Ortigia Cucina 212 West Marion Avenue
212 West Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Full Menu
Hot Small Plates.
- Polpo Ortigia GF
Charred octopus tentacles served with crispy yukon potatoes, microgreens, salmoriglio sauce and calabrian pepper olive oil.$18.00
- Calamari Agro dolce
Fried squid tossed with a cherry pepper garlic sauce. served with arugula and lemon wedge.$14.00
- Calamari Asiatico
Asian style fried calamari with spicy chili pepper sauce, black sesame seeds and scallions.$14.00
- Arancine con tartufo
Rice balls filled with peas, white truffles parmigiano cheese. served with a truffle cream sauce and tuffle dust sprinkle.$22.00
- Provola
Imported sharp provolone breaded and fried. served with bruschetta tomatoe, arugula and balsamic glaze.$12.00
- Fritto misto mercado
Fried mix of calamari, swordfish bites, shrimp, bay scallops, cherry peppers.$18.00
- Cozze in Padella
Sauteed PEI mussels with garlic, roasted tomatoes, and white wine lemon sauce. served with crostini.$14.00
- Torre di melenzane
Eggplant parmigiana tower layered with pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella and romano cheese.$12.00
- Valdostana di pollo
Chicken bites filled with prosciutto, fresh sage and fontina cheese. Breaded and fried.$14.00
- Bada bing shrimp
Sauteed shrimp with prosciutto, roasted tomatoes basil, grana padano cheese. served with crostini.$16.00
- Scampi
sauteed shrimp with white wine garlic butter sauce. served with crostini.$16.00
- Polpettine
Carmelo's famous meatballs recipe with pomodoro sauce, sopreffina rocotta, basil and crostini.$14.00
- GF Patate bravas
Spanish crispy potatoes served with a spicy aioli.$10.00
- Truffle parmigiano fries
Crispy fried, tossed with truffle dust, parmigiano cheese and truffle oil$10.00
- Shrimp Cocco
Coconut crusted fried shrimp served with sweet apricot chili pepper sauce.$16.00
Cold Small Plates
- Burrata Mangiafico
crostini topped with shaved prosciutto, arugula, creamy mozzarella, imported fig jam, olive oil and fig balsamic glaze.$16.00
- Tuna Tartare
Diced raw tuna, black sesame seeds, scallion, avocado salad, sesame oil, ponzu sauce and wonton crisps.$18.00
- GF Burrata Caprese
Fresh and creamy mozzarella cheese, heirloom tomatoes, basil, arugula, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar.$16.00
- GF Ceviche Del Giorno
Chefs daily seafood ceviche, always fresh. Limited quantity available. MP.$18.00
- Bread Basket$5.00
- Ceasar Wedge Salad
Romaine heart, ciabatta crouton, parmigiano cheese, Ceasar Dressing, Anchovies$12.00
- Ortigia Wedge Salad
Romaine hearts, Heirloom Tomato, Crispy Prosciutto, red onion, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Glaze with blue cheese dressing$12.00
- Arugula Salad
Roasted red pepper, heirloom tomato, onions, Gorgonzola crumbles, Balsamic glaze & Balsamic Vinaigrette$12.00
- Italian Charcuterie Board
Dry cured salame, roasted red pepper, imported sharp provolone, mixed olives, taralli crackers, fig jam, & tuffle honey$22.00
Signature Entrees
- Grilled Salmon Atlantico GF
Atlantic salmon, salsa salmoriglio. served with crispy yukon potatoes and sauteed spinach.$26.00
- Pesce Spada Siracusano GF
Grilled thin sliced swordfish with olives, capers, white wine, basil and tomato sauce. Served with crispy potatoes and spinach.$26.00
- Grouper Fritto
Fried Fresh Red Grouper Fillet, Served with Garlic Cilantro Aioli and Fries$28.00
- Chicken Christine
Pan fried chicken cutlet baked with sliced tomatoe, fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with arugula salad and balsamic glaze.$24.00
- Chicken Milanese
Breaded chicken breast, bruschetta tomatoes served with fries$22.00
- Gnocchi Sorrentina
Sauteed Eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil & mozzarella cheese$20.00
- Gnocchi All a Vodka
Prosciutto, basil tomato cream sauce flambeed with vodka$20.00
- Cavatelli Con Polpettine
Meatballs, Ricotta cheese& pomodoro sauce$20.00
- Cacio e Pepe
Classic Romano cheese and cracked black pepper cream$20.00
- Sacchettini Milani$22.00
- Filet Mignon Tartufo
6oz center cut filet topped with truffle oil and balsamic glaze. Served with cristy potatoes and sauteed spinach$36.00
- 14 oz Ribeye$39.00OUT OF STOCK
- pasta special / chesse tortellini bolognese sauce$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sunday Margherita Pizza$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sunday Bianca Pizza$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sunday Diavola Pizza$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Ortigia's desserts
- Tiramisu
Tiramisù is a velvety mélange of savoiardi cookies dipped in an espresso, layered with delicately sweetened whipped eggs and mascarpone cheese, and topped with a dusting of cocoa powder.$10.00
- Cannoli
A cannoli cup is similar to the tube-shaped Italian dessert that consists of fried pastry dough stuffed with a sweet, creamy cheese filling. The crispy pastry shell is made with the usual suspects: flour, sugar, whole eggs, and butter. It's usually spiked with marsala, a fortified wine that adds distinct flavor and sweetness.$8.00
- New York Cheesecake
New York cheesecake is heavy on the cream cheese which is why it's so dense and rich. Extra cream cheese isn't the only thing that makes New York cheesecake so special. It also includes extra eggs and egg yolks to provide and smooth consistency.$10.00
- limoncello strawberry cake
Sponge cake with mascarpone limoncello cream$10.00
- italian rainbow chocooate almond cake$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- oreo cake$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- GF chocolate torte$10.00
Sparkling Wine Bottles
- IT 202 Brut Prosecco Millesimato (Bottle)
Soft yellow color. Typical floral scent of acacia blossoms and wisteria, with notes of honey and banana. The strong acidity gives the freshness, while the bubbles are velvety, and silky in the mouth.$44.00
- CA 203 Brut Prestige Mumm Napa (Bottle)
Brut Prestige is Mumm Napa's signature sparkling wine. It is a relaxed, yet elegant, wine that earns sparkling accolades from consumers and critics alike. Brut Prestige features fine bright citrus, red apple, stone fruit and creamy vanilla aromas, with hints of toast, honey and gingerbread spice.$59.00
- CA 204 Rose Mumm Napa (Bottle)
A beautiful pink coral color and fresh, vivid aromas of black cherries, red berries and citrus introduce soft red fruit flavors that are rich and mouth-filling, yet retain the elegant character that is Mumm Napa's trademark.$59.00
- 201 Riondo Prosecco (bottle)$34.00
Bottled Water
- Pellegrino
San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is imported from Italy & embraces the Italian way of living; its taste is clean and refreshing with medium-size bubbles. This water is naturally filtered by the Italian Alps during a 30-year underground journey; it contains no artificial colors or flavors.$8.00
- Aqua Panna
Acqua Panna® is a fine quality still natural mineral water. Its source is located in Italy and more precisely, it is bottled in Tuscany. Its source is located in the Mugello area, at a height of around 800 m. The height and the composition of the ground gives a unique mineral balance to the water.$8.00
Early Menu Saturday
Late night/Early menu
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
212 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950