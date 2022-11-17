Italian
Sushi & Japanese
Orsa & Winston
241 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Michelin one-star and L.A. Times restaurant of the year: Orsa & Winston is inspired by Italian and Japanese flavors, connected by the creativity of chef Josef Centeno.
Location
122 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
