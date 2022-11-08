Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Ortega's Taco Shop

100 W Washington St

Charles Town, WV 25414

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
We are now open for indoor dining, curbside pickup, and online ordering! We encourage our customers to call ahead for large orders. Due to the nationwide staff shortage wait times might be higher during peak hours. Our customers are our family and we appreciate all the patience and support during these challenging times.

100 W Washington St, Charles Town, WV 25414

