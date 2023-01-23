- Home
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
8,002 Reviews
$$
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd
San Jose, CA 95123
Popular Items
Oros Thai Style
Kua Kling Moo W/ Fried Egg (spicy)
Spicy. Original Thai food from south of Thailand they call kua kling. This special made from kau kling curry paste with lime leaves and ground pork. Served with jasmine rice (kaohommali) and a fried egg on top.
Special Green Curry Beef
Top sirloin beef center cut from Australia in green curry, with eggplant, red bell pepper, bamboo shoot, served with roti and jasmine rice (kao hommali)
Massaman Lamb rack
Frenched Lamb Rack import from Australia or New Zealand serve with Jasmine Rice and Roti
OROS Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice (pineapple, raisins, tiger prawn) and Fired Chicken served in fruit shell (up to sesaon coconut or pineapple
Crab Fried Rice ข้าวผัดปู
Imagine the feel of real crab meat in your mouth cooked in egg fried rice with white onion, lump crab and green onion. crab claw shell
Pad Thai Jumbo Prawns
Pad Thai with jumbo prawns.
Crying Tiger
Special rib eye beef marinated in Thai sauce, grilled to perfection, served with dipping sauce and sticky rice.
Kung MaKam
Jumbo prawn with shell, pineapple, and tamarind sauce.
Seafood Delight
Combination of seafood (prawns, calamari, mussel, scallop, fish fillet) sauteed with chili paste, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and ginger.
Hoy Lai Pad Prik Pao
Clam stir-fried with sweet chili paste and basil leaves.
Choo Chee Jumbo Prawns
Our special coconut curry sauce with bell pepper and fine kaffir lime leaves, topped with jumbo prawns.
Pla Trout Tod Nam Pla
Pla Nueng Manao/ Pampano Whole Fish
Spicy Crispy Catfish
Garm Phoo Pad Prik Pao
Stir-fried crab claws with chili sauce, onions, ginger, chili oil and celery.