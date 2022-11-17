Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sushi & Japanese

Orsa & Winston

241 Reviews

$$

122 W 4th St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Our Dining Room is Open / Tuesday - Saturday, 5PM to 10PM

TASTING MENU

$125.00

To reserve a table, please visit orsaandwinston.com. We offer a 5-course tasting menu for $125 per person. An optional beverage pairing is also available for $80 per person. Our tasting menu changes daily. We look forward to welcoming you!

O&W GIFT CARD

O&W GIFT CARD

We have gift cards available from $100 to $500. To purchase a gift card, please visit: http://www.orsaandwinston.com

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Michelin one-star and L.A. Times restaurant of the year: Orsa & Winston is inspired by Italian and Japanese flavors, connected by the creativity of chef Josef Centeno.

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

