Restaurant header imageView gallery

Osaka Japanese Steak House

review star

No reviews yet

9000 Hudson Rd #622

Woodbury, MN 55125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hibachi Fried Rice
Hibachi Noodle
Crispy Shrimp Tempura Roll

SOUP & SALAD

Aged Miso Soup

$4.50

Exotic mushroom and scallions

Avocado Salad

$5.95

avocado, spring mix, mango, peanut on the top,mustard& soy sauce salad dressing

Dobin Soup

$5.95

seafood, vegetable in spicy soup

Garden Salad

$3.95

spring mix, radish,mustard& soy sauce salad dressing

House Salad

$2.50

Kani Salad

$5.95

crab stick, cucumber w. spicy mayo and tobiko

Miso Soup

$2.95

seaweed, tofu, scallion

Onion Soup

$2.95

Seafood Salad

$9.95

boiled shrimp, octopus, chopped fish meat, crab meat, spring mix, mustard& soy sauce salad dressing

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Spicy Miso Veg. Soup

$4.50

Squid Salad

$5.95

Kitchen APPETIZER

Edamame

$5.50

Steamed Shrimp Shu mai

$7.95

Gyoza

$7.95

Vegetable Gyoza

$7.95

Haru Maki

$6.95

Calamari

$10.95

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$8.95

Soft Shell Crab(app)

$10.95

Squid Ginger Yaki

$10.95

grilled whole squid w. ginger sauce

Beef Negimaki

$10.95

Yakitori

$7.95

skewered grilled chicken

Age Tofu

$6.95

SUSHI APPETIZER

Dragon Ball

$10.95

Kiss on Fire

$10.95

Mango Tango

$10.95

mango , avocado, salmon inside, wraped with soybean papper, served w. mango sauce and miso sauce

Pepper Tuna

$10.95

Sashimi 7 pcs

$12.95

Shushi 5 pcs

$10.95

Spicy Tuna Tartar

$10.95

Yellowtail Jalepeno

$12.95

TEMPURA APPETIZERS

Vegetable Tempura(APP)

$9.95

8 pcs vegetable, served w. tempura sauce

Chicken & Vegetable Tempura(APP)

$10.95

3 pcs chicken tempura and 5 pcs vegetable tempura, served w. tempura sauce

Seafood & Vegetable Tempura(APP)

$13.95

1 pcs shrimp, 1 pcs scallop, 1 pcs crab stick, 1 pcs white fish, 5 pcs vegetable, served w. tempura sauce

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura(APP)

$11.95

3 pcs shrimp, 5 pcs vegetale, served w. tempura sauce

SUSHI OR SASHIMI

Blue Fin Tuna

$12.95Out of stock

Crab Stick(Kani)

$4.50

Eel(Unagi)

$5.50

Egg Custard(Tamago)

$4.50

Fatty Tuna (Toro)

$18.95

Flying Fish Roe(Tobiko)

$5.00

Golden Tobiko

$5.95Out of stock

orange flavor

King Crab

$15.00

Mackerel(Saba)

$4.50

Octopus(Tako)

$5.00

Red Snapper

$4.50

Salmon Roe(Ikura)

$7.00

Salmon(Sake)

$6.50

Scallop(Hotategai)

$6.50

Shrimp(Ebi)

$5.50

Smoked Salmon

$6.50

Spicy Salmon

$6.50

Spicy Tuna

$6.95

Squid(Ika)

$4.50

Striped Bass

$5.00Out of stock

Surf Clam(Hokkigai)

$4.50

Sweet Shrimp(Amaebi)

$9.95

Tuna (Maguro)

$6.95Out of stock

White Tuna

$5.50

Yellowtail(Hamachi)

$6.95

OSAKA SUSHI ROLL

A.A.C. Roll

$5.95

asparagus, avocado, cucumber

Asparagus Maki

$4.50

Avocado Maki

$4.50

Kappa Maki(Cucumber)

$4.50

Mushroom Avocado Roll

$6.95

Oshinko Maki(Pickled Radish)

$4.50

Boston Roll

$5.95

shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, and mayo

California Roll

$5.95

crab meat, avocado, cucumber

Crispy Chicken Tempura Roll

$6.95

chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago

Crispy Crab Tempura Roll

$7.95

crab meat tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago

Crispy Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago

Eel Avocado Roll

$5.95

Eel Cucumber Roll

$5.95

King Crab & Avocado Roll

$16.75

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.95

toasted salmon skin, cucumber, lettuce

Spicy Snow Crab Roll

$7.95

Spider Roll

$11.95

deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, spring mix inside,topped w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, and masago

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.95

sweet potato deep fried, topped w. eel sauce

Alaskan Roll

$6.95

salmon, avocado, cucumber

Ninja Roll

$8.95

spicy chunch yellowtail, avocado, black masago

Philadelphia Roll

$6.95

smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallion

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.95

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.95

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.95

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.50

Tuna Roll

$5.95Out of stock

Yellowtail Roll

$5.95

AMERICAN DREAM ROLL

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab inside,avocado and eel sauce on the top

AMERICAN FAVORITE ROLL

$15.95

white fish tempura & cucumber w. spicy snow crab, lobster salad on top , served w. eel sauce & miso sauce

B.M.W.

$15.95

spicy tuna, avocado, deep fried,topped w. eel sauce ,spicy mayo and tobiko

BLACK DRAGON ROLL

$20.95

king crab & avocado inside, eel and avocado, tobiko outside, served w. eel sauce

CRAZY JAGUAR ROLL

$16.95

shrimp tempura and mango inside with tuna, avocado & eel on top, served w. eel sauce

CRAZY ROLL

$15.95

white fish, salmon, eel, kani, asparagus and tobiko, deep fried, serves w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago

CRAZY TUNA ROLL

$14.95

spicy tuna, cucumber inside, black pepper tuna & avocado outside, served w. spicy mayo

CRUNCH ROLL

$15.95

shrimp tempura , cucumber, kaiware inside, topped w. crunch, masago, and nori fumi(rice seasoning) served w. spicy mayo, eel sauce

DRAGON ROLL

$13.95

toasted eel, cucumber, topped w. avocado, tobiko, eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$15.95

Smoked salmon, asparagus,egg custard,crab stick,cream cheese stuffed inside, then deep fried, drizzled with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and massgo on the top

FUJIYAMA ROLL

$15.95

smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber w. spicy tuna and crunch inside

GREEN RIVER ROLL

$16.95

shrimp tempura, asparagus, spicy tuna inside, wraped with soybean paper, avocado, boiled shrimp on the top, served w. seafood sauce and wasabi mayo

HALLOWEEN ROLL

$19.95

spicy tuna, yellowtail, asparagus inside, salmon, eel, and avocado on the top, served w. wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago

LITTLE DEMON ROLL

$10.95

crab meat, creamcheese, seaweed outside, scallion and masago on the top, served w. mayo and eel sauce

LOBSTER NARU ROLL

$19.95

lobster tempura, spicy tuna, mango inside, wrapped with cucumber, served w. mango sauce

M.J. ROLL

$16.95

shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, topped w. spicy snow crab, served w. eel sauce

MINNESOTA ROLL

$16.95

cream cheese, chicken tempura inside, topped w. spicy snow crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce

NAKED GIRL ROLL

$16.95

lobster salad, avocado, asparagus inside, topped w. spicy crab, tobiko

NO.9 ROLL

$16.95

shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, topped w. salmon, avocado, served w. eel sauce

OSAKA ROLL

$15.95

shrimp tempura & cucumber inside, topped w. mango and mango sauce

OUT OF CONTROL ROLL

$15.95

spicy snow crab, asparagus inside, seared salmon on the top, served w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy

PHOENIX ROLL

$14.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy snow crab, asparagus inside,wrapped w. soy papper, served w. eel sauce & miso sauce

Quad-Color Pearls

$15.95Out of stock

White fish tempura, asparagus,and mango inside, topped with tuna , boiled shrimp, served w. miso sauce, mayo and 4-color tobiko

RAINBOW ROLL

$13.95

assorted fresh fish ( chef choice) , avocado, masago on the top, inside is california roll

ROCK N ROLL

$15.95

shrimp tempura , crab stick, avocado, masago, mayo sauce, wrapped w. soybean paper, served w. eel sauce& avocado sauce

SAKE MAKI

$14.95

salmon tempura, crunch, avocado inside, topped with crab meat, masago and spicy mayo

SAKURA ROLL

$16.95

salmon, white tuna, and mango inside, top with tuna, boiled shrimp, and avocado, served w. mango sauce, and miso sauce

SALMON FAMILY ROLL

$16.95

spicy tuna, crunch inside, top w. salmon , avocado & ikura, served w. spicy mayo

SALMON LOVER ROLL

$16.95

salmon tempura and avocado inside, top w. spicy salmon, crunch, served w. spicy mayo & eel sauce

SPICY GIRL ROLL

$14.95

spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, cucumber & crunch inside rolled w. soy papper, spicy salmon w. crunch on top, w. spicy mayo

SUPER FRIDAY

$17.95

soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cream cheese inside, spicy yellowtail on the top, served w. avocado sauce, mango sauce, crunchy, and scallion

SUPER NARUTO ROLL

$16.95

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado & crab stick wrapped w. cucumber, served w. chef's special sauce(ponzu sauce)

SWEET HEART ROLL

$17.95

spicy tuna, crunch inside, topped w. tuna and wasabi mayo

TUNA LOVER ROLL

$14.95

spicy tuna, boiled shrimp and mango inside, topped with tuna, avocado, tuna salad, fish eggs, served w. spicy mayo and mayo

VALENTINES ROLL

$19.95

lobster tempura, spicy crab, seaweed salad inside, top with colorful tobiko, served w. mango sauce and miso sauce

Vegetable Dragon Roll

$11.95

seaweed salad, cucumber, asparagus inside, avocado, crushed peanuts on the top

WICKED TUNA ROLL

$15.95

spicy tuna, white tuna tempura, and avocado inside, pepper tuna on the top. served w. eel sauce and wasabi mayo

WOODBURY ROLL

$16.95

spicy salmon, spicy tuna inside, topped w. salmon, tuna and avocado, served w. spicy mayo

YUM YUM

$16.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber inside, topped w. eel & avocado, served w. eel sauce

OSAKA SUSHI ENTREE

Sushi Entree

$23.95

10 pcs of assorted raw fish sushi with 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad

Sashimi Entree

$25.95

15 pcs assorted raw fish, served w. miso soup & salad

Chirashi Bowl

$25.95

12 pcs assorted sliced raw fish on a bed or the sushi rice, served w. miso soup & salad

Tri-Color Sushi

$26.95

3 tuna sushi, 3 salmon sushi, 3 yellowtail sushi, and 1 tuna roll, served w. miso soup & salad

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$27.95

5 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi & 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad

Roll Combo

$16.95

1 tuna roll, 1 salmon roll, 1 asparagus roll, served w. miso soup & salad

Vegetable Roll Combo

$15.95

1 cucumber roll, 1 avocado roll, 1 asparagus roll, served w. miso soup & salad

Salmon Lover Entree

$25.95

8 pcs salmon sushi, 1 salmon roll, served w. miso soup & salad

Tuna Love Entree

$25.95

8 pcs tuna sushi, 1 tuna roll, served w. miso soup & salad

SUSHI & SASHIMI SPECIAL

Sushi For 2

$46.95

18 pcs sushi, 1 california roll and philadelphia roll, served 2 miso soup & 2 salad

Sushi & Sashimi For 2

$53.95

8 pcs sushi, 15 pcs sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll and 1 spicy salmon roll, served 2 miso soup & 2 salad

Love Boat

$70.95

10 pcs sushi, 18 pcs sashimi, and 1 rainbow roll, 1 dragon roll, served 2 miso soup & 2 salad

Chef Special

$99.95

18 pcs sushi, 20 pcs sashimi, 4 special rolls( chef choice), served 2 miso soup & 2 salad

AMERICAN FAVORITE-A

$25.95

3 pcs tuna sushi, 3 pcs salmon sushi, 3 pcs eel sushi, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad

AMERICAN FAVORITE-B

$25.95

3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs yellowtail, 1 spicy tuna roll, 1 yellowtail roll, served w. miso soup & salad

AMERICAN FAVORITE-C

$25.95

3 pcs tuna sushi, 1 spicy salmon roll, 1 eel avocado roll, 1 asparagus roll, served w. miso soup & salad

KITCHEN ENTREE

Chicken Teriyaki

$21.95

served w. miso soup. salad and white rice

Beef Teriyaki

$23.95

served w. miso soup. salad and white rice

Jumbo Shrimp Teriyaki

$22.95

10 pcs shrimps, served w. miso soup. salad and white rice

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.95

served w. miso soup. salad and white rice

Seafood Teriyaki

$27.95

2 pcs shrimps, 1pcs scallops, salmon, white fishand crab stick, served w. miso soup. salad and white rice

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$13.95

12pcs vegetable tempura, served w. tempura sauce, miso soup, salad, and white rice

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$18.95

6 pcs shrimp tempura, 5 pcs vegetable tempura,served w. tempura sauce, miso soup, salad, and white rice

Chicken & Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$17.95

6 pcs chicken tempura, 5 pcs vegetable tempura, served w. tempura sauce, miso soup, salad, and white rice

Seafood & Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$25.95

3 pcs shrimp, 1 pcs scallop, 1 pcs crab stick, 1 pcs white fish, 5 pcs vegetable tempura, served w. tempura sauce, miso soup, salad, and white rice

Nabe Yaki Udon

$17.95

noodle soup w. chicken, vegetable, fish cake, egg & shrimp tempura

Seafood Noodle Soup

$17.95

noodle soup w. shrimp, scallops, white fish, crab meat & vegetable

vegetable Yaki Udon

$15.95

stir-fried "rounded" wheat flour noodle w. vegetable

Chicken Yaki Udon

$15.95

stir-fried "rounded" wheat flour noodle w. chicken and vegetables

Shrimp Yaki Udon

$15.95

stir-fried "rounded" wheat flour noodle w. shrimp and vegetables

Beef Yaki Udon

$15.95

stir-fried "rounded" wheat flour noodle w. beef and vegetables

Vegetable Yaki Soba

$15.95

stir-fried thin buckwheat noodle w. vegetables

Chicken Yaki Soba

$15.95

stir-fried thin buckwheat noodle w. chicken and vegetables

Beef Yaki Soba

$15.95

stir-fried thin buckwheat noodle w. beef and vegetables

Shrimp Yaki Soba

$15.95

stir-fried thin buckwheat noodle w. shrimp and vegetables

Unagi Don

$17.95

served w. miso soup, salad & white rice

Chicken Katsu

$17.95

served w. miso soup, salad & white rice

Pork Katsu

$17.95

served w. miso soup, salad & white rice

Sashimi Dinner Box

$25.95

7 pcs sashimi, comes with tempura, shrimp shumai, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad

Beef Teriyaki Dinner Box

$25.95

comes with tempura, shrimp shumai, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad

Salmon & Shrimp Teriyaki Dinner Box

$25.95

comes with tempura, shrimp shumai, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner Box

$25.95

comes with tempura, shrimp shumai, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad

HIBACHI DINNER

Hibachi Chicken

$23.95

8 oz. chicken+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$31.95

7.5 oz. Filet Mignon+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Lobster Tail

$38.95

2 pcs Lobster tail+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Salmon

$25.95

2 pcs salmon+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Scallop

$25.95

7.5 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$25.95

10 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Steak

$26.95

7.5 oz. +noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Sword Fish

$25.95

Hibachi Tuna

$26.95

Hibachi Vegetable

$18.95

HIBACHI COMBO

FM/LOB/SC For 2

$60.95

6 oz. FM+1 pcs lobster+6 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

FM/SH/SC For 2

$58.95

6 oz. FM+10 pcs shrimp+6 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Chicken/Filet Mignon

$30.95

4 oz. chicken+4 oz. FM++noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Chicken/Lobster

$32.95

4 oz. chicken+1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Chicken/Salmon

$26.95

4 oz. chicken+1 pcs salmon+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Chicken/Scallop

$27.95

4 OZ. scallop+4 oz. chicken+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Chicken/Shrimp

$26.95

4 oz. chicken+5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Chicken/Steak

$27.95

4 oz. chicken+4 oz. steak+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Filet Mignon/Lobster

$37.95

4 oz. FM+ 1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Filet Mignon/Salmon

$31.95

4 oz. FM+ 1 pcs salmon+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Filet Mignon/Scallop

$31.95

4 oz. FM+4 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Filet Mignon/Shrimp

$30.95

4 oz. FM+5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Salmon/Lobster

$31.95

1 pcs salmon+ 1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Salmon/Scallop

$28.95

1 pcs salmon+4 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Salmon/Shrimp

$28.95

1 pcs salmon+ 5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Scallop/Lobster

$33.95

4 oz. scallop+ 1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Scallop/Shrimp

$28.95

4 oz. scallop+ 5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp/Lobster

$32.95

5 pcs shrimp+1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Steak/Lobster

$33.95

4 oz. steak+1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Steak/Salmon

$28.95

4 oz. steak+1 pcs salmon+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Steak/Scallop

$29.95

4 oz. steak+4 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Steak/Shrimp

$28.95

4 oz. steak+5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

LOB/SH/FM For 2

$60.95

1 pcs lobster+10 pcs shrimp+6 oz. FM+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

LOB/ST/SC For 2

$58.95

1 pcs lobster+6 oz. steak+6 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Lover's Dinner For 2

$66.95

6 oz. FM+1 pcs lobster+10 pcs shrimp+6 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Osaka Combo

$35.95

4 oz. chicken+4 oz. steak+4 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

Seafood Combo

$39.95

5 pcs shrimp+4 oz. scallop+1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp

SIDE ORDER

White Rice

$1.50

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Hibachi Fried Rice

$3.95

Hibachi Noodle

$4.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Beef Fried Rice

$13.95

Side Vegetable

$6.95

Side Chicken

$8.95

Side Steak

$10.95

Side Salmon

$9.95

Side Shrimp

$10.95

Side Scallop

$10.95

Side Filet Mignon

$13.95

Side Sword Fish

$17.95

Side Lobster

$16.95

Yum Yum

$0.50

Yum Yum(S)

$3.00

Yum Yum(M)

$5.00

Yum Yum(L)

$10.00

Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Sauce(S)

$3.00

Ginger Sauce(M)

$5.00

Ginger Sauce(L)

$10.00

Ginger

$0.50

Wasabi

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

CK/SH Fried Rice

$14.95

ST/CK Fried Rice

$15.95

ST/CK/SH Fried Rice

$18.95

ST/SH Fried Rice

$16.95

KID'S MENU

Hibachi Chicken(K)

$14.95

4.5 oz. chicken+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+1 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp(K)

$15.95

5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+1 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Scallop(K)

$16.95

4 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+1 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Steak(K)

$16.95

4.5 oz. steak+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+1 pcs shrimp

Hibachi Filet Mignon(K)

$19.95

4 oz. FM+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+ pcs shrimp

Soft Drink

Water

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

S.Mist

$2.95

Mtn Dew

$2.95

Dr. pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Japanese Marble Soda

$3.95

Can Soda

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Peach Lemonade

$3.95

Mango Lemonade

$3.95

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95
Perrier Water

Perrier Water

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse

$6.95

Tempura Banana

$5.50

Tempura Cheese Cake

$6.95

Tempura Ice Cream (Vanilla)

$5.95

Tempura Ice Cream (Green Tea)

$5.95

Ice Cream (Vanilla)

$3.95

Ice Cream (Green Tea)

$3.95

Mochi (Vanilla)

$3.95

Mochi (Green Tea)

$3.95

Mochi (Strawberry)

$3.95

Mochi (Red Bean)

$3.95

Mochi (Mango)

$3.95

Mochi (Chocolate)

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury, MN 55125

Directions

Gallery
Osaka Japanese Steak House image
Osaka Japanese Steak House image
Osaka Japanese Steak House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lakes Tavern & Grill - Woodbury
orange starNo Reviews
9240 Hudson Road Woodbury, MN 55125
View restaurantnext
Aloha Poke Co. - Woodbury
orange starNo Reviews
245 Radio Drive Woodbury, MN 55125
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Woodbury
orange star4.3 • 2,193
546 Commons Dr Woodbury, MN 55125
View restaurantnext
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Woodbury)
orange starNo Reviews
437 Commerce Dr Ste 100 Woodbury, MN 55125
View restaurantnext
Dino's of Woodbury
orange starNo Reviews
10060 City Walk Drive #101 Woodbury, MN 55129
View restaurantnext
D-Spot
orange star4.1 • 448
7129 10th St N Oakdale, MN 55128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodbury

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbury
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston