Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Old School Bagel Cafe- Piedmont

83 Reviews

$

12000 NW Expressway

Yukon, OK 73099

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
Plain Cream Cheese Bagel
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

Bagels

Individual Bagels

Individual Bagels

$1.59

Plain, Traditional, and Specialty options

Pre-Selected Bakers Dozen

$16.99

Build Your Own Bakers Dozen

$16.99

Bagels With Spread

Plain Cream Cheese Bagel

Plain Cream Cheese Bagel

$2.99

Plain cream cheese with your choice of bagel

Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.19

Plain cream cheese with your choice of bagel

Bacon Chive & Onion Bagel

Bacon Chive & Onion Bagel

$3.39

Butter Bagel

$2.75

Grape Jelly Bagel

$2.49

Honey Bagel

$2.49

Nutella Bagel

$3.39

Peanut Butter & Jelly Bagel

$3.49

Peanut Butter Bagel

$2.99

Strawberry Jelly Bagel

$2.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Sunrise

Avocado Sunrise

$5.99

Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Swiss Cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

$7.29

Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$4.99

Egg with American Cheese

Firecracker

Firecracker

$5.99

Chorizo Sausage, Egg, Habanero Jack (suggested on a Jalapeño Bagel)

Ham & Cream Cheese

$6.99

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Ham, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

$7.29

Ham, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Lox & Cream Cheese

Lox & Cream Cheese

$10.99

Lox Spread, Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion, Tomato

Meat Lovers Bagel

Meat Lovers Bagel

$7.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar Jack

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

$7.29

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Turkey & Cream Cheese

$6.99

Turkey, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Turkey, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Wasabi Bomb

$10.99

Lox, Wasabi Cream Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Served Hot

Cream Cheese - To Go

2 Oz Flavored

$1.99

2 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese

$2.59

2 Oz Bacon Chive

$2.59

2 Oz Lox Spread

$2.99

4 Oz Flavored

$3.79

4 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese

$4.79

4 Oz Bacon Chive

$4.79

4 Oz Lox Spread

$4.99

8 Oz Flavored

$6.49

8 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese

$6.99

8 Oz Bacon Chive

$6.99

8 Oz Lox Spread

$7.99

2 Oz Plain

$1.99

4 Oz Plain

$3.49

8 Oz Plain

$5.99

Lunch Sandwiches

BBQ Bagel

BBQ Bagel

$7.25

Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Served Hot

BLT

BLT

$6.49

Six slices of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Served Hot

Chicken Breast - Cajun Seasoning

Chicken Breast - Cajun Seasoning

$8.49

Cajun Seasoning, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot

Chicken Breast - Lemon Pepper

Chicken Breast - Lemon Pepper

$8.49

Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot

Chicken Bruschetta

Chicken Bruschetta

$7.99

Provolone, Chicken Breast, Pesto, Bruschetta

Cowboy Club

Cowboy Club

$7.99

Pulled Pork, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot or Cold

Cuban

Cuban

$7.25

Pulled Pork, Ham, Spicy Mustard Mayo, Swiss, Jalapeño Pickle Relish, Served Hot

El Fuego

El Fuego

$7.25

Chipotle Seasoned Pulled Pork, Jalapeños, Onions, Jack Cheese, and Spicy Mayo

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$5.99

Swiss, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot or Cold

Little Turkey

Little Turkey

$6.49

Smaller Portion Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot or Cold

Mile High Club

Mile High Club

$8.49

Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion, Piled a Mile High! Served Hot or Cold

Old Smokey

Old Smokey

$7.25

Smoked Turkey, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese on an Everything Bagel, Served Hot or Cold

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$4.50

Served Opened Faced with Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Add Ham or Pepperoni for $1.49

Reuben

Reuben

$7.49

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on Toasted Rye Bread

Sooner Club

Sooner Club

$8.99

Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served Hot or Cold

The Bricktown

The Bricktown

$8.49

Hot Pastrami, Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Served Hot

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$8.49

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Served Hot or Cold

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$6.49

Cucumbers, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Carrots, Provolone Cheese, Spicy Honey Mustard

Wasabi Bomb

$10.99

Lox, Wasabi Cream Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Served Hot

BYOB

$7.99

Choose any combination of bagel, meat, cheese, and veggies to make your perfect sandwich, Served Hot or Cold

Chicken Salad

$6.25

Egg Salad

$6.49

Tuna Salad

$6.26

Salads

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$10.99

Field Greens, Chicken Breast, Candied Almonds, Green Onions, Mandarin Oranges, Toasted Sesame Asian Dressing

Boston Salad

Boston Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Field Greens, Bacon, Chicken Breast, Diced Tomatoes, Walnuts, Cranberries, Apple Slices, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, Diced Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Diced Egg, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Honey Mustard Dressing

Sides / Desserts

Chips

Chips

$1.75
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.49Out of stock
Cookie

Cookie

$2.49
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.99
Muffin

Muffin

$3.49
Parfait Blueberry

Parfait Blueberry

$4.99
Parfait Strawberry

Parfait Strawberry

$4.99

HOT

16 Oz Capp

$3.99

16 Oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.49

16 Oz Chai

$3.59

16 Oz Coffee

$2.49

16 Oz Hot Coco

$2.99

16 Oz Latte

$3.99

16 Oz Macchiato

$3.99

16 Oz Mocha

$4.49

Medium Pumpkin Spice

$4.49

16 Oz Vanilla Latte

$4.69

16 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$4.29

Double Shot Americano

$2.49

Single Shot Americano

$2.49

Large Cafe Au Lait

$3.29

Large Capp

$4.49

Large Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Large Chai

$3.99

Large Coffee

$2.99

Large Hot Coco

$2.99

Large Latte

$4.49

Large Macchiato

$4.69

Large Mocha

$4.99

Large Pumpkin Spice

$4.99

Large Vanilla Latte

$4.99

Large White Chocolate Mocha

$4.99

Triple Shot Americano

$3.99

COLD

16 Oz Italian Soda

$2.49Out of stock

20 Oz Italian Soda

$2.99Out of stock

32 Oz Italian Soda

$3.99Out of stock

SM Fountain

$2.25

MED Fountain

$2.49

LG Fountain

$2.99

Bottle Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.79

Izze

$2.59

Juice

$2.49

Kombucha Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Life Water

$1.99Out of stock

Life Water - Sport

$2.49Out of stock

Milk

$2.49

Monster

$2.99Out of stock

Mt. Dew Kickstart

$2.99Out of stock

Quantum Water - CBD

$4.99Out of stock

Red Bull - 12 oz

$3.99Out of stock

Souvenir Cup

$2.00Out of stock

Water Cup

$0.25

Voss Water

$2.49Out of stock

Yerba Mate

$1.99Out of stock

EVERYTHING

Single Espresso

$1.79

Double Espresso

$2.25

Triple Espresso

$3.00

HOT Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Coffee Tote

$18.39

3 Gal Coffee Tote

$49.99Out of stock

3 Gal Signature Tea

$39.99Out of stock

Bag Byways

$15.99

Bag Conexiones

$17.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12000 NW Expressway, Yukon, OK 73099

Directions

Gallery
Old School Bagel Cafe image
Old School Bagel Cafe image
Old School Bagel Cafe image
Old School Bagel Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Old School Bagel Cafe - May
orange star4.1 • 144
10946 N May Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73120
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel Cafe - Mustang
orange star4.7 • 83
1709 S Mustang Rd Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Neon - Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1742 NW 16th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel Cafe - NW 23rd
orange star4.8 • 485
519 NW 23rd Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Stitch Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
835 W Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
301 NW 13th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Yukon

9oh6 Baking Co.
orange star4.9 • 154
2601 Wayne Cutt Ave Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Hynson's Classic Burgers - 825 E Main St Suite 100
orange star4.5 • 118
825 E Main St Suite 100 Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel Cafe - Mustang
orange star4.7 • 83
1709 S Mustang Rd Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yukon
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston