Sushi & Japanese

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

526 Reviews

$$

3531 matthews-mint hill rd

Matthews, NC 28105

Order Again

Popular Items

H-Chicken
H-Steak
Spicy Tuna Roll

Small Plates - Takeout

Crispy Tofu

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Gyoza

$6.00

Shumai

$6.00

Spring Roll

$4.00

Spring Roll Veg

$4.00

Yum Yum Shrimp

$9.50

Miso Soup

$2.00

Onion Soup

$2.00

Fresh House Salad

$2.50

Tempura Veg Basket

$8.00

Dynamite Fish

$7.00

Stuffed Jalapeno Appetizer

$8.00

Tuna Crispy Treat

$9.00

Tuna Tataki

$9.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Squid Salad

$6.00

Poke - Cado

$9.50

Sushi - Takeout

Alaskan Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

California Roll

$6.00

Crab Roll

$5.50

Crispy Cali

$8.00

Crispy Philly

$8.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Eel and Avocado Roll

$7.00

Futo Maki Roll

$7.00

Philadelphia Roll

$6.50

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.50

Tai Tempura Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$5.25

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Blazing Dragon Roll

$11.99

Caterpillar Roll

$10.99

Crazy Fish Roll

$9.99

Crouching Tiger Roll

$10.99

Crunch Salmon Roll

$10.99

Crunch Special Roll

$7.99

Crunch Tuna Roll

$10.99

Dancing Shrimp Roll

$9.99

Dragon Roll

$10.99

Dynamite Roll

$8.99

Fiesta Roll

$8.99

Godfather Roll

$17.99

Hidden Dragon Roll

$11.99

House Cucumber Roll

$10.99

Jaybird Roll

$6.75

Kani Magu Roll

$10.99

Kanisu Roll

$9.99

Kiss Me Roll

$11.99

Mexican Roll

$9.99

New York Roll

$12.99

Osaka Roll

$10.99

Philly King Roll

$9.99

Rainbow Roll

$10.99

Rock N' Roll

$9.99

SK Roll

$9.99

Snow Roll

$10.99

Spider Roll

$12.99

Stuffed Jalapeno Roll

$10.99

Super Crunchy Roll

$9.99

Tuna Trio Roll

$10.99

Volcano Roll

$9.99

White Lava Roll

$12.99

Sea Breeze Roll

$11.99

N-Crab

$4.99

N-Eel

$4.99

N-Escolar

$4.99

N-Ikura

$4.99

N-Mackerel

$4.99

N-Masago

$4.99

N-Octopus

$4.99

N-Salmon

$4.99

N-Scallop

$4.99

N-Shrimp

$4.99

N-Snapper

$4.99

N-Squid

$4.99

N-Surf Clam

$4.99

N-Tamago

$4.99

N-Tuna

$4.99

N-Yellowtail

$4.99

S-Crab

$4.99

S-Eel

$4.99

S-Escolar

$4.99

S-Mackerel

$4.99

S-Octopus

$4.99

S-Salmon

$4.99

S-Ikura

$4.99

S-Scallop

$4.99

S-Shrimp

$4.99

S-Masago

$4.99

S-Snapper

$4.99

S-Squid

$4.99

S-Surf Clam

$4.99

S-Tamago

$4.99

S-Tuna

$4.99

S-Yellowtail

$4.99

Sushi Combos - Takeout

Veggie Roll Combo

$13.00

Handroll Combo

$17.00

Spicy Combo

$16.00

Classic Roll Combo

$15.00

Nigiri Combo

$15.00

Sashimi Combo

$18.00

Nigiri for 2

$32.99

Nigiri for 4

$54.99

Sashimi for 2

$32.99

Sashimi for 4

$54.99

Bento Box - Takeout

Bento Crunch Special roll

$18.00

Bento Shrimp Tempura Roll

$18.00

Bento 4PC Nigiri

$18.00

Bento 6PC Sashimi

$18.00

Bento Vegetable Tempura

$18.00

Bento H-Tofu

$18.00

Bento H-Pork

$18.00

Bento H-Chicken

$18.00

Bento H-Shrimp

$18.00

Bento H-Steak

$18.00

Bento T-Tofu

$18.00

Bento T-Pork

$18.00

Bento T-Chicken

$18.00

Bento T-Shrimp

$18.00

Bento T-Steak

$18.00

Dinner Entrees - Takeout

Katsu Chicken Entree

$15.00

Katsu Pork Entree

$15.00

Katsu Snapper Entree

$17.00

Fried Rice Mixed Veg

$10.00

Fried Rice Tofu

$11.00

Fried Rice Pork

$12.00

Fried Rice Chicken

$12.00

Fried Rice Shrimp

$12.00

Fried Rice Steak

$12.00

Fried Rice Scallop

$14.00

H-Mixed Vegetable

$10.00

H-Tofu

$11.00

H-Pork

$12.00

H-Chicken

$12.00

H-Shrimp

$12.00

H-Steak

$12.00

H-Scallop

$14.00

H-Grilled Snapper

$16.00

H-Salmon

$18.00

T-Mixed Vegetable

$10.00

T-Tofu

$11.00

T-Pork

$12.00

T-Chicken

$12.00

T-Shrimp

$12.00

T-Steak

$12.00

T-Scallop

$14.00

T-Grilled Snapper

$16.00

T-Salmon

$18.00

Sides - Takeout

Fried Rice

$2.50

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Sd Mixed Vegetables

$3.00

Sd Lo Mein Noodle

$2.50

Sd Udon Noodle

$2.50

Sd Sweet Carrot

$2.00

Small ToGo Sauce

$0.50

Shrimp Sauce Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Shrimp Sauce Refill

$3.00Out of stock

Side Tofu

$4.00

Side Pork

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Steak

$5.00

Kids Meals - Takeout

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Kids Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Steak

$6.00

Kids Noodle

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Pink Lemonade

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Mellow Yellow

$1.75

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

1/2 & 1/2

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Sapporo

$4.00

Sapporo Large

$7.00

Kirin

$4.00

Kirin Large

$7.00

Asahi

$4.00

Asahi Large

$7.00

Sapporo Light

$4.00

Kirin Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Bud

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Mich ultra Lite

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Beer Special

$3.00

Kikusui Perfect Snow NIgori

$25.50

Dassai 50 Junmai Daiginjo

$28.00

Mio Sparkling

$13.00

Kukai Mango NIgori

$11.00

Homare Strawberry Nigori

$15.00

Panda Cup

$12.00

Kudoki Pick up Artist

$20.00

Ozeki Nigori

$9.00

Hana Large

$32.00

Tosanotsuru Azure

$60.00

Hot Sake Small

$4.00

Hot Sake Large

$7.00

Soju

$13.00

Yuki Mango Nigori

$18.00

Hana White Peach

$16.00

Homare Yuzu

$20.00

moonstone asian pear

$15.00

Hana Fuji Apple

$16.00

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay

$6.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$8.00

Backhouse Pinot Noir

$6.00

Liberty School Cabernet

$9.00

Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$6.00

La Galope Rose

$5.00

Plum Wine

$5.00

Gnarly Head Zinfandel

$5.00

Hayes Ranch Btl

$23.00

Kung Fu Girl Btl

$30.00

Stenmari Pinot Grigio Btl

$23.00

Galope Rose Btl

$19.00

Backhouse Pinot Noit Btl

$23.00

Liberty School Cabernet Btl

$35.00

Gnarly Head Zinfandel Btl

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Location

3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews, NC 28105

Directions

