffin

$4.00

Scones

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Special Biscuit

$5.00

Plain Biscuit (1)

$3.00

Sweets

Cream Puff

$5.00

Individual Pies

$8.00

Macarons

$2.00

Macarons x6

$12.00

Profiteroles x4

$12.00

Berry Brioche

$4.00

Stuffed Brioche

$8.00

Cheesecake slice

$8.00

Cake slice

$6.00

Cake truffles

$3.00

Food

Bread and Butter

$3.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

English Muffin BLT DNM

$10.00

Sandwich Extra

$12.00

Spreads

$0.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Parfait

$6.00

Brioche Ham and Swiss DNM

$10.00

Multigrain Turkey DNM

$10.00

Sourdough Roast Beef DNM

$10.00

Challah Waffles

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Hummus and focaccia

$6.00

Crepes

$6.00

Cup soup

$4.00

Soup

$8.00

Gazpacho

$4.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke Cans

$1.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

S. Pellegrino

$2.00

V8 Fruit Juice

$4.00

Turners tea

$1.50

To Order

Brown Bear Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Ham and Egg Sammy

$15.00

Bread and Butter Breakfast

$15.00

Roast Beef on Sourdough

$10.00

Ham and Swiss on Brioche

$10.00

Turkey on Multigrain

$10.00

BLT on English Muffin

$10.00

Grilled Cheese and soup

$12.00

Chocolate French Toast

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Only

$6.00

Burrata Toast

$10.00

Summer Hash

$14.00

Alcohol

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bottle Mimosa

$32.00

Maestro del Pomidoro Glass

$9.00

Escudo Real Glass

$9.00

Mionetto Prosecco glass

$9.00

Wholesale

Brioche Buns (dozen)

$7.00

English Muffins (dozen)

$12.00

Focaccia

$12.00

Cinnamon Bread

$3.00

Biscuits (dozen)

$18.00

Sourdough Deli Loaves

$4.00

Brownies

$4.00

Events

2 hour space rental

$500.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

225 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210

Directions

