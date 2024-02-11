- Home
- Downingtown
- Osaka Asian Cuisine
Osaka Asian Cuisine
379 W Uwchlan Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
Japanese Kitchen
Cold Beginnnings
- Summer Roll$10.00
Mixed greens with crab meat, shrimp, carrots, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in Vietnamese rice paper, served with sweet and chili sauce
- Avocado Boat$9.50
Spicy Kanikama crab mix, tobiko, and tempura crunch over avocado, drizzled with sweet mango sauce
- Sushi Appetizer$11.00
5 pieces of assorted nigiri
- Sashimi Appetizer$14.00
6 pieces of assorted sashimi
- Chili Ponzu Style$13.50
Choice of tuna, yellowtail, salmon, tako. Thinly sliced sashimi with jalapeños and tobikos. Served with our house ponzu vinaigrette sauce
- Crispy Rice Tuna$13.00
Spicy tuna with crunchy rice
- Kamakazi Tuna$15.00
Chopped tuna wrapped in fresh tuna. Topped with jalapeños. Drizzled with special sauce,
Sushi or Sashimi À la Carte
- Tuna - Maguro$7.00
- White Tuna - Shiro Maguro$7.00
- Salmon - Sake$7.00
- Smoke Salmon - Kunsa Sake$7.00
- Yellowtail - Hamachi$7.00
- Striped Bass - Suzuki$6.00
- Eel - Unagi$7.00
- Shrimp - Ebi$5.00
- Crab Sticks - Kani$5.00
- Octopus - Tako$7.00
- Scallop - Hotegai$8.00
- Flying Fish Roe - Tobiko$7.00
- Sweet Shrimp - Ama Ebi$10.00
- Salmon Roe - Ikura$9.00
- Spanish Mackerel - Sawara$7.00
- Baby Yellowtail - Kampachi$7.00
- Squid - Ika$7.00
- Sea Urchin - Uni
- Fatty Tuna - Toro
- King Crab$15.00Out of stock
Signature Roll
- Three Musketeers$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado inside, topped with tri-color tobiko
- Amazing Tuna$15.50
Spicy tuna, white tuna tempura, and avocado inside, topped with seared pepper tuna in BBQ eel and mango sauce
- Supernova$15.50
Tuna, yellowtail, and avocado inside, topped with spicy salmon
- Crouching Tiger$15.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber inside, topped with sliced lemon, salmon, and black tobikos
- Phantom of the Night$15.50
Tempura fried spicy tuna with avocado inside, topped with spicy crab meat mix, drizzled with eel, and spicy creamy sauce
- Geisha$15.50
Spicy crunchy tuna, seared pepper tuna, mango, and cucumber. Wrapped in soy bean paper. Topped with sliced avocado and spicy wasabi mayo. Garnished with tobikos
- Poseidon$16.50
Shrimp tempura, spicy crunchy tuna inside, topped with sliced avocados, special sauce, and tobikos. Wrapped with soybean paper
- Lollipop$15.00
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crab meat, tobiko, and avocado wrapped with cucumber, served with our house special ponzu vinaigrette sauce
- Sashimi Roll$17.00
Spicy tuna, salmon, asparagus, and avocado inside, topped with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail; wrapped in soy bean paper
- Cooked Eternal Love$16.50
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, asparagus, and cucumber wrapped with soybean paper in spicy sauce
- Cooked Foxy Lady$15.50
Lobster salad, shrimp tempura inside, topped with spicy homemade crab meat mix
- Cooked Sweet Coconut$15.50
Shrimp tempura and shredded mango inside, topped with sliced avocado, sprinkled with coconut flakes and sweet mango sauce
- Cooked Firecracker$15.00
Spicy crab meat with avocado inside, topped with lobster salad; wrapped with soybean paper and sprinkled with tempura flakes and tobiko
- Cooked Crazy Monkey$15.50
Shrimp tempura, mango, and cucumber inside, topped with lobster salad and tempura banana in BBQ eel sauce, wrapped in soybean paper
- Volcano$16.00
Crab meat, avocado, and cream cheese, tempura deep-fried with chef's special sauce. Spicy tuna on top
- Sunshine at Uwchlan$13.00
Spicy tuna and avocado inside, deep-fried with chef's special sauce and tobiko and scallions
- Kiss of Fire$15.50
Spicy white tuna, tempura crunch, and cucumber, topped with black pepper tuna, tobiko, and sweet chilli sauce
- Dancing Tuna$15.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with white tuna, avocado, and four colorful tobikos, drizzled with eel sauce on top
- Mango Lobster$17.00
Tempura lobster, avocado, and mango. Topped with homemade crab meat and mango sauce
- Comeback Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with spicy salmon, tempura crunch, and black tobikos, with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Cooked Osaka Roll$11.00
Spicy chicken, jalapeños, and cucumber. Topped with tobiko and scallions. Wrapped with soybean paper
- Cooked Sexy Lobster$18.00
Steamed lobster, lobster salad inside. Topped with steamed shrimp and avocado, red tobiko, spicy mayo, and mango sauce
- Spicy Girl$15.00
Spicy Kani and mango inside. Topped with salmon and avocado and spicy mayo
- Fire Dragon$15.00
Tempura shrimp and cucumber inside. Topped with spicy tuna, tempura crunches, and tobiko. Special sauce
- Godzilla Roll$13.00
Spicy tuna inside, topped with sliced avocado. Spicy mayo
- Downingtown Roll$15.00
Tempura shrimp and avocado inside. Topped with eel and tobiko. Eel sauce
Maki - Cooked
- California Roll$6.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$7.00
- Eel Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
- Futo Maki Roll$7.00
- Philly Roll$7.00
- Spicy Crab Roll$6.00
- Peanut Avocado Roll$5.00
- Avocado Roll$5.00
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Veggie Sushi Roll$6.00
- Oshinko Roll$5.00
- Asparagus Roll$5.00
- Sweet Potato Roll$5.00
- Ginger Carrot Roll$5.00
- Mango Roll$6.00
Maki - Raw
Maki - Special Rolls
Nigiri and Sashimi Entrée
- Sashimi Deluxe$29.00
15 pieces of assorted sashimi
- Sushi Deluxe$24.00
8 pieces of nigiri and California rolls
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo$29.00
4 pieces of nigiri, 8 pieces of sashimi, and tuna roll
- Plan A Course$49.00
Pick 2 signature rolls, and the chef selects 10 pieces of assorted nigiri or sashimi. 2 choices of soup or salad
- Plan B Course$69.00
Pick 3 signature rolls, and the chef selects 15 pieces of assorted nigiri or sashimi. 2 choices of soup or salad
- 5 Samurai Special$72.00
Pick 5 signature rolls. 2 choices of soup or salad
- Roll Combo$17.00
California, spicy tuna, and shrimp tempura
- Spicy Roll Combo$17.00
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy yellowtail
- Happy Maki Combo$18.00
Pick 3 maki rolls
- Triple Double Combo$52.00
Pick 3 maki rolls and 2 signature rolls. 2 choices of soup or salad
- Tuna Lover$26.00
6 sashimi, 4 sushi, and 1 roll
- Salmon Lover$26.00
6 sashimi, 4 sushi, and 1 roll
- Yellowtail Lover$26.00
6 sashimi, 4 sushi, and 1 roll
- Chirashi$26.00
Assorted sashimi
- Osaka Sushi Entrée$30.00
4 pieces of salmon, 4 pieces of tuna, and 4 pieces of yellowtail
- Osaka Sashimi Entrée$30.00
5 pieces of salmon, 5 pieces of tuna, and 5 pieces of yellowtail
Soup
Appetizers
- Egg Roll$3.00
- Veggie Spring Roll$6.00
4 pieces
- Scallion Pancakes$7.00
- Crispy Tempura Prawn$10.00
4 pieces. Deep-fried tempura prawns
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.00
- Shrimp Shumai$8.00
- Edamame$6.00
- Agedashi Tofu$8.00
- Crab Cheese Wonton$8.00
- Veggie Dumplings$7.00
6 pieces
- Pork Dumplings$8.00
6 pieces
- Rock Shrimps$10.00
- Crispy Calamari$12.00
- Tempura Sweet Potato$8.00
- Tempura Taro App$8.00
- Tempura Broccoli$6.00
Poke Bowl
- Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$16.00
Diced tuna, cucumber, avocado, radish, seaweed salad, edamame pods, and mix of cranberry, nuts, and seeds,
- Seared Pepper Tuna Poke Bowl$16.00
Seared tuna, avocado, edamame pods, radish, cucumber, jalapeño pepper, and mixed greens. Served with Yuzu sauce
- Hawaiian Poke Bowl$16.00
Freshly diced sashimi tuna, salmon, seaweed salad, edamame pods, radish, and avocado. Mix with seeds, nuts, and cranberry. Served with special sauce
- Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$16.00
Tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, radish, ginger carrots, edamame pods, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Served with Japanese spicy mayo
- Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl$16.00
Salmon, avocado, seaweed salad, radish, ginger carrots, edamame pods, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Served with Japanese spicy mayo
- Veggie Poke Bowl$15.00
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, edamame pods, avocado, radish, seaweed salad, inari (tofu), and cranberry seeds mix. Served with ponzu sauce
Fried Rice
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.00
- Beef Fried Rice$14.00
- Veggie Fried Rice$11.00
Stir-fried veggie and eggs
- Hawaiian Fried Rice$18.00
Jumbo shrimps, scallops, crab meats, fresh pineapples, onion, egg, and diced green and red pepper
- House Fried Rice$15.00
Beef, chicken, and shrimp
- Egg and Onion Fried Rice$10.00
- Plain Fried Rice$9.00
Noodles
- Lo Mein Plain Noodles$10.00
- Lo Mein Chicken$12.00
- Lo Mein Vegetable$11.00
- Lo Mein Jumbo Shrimp$14.00
- Lo Mein Beef$14.00
- Singapore - Style Noodle$14.00
- Mei Fun Chicken$13.00
- Mei Fun Vegetable$12.00
- Mei Fun Jumbo Shrimp$15.00
- Mei Fun Beef$15.00
- Pad Thai Vegetables$15.00
- Pad Thai Chicken$16.00
- Pad Thai Jumbo Shrimp$17.00
- Pad Thai Beef$17.00
Chinese Kitchen
Vegetarian
- Triple Greens$12.00
Broccoli, string beans, and snow peas
- Buddha Delights$13.00
Mixed vegetables with tofu
- Broccoli Brown Sauce$12.00
- General Tso's Tofu$14.00
- Shanghai Stir Bok Choy$14.00
- String Beans with Garlic Sauce$12.00
- Mala Tofu$15.00
Crispy fried tofu with zucchini, onion, mushroom, peppers, asparagus, and jicama in Thai basil sauce
Salads
Chef Specials
- Crispy Salt and Pepper Shrimp$18.00
Battered fried jumbo shrimp tossed with onion, jalapeño, green and red peppers
- General Tso's Chicken$17.00
- General Tso's Shrimp$19.00
- House Osaka$21.00
Chicken, beef, shrimp, lobster, and scallop sautéed with mixed veggie in brown sauce
- Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp$18.00
Battered fried shrimp and candied walnuts tossed in a honey sauce
- Hunan Triple Delight$18.00
Chicken, shrimp, and beef sautéed with mixed veggie in black bean sauce
- Mongolian Beef$18.00
Shredded beef sautéed with scallions, onions, and snow peas in savory spicy brown sauce
- Mala Chicken$16.00
Diced crispy white meat chicken with zucchini, mushrooms, onions, peppers, asparagus, and Thai basil in chilli sauce
- Seafood Supreme$24.00
Jumbo shrimp, Japanese scallop, crab meat. And lobster sautéed with mixed veggie in a delicate Chinese white wine sauce
- Orange Chicken$17.00
- Sesame Chicken$17.00
- Sautéed String Bean$12.00
Stir-fried with Chinese cooking wine and garlic aioli
- Spicy Szechuan Stir Fry$16.00
Stir-fried in a hot and spicy sauce with shredded carrots, celery, onion, jalapeño, and green and red peppers
- Sweet Sour Chicken$15.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
379 W Uwchlan Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335