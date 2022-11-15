Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Old School Bagel Cafe Stillwater
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
403 South Washington, Stillwater, OK 74075
Gallery