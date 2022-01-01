Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Orta Trattoria and Lounge

No reviews yet

114 Main St

Kingston, MA 02364

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese
Linguine Carbonara
Braised Beef Short Rib

Appetizers

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Romain Lettuces tossed with our house made Ceasar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and focaccia croutons.

Baby Arugula

$12.00

Arugula / reggiano parmesan /fresh lemon, / tuscan olive oil

Crispy Eggplant

$13.00

Crispy Panko Breaded Eggplant / whipped goat cheese / San Marzano Tomato / Basil.

P.E.I Mussels

$15.00

spicy saffron crema/roasted red pepper/tarragon/toasted bruschetta

Orta Arancini

$12.00

Crispy Breaded Risotto balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella. Served in a spicy tomato sauce.

Chilled Tuna Tartare

$16.00

black sesame / ginger soy vinaigrette / crispy wonton / wasabi aioli

Beef Carpaccio

$15.00

parmesan salsa/fried capers/petit crouton/rocket/tuscan olive oil

Crispy Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

dark ale tempura / country mustard remoulade / chive oil

Chopped Goddess Salad

$13.00

shaved kale greens/baby tomatoes/cucumber/kalamata olives/mint leaf/sweet peppadew/feta/green goddess dressing

Sweet and Sour Cranberry Salad

$13.00

baby arugula/sweet and sour cranberries/roasted cashews/pepitas/pecorino romano/honey cider vinaigrette

Apple Wedge Salad

$13.00

organic romaine heart/pickled red onion/crispy bacon/red apple/candied walnuts/house gorgonzola cheese

Crostini Misti

$14.00

daily mix of assorted crostini/chef's creation/inspired by Tuscany

Pasta

Ziti w/Chicken & Broccoli

$24.00

grilled chicken / broccoli / parmesan cream / oven fried tomato

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

Aromatic Bolognese made with Pork, Beef and Veal. Seasoned with Juniper, Cinnamon, and thyme. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Orta Meatballs

$24.00

Sage Scented meatballs / house tomato sauce / spaghetti / fresh basil

Linguine Carbonara

$23.00

smoked bacon / peas / poached egg / carbonara cream

Panko Crusted Chicken

$26.00

Panko breaded Chicken topped with San Marzano Tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with Spaghetti.

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$22.00

spaghetti / toasted garlic / parmesan butter / fresh herbs

Entree Pasta

$19.00

Fresh Squash Ravioli

$24.00

butternut squash ravioli/sage brown butter/cranberry agro dolce/caramelized squash/crispy sweet potato

Spiced Baby Shrimp

$24.00

homemade angel hair pasta/basil pesto/sun cured tomato/cajun crumbs

Baked Gnocchi Al Forno

$24.00

potato gnocchi/san marzano tomato sauce/basil/fresh mozzarella

Entrees

Braised Beef Short Rib

$29.00

house potato gnochhi / parmesan cream / crispy potato

Roasted Gianonne Chicken

$29.00

tuscan herb rub / wild mushroom risotto/truffle madeira nage

Honey Glazed Salmon

$29.00

pink peppercorn glaze / citrus spaghetti squash / heirloom cauliflower / caper remoulade

Grilled Twin Filet Mignon

$39.00

bacon and potato torte/carmelized crimini mushrooms/braised rapini/gorgonzola fonduta/steakhouse fried onions

Crab Stuffed Local Sole

$33.00

lobster broth/baby yukon gold potatoes/root vegetable soffrito

Pork Chop Milanese

$29.00

butter whipped potato puree/lemon/caper/roasted heirloom carrots

Tortino Di Pollo

$28.00

Orta's version of chicken pot pie/brined natural chicken/mirepoix/butter crust

Sides

Side Mashed Potato

$10.00

Side Truffle Fries

$10.00

Side Pasta

$10.00

Side of Meatballs

$12.00

Heirloom cauliflower with capers

$10.00

Wild mushroom risotto with parmesan

$10.00

Sauteed rabe and fried garlic

$10.00

Citrus spaghetti squash with chive and parsley

$10.00

Grilled asparagus with truffle and parmesan

$10.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Warm Apple Crostata

$10.00

caramel/vanilla gelato

Homemade Pecan Pie

$10.00

butter crust/vanilla gelato

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Parm

$13.50

Kids Flatbread

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Caesar

$7.00

Kids Chicken Broc Ziti

$13.50

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Orta Trattoria and Lounge is Brett & Cara William's second restaurant to expand their shared love of Italy. The menu reflects the simplicity found in true Italian cuisine and features beautiful craft cocktails and spirits.

Website

Location

114 Main St, Kingston, MA 02364

Directions

Gallery
Orta Trattoria and Lounge image
Orta Trattoria and Lounge image
Orta Trattoria and Lounge image

