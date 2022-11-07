Restaurant header imageView gallery

Osage Cafe & Mercado

review star

No reviews yet

1015 Osage Street

Denver, CO 80204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy heathy affordable food while supporting youth in our community! Ask us for more information.

Location

1015 Osage Street, Denver, CO 80204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub - 1131 Santa Fe Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1131 Santa Fe Drive Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Strange Craft Beer Company
orange star4.6 • 904
1330 Zuni St Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
TERRA - 891 14th St Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
891 14th St Suite 100 Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Trade
orange starNo Reviews
475 Santa Fe Drive Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Copper Door Coffee Roasters - The Yard
orange star4.6 • 227
900 W. 1st Avenue #180 | Denver, CO 80223 Denver, CO 80223
View restaurantnext
I KNOW YOU SLIDERS
orange starNo Reviews
918 West 1st Avenue Denver, CO 80223
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Denver
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston