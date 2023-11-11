Oryza Asian Cuisine
5 Sturgis Corner Drive
Iowa City, IA 52246
Drink Menu
Beer
Wine & Sake
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Estrella$7.00+
Berry and cherry flavors with silky, medium body and a smooth vanilla finish.
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Thomas Goss$9.00+
Ripe blackberry and blackcurrant flavors with hints of vanilla and oak and a rich finish.
- Pinot Noir-Coastal Vines$8.00+
Light-bodied, fruit-forward berry flavors balanced with vanilla and spice.
- Merlot-Montpellier$7.00+
Blueberry, raspberry, and cherry flavors with a medium body and a smooth finish.
- Zinfandel-Margarett's$9.00+
A well-rounded zinfandel with berry flavors infused with pepper & spice.
- Chardonnay-Estrella$7.00+
Vanilla, apple, and pear flavors with a subtle oak finish.
- Sauvignon Blanc-Coastal Vines$7.00+
Grapefruit, melon, and peach flavors with a light, crisp finish.
- Pinot Grigio-Coastal Vines$8.00+
Dry and crisp with lemon and melon flavors and a light mineral finish.
- Viognier-Mont Pellier$8.00+
Abundant aromas of honey-suckle, stone fruit, apricot, and tropical fruit.
- Moscato-Biagio$8.00+
Sweet sparkling wine with fruity flavors of peach, apricot, and pear.
- Champagne-Jfj$8.00+
Sparkling wine with a nutty character and fruity flavors of apple, lime, and pear.
- Ozeki Premium Sake$8.00+
Traditional style sake that is dry and delicate on the palate, with full-bodied flavor and well-balanced aroma.
- Moonstone Plum Sake$8.00+
Craft sake made from a synthesis of luscious ripe plum and creamy almond flavor, with a rapturous fruit and nut aroma and delightful finish.
Online Menu
Appetizers
- Bo Bo Platter$19.99
Our appetizer sampler served with two of each of the following: crab rangoons, Oryza chicken wings, pot stickers, Thai satay skewers, vegetable egg rolls, and wontons.
- Chive Pocket (2)$6.99
Two large, pan-fried dumplings filled with chive, scrambled egg, and vermicelli noodles. Cut into four bite-sized portions and served with a side of house-made dumpling sauce
- Crab Rangoon (5)$7.99
Deep-fried, handcrafted wonton shells filled with cream cheese and imitation crab meat.
- Dumpling (6)$7.99
Handcrafted dough filled with pork and cabbage mixture, steamed, and served with house- made dumpling sauce.
- Edamame$4.99
Boiled soybean pods blanched in salt water and served cold.
- Egg Roll (2)$5.99
Your choice of beef, chicken, or vegetables in a cabbage and carrot mixture, wrapped and deep-fried in traditional American style. Meat options flavored with curry.
- Fried Tofu (6)$7.99
Crispy on the outside and soft in the center. Seved with house-made sweet tamarind sauce.
- Fried Wonton (6)$7.99
Deep-fried, handcrafted wonton shells filled with marinated pork.
- Korean Chicken Wing (6)$10.99
Hand-battered wings, deep-fried, and tossed in spicy Korean seasoning. Served with house- made sweet chili sauce.
- Lamb Skewer (4)$12.99
Pan-fried lamb seasoned with cumin and other traditional spices.
- Oryza Chicken Wing (6)$10.99
Hand-battered wings, deep-fried, and traditionally seasoned in a medley of carrots and peas.
- Oryza Eggroll (6)$10.99
Traditional Vietnamese-style egg rolls with cabbage mixture, cilantro, pork, and vermicelli noo- dle, deep-fried and served on a bed of vegetables with a side of house-made sweet chili sauce.
- Popcorn Shimp$10.99
Lightly breaded shrimp, deep-fried, and served with house-made spicy mayo.
- Pot Sticker (6)$7.99
Handcrafted dough filled with pork or vegetables and cabbage mixture, pan-fried, and served with house-made dumpling sauce
- Scallion Pancake$4.99
Pan-fried and served in four bite-sized portions with house-made hoisin peanut sauce.
- Thai Salad$10.99
Your choice of beef or chicken served on a bed of basil, lettuce, and spinach with cucumber, onion, and tomato. Served with a side of house-made sweet chili sauce.
- Thai Satay Skewer (4)$10.99
Pan-fried chicken seasoned with curry and other traditional Thai spices. Served with house made peanut sauce.
- Vietnamese Spring Roll (2)$7.99
Healthy veggies and shrimp or tofu wrapped with thin rice paper, comes with delicious peanut sauce
Soups
- Classic Miso Soup$3.99
Dashi stock and miso combined with scallion, seaweed, & tofu for an umami flavor.
- Egg Drop Soup$3.99
Egg and corn mixture in vegetable stock that's been lightly seasoned with salt and pepper
- Hot & Sour Soup$3.99
Carrot, bamboo shoot, egg, mushroom, tofu, & wood-ear in a hot and tangy vegetable broth.
- Kimchi-Jjigae$12.99
Kimchi stew with beansprout, carrot, enoki mushroom, scallion, & choice protein. Rice on side.
- Sizzling Rice Soup$10.99
Broccoli, carrot, celery, mush- room, zucchini, & choice protein in vegetable broth. Rice on side.
- Tom-Yum Soup$12.99
Basil, beansprout, clam, imita- tion crab, scallion, shrimp, squid, & tomato in spicy citrus broth.
- Vegetable Tofu Soup$10.99
Broccoli, carrot, mushroom, snow pea, tofu, & zucchini in vegetable broth.
- Wonton Soup$11.99
Steamed pork wontons and cabbage in vegetable broth.
Entrees
- Asian Pork Steak$14.99
Grilled, glazed, and sliced pork served with seasonal veggies and ginger teriyaki steak sauce.
- Bibimbap$13.99
Beansprout, carrot, cucumber, gochujang, kimchi, sunny-side-up egg, & choice protein over rice.
- Black Pepper Plate$12.99
Onion, green pepper work fired meat or tofu of your choice in our Secret Dark Sauce
- Broccoli Stir Fy$12.99
Broccoli, carrot, and bamboo shoot stir-fried with meat or tofu glazed in Dark Sauce
- Bulgogi$15.99
Perfectly marinated grilled beef served with housemade BBQ dipping sauce.
- Bulgogi Burrito$11.99
Korean bulgogi BBQ beef wrapped in a tortilla with beansprout, cucumber, kimchi, rice & spicy mayo.
- Cashew Plate$13.99
Mushroom, carrot, celery and snow pea in Brown Sauce. Topped with cashew for extra flavoring
- Chili Chicken$15.99
Chopped, boneless chicken wok- fired in Szechuan pepper mix.
- Coconut Plate$12.99
Hand battered chicken served with fresh vegetables and creamy coconut dip
- Crispy Tenderloin$14.99
Freshly battered tenderloin fired in sweet sauce and served with green bell pepper & onion.
- Cumin Plate$17.99
Your choice of lightly breaded beef or lamb stir-fried with cilantro, green bell pepper, & onion.
- Curry Fish Fillet$17.99
Fish fillet simmered in red curry sauce with carrot, green bell pepper, & scallion.
- Curry Meatball$13.99
Beef meatballs dipped in sweet & mildly spicy red curry sauce.
- Empress Plate$12.99
Breaded meat or tofu with green pepper, carrot, onion in a delicious savory sauce
- Ga Nuong$13.99
Marinated chicken seasoned with lemongrass and served with as- sorted veggies & dipping sauce.
- General Tso Plate$12.99
Deep-fried, battered meat or tofu sauted in Classic General Tso Sauce, creating a piquant flavor while crispy on the outside, tender on the inside
- Hometown Tofu$12.99
Carrot, celery, Five-Spice Tofu, mushroom, and zucchini stir- fried in dark sauce.
- Hot Braised Plate$12.99
Breaded meat or tofu with green pepper, carrot, onion braised in spicy brown sauce
- Kung Pao Plate$12.99
Quick stir-fried with celery, zucchini, green pepper and onion in Kung Pao Sauce. Topped with peanuts for extra flavor at finish
- Lemon Chicken$12.99
Hand battered chicken served with steamed vegetables and house special lemon sauce
- Lemongrass Plate$12.99
Steamed snow pea, broccoli, carrot, zucchini in rich Thai inspired Sweet & Spicy Sauce
- Lion's Head Meatball$16.99
Minced pork and vegetables turned into large meatballs through a complex cooking process
- Mapo Tofu$12.99
Carrot, jalapeno, pea, & tofu served in thick and creamy vegetable sauce.
- Mongolian Plate$12.99
Onion, scallion, & choice protein wok-fired over rice noodles.
- Moo Shu Plate$13.99
Cabbage, onion, scallion, scram- bled egg, wood-ear mushroom, choice proteinand served with moo shu wraps.
- Mushroom Stir Fry/ Moo Goo Gai Pan$12.99
Quick stir-fried with mushroom, celery, carrot, and snow pea
- Orange Plate$12.99
Breaded choice protein sauteed in a rich orange sauce.
- Peking Pork$14.99
Marinated pork glazed in Peking Sauce with scallion
- Phorrito$11.99
Everything you love about Pho, now in a burrito. Same great taste without the mess.
- Red Curry$13.99
Carrot, celery, green bell pepper, onion, zucchini, & choice protein in peanut-based curry.
- Salt & Pepper Plate$15.99
Choice of lightly breaded fish fillet, squid, or tofu seasoned and served in carrot, jalapeno, & pea.
- Seafood Stone Pot$16.99
Clam, crispy tofu, fish fillet, imitation crab, & squid served in white sauce.
- Sesame Plate$12.99
Fried protein covered in a rich, sweet sauce. Sprinkle sesame seeds at finish
- Snow Pea Stir Fry$12.99
Snow pea, bamboo shoot, carrot, stir-fried with Chef's Special Sauce
- String Bean Stir Fry$12.99
Braised string bean stir-fried with garlic, and your choice of a meat or tofu. Glazed in wine and light Sweet & Savory Sauce
- Stuffed Eggplant$14.99
Whole eggplant cut in half, filled with seasoned tofu, and served in creamy vegetable sauce.
- Sweet & Sour Plate$12.99
Breaded meat or tofu wth pineapple, green pepper, carrot, onion in classic Sweet & Sour Sauce
- Szechuan Plate$12.99
Quick stir-fried with celery, zucchini, broccoli, green pepper and onion in Savory & Spicy Sauce
- Teriyaki Plate$14.99
Grilled, sizzling protein with green bell pepper, scallion, & tableside teriyaki sauce.
- Thai Basil Plate$12.99
Sweet & citrusy, rich in vegetables. Adding fresh sweet basil to round out this delicious flavor combination
- Twice Cooked Pork$13.99
Boiled, then wokd in high heat with cabbage, wood-ear mushroom, green pepper and scallion
- Vegetable Delight$12.99
A healthy vegetable mix. Stir-fried with your favorite meat or tofu
- Yellow Curry$13.99
Homemade curry, coconut milk, and various vegetables co-creating a unique satisfying flavor
- Yu Xiang Eggplant$14.99
Carrot, celery, eggplant, onion, scallion, wood-ear, & zucchini in Szechuan-style Yu Xiang sauce.
- Yu Xiang Plate$12.99
Bamboo shoot, scallion, onion, carrot, and wood-ear mushroom & protein in the iconic Yu Xiang Sauce from Szechuan Cuisine
Noodle Entrees
- Bun Bo Hue$12.99
Round rice noodle, beansprout, beef, cabbage, onion, pork sausage, & scallion in tangy broth.
- Bun Ga Nuong$12.99
Rice noodle, beansprout, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, & chicken. Served with Nuoc Cham sauce.
- Cold Noodle$11.99
Wheat noodle, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and choice protein served with Thai peanut sauce.
- Jajang Noodle$11.99
wheat noodle, cucumber, & choice protein topped with black bean sauce.
- Jjampong$14.99
Wheat noodle, clam, imitation crab, shrimp, squid, & vegetables in spicy chili broth.
- Lo Mein$11.99
Wheat noodle, cabbage, carrot, onion, scallion, & choice protein in sweet brown sauce.
- Mei-fun$12.99
Thin rice noodle, cabbage, carrot, egg, onion, scallion, beansprout & choice protein in curry seasoning.
- Miso Ramen$12.99
Wheat noodle, bok choy, egg, grilled chicken, mushroom, & scallion in miso broth.
- Pad Thai$11.99
Thin rice noodle, beansprout, carrot, cabbage, onion, scallion, & choice protein in fish sauce.
- Pho$11.99
Thin rice noodle, beef, cilantro, meatball, & scallion in Pho broth. Extra vegetables on side.
- Shoyu Ramen$12.99
Wheat noodle, bok choy, egg, mushroom, BBQ pork, & scallion in pork broth.
- Stir Fry Rice Noodle$11.99
Rice noodle, beansprout, carrot, cabbage, onion, scallion, & choice protein in sweet sauce.
Fried Rice Entrees
- Combination Fried Rice$13.99
Fried rice wok-fired with beef, chicken, & pork.
- Duck Fried Rice$13.99
Fried rice wok-fired with freshly chopped, smoked duck meat.
- Fried Rice$11.99
Carrot, onion, pea, & scrambled egg wok-fired in white rice with choice protein.
- Kimchi Fried Rice$12.99
Fried rice in gochujang sauce with beansprout, kimchi, scallion, sesame, & choice protein.
- Seafood Fried Rice$14.99
Fried rice wok-fired with imitation crab, shrimp, & squid.
- Thai Curry Fried Rice$12.99
Fried rice in yellow curry with beansprout, green pepper, pineapple, tomato, & choice protein.
- Yang Zhou Fried Rice$14.99
Fried rice wok-fired with imitation crab, luncheon meat, shrimp, & squid.
Desserts
- Divine Mini Buns (4)$5.99
Four deep-fried buns served with a side of sweetned condensed milk dipping sauce.
- Mousse Cake (4)$5.99
Four pieces of bite-sized creamy cake. Your choice of Mocha, Tiramisu or Raspberry flavor.
- Sesame Balls (6)$5.99
Six deep-fried dough balls filled with red bean paste and coated in sesame seeds.
- Swiss Cake Rolls (6)$5.99
Six minature homemade swiss cake rolls made with white cake batter and buttercream filling.
Sides & Sauces
Drinks to Go
- To-Go Cans$1.99
12 fl oz can
- Bubly$1.99
12 fl oz Bubly sparkling water.
- Lipton Bottled Tea$2.99
16.9 fl oz bottle Lipton tea.
- Thai Tea$4.99
Popular Asian beverage made from spiced tea, half & half, and sweetener. Served on ice
- Matcha$4.99
Organic Japanese matcha, your choice of style and temperature!
- Coffee$3.99
Arabica coffee, served hot or iced. Iced coffee comes with milk & sugar. Optional flavors: caramel, hazelnut, mocha, or vanilla.
- Bottle Water$1.99
- Juice$2.99
Other Menu
头台 Appetizer
- B1 炸小馒头 Fried Mini Bun$5.99
- B2 葱油饼 Scallion Pancake$4.99
- B3 毛豆 Edamame$4.99
- B4 素春卷 Vegetable Egg roll$5.99
- B5 鸡春卷 Chicken Egg roll$5.99
- B6 牛春卷 Beef Egg roll$5.99
- B7 韭菜合子 Chive Pocket$6.99
- B8 猪肉合子 Pork Pocket$6.99
- B9 蟹角 Crab Rangoon$7.99
- B10 越南春卷 Vietnamese Spring Roll$7.99
- B11 炸混沌 Fried Wonton$7.99
- B12 炸豆腐 Fried Tofu$7.99
- B13 水饺 Dumpling$7.99
- B14 锅贴 Pot Sticker$7.99
- B15 炸虾仁 Popcorn Shrimp$10.99
- B16 泰式沙爹鸡串 Satay Ck Skewer$10.99
- B17 韩式炸鸡翅 Korean Chicken Wing$10.99
- B18 本楼鸡翅 Oryza Chicken Wing$10.99
- B19 本楼春卷 Oryza Egg Roll$10.99
- B20 羊肉串 Lamb Skewer$12.99
- B21 香肠卷饼 Sausage Wrap$11.99
- B22 烤牛肉卷饼 Bulgogi Burrito$11.99
- B23 午餐肉鸡蛋卷 Luncheon & Egg Wrap$11.99
- B24 肘花卷饼 Ham Hock Wrap$11.99
- B25 越南面卷饼 Pho Burrito$10.99
- B26 泰式鸡沙拉 Thai Chicken Salad$10.99
- B27 泰式牛沙拉 Thai Beef Salad$11.99
- B28 宝宝盘 Bo Bo Platter$19.99
汤 Soup
- B30 酸辣汤 Hot & Sour Soup$7.99
- B31 蛋花汤 Egg Drop Soup$7.99
- B32 味增汤 Miso Soup$7.99
- B33 馄炖汤 Wonton Soup$11.99
- B34 番茄鸡蛋汤 Tomato & Egg Soup$10.99
- B35 鸡肉粥 Chicken Congee$10.99
- B36 牛肉粥 Beef Congee$11.99
- B37 鱼片粥 Fish Congee$12.99
- B38 皮蛋瘦肉粥 Pork & Pres. Egg Congee$12.99
- B39 西湖牛肉羹 Xihu Congee$12.99
- B40 泰式冬阴功汤 Tom Yum Soup$12.99
- B41 韩式辣白菜豆腐汤 Kimchi-Jjigae$12.99
- B42 老鸭汤 Duck Stew$18.99
凉菜 Cold Dish
- B50 西安凉皮 Xi An Cold Noodle$10.99
- B51 脆口黄瓜 Crisp Cucumber$10.99
- B52 炝拌土豆丝 Shredded Potato Salad$10.99
- B53 陈醋菠菜 Vinegar Spinach$10.99
- B54 皮蛋豆腐 Tofu with Preserved Egg$10.99
- B55 白切鸡 White Cut Chicken$11.99
- B56 口水鸡 Mouth Watering Chicken$11.99
- B57 哈尔滨红肠 Oryza Brats$11.99
- B58 麻辣肚丝 Pork Tripe with Chili Sauce$12.99
- B59 夫妻肺片 Beef & Tripe in Chili Sauce$12.99
- B60 凉拌牛百叶 Mixed Beef Tripe$14.99
- B61 酱肘花 Braised Ham Hock$14.99
- B62 五香牛肉 Five Spice Beef$15.99
- B63 麻辣牛肉 Sauteed Beef in Hot Sauce$15.99
猪 Pork
- B70 香肠炒青椒 Sausage & Pepper$12.99
- B71 肉末豆腐 Ground Pork with Tofu$13.99
- B72 麻婆豆腐 Ma Po Tofu$13.99
- B73 午餐肉炒蛋 Luncheon Meat with Egg$13.99
- B74 酸菜炒粉 Sour Cabbage w/ Vermicelli$13.99
- B75 溜肉段 Braised Pork$14.99
- B76 土豆烧排骨 Short Ribs with Potato$14.99
- B77 鱼香肉丝 Yu Xiang Pork$14.99
- B78 京酱肉丝 Peking Pork$14.99
- B79 木须肉 Moo Shu Pork$14.99
- B80 蚂蚁上树 Ground Pork w/ Glass Noodle$14.99
- B81 肉末茄子 Ground Pork with Eggplant$14.99
- B82 香干肉丝 Pork with Dried Tofu$14.99
- B83 明笋炒肉 Pork with Bamboo Shoot$14.99
- B84 黑椒炒肉 Black Pepper Pork$14.99
- B85 糖醋里脊 Glazed Tenderloin$15.99
- B86 糖醋排骨 Glazed Short Rib$15.99
- B87 红烧排骨 Braised Short Rib$15.99
- B88 豆豉排骨 Rib in Bean Sauce$15.99
- B89 椒盐排骨 Salt & Pepper Short Rib$15.99
- B90 湖南小炒肉 Hunan Style Pork & Vegs$15.99
- B91 溜肚片 Sauteed Pork Tripe$15.99
- B92 香辣肥肠 Spicy Pork Bung$15.99
- B93 溜肥肠 Sauteed Pork Bung$15.99
- B94 酸菜肥肠 Sour Cabbage w/ Pork Bung$15.99
- B95 溜两样 Sauteed Double Tripe$16.99
- B96 狮子头 Lion's Head Meatball$16.99
- B97 山城回锅肉 Shan Cheng Twice Cooked Pork$16.99
- B98 红烧肉 Braised Pork$16.99
- B99 香辣肘子 Spicy Ham Hock$16.99
- B101 梅菜扣肉 Pork Belly w/ Preserved Vegetable$18.99
鸡鸭 Poultry
- B110 越南烤鸡 Ga Nuong$13.99
- B111 宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Diced Chicken$13.99
- B112 干煸辣子鸡 Szechuan Chili Chicken$15.99
- B113 鱼香鸡丁 Yu Xiang Diced Chicken$15.99
- B114 咖喱鸡 Curry Chicken$15.99
- B115 孜然鸡块 Cumin Chicken$15.99
- B116 豆豉鸡块 Chicken in Blk Bean Sauce$15.99
- B117 台式三杯鸡 Three Cup Chicken$16.99
- B118 可乐鸡翅 Cola Chicken Wing$16.99
- B119 啤酒鸡翅 Chicken Wing in Beer Sauce$16.99
- B120 大盘鸡 Sauteed Spicy Chicken$16.99
- B121 剁椒鸡片 Chopped Pepper Chicken$17.99
- B122 啤酒鸭 Duck in Beer Sauce$19.99
- B123 香辣鸭 Spicy Duck$19.99
- B124 盐水鸭 Nanjing Salted Duck$22.99
- B125 熏鸭（半只） Smoked Duck (Half)$22.99
牛羊 Beef & Lamb
- B130 泰式咖喱小丸子 Curry Meatball$13.99
- B131 韩式烤肉 Bulgogi$15.99
- B132 宫保牛肉 Kung Pao Beef$15.99
- B133 回锅牛肉 Twice Cooked Beef$17.99
- B134 黑胡椒牛肉 Black Pepper Beef$15.99
- B135 孜然牛肉 Cumin Beef$17.99
- B136 葱爆牛肉 Wok fired Beef & Scallion$16.99
- B137 墨西哥辣椒牛肉 Jalapeno Beef$16.99
- B138 椒盐牛肉 Salt & Pepper Beef$16.99
- B139 香辣牛肚 Spicy Tripe$16.99
- B140 红烧牛肚 Braised Tripe$16.99
- B141 咖喱牛腩 Curry Beef Stew$16.99
- B142 剁椒牛肉 Chopped Pepper Beef$17.99
- B143 孜然羊肉 Cumin Lamb$17.99
- B144 葱爆羊肉 Lamb & Scallion$17.99
- B145 香辣羊肉 Spicy Lamb$18.99
海鲜 Seafood
- B150 虾仁炒蛋 Scrambled Egg with Shrimp$16.99
- B152 酸菜鱼片 Sour Cabbage with Fish Fillet$17.99
- B153 椒盐鱼片 Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet$17.99
- B154 豆豉鱿鱼 Squid in Black Bean Sauce$17.99
- B155 椒盐鱿鱼 Salt & Pepper Squid$17.99
- B156 香辣鱿鱼 Spicy Squid$17.99
- B157 葱油蛤蜊 Stir Fry Clam with Scallion$17.99
- B158 香辣蛤蜊 Spicy Clam$17.99
- B159 泰式咖喱鱼片 Curry Fish Fillet$18.99
- B160 剁椒鱼片 Chopped Pepper Fish Fillet$18.99
- B161 湖南辣子鱼块 Hunan Spicy Fish Steak$18.99
- B162 剁椒鱿鱼 Chopped Pepper Squid$18.99
- B163 四川豆瓣鱼 Fish in Szechuan Bean Sauce$20.99
- B164 家常带鱼 Simmered Ribbon Fish$20.99
- B165 香辣有头虾 Spicy Prawns with Head$20.99
- B166 盐水虾 Salted Shrimp$20.99
- B167 红烧鲳鱼 Simmered Pomfret$22.99
- B168 干烧鲳鱼 Braised Pomfret$22.99
- B169 湖南剁椒鲳鱼 Chopped Pepper Pomfret$22.99
- B170 清蒸龙利鱼 Steamed Sole Fish$23.99
- B171 清蒸三牙鱼 Steamed King Weakfish$24.99
素菜 Vegetable
- B180 蒜蓉上海青 Garlic Bok Choy$12.99
- B181 清炒土豆丝 Shredded Potato Stir Fry$12.99
- B182 手撕包心菜 Shredded Cabbage Stir Fry$12.99
- B183 蚝油生菜 Lettuce in Oyster Sauce$12.99
- B184 蒜蓉荷兰豆 Garlic Snow pea$12.99
- B185 蘑菇油菜 Mushroom & Vegetable$12.99
- B186 蒜蓉意大利瓜 Garlic Zucchini$12.99
- B187 蒜蓉菠菜 Garlic Spinach$12.99
- B188 干煸四季豆 Stir Fry Green Bean$12.99
- B189 老干妈土豆丝 Potato in Chili Sauce$12.99
- B190 韭菜炒鸡蛋 Stir Fry Chive with Egg$12.99
- B191 地三鲜 Vegetable Triple Delight$12.99
- B192 椒盐豆腐 Salt & Pepper Tofu$13.99
- B193 鱼香茄子 Yu Xiang Eggplant$13.99
- B194 鱼香豆腐 Yu Xiang Tofu$13.99
- B195 蒜蓉油麦菜 Chinese Lettuce in Garlic Sauce$13.99
- B196 香辣豆腐 Spicy Tofu$13.99
- B197 家常豆腐 Hometown Tofu$13.99
- B198 莲藕炒木耳 Wood Ear w/ Lotus Root$14.99
- B199 豆豉鲮鱼油麦菜 Lettuce & Fish in Black$14.99
水煮 Poached Dish
干锅 Dry Pot
- B210 干锅豆腐 Tofu Dry Pot$17.99
- B211 干锅排骨 Short Ribs Dry Pot$18.99
- B212 干锅牛腩 Beef Stew Dry Pot$18.99
- B213 干锅鸡块 Chicken Dry Pot$18.99
- B214 干锅肥肠 Pork Bung Dry Pot$19.99
- B215 干锅鱼片 Fish Fillet Dry Pot$19.99
- B216 干锅鱿鱼 Squid Dry Pot$19.99
- B217 干锅羊肉 Lamb Dry Pot$20.99
- B218 干锅鸭子 Duck Dry Pot$21.99
- B219 干锅虾 Shrimp Dry Pot$21.99
煲仔 Stew Pot
- B220 牛腩茄子煲 Beef Stew Eggplant$17.99
- B221 牛腩土豆煲 Beef Stew with Potato$17.99
- B222 牛腩番茄煲 Beef Stew with Tomato$17.99
- B223 牛腩腐竹煲 Bean Curd & Beef Stew$17.99
- B224 酸菜白肉粉条煲 Sour Cabbage, Pork, & Noodle$17.99
- B225 红烧肉粉条煲 Braised Pork & Glass Noodle$17.99
- B226 海鲜豆腐煲 Seafood Tofu$18.99
- B227 三鲜茄子煲 Seafood Eggplant$18.99
- B228 羊肉腐竹煲 Lamb & Bean Curd$19.99
- B229 麻辣牛腩煲 Spicy Beef Stew$18.99
- B230 小鸡蘑菇煲 Chicken & Mushroom$18.99
- B231 鱼羊鲜煲 Fish & Lamb$20.99
- B232 羊蝎子 小 Small Lamb Hot Pot$32.99
- B233 羊蝎子 大 Large Lamb Hot Pot$40.99
饭 Rice Dish
- B240 牛腩腐竹盖饭 Beef Stew & Beancurd Rice$12.99
- B241 排骨盖饭 Short Ribs Over Rice$12.99
- B242 卤肉盖饭 Roasted Pork Over Rice$12.99
- B243 肥肠盖饭 Pork Bung Over Rice$12.99
- B244 韩式猪肉拌饭 Bibimbap Pork$13.99
- B245 韩式牛肉拌饭 Bibimbap Beef$15.99
- B246 辣白菜猪肉炒饭 Kimchi Fried Rice w/ Pork$12.99
- B247 辣白菜牛肉炒饭 Kimchi Fried Rice w/ Beef$14.99
- B248 鸡肉炒饭 Chicken Fried Rice$11.99
- B249 猪肉炒饭 Pork Fried Rice$11.99
- B250 蔬菜炒饭 Vegetable Fried Rice$11.99
- B251 泰式咖喱鸡炒饭 Thai Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
- B252 什锦炒饭 Combo Fried Rice$13.99
- B253 牛肉炒饭 Beef Fried Rice$13.99
- B254 海鲜炒饭 Seafood Fried Rice$13.99
- B255 扬州炒饭 Yang Zhou Fried Rice$14.99
- B256 鸭炒饭 Duck Fried Rice$13.99
面 Noodle Dish
- B260 油泼面 You Po Noodle$12.99
- B261 卤肉面 Roasted Pork Noodle$12.99
- B262 泰式鸡肉炒粉 Chicken Pad Thai$12.99
- B263 四川小面 Szechuan Noodle$13.99
- B264 越南凉面 Bun Ga Nuong$13.99
- B265 越南酸辣面 Bun Bo Hue$13.99
- B266 日式味增拉面 Miso Ramen$13.99
- B267 日式老汤拉面 Shoyu Ramen$13.99
- B268 牛腩面 Beef Stew Noodle$13.99
- B269 牛腩酸辣米线 Rice Noodle w/ Beef$13.99
- B270 排骨酸辣米线 Rice Noodle w/ Rib$13.99
- B271 大肠酸辣米线 Rice Noodle w/ Bung$13.99
- B272 韩式炸酱面 Jajang Noodle$13.99
- B273 越南面 Pho$12.99
- B274 鱼片面 Fish Fillet Noodle$14.99
- B275 鱼片酸辣米线 Fish Fillet Rice Noodle$14.99
- B276 干炒牛粉 Rice Noodle with Beef$14.99
- B277 羊肉面 Lamb Noodle$15.99
- B278 韩式海鲜面 Jjampong$15.99
- B279 新加坡虾炒米粉 Mei Fun with Shrimp$15.99
- B280 羊肉泡馍 Lamb Vermicelli$15.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Highly rated Asian Fusion restaurant offering a variety of Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, Korean and Japanese dishes. Friendly staff, delicious home-made recipes in a casual atmosphere with speedy delivery service.
5 Sturgis Corner Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246