Osaka Japanese Steakhouse - Midland
No reviews yet
1207 Tradewinds Boulevard
Midland, TX 79706
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Eggrolls$7.95
Vegetables Eggrolls.
- Cheese Sticks$8.95
- Crab Puffs$9.95
- Fried Wontons$9.95
pork wontons
- Dumplings$9.95
Chicken Dumpling (fried,Steam or Grill)
- Fried Calamari$8.95
- Fried Zucchini$7.95
- Edemame$9.95
- Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)$10.95
4pcs Tempura shrimp with tempura vegetables .
- Shrimp Tempura (7pcs)$17.95
7pcs Tempura Shrimp with tempura vegetables
- Kaisen Ceviche$11.95
Japanese style ceviche, a mix of seafood, chilled and mixed with cucumber and ponzu sauce.
- Osaka Dragon Eggs 🌶️$12.99
Jalapeño that is tempura battered and rolled in panko then stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna filling, topped with sriracha house sauce, spicy mayo, and eel sauce for a sensational mixture of flavor and crunchy texture!
- Yellowtail Jalapeño🌶️$17.95
Fresh Hamachi sashimi in a puddle of ponzu sauce garnished with jalapeño and cilantro
- Atomic Calamari 🌶️🌶️$10.95
- Dinner For 2 App
Dinners
- Hibachi Sirloin Strip
Seasoned and grilled to your taste
- Filet Mignon
The most tender of all beef cuts, perfectly prepared
- Sukiyaki Steak
Thinly sliced top sirloin with teriyaki sauce
- Osaka Steak
Top sirloin with mushrooms and bell pepper
- Chicken Teriyaki$24.95
Chicken breast seasoned with sesame seed and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Scallops$29.95
Tender scallops grilled to perfection
- Hibachi Shrimp$26.95
Succulent shrimp sauteed in butter then flamed in sake.
- Lobster$43.95
Lobster tail served with Osaka's special sauce
- Hibachi Salmon$27.95
A fresh filet of salmon grilled with an Osaka flavor
- Hibachi Tuna Steak$25.95
Grilled with black pepper seasoning and a side of ponzu sauce an lemon.
- Hibachi Tilapia$25.95
A light bread crumb coated tilapia cooked with lemon and seasoned on our hibachi grill.
- Osaka Spicy Chicken 🌶️$24.92
Hibachi grilled chicken breast topped with our Osaka Spicy sauce and sesame seeds for a spicy delight!
- Osaka Spicy Shrimp 🌶️$26.95
Succulent shrimp sauteed in our Osaka Spicy Sauce.
- Atomic Shrimp Tempura 🌶️🌶️$24.95
- Sweet Chili Salmon$29.95
Hibachi salmon seasoned and grilled to perfection. Garnished with carrots, asparagus, and a sweet chili sauce that has a hint of wild, but mild enough for everyone
- Veggetable Dinner$21.95
Grilled and seasoned servings of mushrooms, zucchini, onions, and cabbage
- Dinner Osaka Ramen
SEAFOOD RAMEN COME WITH SHRIMP AND FISH BALL OR DUMPLING RAMEN
Combination Dinner
- Steak & Chicken Teriyaki$30.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Steak & Shrimp$31.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Steak & Scallops$33.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Steak & Salmon$31.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Stk & Fish (Tilapia)$29.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Chicken Teriyaki & Shrimp$30.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Chicken Teriyaki & Scallops$30.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Chicken Teriyaki & Salmon$30.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Chicken Teriyaki & Fish (Tilapia)$28.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Salmon & Shrimp$31.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Salmon & Tuna$31.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Fish(Tilapia) & shrimp$28.95
Combination of two proteins (4oz each protein) perfectly prepared.
- Steak & Lobster$53.00
- Osaka Pick 3 Special$40.99
Choose three (4oz) items from the list: chicken, shrimp, salmon, sukiyaki steak, scallops. Comes with Japanese style vegetables and steamed rice. Japanese fried rice or noodles - add extra $2.95
- Dinner For Two$61.95
Osaka soup, cucumber salad or garden salad with Japanese dressing appetizer: 1 egg roll, 2 fried wontons, tempura vegetables (NO SUBSTITUTIONS) entree: includes chicken teriyaki, Sirloin or Terri yaki Steak ($3.95 Fillet add extra each plate), hibachi shrimp (NO SUBSTITUTIONS) & steamed rice (Upgrade fried rice or noodles $2.95 each plate).
- Scallops & Shrimp$32.95
Dinner for Two
- Dinner For Two$61.95
Osaka soup, cucumber salad or garden salad with Japanese dressing appetizer: 1 egg roll, 2 fried wontons, tempura vegetables (NO SUBSTITUTIONS) entree: includes chicken teriyaki, Sirloin or Terri yaki Steak ($3.95 Fillet add extra each plate), hibachi shrimp (NO SUBSTITUTIONS) & steamed rice (Upgrade fried rice or noodles $2.95 each plate).
- Dinner For 2 App
Dinner Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Teriyaki$11.95
Chicken breast seasoned with sesame seed and teriyaki sauce.
- Kids Sukiyaki Steak$13.95
Thinly sliced top sirloin with teriyaki sauce.
- Kids Hibachi Shrimp$14.95
Succulent shrimp sauteed in butter
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$10.95
Choice Steam Rice or French fries (Fried Rice or Noodles Add $2.95 Extra)
- Kids Fried Shrimp$11.95
Choice Steam Rice or French fries (Fried Rice or Noodles Add $2.95 Extra)
- Kids Fried Chicken Strips$11.95
Choice Steam Rice or French fries (Fried Rice or Noodles Add $2.95 Extra)
Sides
- Side/Vegetables$8.95
Side of 4oz
- Side/Fried Rice$8.95
Side of 4oz
- Side/Steam Rice$5.95
Side of 4oz
- Side/Noodles$8.95
Side of 4oz
- Side/Shrimp$13.95
Side of 4oz
- Side/Lobster$28.00
Side of 4oz
- Side/Filet$14.45
Side of 4oz
- Side/Sirloin$12.99
Side of 4oz
- Side/teriyaki Chicken$11.25
Side of 4oz
- Side/Tuna$15.95
Side of 4oz
- Side/French Fries$7.25
Side of 4oz
- Side/Salmon$14.95
Side of 4oz
- Side/Sukiyaki$13.95
Side of 4oz
- Side/Scallops$15.50
Side of 4oz
- Side/Tilapia$13.95
Side of 4oz
- Side/Osaka Soup$5.75
- Side/Zucchini$4.00
- Side/Carrot$4.00
- Side/Mushroom$4.00
- Side/Onion$4.00
- Side/Cucumber Salad$2.99
- Side/Spicy Chicken$11.95
Desserts
Maki Rolls
- California Roll$11.99
inside Crab, avocado, and cucumber outside Sesame Seeds.
- Philadelphia Roll$11.99
inside creamcheese smoke salmon and avocado outside sesame seeds.
- Salmon Roll$11.99
fresh salmon inside
- Tuna Roll$11.99
fresh tuna inside.
- Easy Roll$11.99
Crab and green onions inside deep-fried with eel sauce on top
- Avocado Roll$9.99
Avocado inside
- Vegetable Roll$9.99
Lettuce, carrots,cucumberand avocado inside
- Fuji Roll$11.95
Ebi Shrimp, avocado and cucumber inside , outside sesame seeds
- Salmon With Avocado Roll$10.99
Fresh Salmon and Avocado Inside.
- Spicy Scallops Roll🌶️$10.99
Scallops With sriracha Sauce inside w Chili Powder outside
- Spicy Tuna Roll🌶️$11.99
Spicy Tuna and cucumber inseide , Sriracha and chili powder on top
- Spicy Salmon🌶️$11.99
Salmon with sriracha Sauce, Sriracha and chili powder on top
- Spicy Yellow Tail 🌶️$11.99
Yellow Tail ans Onion Inside , Sriracha and Chili powder on top
- Tilapia Roll$14.50
Tempura Tilapia and avocado inside deep-fried avocado and eel sauce on top
House Maki Rolls Specials
- Hot Cheetos Roll 🌶️$16.95
Fresh Jalapeños and Crab inside ,Hot Cheetos, eel sauce and spicy mayo utside
- Fired Cracker Roll🌶️$19.95
Spicy scallops and crab meat inside, spicy tuna green onion,sriracha and chili powder outside
- Rock 'N' Roll$18.95
Tempura shrimp inside, Unagi and eel sauce on top
- Crunch Roll$15.95
Crab,cucumber and avocado inside, Tempura crunch and eel sauce on top
- Sunset Roll$19.95
Crab, avocado and cucumber inside. Top fresh salmon
- Tornado Roll$22.95
Tempura shrimp and avocado inside deep-fried potato seasoning, green onions spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago on top(SOY WRAP) additional time for preparation.
- Pacific Roll$18.95
Shrimp tempura and crab meat inside, Avocadococonut flakes and eel sauce on top
- Hot Mama Roll$21.95
Soft shell crab,shrimp and cream cheese deep-fried in a soy wrap and topped with spicy tuna,tempura crust,green onion,tobiko,spicy mayo and eel sauce. allow for additional tiem for preparation.
- Tiger Roll$19.95
Crab,avocado and cucumber inside , Shrimp, avocado and spicy mayo on top
- Kamakazi Roll🌶️$19.95
spicy yellow tail inside, Spicy tuna,green onions ans sriracha sauce
- Scorpion Roll$21.95
Tuna,cream cheese and avocado inside. Top- tempura soft shell and eel sauce
- Viva Las Vegas Roll$22.95
Salmon,cream cheeseand shrimp tempura deep-fried and topped with spicy crab and eel sauce
- Osaka Roll$21.95
Unagi and cream cheese inside. outside breaded salmon and served with tampico(a mix of crab mayo) with eel sauce on top. allow for additional time for preparation.
- Summer Roll$21.95
Ebi shrimp,jalapeño and cucumber inside, Deep-fried crab, mango, sweet chili sauce and eel sauce on top (SOY WRAP)
- Tiger Eye Roll$18.95
Smoke salmon,jalapeño and cream cheese wrapped in seaweed and soy paper topped with masago.
- Rainbow Roll$20.95
crab,avocado and cucumber inside. Top tuna, salmon.ebi shrimp and avocado with chili sauce
- Volcano Roll$25.95
crab,avocado and cucumber inside. Top combination of seafood,eel sauce and spicy mayo. allow for additional time for preparation.
- Midland Roll$22.95
Crab,avocado and cucumber. Top tuna salmon and yellow tail sashimi
- Beach Roll$20.95
Crab,avocado and cucumber.Top fried scallops,green onions and eel sauce.
- Dragon Roll$18.95
Crab, avocado and cucumber inside .top unagi, avocado and eel sauce.
- Lee Roll$19.95
Shrimp tempura,jalapeño and avocado inside. Salmon, tuna sriracha and eel sauce
- Tempura Lobster Roll$24.95
Crab, avocado and cucumber inside.top fried lobster eel sauce cream cheese sauce and spicy mayo.
- Texas Roll$18.95
Jalapeño, ebi shrimp and cream cheese. top roast beef and spicy mayo
- Alaska Roll$18.95
Ebi shrimp, carrots, lettuce jalapeño with soy paper outside salmon, spicy mayo and tempura crunch
- Temptation Roll🌶️$20.95
Shrimp Tempura and spicy mayo .top crab meat, eel sauce and chili powder
- Spider Roll$18.95
Soft shell crab tempura fried with carrots and lettuce. top spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- 911 Roll🌶️$22.95
Crab meat, cucumber avocado and jalapeño. Top spicy tuna, tempura crunch tempura shrimp, eel sauce , spicy mayo and sriracha sauce.
- Caterpillar Roll$19.95
Crab meat, cucumber and unagi top. Avocado and eel sauce.
- Dynamite Roll$21.95
Super white tuna, tuna and cilantro, cucumber topping a roll filled with salmon and traditional tuna served with a honeym wasabi sauce.
- Odessa Roll$18.95
spicy crab meat. top fresh avocado chopped cilantro and sriracha sauce.
- Bamboo Roll$18.95
Spicy crab and salmon top deep-fried with avocado and eel sauce
- White Lotus Roll$19.95
Shrimp tempura,jalapeño and avocado inside. Salmon, tuna sriracha and eel sauce
Hand Rolls Sushi
Sushi Combos
Sushi Boat
- Sushi Boat For Four$74.95
A chef's choice of (12) twelve pieces Nigiri, (12) twelve pieces of sashimi, (1) one white lotus roll, and (1) temptation roll presented in our unique Osaka boat
- Sushi Boat For Two$47.95
A chef's choice of (6) six pieces Nigiri, (8) eight pieces of sashimi, and (1) one white lotus roll presented in our unique Osaka boat
Nigiri
- Ebi (shrimp) Nigiri$9.95
Nigiri is 2pcs of rice and raw fish on top
- Masago (small Roe) Nigiri$9.95
- Sake (salmon) Nigiri$9.95
Nigiri is 2pcs of rice and raw fish on top
- Maguro (tuna) Nigiri$9.95
Nigiri is 2pcs of rice and raw fish on top
- Super White Tuna Nigiri$9.95
Nigiri is 2pcs of rice and raw fish on top
- Hamachi (yellow Tail) Nigiri$9.95
Nigiri is 2pcs of rice and raw fish on top
- Kanikama (Crab stick) Nigiri$9.95
Nigiri is 2pcs of rice and raw fish on top
- Unagi (Eel) Nigiri$10.95
Nigiri is 2pcs of rice and raw fish on top
Sashimi
- Sake (salmon) Sashimi$15.50
Sashimi is 5pcs of raw fish only
- Maguro (tuna) Sashimi$15.50
Sashimi is 5pcs of raw fish only
- Hamachi (yellow tail) Sashimi$18.25
Sashimi is 5pcs of raw fish only
- Kanikama (crab stick) Sashimi$15.50
Sashimi is 5pcs of raw fish only
- Super White Tuna Sashimi$15.50
Sashimi is 5pcs of raw fish only
- Unagi (Eel) Sashimi$15.50
Sashimi is 5pcs of raw fish only
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer (Import)
Bottled Beer (Domestic)
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$8.50
- AMF$13.00
- Bahama Mama$9.00
- Birthday cake shot$10.50
- Bloody Mary$8.50
- Blue Dolphin$10.00
- Buttery Nipple$8.00
- Cape Cod$8.00
- Ranch Water$9.50
- Chilton$9.00
- Cucumber Chilton$12.00
- Colorado Bull Dog$11.00
- Fuzzy Navel$9.75
- Gojira$9.00
- Green Tea Shot$10.00
- Hugs & Kisses$12.95
- Hurricane$12.50
- Jager Bomb$10.50
- Liquid Cocaine$10.50
- Liquid Marijuana$10.50
- LIT Top Shelf$16.99
- Long Island Tea$12.50
- Margarita$10.99
- Mexican Candy$9.50
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- New York Bomb$10.50
- Northern Baptist$10.50
- Old Fashioned$11.00
- Quelude$12.50
- Scooby Snack$9.50
- Sex on the Beach$8.50
- Southern Baptist$10.50
- Stealth Bomber$13.99
- Tequila Sunrise$9.99
- Texas Tea$12.50
- Tokyo Tea$10.50
- Vegas Bomb$12.25
- White Russian$9.00
- White Tea Shot$8.99
- 252 Shot$10.99
- 4 Horsemen Shot$8.99
- 57 Chevy$8.99
- Michelada
House Mix Drinks
- Blue Euphoria$12.95
- Blue Hawaiian$12.95
- Buddha$12.95
- Cloud of Heaven$13.95
- Cupids Arrow$12.99
- Geisha$11.95
- Grape Delight$12.95
- Green Queen$12.95
- Hotei$12.95
- Irish Flag$9.00
- Japanese Margarita$12.95
- Karate Punch$12.95
- Kiss on the Lips$12.95
- Kokeshi$12.95
- Osaka Maitai$12.95
- Osaka Punch$12.95
- Piña Colada$12.95
- Pomcrantini$12.95
- Royal Hawaiian$12.95
- Samurai$12.95
- Scorpion$13.95
- Singaspore sling$12.95
- Smiling Cupid$12.99
- Strawberry DQ$12.95
- Sweet Love$11.95
- Texas Summer$13.95
- The Castle$13.95
- Tropical Dragon$13.95
- Tropical Gin$12.95
- Queen Mom$12.95
Martini
Mocktails
Wine
Red Wine
- GLS PacificRim Wicked GoodRed$12.00
- GLS Osaka Sweet Red$13.00
- GLS Sycamore Cabernet$9.00
- GLS Sycamore Merlot$9.00
- GLS Roscato Sweet Red$13.00
- GLS KJ Cabernet$14.00
- GLS KJ Merlot$14.00
- GLS KJ Pinot Noir$14.00
- GLS KJ Zinfaldel$14.00
- GLS Plum Wine$9.00
- BTL Pacific Rim Wicked Good Red$45.00
- BTL Osaka Sweet Red$50.00
- BTL Sycamore Cabernet$29.00
- BTL Sycamore Merlot$29.00
- BTL Roscato Sweet Red$30.00
- BTL Kendall-Jackson Cabernet$41.00
- BTL Kendall-Jackson Merlot$41.00
- BTL Kendall-Jackson Pinot Noir$41.00
- BTL Kendall-Jackson Zinfaldel$41.00
- BTL Perrin Cote Du Rhone$35.00
- BTL Plum Wine$36.00
- BTL Caymus Cabernet Savignon$135.00
White Wine
- GLS Cheateu Riesling$9.00
- GLS Chloe White$9.00
- GLS Sweet Riesling$12.00
- GLS Kung Fu Girls Riesling$9.00
- GLS Sycamore Chardonay$9.00
- GLS Osaka Sweet White$13.00
- GLS Sycamore White Zinfandel$9.00
- GLS Roscato Moscato$13.00
- GLS KJ Sav. Blanc$13.00
- GLS KJ Pinot Gris$14.00
- GLS KJ Riesling$14.00
- GLS KJ Chardonnay$14.00
- BTL Chloe White$36.00
- BTL Sweet Riesling$45.00
- BTL Kung Fu Girls Riesling$27.00
- BTL Sycamore Chardonay$25.00
- BTL Osaka Sweet White$50.00
- BTL Sycamore White Zinfandel$29.00
- BTL Roscato Moscato$30.00
- BTL Kendall Jackson Sav. Blanc$50.00
- BTL Kendall-Jackson Pinot Gris$40.00
- BTL Kendall-Jackson Riesling$40.00
- BTL Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay$40.00
Sake
- 180ml Tozai "Night Swim"$13.00
- 180ml Kibo "Hope"$13.00
- 180ml Ozeki "Go"$13.00
- 750ml Ozeki "Go"$50.00
- 200ml Yuki Tora " Snow Tiger"$13.00
- 330ml Hakutsuru "Sayuri"$22.00
- 720ml Murai Family Nigori Genshu$65.00
- 720ml Tozai "Bloosom of Peace"$50.00
- 330ml Moonstone Coconut Lemongrass$16.50
- 330ml Ozeki Strawberry Nigori$22.00
- 330ml Ozeki Pineapple Nigori$22.00
- Texas Sake Co. Ginger Lime 12oz$9.00
- Social Hibiscus Cucumber 10oz$7.50
- SNG Traditional Sake$12.95
- DBL Traditional Sake$16.95
- Sake Bomb$15.95
VIP PACKAGES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1207 Tradewinds Boulevard, Midland, TX 79706