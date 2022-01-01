- Home
- Saint Paul
- Osaka Japanese Steak House
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622
Woodbury, MN 55125
SOUP & SALAD
Aged Miso Soup
Exotic mushroom and scallions
Avocado Salad
avocado, spring mix, mango, peanut on the top,mustard& soy sauce salad dressing
Dobin Soup
seafood, vegetable in spicy soup
Garden Salad
spring mix, radish,mustard& soy sauce salad dressing
House Salad
Kani Salad
crab stick, cucumber w. spicy mayo and tobiko
Miso Soup
seaweed, tofu, scallion
Onion Soup
Seafood Salad
boiled shrimp, octopus, chopped fish meat, crab meat, spring mix, mustard& soy sauce salad dressing
Seaweed Salad
Spicy Miso Veg. Soup
Squid Salad
Kitchen APPETIZER
SUSHI APPETIZER
TEMPURA APPETIZERS
Vegetable Tempura(APP)
8 pcs vegetable, served w. tempura sauce
Chicken & Vegetable Tempura(APP)
3 pcs chicken tempura and 5 pcs vegetable tempura, served w. tempura sauce
Seafood & Vegetable Tempura(APP)
1 pcs shrimp, 1 pcs scallop, 1 pcs crab stick, 1 pcs white fish, 5 pcs vegetable, served w. tempura sauce
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura(APP)
3 pcs shrimp, 5 pcs vegetale, served w. tempura sauce
SUSHI OR SASHIMI
Blue Fin Tuna
Crab Stick(Kani)
Eel(Unagi)
Egg Custard(Tamago)
Fatty Tuna (Toro)
Flying Fish Roe(Tobiko)
Golden Tobiko
orange flavor
King Crab
Mackerel(Saba)
Octopus(Tako)
Red Snapper
Salmon Roe(Ikura)
Salmon(Sake)
Scallop(Hotategai)
Shrimp(Ebi)
Smoked Salmon
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Tuna
Squid(Ika)
Striped Bass
Surf Clam(Hokkigai)
Sweet Shrimp(Amaebi)
Tuna (Maguro)
White Tuna
Yellowtail(Hamachi)
OSAKA SUSHI ROLL
A.A.C. Roll
asparagus, avocado, cucumber
Asparagus Maki
Avocado Maki
Kappa Maki(Cucumber)
Mushroom Avocado Roll
Oshinko Maki(Pickled Radish)
Boston Roll
shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, and mayo
California Roll
crab meat, avocado, cucumber
Crispy Chicken Tempura Roll
chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
Crispy Crab Tempura Roll
crab meat tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
Crispy Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
King Crab & Avocado Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
toasted salmon skin, cucumber, lettuce
Spicy Snow Crab Roll
Spider Roll
deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, spring mix inside,topped w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, and masago
Sweet Potato Roll
sweet potato deep fried, topped w. eel sauce
Alaskan Roll
salmon, avocado, cucumber
Ninja Roll
spicy chunch yellowtail, avocado, black masago
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallion
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Roll
AMERICAN DREAM ROLL
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab inside,avocado and eel sauce on the top
AMERICAN FAVORITE ROLL
white fish tempura & cucumber w. spicy snow crab, lobster salad on top , served w. eel sauce & miso sauce
B.M.W.
spicy tuna, avocado, deep fried,topped w. eel sauce ,spicy mayo and tobiko
BLACK DRAGON ROLL
king crab & avocado inside, eel and avocado, tobiko outside, served w. eel sauce
CRAZY JAGUAR ROLL
shrimp tempura and mango inside with tuna, avocado & eel on top, served w. eel sauce
CRAZY ROLL
white fish, salmon, eel, kani, asparagus and tobiko, deep fried, serves w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
CRAZY TUNA ROLL
spicy tuna, cucumber inside, black pepper tuna & avocado outside, served w. spicy mayo
CRUNCH ROLL
shrimp tempura , cucumber, kaiware inside, topped w. crunch, masago, and nori fumi(rice seasoning) served w. spicy mayo, eel sauce
DRAGON ROLL
toasted eel, cucumber, topped w. avocado, tobiko, eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Smoked salmon, asparagus,egg custard,crab stick,cream cheese stuffed inside, then deep fried, drizzled with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and massgo on the top
FUJIYAMA ROLL
smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber w. spicy tuna and crunch inside
GREEN RIVER ROLL
shrimp tempura, asparagus, spicy tuna inside, wraped with soybean paper, avocado, boiled shrimp on the top, served w. seafood sauce and wasabi mayo
HALLOWEEN ROLL
spicy tuna, yellowtail, asparagus inside, salmon, eel, and avocado on the top, served w. wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago
LITTLE DEMON ROLL
crab meat, creamcheese, seaweed outside, scallion and masago on the top, served w. mayo and eel sauce
LOBSTER NARU ROLL
lobster tempura, spicy tuna, mango inside, wrapped with cucumber, served w. mango sauce
M.J. ROLL
shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, topped w. spicy snow crab, served w. eel sauce
MINNESOTA ROLL
cream cheese, chicken tempura inside, topped w. spicy snow crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce
NAKED GIRL ROLL
lobster salad, avocado, asparagus inside, topped w. spicy crab, tobiko
NO.9 ROLL
shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, topped w. salmon, avocado, served w. eel sauce
OSAKA ROLL
shrimp tempura & cucumber inside, topped w. mango and mango sauce
OUT OF CONTROL ROLL
spicy snow crab, asparagus inside, seared salmon on the top, served w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy
PHOENIX ROLL
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy snow crab, asparagus inside,wrapped w. soy papper, served w. eel sauce & miso sauce
Quad-Color Pearls
White fish tempura, asparagus,and mango inside, topped with tuna , boiled shrimp, served w. miso sauce, mayo and 4-color tobiko
RAINBOW ROLL
assorted fresh fish ( chef choice) , avocado, masago on the top, inside is california roll
ROCK N ROLL
shrimp tempura , crab stick, avocado, masago, mayo sauce, wrapped w. soybean paper, served w. eel sauce& avocado sauce
SAKE MAKI
salmon tempura, crunch, avocado inside, topped with crab meat, masago and spicy mayo
SAKURA ROLL
salmon, white tuna, and mango inside, top with tuna, boiled shrimp, and avocado, served w. mango sauce, and miso sauce
SALMON FAMILY ROLL
spicy tuna, crunch inside, top w. salmon , avocado & ikura, served w. spicy mayo
SALMON LOVER ROLL
salmon tempura and avocado inside, top w. spicy salmon, crunch, served w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
SPICY GIRL ROLL
spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, cucumber & crunch inside rolled w. soy papper, spicy salmon w. crunch on top, w. spicy mayo
SUPER FRIDAY
soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cream cheese inside, spicy yellowtail on the top, served w. avocado sauce, mango sauce, crunchy, and scallion
SUPER NARUTO ROLL
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado & crab stick wrapped w. cucumber, served w. chef's special sauce(ponzu sauce)
SWEET HEART ROLL
spicy tuna, crunch inside, topped w. tuna and wasabi mayo
TUNA LOVER ROLL
spicy tuna, boiled shrimp and mango inside, topped with tuna, avocado, tuna salad, fish eggs, served w. spicy mayo and mayo
VALENTINES ROLL
lobster tempura, spicy crab, seaweed salad inside, top with colorful tobiko, served w. mango sauce and miso sauce
Vegetable Dragon Roll
seaweed salad, cucumber, asparagus inside, avocado, crushed peanuts on the top
WICKED TUNA ROLL
spicy tuna, white tuna tempura, and avocado inside, pepper tuna on the top. served w. eel sauce and wasabi mayo
WOODBURY ROLL
spicy salmon, spicy tuna inside, topped w. salmon, tuna and avocado, served w. spicy mayo
YUM YUM
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber inside, topped w. eel & avocado, served w. eel sauce
OSAKA SUSHI ENTREE
Sushi Entree
10 pcs of assorted raw fish sushi with 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
Sashimi Entree
15 pcs assorted raw fish, served w. miso soup & salad
Chirashi Bowl
12 pcs assorted sliced raw fish on a bed or the sushi rice, served w. miso soup & salad
Tri-Color Sushi
3 tuna sushi, 3 salmon sushi, 3 yellowtail sushi, and 1 tuna roll, served w. miso soup & salad
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
5 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi & 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
Roll Combo
1 tuna roll, 1 salmon roll, 1 asparagus roll, served w. miso soup & salad
Vegetable Roll Combo
1 cucumber roll, 1 avocado roll, 1 asparagus roll, served w. miso soup & salad
Salmon Lover Entree
8 pcs salmon sushi, 1 salmon roll, served w. miso soup & salad
Tuna Love Entree
8 pcs tuna sushi, 1 tuna roll, served w. miso soup & salad
SUSHI & SASHIMI SPECIAL
Sushi For 2
18 pcs sushi, 1 california roll and philadelphia roll, served 2 miso soup & 2 salad
Sushi & Sashimi For 2
8 pcs sushi, 15 pcs sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll and 1 spicy salmon roll, served 2 miso soup & 2 salad
Love Boat
10 pcs sushi, 18 pcs sashimi, and 1 rainbow roll, 1 dragon roll, served 2 miso soup & 2 salad
Chef Special
18 pcs sushi, 20 pcs sashimi, 4 special rolls( chef choice), served 2 miso soup & 2 salad
AMERICAN FAVORITE-A
3 pcs tuna sushi, 3 pcs salmon sushi, 3 pcs eel sushi, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
AMERICAN FAVORITE-B
3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs yellowtail, 1 spicy tuna roll, 1 yellowtail roll, served w. miso soup & salad
AMERICAN FAVORITE-C
3 pcs tuna sushi, 1 spicy salmon roll, 1 eel avocado roll, 1 asparagus roll, served w. miso soup & salad
KITCHEN ENTREE
Chicken Teriyaki
served w. miso soup. salad and white rice
Beef Teriyaki
served w. miso soup. salad and white rice
Jumbo Shrimp Teriyaki
10 pcs shrimps, served w. miso soup. salad and white rice
Salmon Teriyaki
served w. miso soup. salad and white rice
Seafood Teriyaki
2 pcs shrimps, 1pcs scallops, salmon, white fishand crab stick, served w. miso soup. salad and white rice
Vegetable Tempura Dinner
12pcs vegetable tempura, served w. tempura sauce, miso soup, salad, and white rice
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Dinner
6 pcs shrimp tempura, 5 pcs vegetable tempura,served w. tempura sauce, miso soup, salad, and white rice
Chicken & Vegetable Tempura Dinner
6 pcs chicken tempura, 5 pcs vegetable tempura, served w. tempura sauce, miso soup, salad, and white rice
Seafood & Vegetable Tempura Dinner
3 pcs shrimp, 1 pcs scallop, 1 pcs crab stick, 1 pcs white fish, 5 pcs vegetable tempura, served w. tempura sauce, miso soup, salad, and white rice
Nabe Yaki Udon
noodle soup w. chicken, vegetable, fish cake, egg & shrimp tempura
Seafood Noodle Soup
noodle soup w. shrimp, scallops, white fish, crab meat & vegetable
vegetable Yaki Udon
stir-fried "rounded" wheat flour noodle w. vegetable
Chicken Yaki Udon
stir-fried "rounded" wheat flour noodle w. chicken and vegetables
Shrimp Yaki Udon
stir-fried "rounded" wheat flour noodle w. shrimp and vegetables
Beef Yaki Udon
stir-fried "rounded" wheat flour noodle w. beef and vegetables
Vegetable Yaki Soba
stir-fried thin buckwheat noodle w. vegetables
Chicken Yaki Soba
stir-fried thin buckwheat noodle w. chicken and vegetables
Beef Yaki Soba
stir-fried thin buckwheat noodle w. beef and vegetables
Shrimp Yaki Soba
stir-fried thin buckwheat noodle w. shrimp and vegetables
Unagi Don
served w. miso soup, salad & white rice
Chicken Katsu
served w. miso soup, salad & white rice
Pork Katsu
served w. miso soup, salad & white rice
Sashimi Dinner Box
7 pcs sashimi, comes with tempura, shrimp shumai, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
Beef Teriyaki Dinner Box
comes with tempura, shrimp shumai, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
Salmon & Shrimp Teriyaki Dinner Box
comes with tempura, shrimp shumai, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner Box
comes with tempura, shrimp shumai, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
HIBACHI DINNER
Hibachi Chicken
8 oz. chicken+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Filet Mignon
7.5 oz. Filet Mignon+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Lobster Tail
2 pcs Lobster tail+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Salmon
2 pcs salmon+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Scallop
7.5 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Shrimp
10 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Steak
7.5 oz. +noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Sword Fish
Hibachi Tuna
Hibachi Vegetable
HIBACHI COMBO
FM/LOB/SC For 2
6 oz. FM+1 pcs lobster+6 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
FM/SH/SC For 2
6 oz. FM+10 pcs shrimp+6 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Chicken/Filet Mignon
4 oz. chicken+4 oz. FM++noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Chicken/Lobster
4 oz. chicken+1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Chicken/Salmon
4 oz. chicken+1 pcs salmon+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Chicken/Scallop
4 OZ. scallop+4 oz. chicken+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Chicken/Shrimp
4 oz. chicken+5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Chicken/Steak
4 oz. chicken+4 oz. steak+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Filet Mignon/Lobster
4 oz. FM+ 1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Filet Mignon/Salmon
4 oz. FM+ 1 pcs salmon+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Filet Mignon/Scallop
4 oz. FM+4 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Filet Mignon/Shrimp
4 oz. FM+5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Salmon/Lobster
1 pcs salmon+ 1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Salmon/Scallop
1 pcs salmon+4 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Salmon/Shrimp
1 pcs salmon+ 5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Scallop/Lobster
4 oz. scallop+ 1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Scallop/Shrimp
4 oz. scallop+ 5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Shrimp/Lobster
5 pcs shrimp+1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Steak/Lobster
4 oz. steak+1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Steak/Salmon
4 oz. steak+1 pcs salmon+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Steak/Scallop
4 oz. steak+4 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Steak/Shrimp
4 oz. steak+5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
LOB/SH/FM For 2
1 pcs lobster+10 pcs shrimp+6 oz. FM+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
LOB/ST/SC For 2
1 pcs lobster+6 oz. steak+6 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Lover's Dinner For 2
6 oz. FM+1 pcs lobster+10 pcs shrimp+6 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Osaka Combo
4 oz. chicken+4 oz. steak+4 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Seafood Combo
5 pcs shrimp+4 oz. scallop+1 pcs lobster+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
SIDE ORDER
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Hibachi Fried Rice
Hibachi Noodle
Vegetable Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Side Vegetable
Side Chicken
Side Steak
Side Salmon
Side Shrimp
Side Scallop
Side Filet Mignon
Side Sword Fish
Side Lobster
Yum Yum
Yum Yum(S)
Yum Yum(M)
Yum Yum(L)
Ginger Sauce
Ginger Sauce(S)
Ginger Sauce(M)
Ginger Sauce(L)
Ginger
Wasabi
Spicy Mayo
Teriyaki Sauce
Sriracha Sauce
Wasabi Sauce
Eel Sauce
CK/SH Fried Rice
ST/CK Fried Rice
ST/CK/SH Fried Rice
ST/SH Fried Rice
KID'S MENU
Hibachi Chicken(K)
4.5 oz. chicken+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+1 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Shrimp(K)
5 pcs shrimp+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+1 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Scallop(K)
4 oz. scallop+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+1 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Steak(K)
4.5 oz. steak+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+1 pcs shrimp
Hibachi Filet Mignon(K)
4 oz. FM+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+ pcs shrimp
Soft Drink
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
S.Mist
Mtn Dew
Dr. pepper
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Lemonade
Japanese Marble Soda
Can Soda
Club Soda
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Strawberry Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Perrier Water
Ginger Beer
Dessert
Cheese Cake
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate Mousse
Tempura Banana
Tempura Cheese Cake
Tempura Ice Cream (Vanilla)
Tempura Ice Cream (Green Tea)
Ice Cream (Vanilla)
Ice Cream (Green Tea)
Mochi (Vanilla)
Mochi (Green Tea)
Mochi (Strawberry)
Mochi (Red Bean)
Mochi (Mango)
Mochi (Chocolate)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury, MN 55125