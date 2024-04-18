Ortega's Asada & Wings SLC 1700 South
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Unique variations of Carne Asada Fries & Chicken Wing Flavors.
67 1700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
