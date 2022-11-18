Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Osaka Sushi & Steak

No reviews yet

5023 Huguenot Rd

Henrico, VA 23226

Popular Items

Edamame
Gyoza
Spicy Tuna Roll

Appetizers

$Shrimp Tempura Per Piece

$2.00
Beef Spring Roll

Beef Spring Roll

$14.00

Pho-braised filet mignon, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Thai basil. Served with sriracha and hoisin sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed soybeans sprinkled with coarse salt

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Crispy calamari, with red onion, cilantro, and red pepper

Grilled Miso Calamari

$12.00

Miso-marinated large squid, grilled and sliced. Served with lemon and sriracha.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.00

(5) Pan-fried pork dumplings

Mt. Fuji Shrimp

Mt. Fuji Shrimp

$13.00

Lightly battered rock shrimp tossed with a sweet & spicy sauce

Osaka Spring Roll

Osaka Spring Roll

$6.00

(2) Fried spring rolls with shrimp, kani, pineapple, cheese, & celery

Shrimp Shu-Mai

Shrimp Shu-Mai

$6.00

(6) Steamed shrimp dumplings

Spicy Mini Dumpling

Spicy Mini Dumpling

$6.00

Steamed mini pork dumplings served with spicy garlic sauce.

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$7.00

Shrimp & assorted vegetables fried in light batter.

Sashimi Ceviche

$17.00

Truffle Trio

$15.00

Tuna and salmon sushi with spicy prosciutto spread, yellowtail sushi with black truffle salami. Drizzled with white truffle oil and finished with scallions and a touch of sweet soy.

Tuna TarTar

$14.00
Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Lightly seared tuna served with spicy ponzu sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions

Yellowtail Ceviche

Yellowtail Ceviche

$17.00

Yellowtail, jalapeno, fried onion, scallions, and ceviche sauce

Side Veggies (Specify)

$4.00

Salads

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$9.00

Salmon sahimi, beet, tapenade, served on a bed of frisee lettuce

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

*gluten free

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$3.00

*gluten free, vegan

Octopus Salad

Octopus Salad

$8.00

Octopus, cucumber, seaweed, citrus vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

*vegan Seaweed salad, sesame seeds, cucumber

Spicy Kani Salad

Spicy Kani Salad

$6.00

Kani, spicy mayo, cucumber, tobiko

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$11.00

Kani, avocado, seaweed, cucumber, frisee lettuce, beet, citrus vinaigrette

Soups

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

*gluten free, vegan Miso soup, tofu, seaweed, scallions

Dumpling Soup

Dumpling Soup

$6.00

Pork broth soup with pork dumplings, spinach, and scallions.

Seafood Udon Soup

$18.00

Thick wheat noodles served in broth with shrimp, squid, kani, salmon, tilapia, & fish cake

Seafood Soup No Noodle

Seafood Soup No Noodle

$12.00

Shrimp, salmon, kani, squid, fish cake served in broth

Seafood Soba Soup Dinner

$18.00

Think buckwheat noodles served in broth with shrimp, squid, kani, salmon, tilapia, and fish cake.

Crab Avocado Miso Soup

$12.00

Miso soup, tofu, seaweed, scallions, lump crabmeat, and avocado.

Rice And Noodles

$Side Forbidden Rice

$3.00

A side of forbidden rice. No substitutions or add ons.

$Side Fried Rice

$2.00

A side of fried rice. No substitutions or add ons.

$Side White Rice

$1.00

A side of white rice. No substitutions or add ons.

$side Of Sushi Rice

$1.00
Crab & Shrimp Fried Rice

Crab & Shrimp Fried Rice

$20.00

Stir-fried rice with spinach, egg, onion, lump crabmeat, and shrimp.

Forbidden Fried Rice

$20.00

Nutrient rich black rice, sauteed with red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, basil, and your choice of chicken or shrimp. Ahi tuna extra.

Spinach Fried Rice

Spinach Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried rice with egg, onion, and choice of chicken, shrimp, veggies, or tofu. (Beef or Filet Mignon extra charge)

UnagiDon

$18.00

Broiled eel and pickled vegetables, served over seasoned rice with eel sauce.

Yaki Soba Dinner

Yaki Soba Dinner

$14.00

Thin buckwheat noodles sauteed with chicken and fresh spinach.

Yaki Udon Dinner

Yaki Udon Dinner

$14.00

Thick wheat noodles sauteed with chicken and fresh spinach.

Chef's Entrees

10 oz Filet Mignon

10 oz Filet Mignon

$30.00

Rubbed in peppercorn seasoning, grilled and served with mashed potato wontons and asparagus

16oz New York Strip

$31.00

Rubbed with house-made steak seasoning, served with mashed potato wontons

Ahi Tuna Steak

$26.00

Seared Ahi Tuna topped with chimichurri sauce, fried rice, and a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Chef Hai's Filet Mignon Pho

$17.00

A Vietnamese classic! Traditional fragrant Vietnamese beef noodle soup, served with fresh basil, cilantro, scallions, red onion, and lime.

Grand Marnier Shrimp

Grand Marnier Shrimp

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried, finished with Grand Marnier sauce

Grilled Lamb Rack

$30.00

Five lamb chops seasoned with house-made rub, grilled and served with mashed potato wontons

Haru Chicken

Haru Chicken

$17.00

Sliced chicken breast, stir fried with zucchini, red peppers, and mushrooms, in a light spicy, savory sauce.

Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$21.00

Grilled salmon filet with miso and mirin glaze.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken breast stir fried with zucchini, red peppers, and mushrooms in a rich sesame sauce.

Bento Boxes

Bento Box A

$22.00

Chicken teriyaki, osaka spring roll, shrimp shu-mai, choice of spicy tuna roll or California roll

Bento Box B

$23.00

Steak teriyaki, osaka spring roll, shrimp shu-mai, choice of spicy tuna roll or California roll

Bento Box C

$23.00

Salmon teriyaki, osaka spring roll, shrimp shu-mai, choice of spicy tuna roll or California roll

Tempura

Seafood Tempura

$27.00

Tempura-fried lobster, salmon, tilapia, squid, and onion. Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$19.00

Tempura-fried shrimp, onion, sweet potato, plantain, and zucchini. Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.

VEGGIE Tempura

VEGGIE Tempura

$14.00

Tempura-fried onion, sweet potato, plantain, and zucchini. Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.

Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$24.00

Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.00

Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.

Shrimp Teriyaki

$21.00

Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.

Tofu Teriyaki

$14.00

Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.

Desserts

Godiva Temp

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate Decadence ice cream covered in pound cake. Fried tempura style!

Mochi

$4.50

A Japanese tradition! Two doughy rice cakes filled with ice cream. Green Tea, Mango, Strawberry, Red Bean

Banana Boat

$9.00

Gelati Celesti's Coffee ice cream, tempura fried banana, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.50

Creamy chocolate mousse with milk chocolate icing and a dark chocolate glaze.

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.50

Light, yellow cake topped with Limoncello Icing finished with Mascarpone Cheese.

Nightengale Birthday Cake

$8.00

Nightengale Salted Caramel

$8.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken Breast cut (plain) served with choice of steamed veggies or white rice

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00
Kids Bento

Kids Bento

$12.00

Seasame chicken, osaka spring roll and gyoza, white rice

Kids Butter Udon

$9.00

Thick wheat noodles with butter

Specials

Spring Ceviche

$14.00

Traditional Rolls

1/2 Futomaki Roll

$7.00

cucumber, avocado, egg, pickled squash, beets, carrots and raddish

Avocado Roll

$5.00

California Roll

$5.00

Cucumber, avocado, kani, tobiko

X-mas Roll

$6.50

Tuna, avocado, tobiko

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Dragon Roll

$12.00

Eel, cucumber, with avocado on top

Eel Roll

$6.50

Broiled eel, avocado

Full Futomaki Roll

$14.00

cucumber, avocado, egg, pickled squash, beets, carrots and raddish

Godzilla Roll

$16.00

Kani, asparagus & cucumber with spicy yellowtail & crunch on top

Kani Roll

$6.00

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Lobster tempura, spicy kani, avocado

Manhattan Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, with broiled eel, 3 kinds of roe on top

OG-Cali Roll

$13.00

Fresh crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Philly Roll

$6.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese

Power Roll

$16.50

Shrimp tempura inside, topped with seared filet mignon, tobiko, spicy mayo. Served with ponzu sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Kani, cucumber, avocado, with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, tilapia and avocado on top

River Roll

$10.00

Cucumber, kani, avocado, spicy sauce, topped with crunch

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$5.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Seaweed Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Shrimp, kani, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Spicy Kani Roll

$6.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Spicy Sockeye Roll

$13.50

Spicy sockeye & crunch with avocado, spicy sauce and crunch on top

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

spicy tuna inside

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$9.00

Crispy soft shell crab, tobiko

Starburst Roll

Starburst Roll

$13.00

Tuna, salmon & avocado flash fried, served with spicy sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00

Tempura fried sweet potato inside

Tokyo Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, with spicy tuna on top

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Veggie Roll

$5.00

Cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Volcano Roll

$12.00

Kani, avocado, cucumber, with spicy tuna & crispy crunch

Wasabi Bomb

$5.00

White Tuna Roll

$9.00

Wild Salmon Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail and scallions inside

Sushi Bar Features

10th Anniversary Roll

$24.00

Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with spicy prosciutto spread, tuna, albacore, white tuna, garnished with black truffle spread, white truffle oil, sweet soy, and sweet jalapeno sauce

Awesome Oys Roll

$12.00

Fried oyster, eel, avocado, spicy kani.

Black Russian Roll

Black Russian Roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & avocado, with black caviar, sweet soy, spicy mayo & chili.

Blue Oyster Cult Roll

Blue Oyster Cult Roll

$16.00

Fried oyster inside topped with filet mignon, spicy mayo, scallion & black caviar.

Cherry Bloss Roll

Cherry Bloss Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, salmon, octopus, avocado & black caviar wrapped in soy paper.

Cubbies Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, fried onion, frisee, cilantro, wasabi mayo, and sweet soy

Da Vinci Roll

$19.00

Yellowtail with Italian seasoned olive oil and crunch inside. Topped with filet mignon and black tobiko. Finished with spicy mayonnaise and scallions.

Friday Roll

$13.00

Tuna, goat cheese & avocado roll tempura fried & served with sweet balsamic vinegar on top.

Geisha Roll

$16.00

Spicy salmon & crunch roll topped with salmon & red & green caviar

GMV Roll

GMV Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna and crunch inside. Avocado skin topped with jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, sweet soy, sriracha.

Hulk Roll

Hulk Roll

$20.00

Shrimpi tempura roll topped with thin sliced avocado, crab meat, crunch and eel sauce.

Incred Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna & tempura crunch inside, topped with filet mignon, red caviar & spicy mayo.

James Roll

$14.00

Spicy shrimp & crunch. Topped with avocado, beet, & finished with sweet soy.

Jedi Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura roll, topped with avocado, cilantro, onion, jalapeno, and citrus

Lincoln Roll

$17.00

Spicy yellowtail & crunch topped with tuna & avocado.

LLS Roll

LLS Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna & crunch inside, topped with wild salmon & avocado.

Playa Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura and smoked salmon inside, topped with avocado, spicy shrimp, lemon zest, jalapeno sauce, and a balsamic

Poinsettia Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna & crunch inside, topped with tuna & black & red caviar

RTMA Roll

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail, crunch, jalapeno, red onion & cilantro in multigrain rice.

Silk Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna topped with yellowtail & avocado. Served with wasabi aioli.

Sleepy Hollow Roll

Sleepy Hollow Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, jalapeno, onion, cilantro & spicy kani. Finished with sweet soy.

Surf and Turf Roll

Surf and Turf Roll

$23.00

Tempura lobster roll topped with filet mignon, spicy mayo, scallions, & four caviars.

VCU Roll

$17.00

Tuna, wild salmon, goat cheese, cucumber & avocado in soy paper

HH Shere Kahn

$8.00

HH King Louie

$8.00

Sashimi

Albacore Tuna Sashimi

$6.50

Eel Sashimi

$6.50

Egg Tamago Sashimi

$4.00

Escolar Sashimi

$6.00

Kani Sashimi

$5.00

Lump Crab SA

$5.00

Octopus Sashimi

$6.00

Quail Egg Sashimi

$4.00

Red Clam Sashimi

$5.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$5.50

Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Scallop Sashimi

$7.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

Squid Sashimi

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$8.00

Tilapia Sashmi

$5.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$5.50

Tofu Sashimi

$4.00

Tuna Sashimi

$7.00

Wild Salmon Sashimi

$8.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$7.00

Sushi Nigiri

Albacore sushi

$6.50

Eel Sushi

$6.50

Egg Tamago Sushi

$4.00

Escolar Sushi

$6.00

Kani Sushi

$5.00

Lump Crab Sushi

$5.00

Octopus Sushi

$6.00

Quail Egg Sushi

$4.00

Red Clam Sushi

$5.00

Salmon Roe Sushi

$5.50

Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Scallop Sushi

$7.00

Shrimp Sushi

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Squid sushi

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$8.00

Tilapia Sushi

$5.00

Tobiko Sushi

$5.50

Tofu sushi

$4.00

Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Wild Salmon Sushi

$8.00

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.00

Sushi Bar Combos

Love

Love

$77.00

21 pieces assorted sashimi, 10 pieces assorted sushi, a Huguenot Roll & a Spicy Tuna roll

Dinner Maki Combo

$18.00

Spicy tuna roll, California roll, Salmon Roll

Sashimi Deluxe

Sashimi Deluxe

$36.00

18 pieces assorted sashimi

Sashimi Regular

Sashimi Regular

$30.00

15 pieces assorted sashimi

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$39.00

9 pieces assorted sashimi, 5 pieces assorted sushi & a rainbow roll

Sushi Deluxe

Sushi Deluxe

$24.00

9 pieces of assorted sushi & a spicy tuna roll

Sushi Regular

Sushi Regular

$21.00

7 pieces of assorted sushi & a California roll

Vegetable Maki Combo

Vegetable Maki Combo

$14.00

Seaweed salad roll, veggie roll, & half futomaki

To-Go Cocktail Pouches

To Go Rosie the Riveter

$22.00

Bourbon, Scotch, Sweet vermouth, St. Germaine, Yellow Chartreuse *2 drinks per pouch

To Go Main Squeeze

$22.00

Espolon Reposado, Grapefruit Juice, Lime, Luxardo, Mexcal, Ancho Reyes, Agave *2 drinks per pouch

To Go Pamela's Punch

$22.00

Sailor Jerry Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime, Averna, Grand Mariner, Mole bitters *2 drinks per pouch

To Go Texas Beach Mule

$22.00

Deep Eddy Vodka. Mango, Lime, Basil, Ginger Beer *2 drinks per pouch

To-go Maneater

$22.00

Belle Isle Honey Habanero, Campari, fresh squeezed lime juice, Dolin dry vermouth *2 drinks per to go pouch

To-go Tiger Lily

$22.00

Tequila reposado, fresh lime and lemon juices, Tres Agave, Grand Marnier float *2 drinks per to-go pouch

To Go Osaka Painkiller

$22.00

Local Belle Isle Moonshine, coconut, pineapple, Orange Juice and fresh lime

Wine

Bottle Akemi Rioja White

$52.00

Bottle Albert Bichot Familie Secret Chardonnay

$50.00

Bottle Alfaro Family Lindsay Paige Chardonnay

$59.00

Bottle Alias Cabernet

$56.00

Klimt 'The Kiss' Gruner

$34.00

Bottle Bugalugs Grenache

$80.00Out of stock

Bottle Bugalugs Shiraz

$80.00

Bottle Caposaldo Chianti Sangiovese

$42.00

Bottle Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Bottle Caraciolli Chardonnay

$62.00
Bottle Colutta Pinot Grigio

Bottle Colutta Pinot Grigio

$30.00
Bottle Darcie Kent Firepit Red Blend

Bottle Darcie Kent Firepit Red Blend

$68.00

Bottle Diora Rose

$40.00

Bottle Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$90.00

Bottle Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Bottle Fiction Red Zin Blend

$32.00

Bottle Genio Espanol Monastrell

$40.00

Bottle Gerard Betrand Villemajou Grand Vin Rouge

$95.00

Bottle Grayson Cellars

$54.00

Bottle Lapis Luna Zinfandel

$42.00

Bottle Lar De Paula Rioja Rose

$42.00

Bottle Lone Birch Riesling

$42.00

Bottle Louis Max Chardonnay

$52.00

Bottle M. Chapoutier Crozes-Hermitage Petit Ruche Blanc

$55.00

Bottle Mathilde Chapoutier Rose

$45.00

Bottle Peter Franus Sauvignon Blanc

$57.00

Bottle Quinta Picouto Vihno Verde

$35.00

Bottle Scout's Honor Red Blend

$70.00

Bottle Shadowbox Outline

$112.00Out of stock

Bottle The Seeker Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bottle Ventoux Red Blend

$56.00

Bottle Vina Cartin Albarino

$52.00

Bottle Walnut City Riesling

$55.00

Beer

Asahi

$5.00Out of stock

HW Richmond Lager

$6.00

Kirin

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00Out of stock

Sapporo 22oz

$9.00Out of stock

Bold Rock Apple Cider

$6.00

Sake

Mio Sparkling Sake

$16.00Out of stock

Softly sweet notes of peach, cucumber, watermelon, and marshmallow cream -Junmai Sparkling

Hawk In The Heaven

Hawk In The Heaven

$34.00Out of stock

Dry, crisp, medium bodied. Flavors of mixed nuts, fresh cut grass, and earthy notes. - Tokubetsu Junmai

Ozeki Karatamba

Ozeki Karatamba

$28.00Out of stock

Dry, crisp, full-bodied with a rich taste that feels smooth on the palate. -Honjozo

Sho Chiki Bai Junmai Nigori (unfiltered)

Sho Chiki Bai Junmai Nigori (unfiltered)

$16.00Out of stock

Traditional unfiltered sake, creamy and sweet. - Junmai Nigori

Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Gingo (filtered)

Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Gingo (filtered)

$21.00Out of stock

Delicate, dry, silky smooth with a fruit aroma. - Junmai Ginjo

Tozai Snow Maiden

$27.00Out of stock

Wine Bundle

Cabernet/Chardonnay

$40.00

Cabernet/Garnacha

$40.00

Cabernet/Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Chardonnay/Cabernet

$40.00

Chardonnay/Garnacha

$40.00

Chardonnay/Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Garnacha/Cabernet

$40.00

Garnacha/Chardonnay

$40.00

Garnacha/Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc/Chardonnay

$40.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Richmond premiere sushi concept. Master Sushi Chef Hai Truong has curated the freshest and most unique sushi menu possible. Also our Pan-Asian hot kichen offer mouthwatering dishes from traditional to cutting edge cuisines.

Website

Location

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico, VA 23226

Directions

Gallery
Osaka image
Banner pic
BG pic
Osaka image

