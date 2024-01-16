Osaka Japanese Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Matthews, NC 28105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Matthews Social House - 105 west Charles Matthews
No Reviews
105 west Charles Matthews Matthews, NC 28105
View restaurant
The Portrait Gallery - 118 East Charles Street
No Reviews
118 East Charles Street Matthews, NC 28105
View restaurant