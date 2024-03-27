Orosoko Sound Bar 130 W Bland St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Refreshing & Refined - A sound Bar with elevated food
Location
130 W Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Dram & Draught Charlotte - Dram & Draught - Charlotte
No Reviews
1220 South Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurant