Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Oromo Cafe - Bucktown

239 Reviews

$$

1912 N Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagels
Hazelnut Horchata Latte
Caprese Panini

Back To Classics

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.

Double Espresso

$2.95

A double-shot of organic Peruvian espresso.

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00+

A strong and smooth cup of organic Mexican Chiapas cold brew coffee.

Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Americano

$3.25+

Cold Brew Iced Tea

$3.50+

A selection of top-shelf loose-leaf cold brewed tea by Rishi Tea. Served unsweetened.

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$3.95+

Steamed milk, organic Peruvian espresso, and house-made dairy-free chocolate sauce.

Shakerato

$3.75

A double-shot of organic Peruvian espresso shaken with simple syrup.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Steamed milk and house-made dairy-free dark chocolate sauce.

Coconut Cubano

$4.25

Four shots of organic Peruvian espresso pulled over coconut sugar. Strong, sweet, and straight to the point.

Rishi Tea

$3.00+

A selection of top-quality organic tea bags by Rishi Tea.

Masala Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Organic Masala Chai Tea by Rishi Tea with milk.

Turmeric + Ginger Latte

$5.25+

Organic Turmeric-Ginger chai with milk. Caffeine-free!

Golden Chai

$5.25+

Chaga Chai

$5.25+

Korean Honey + Citron Tea

$3.75+

Cortado

$3.25

A double-shot of organic Peruvian espresso with 2 oz of steamed milk.

Macchiato

$2.95

London Fog

$3.25+

Flat White

$2.95

Signature Drinks

Pistachio + Rose Latte

$4.95+

House-made pistachio milk, house-made rose syrup, organic Peruvian espresso, topped with rose petals.

Golden Mylk Latte

$4.50+

House-made almond milk, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, wildflower honey, vanilla, ashwagandha, cinnamon, & black pepper with organic Peruvian espresso.

Hazelnut Horchata Latte

$4.50+

House-made horchata (toasted hazelnut milk, rice milk, coconut milk, cinnamon, maple syrup, vanilla extract) with organic Peruvian espresso. Topped with cinnamon.

Coconut Caramel Latte

$3.50+

Maple + Maca + Pecan Latte

$4.50+

House-made pecan milk, maca powder, organic maple syrup, and organic Peruvian espresso.

*Pumpkin + Pecan Latte

$4.50+

*Pumpkin+Pecan Chai

$4.50+Out of stock

Mexican Oat Mocha

$4.95+

Chagacinno Latte

$5.95+

Chagacinno Streamer

$4.95+

Hibiscus Thai Iced Tea

$3.95+

L+G Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.95+Out of stock

Lavender Honey Oat Latte

$6.25+

Frozen Blends

Pistachio + Strawberry

$8.95

House-made pistachio milk, frozen strawberries, dates, camu camu, chia seeds

Almond Butter + Banana Chai

$7.95

House-made almond milk, masala chai, almond butter, frozen bananas, flax seeds, maca powder, wildflower honey

Cold Brew + Hazelnut Truffle

$7.95

House-made hazelnut milk, cold brew coffee, cacao, frozen bananas, house-made coconut caramel, maple syrup, vanilla, sea salt.

Almond + Mint + Mango

$7.95

House-made almond milk, frozen mango, frozen banana, camu camu, chia seeds, peppermint syrup.

Pistachio + Matcha

$7.95

House-made pistachio milk, matcha, frozen banana, moringa, spirulina, vanilla, maple syrup.

Blueberry + Lavender + Chamomile

$7.95

Lavender + chamomile tea, frozen wild blueberries, white mulberries, chia seeds, wildflower honey, camu camu.

Frozen Pumpkin Pie * seasonal

$7.95

Drink Specials

Lavender Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Pistachio Hot Chocolate

$6.25+

Matcha

Matcha Tea

$2.95+

Traditional Style Japanese shade-grown matcha tea whisked with hot water.

Matcha Tea Latte

$3.00+

Matcha tea + organic dairy

Supergreen Tea Latte

$5.50+

House-made pistachio milk, matcha, moringa, spirulina, vanilla syrup.

Matcha + Rose Latte

$3.50+

Matcha tea, organic dairy, house-made rose syrup.

Mint Choc + Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Oat milk, dark chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup, matcha. (Dairy-free)

Pastry Case

Hazelnut Brownie *V/GF

$6.50

Oatmeal Cranberry Walnut Cookie *V/GF

$3.75

Chocolate Tahini Cookie *V/GF

$3.50

Pistachio Fig Superfood Truffle *V/GF

$3.25

Pistachio Matcha Bar *V/GF

$5.95

Teff Almond Butter Cookie *V/GF

$3.50

Pumpkin Teff Cookie

$3.95

Almond Chia Cookie *V/GF

$3.50

Matcha White Chocolate Cookie

$4.00

Blueberry Rosemary Scone *V

$4.25

Lemon Poppy Biscotti

$3.00Out of stock

Biscotti

$3.00

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Square Pistachio Baklava each

$2.00

Triangle Baklava with Pistachios each

$3.99Out of stock

Original Mini Tart by Pastel De Natas

$4.99

Fig Mini Tart by Paster De Natas

$4.99

Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Hardbitten Tart

$5.50Out of stock

Cafe Eats

Goat Cheese Toast

$8.00

walnuts, strawberry, lemon zest, goat cheese, thyme, honey

Beet Hummus Plate

$8.00

toasted multigrain naan, beet hummus, olive oil, pistachios, dill

Caprese Tower

$8.00

layers of fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto finished with olive oil & balsamic reduction

Tandoori Arugula Salad

$11.00

organic arugula, cucumber, tomato, radish, shallot, dill, seasoned with salt, pepper, tandoori spices, olive oil, balsamic reduction

Beet + Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00

spinach, beets, toasted pecans, goat cheese, cranberries, finished off with house-made apple-honey vinaigrette

Strawberry + Feta Salad

$11.00

organic arugula, strawberries, sunflower seeds, lemon zest, agave, feta cheese, balsamic reduction

Pistachio + Mint Pesto Panini

$12.00

house-made pistachio mint pesto, goat cheese, avocado, organic baby kale on toasted sourdough

Caprese Panini

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction on toasted multigrain bread

Beet Hummus Sandwich

$12.00

house-made beet hummus, cucumber, sunflower seeds, avocado, organic arugula on toasted multigrain naan

Lentil Soup

$7.00

lentils, tomato, cilantro, indian spices

*Tomato Basil Soup (Fall)

$7.00

Spinach Feta Pie

$6.50

Spicy Potato Pogaca

$4.75

Feta Cheese Pogaca

$4.75

Plain Acma Turkish Pastry

$4.25

Feta Kale Acma

$4.75

Black Olive Acma

$4.75Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$7.25

Avocado Beet Hummus Toast

$8.50

Chili Crunch Avocado Toast

$8.50

Seaweed Avocado Toast

$8.50

Bagel Sandwiches

Green Power Bagel Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of bagel topped with pistachio + mint pesto, smashed avocado, hemp seeds, black seeds, balsamic reduction, and organic baby kale

Goat Cheese + Cucumber + Avocado Bagel Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of bagel topped with goat cheese, cucumber, avocado, and arugula

Tandoori + Tomato + Cucumber Bagel Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, tandoori seasoning

Caprese Bagel Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of bagel topped with fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato, and balsamic reduction

Goat Cheese + Honey Bagel Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of bagel topped with goat cheese, walnuts, honey, and arugula

Beet Hummus Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$10.00

*NEW Cashew Cream Strawberry Bagel Sandwich

$10.00

Affogato

Vanilla Affogato

$4.50

Two shots of organic Peruvian espresso pulled over 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Affogato

$4.50

Two shots of organic Peruvian espresso pulled over 2 scoops of chocolate ice cream.

Vanilla + Chai Affogato

$4.95

Organic Masala Chai poured over 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Dirty Choco Chai Affogato

$5.25

Organic Masala chai and two shots of organic Peruvian espresso pulled over 2 scoops of chocolate ice cream.

Cold Brew Float Affogato

$5.95+

Organic Mexican Chiapas cold brew coffee poured over 2 scoops of ice cream of your choice.

MILK

Almond Milk

$3.95+

Pecan Milk

$3.95+

Hazelnut Milk

$3.95+

Pistachio Milk

$4.95+

Golden Milk

$4.95+

Horchata Milk

$4.95+

Whole Milk Organic

$2.75+

2% Milk Organic

$2.75+

Skim Milk Organic

$2.75+

Oat Milk

$2.95+Out of stock

Bread & Bagels

Bagels

$3.00

Sourdough Bread

$10.00Out of stock

Croutons

$3.00Out of stock

Turkish Coffee Experience

Our Turkish Coffee is prepared by hand to order. Please allow up to 10 minutes to complete your order. Turkish Coffee is served unfiltered, so be sure to leave the grounds on the bottom of the cup and enjoy a piece of Turkish Delight on the side. Though we are able to prepare your Turkish Coffee to go, it is an experience we recommend to have dining in.

Traditional Turkish

$3.50+

Turkish + Cinnamon

$3.50+

Turkish + Anise

$3.50+

Turkish + Cardamom

$3.50+

Wild Mountain Strawberry

$3.50+

Dibek Turkish Coffee

$3.50+

Menengic Turkish Coffee

$3.50+

Mastic Turkish Coffee

$3.50+

Ottoman Turkish Coffee

$3.50+

Turkish + Oat Milk Vanilla

$3.50+

Turkish + Rose

$3.50+

Turkish + Sweet Cream

$3.50+

Turkish Delights

Turkish Delight Log

$4.95

Turkish Delight in a Box

$7.49

Energy Mix

$3.49Out of stock

Keyifce Turkish Delight Bars 70 gr

$3.50Out of stock

Keyifce Pistachio Bar 25gr

$1.75

Beverage Case

Water Bottles

$1.95+

Sparkling Water

$1.95+

eliya Organic King Coconut Water (10.1oz)

$3.99

Komunity Kombucha

$3.25

Yerbae

$2.75+

Vybes Hemp Exctract Juice

$9.25

Rishi Tea Sparkling Botanicals

$4.25

Esse Lemon/Orange Water

$5.25Out of stock

Kids' Products

$1.75+

Kombuchade

$4.95Out of stock

Bagged Coffee , Matcha + Tea

Dean's Beans

$15.00+

Anodyne

$15.00

Chapin

$18.00

Matcha

$8.95+

Turkish Coffee

$8.99+

Rishi Tea Box

$10.00

Turkish Coffee Box 3.5 oz

$8.99

Laird Superfood Product

$14.95+

CBD Products

Fuflun's Food Hemp Capsules

$5.95

Veggimins CBD Chocolate

$5.95

Vital Leaf

Tuanis Chocolate 420mg CBD

$25.00

Oromo Cafe Merch

Oromo Cafe Ceramic Mug 12 oz

Oromo Cafe Ceramic Mug 12 oz

$11.00Out of stock
Oromo Cafe Glass Bottle w/ Bamboo Cap

Oromo Cafe Glass Bottle w/ Bamboo Cap

$24.00
Oromo Cafe 16 oz Tumbler

Oromo Cafe 16 oz Tumbler

$14.00

Impulse Item & Healthy Snacks

Golden Root

$2.99+

Emery's Kitchen

$8.99+

Marshmallow

$10.00+Out of stock

Vergo Dehydrated Food

$9.25+

Mighty Gum Berry Mint

$3.99Out of stock

Dark Choco Java Drops (Dean's Beans)

$3.50

Baklava W/ Double Pistachio (Gift Box)

$11.99

ChagaCcino Individual Sachet

$2.99

Macaroon

$9.99+

deNATURA Tea

$18.75+Out of stock

Chia Smash

$7.75+

Unreal Chocolate

$1.25+

Celebrity Tea Bags (20ct)

$10.25+

Coconut Wax Candle

$23.95+

Face Masks, 2

$3.99Out of stock

Germ X Hand Sanitizer

$2.25Out of stock

Fun Stickers

$0.25+

Celebrity Mug

$18.95

Magnet

$3.00+

Reusable Silicone Straw-Keychain

$4.75

Picky Bars

$2.99+

VGAN Chocolate

$5.99

Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Chocolate Bar

Laird PILI Nuts Matcha

$3.99

Oatmeal Pop Up Cup by Picky, Apple, Cinnamon, Chia, Almond and Gineger 3oz

$3.25Out of stock

Trail Mix Oatmeal Pop Up Cut by Picky 3oz

$3.25Out of stock

Louisville Vegan Jerky

$7.55

Local Art Work

PEPi Tote Bag (by Alma)

$30.00

Tory's Art

$25.00

Imperfect Wood Art (Ali)

$20.00+

Eleanor Glass Art

$50.00+

Kindred Artistry

$25.00+

Printed Curiosities

$25.00+

Joe"s Art

$18.75+
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Oromo Cafe image
Oromo Cafe image
Oromo Cafe image

