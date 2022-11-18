- Home
Osaka Sushi & Steak
5023 Huguenot Rd
Henrico, VA 23226
Popular Items
Appetizers
$Shrimp Tempura Per Piece
Beef Spring Roll
Pho-braised filet mignon, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Thai basil. Served with sriracha and hoisin sauce.
Edamame
Steamed soybeans sprinkled with coarse salt
Fried Calamari
Crispy calamari, with red onion, cilantro, and red pepper
Grilled Miso Calamari
Miso-marinated large squid, grilled and sliced. Served with lemon and sriracha.
Gyoza
(5) Pan-fried pork dumplings
Mt. Fuji Shrimp
Lightly battered rock shrimp tossed with a sweet & spicy sauce
Osaka Spring Roll
(2) Fried spring rolls with shrimp, kani, pineapple, cheese, & celery
Shrimp Shu-Mai
(6) Steamed shrimp dumplings
Spicy Mini Dumpling
Steamed mini pork dumplings served with spicy garlic sauce.
Tempura Appetizer
Shrimp & assorted vegetables fried in light batter.
Sashimi Ceviche
Truffle Trio
Tuna and salmon sushi with spicy prosciutto spread, yellowtail sushi with black truffle salami. Drizzled with white truffle oil and finished with scallions and a touch of sweet soy.
Tuna TarTar
Tuna Tataki
Lightly seared tuna served with spicy ponzu sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions
Yellowtail Ceviche
Yellowtail, jalapeno, fried onion, scallions, and ceviche sauce
Side Veggies (Specify)
Salads
Beet Salad
Salmon sahimi, beet, tapenade, served on a bed of frisee lettuce
Cucumber Salad
*gluten free
Ginger Salad
*gluten free, vegan
Octopus Salad
Octopus, cucumber, seaweed, citrus vinaigrette
Seaweed Salad
*vegan Seaweed salad, sesame seeds, cucumber
Spicy Kani Salad
Kani, spicy mayo, cucumber, tobiko
Summer Salad
Kani, avocado, seaweed, cucumber, frisee lettuce, beet, citrus vinaigrette
Soups
Miso Soup
*gluten free, vegan Miso soup, tofu, seaweed, scallions
Dumpling Soup
Pork broth soup with pork dumplings, spinach, and scallions.
Seafood Udon Soup
Thick wheat noodles served in broth with shrimp, squid, kani, salmon, tilapia, & fish cake
Seafood Soup No Noodle
Shrimp, salmon, kani, squid, fish cake served in broth
Seafood Soba Soup Dinner
Think buckwheat noodles served in broth with shrimp, squid, kani, salmon, tilapia, and fish cake.
Crab Avocado Miso Soup
Miso soup, tofu, seaweed, scallions, lump crabmeat, and avocado.
Rice And Noodles
$Side Forbidden Rice
A side of forbidden rice. No substitutions or add ons.
$Side Fried Rice
A side of fried rice. No substitutions or add ons.
$Side White Rice
A side of white rice. No substitutions or add ons.
$side Of Sushi Rice
Crab & Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with spinach, egg, onion, lump crabmeat, and shrimp.
Forbidden Fried Rice
Nutrient rich black rice, sauteed with red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, basil, and your choice of chicken or shrimp. Ahi tuna extra.
Spinach Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, onion, and choice of chicken, shrimp, veggies, or tofu. (Beef or Filet Mignon extra charge)
UnagiDon
Broiled eel and pickled vegetables, served over seasoned rice with eel sauce.
Yaki Soba Dinner
Thin buckwheat noodles sauteed with chicken and fresh spinach.
Yaki Udon Dinner
Thick wheat noodles sauteed with chicken and fresh spinach.
Chef's Entrees
10 oz Filet Mignon
Rubbed in peppercorn seasoning, grilled and served with mashed potato wontons and asparagus
16oz New York Strip
Rubbed with house-made steak seasoning, served with mashed potato wontons
Ahi Tuna Steak
Seared Ahi Tuna topped with chimichurri sauce, fried rice, and a balsamic reduction drizzle.
Chef Hai's Filet Mignon Pho
A Vietnamese classic! Traditional fragrant Vietnamese beef noodle soup, served with fresh basil, cilantro, scallions, red onion, and lime.
Grand Marnier Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried, finished with Grand Marnier sauce
Grilled Lamb Rack
Five lamb chops seasoned with house-made rub, grilled and served with mashed potato wontons
Haru Chicken
Sliced chicken breast, stir fried with zucchini, red peppers, and mushrooms, in a light spicy, savory sauce.
Miso Salmon
Grilled salmon filet with miso and mirin glaze.
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken breast stir fried with zucchini, red peppers, and mushrooms in a rich sesame sauce.
Bento Boxes
Bento Box A
Chicken teriyaki, osaka spring roll, shrimp shu-mai, choice of spicy tuna roll or California roll
Bento Box B
Steak teriyaki, osaka spring roll, shrimp shu-mai, choice of spicy tuna roll or California roll
Bento Box C
Salmon teriyaki, osaka spring roll, shrimp shu-mai, choice of spicy tuna roll or California roll
Tempura
Seafood Tempura
Tempura-fried lobster, salmon, tilapia, squid, and onion. Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Tempura-fried shrimp, onion, sweet potato, plantain, and zucchini. Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.
VEGGIE Tempura
Tempura-fried onion, sweet potato, plantain, and zucchini. Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.
Teriyaki
Beef Teriyaki
Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.
Chicken Teriyaki
Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.
Salmon Teriyaki
Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.
Shrimp Teriyaki
Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.
Tofu Teriyaki
Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.
Desserts
Godiva Temp
Godiva Chocolate Decadence ice cream covered in pound cake. Fried tempura style!
Mochi
A Japanese tradition! Two doughy rice cakes filled with ice cream. Green Tea, Mango, Strawberry, Red Bean
Banana Boat
Gelati Celesti's Coffee ice cream, tempura fried banana, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Creamy chocolate mousse with milk chocolate icing and a dark chocolate glaze.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Light, yellow cake topped with Limoncello Icing finished with Mascarpone Cheese.
Nightengale Birthday Cake
Nightengale Salted Caramel
Kids Menu
Specials
Traditional Rolls
1/2 Futomaki Roll
cucumber, avocado, egg, pickled squash, beets, carrots and raddish
Avocado Roll
California Roll
Cucumber, avocado, kani, tobiko
X-mas Roll
Tuna, avocado, tobiko
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
Eel, cucumber, with avocado on top
Eel Roll
Broiled eel, avocado
Full Futomaki Roll
cucumber, avocado, egg, pickled squash, beets, carrots and raddish
Godzilla Roll
Kani, asparagus & cucumber with spicy yellowtail & crunch on top
Kani Roll
Lobster Roll
Lobster tempura, spicy kani, avocado
Manhattan Roll
Shrimp tempura, with broiled eel, 3 kinds of roe on top
OG-Cali Roll
Fresh crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese
Power Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with seared filet mignon, tobiko, spicy mayo. Served with ponzu sauce.
Rainbow Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado, with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, tilapia and avocado on top
River Roll
Cucumber, kani, avocado, spicy sauce, topped with crunch
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Seaweed Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp, kani, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Spicy Kani Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Sockeye Roll
Spicy sockeye & crunch with avocado, spicy sauce and crunch on top
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna inside
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spider Roll
Crispy soft shell crab, tobiko
Starburst Roll
Tuna, salmon & avocado flash fried, served with spicy sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
Tempura fried sweet potato inside
Tokyo Roll
Shrimp tempura, with spicy tuna on top
Tuna Roll
Veggie Roll
Cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Volcano Roll
Kani, avocado, cucumber, with spicy tuna & crispy crunch
Wasabi Bomb
White Tuna Roll
Wild Salmon Roll
Yellowtail & Scallion Roll
Yellowtail and scallions inside
Sushi Bar Features
10th Anniversary Roll
Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with spicy prosciutto spread, tuna, albacore, white tuna, garnished with black truffle spread, white truffle oil, sweet soy, and sweet jalapeno sauce
Awesome Oys Roll
Fried oyster, eel, avocado, spicy kani.
Black Russian Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & avocado, with black caviar, sweet soy, spicy mayo & chili.
Blue Oyster Cult Roll
Fried oyster inside topped with filet mignon, spicy mayo, scallion & black caviar.
Cherry Bloss Roll
Spicy tuna, salmon, octopus, avocado & black caviar wrapped in soy paper.
Cubbies Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, fried onion, frisee, cilantro, wasabi mayo, and sweet soy
Da Vinci Roll
Yellowtail with Italian seasoned olive oil and crunch inside. Topped with filet mignon and black tobiko. Finished with spicy mayonnaise and scallions.
Friday Roll
Tuna, goat cheese & avocado roll tempura fried & served with sweet balsamic vinegar on top.
Geisha Roll
Spicy salmon & crunch roll topped with salmon & red & green caviar
GMV Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch inside. Avocado skin topped with jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, sweet soy, sriracha.
Hulk Roll
Shrimpi tempura roll topped with thin sliced avocado, crab meat, crunch and eel sauce.
Incred Roll
Spicy tuna & tempura crunch inside, topped with filet mignon, red caviar & spicy mayo.
James Roll
Spicy shrimp & crunch. Topped with avocado, beet, & finished with sweet soy.
Jedi Roll
Shrimp tempura roll, topped with avocado, cilantro, onion, jalapeno, and citrus
Lincoln Roll
Spicy yellowtail & crunch topped with tuna & avocado.
LLS Roll
Spicy tuna & crunch inside, topped with wild salmon & avocado.
Playa Roll
Shrimp Tempura and smoked salmon inside, topped with avocado, spicy shrimp, lemon zest, jalapeno sauce, and a balsamic
Poinsettia Roll
Spicy tuna & crunch inside, topped with tuna & black & red caviar
RTMA Roll
Spicy yellowtail, crunch, jalapeno, red onion & cilantro in multigrain rice.
Silk Roll
Spicy tuna topped with yellowtail & avocado. Served with wasabi aioli.
Sleepy Hollow Roll
Tempura shrimp, jalapeno, onion, cilantro & spicy kani. Finished with sweet soy.
Surf and Turf Roll
Tempura lobster roll topped with filet mignon, spicy mayo, scallions, & four caviars.
VCU Roll
Tuna, wild salmon, goat cheese, cucumber & avocado in soy paper
HH Shere Kahn
HH King Louie
Sashimi
Albacore Tuna Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Egg Tamago Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Kani Sashimi
Lump Crab SA
Octopus Sashimi
Quail Egg Sashimi
Red Clam Sashimi
Salmon Roe Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tilapia Sashmi
Tobiko Sashimi
Tofu Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Wild Salmon Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Sushi Nigiri
Albacore sushi
Eel Sushi
Egg Tamago Sushi
Escolar Sushi
Kani Sushi
Lump Crab Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Quail Egg Sushi
Red Clam Sushi
Salmon Roe Sushi
Salmon Sushi
Scallop Sushi
Shrimp Sushi
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Squid sushi
Sweet Shrimp Sushi
Tilapia Sushi
Tobiko Sushi
Tofu sushi
Tuna Sushi
Wild Salmon Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi
Sushi Bar Combos
Love
21 pieces assorted sashimi, 10 pieces assorted sushi, a Huguenot Roll & a Spicy Tuna roll
Dinner Maki Combo
Spicy tuna roll, California roll, Salmon Roll
Sashimi Deluxe
18 pieces assorted sashimi
Sashimi Regular
15 pieces assorted sashimi
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
9 pieces assorted sashimi, 5 pieces assorted sushi & a rainbow roll
Sushi Deluxe
9 pieces of assorted sushi & a spicy tuna roll
Sushi Regular
7 pieces of assorted sushi & a California roll
Vegetable Maki Combo
Seaweed salad roll, veggie roll, & half futomaki
To-Go Cocktail Pouches
To Go Rosie the Riveter
Bourbon, Scotch, Sweet vermouth, St. Germaine, Yellow Chartreuse *2 drinks per pouch
To Go Main Squeeze
Espolon Reposado, Grapefruit Juice, Lime, Luxardo, Mexcal, Ancho Reyes, Agave *2 drinks per pouch
To Go Pamela's Punch
Sailor Jerry Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime, Averna, Grand Mariner, Mole bitters *2 drinks per pouch
To Go Texas Beach Mule
Deep Eddy Vodka. Mango, Lime, Basil, Ginger Beer *2 drinks per pouch
To-go Maneater
Belle Isle Honey Habanero, Campari, fresh squeezed lime juice, Dolin dry vermouth *2 drinks per to go pouch
To-go Tiger Lily
Tequila reposado, fresh lime and lemon juices, Tres Agave, Grand Marnier float *2 drinks per to-go pouch
To Go Osaka Painkiller
Local Belle Isle Moonshine, coconut, pineapple, Orange Juice and fresh lime
Wine
Bottle Akemi Rioja White
Bottle Albert Bichot Familie Secret Chardonnay
Bottle Alfaro Family Lindsay Paige Chardonnay
Bottle Alias Cabernet
Klimt 'The Kiss' Gruner
Bottle Bugalugs Grenache
Bottle Bugalugs Shiraz
Bottle Caposaldo Chianti Sangiovese
Bottle Caposaldo Pinot Grigio
Bottle Caraciolli Chardonnay
Bottle Colutta Pinot Grigio
Bottle Darcie Kent Firepit Red Blend
Bottle Diora Rose
Bottle Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Fiction Red Zin Blend
Bottle Genio Espanol Monastrell
Bottle Gerard Betrand Villemajou Grand Vin Rouge
Bottle Grayson Cellars
Bottle Lapis Luna Zinfandel
Bottle Lar De Paula Rioja Rose
Bottle Lone Birch Riesling
Bottle Louis Max Chardonnay
Bottle M. Chapoutier Crozes-Hermitage Petit Ruche Blanc
Bottle Mathilde Chapoutier Rose
Bottle Peter Franus Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Quinta Picouto Vihno Verde
Bottle Scout's Honor Red Blend
Bottle Shadowbox Outline
Bottle The Seeker Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Ventoux Red Blend
Bottle Vina Cartin Albarino
Bottle Walnut City Riesling
Beer
Sake
Mio Sparkling Sake
Softly sweet notes of peach, cucumber, watermelon, and marshmallow cream -Junmai Sparkling
Hawk In The Heaven
Dry, crisp, medium bodied. Flavors of mixed nuts, fresh cut grass, and earthy notes. - Tokubetsu Junmai
Ozeki Karatamba
Dry, crisp, full-bodied with a rich taste that feels smooth on the palate. -Honjozo
Sho Chiki Bai Junmai Nigori (unfiltered)
Traditional unfiltered sake, creamy and sweet. - Junmai Nigori
Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Gingo (filtered)
Delicate, dry, silky smooth with a fruit aroma. - Junmai Ginjo
Tozai Snow Maiden
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Richmond premiere sushi concept. Master Sushi Chef Hai Truong has curated the freshest and most unique sushi menu possible. Also our Pan-Asian hot kichen offer mouthwatering dishes from traditional to cutting edge cuisines.
5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico, VA 23226