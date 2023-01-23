Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

OROS THAI RESTAURANT

8,002 Reviews

$$

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd

San Jose, CA 95123

30. Pad Thai
31. Pad See Ew
A.1 Roti With Curry Sauce

Oros Thai Style

Kua Kling Moo W/ Fried Egg (spicy)

$20.95

Spicy. Original Thai food from south of Thailand they call kua kling. This special made from kau kling curry paste with lime leaves and ground pork. Served with jasmine rice (kaohommali) and a fried egg on top.

Special Green Curry Beef

$21.95

Top sirloin beef center cut from Australia in green curry, with eggplant, red bell pepper, bamboo shoot, served with roti and jasmine rice (kao hommali)

Massaman Lamb rack

$28.95Out of stock

Frenched Lamb Rack import from Australia or New Zealand serve with Jasmine Rice and Roti

OROS Fried Rice

$28.95

Pineapple Fried Rice (pineapple, raisins, tiger prawn) and Fired Chicken served in fruit shell (up to sesaon coconut or pineapple

Crab Fried Rice ข้าวผัดปู

$24.95

Imagine the feel of real crab meat in your mouth cooked in egg fried rice with white onion, lump crab and green onion. crab claw shell

Pad Thai Jumbo Prawns

$17.95

Pad Thai with jumbo prawns.

Crying Tiger

$28.95

Special rib eye beef marinated in Thai sauce, grilled to perfection, served with dipping sauce and sticky rice.

Kung MaKam

$17.95

Jumbo prawn with shell, pineapple, and tamarind sauce.

Seafood Delight

$25.95

Combination of seafood (prawns, calamari, mussel, scallop, fish fillet) sauteed with chili paste, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and ginger.

Hoy Lai Pad Prik Pao

$20.95

Clam stir-fried with sweet chili paste and basil leaves.

Choo Chee Jumbo Prawns

$21.95

Our special coconut curry sauce with bell pepper and fine kaffir lime leaves, topped with jumbo prawns.

Pla Trout Tod Nam Pla

$24.95
Pla Nueng Manao/ Pampano Whole Fish

$22.95
Spicy Crispy Catfish

$18.95
Garm Phoo Pad Prik Pao

$26.95Out of stock

Stir-fried crab claws with chili sauce, onions, ginger, chili oil and celery.

Hoi Op

$18.95
Yum Pla Duk Foo

$25.95
Yum Koh Moo Yang

$18.95