Oscar Lee's Barbecue Libertyville

review star

No reviews yet

603 N Milwaukee Ave

Libertyville, IL 60048

Order Again

Wine

Apothic Glass

$8.00

Casarena Estate Red Glass

$9.00

Donati Cab Glass

$13.00

Enrique Foster Malbec Glass

$9.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Glass

$12.00

Boomtown Merlot Glass

$11.00

Apothic Bottle

$32.00

Casarena Estate Red Bottle

$30.00

Donati Cab Bottle

$52.00

Enrique Foster Malbec Bottle

$48.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Bottle

$48.00

Roserock Pinot Bottle

$60.00

Turnbull Cab Bottle

$60.00

Boomtown Merlot Bottle

$44.00

Maison Gilles Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

S. Devereux White Blend Glass

$9.00

Stolpman Estate Sauv Blanc Glass

$12.00

Walch Prendo Pinot Glass

$8.00

Do Ferreiro Albarino

$52.00

Maison Gilles Chardonnay Bottle

$54.00

S. Devereux White Blend Bottle

$36.00

Stolpman Estate Sauv Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Valravn Chardonnay Bottle

$52.00

Walch Prendo Pinot Bottle

$32.00

Donati Rosè Glass

$7.00

Avinyo Cava Reserva Rosado Glass

$15.00

Donati Rosè Bottle

$30.00

Avinyo Cava Reserva Rosado Bottle

$50.00

Mionetto Glass

$10.00

Belstar Glass

$9.00

Mionetto Bottle

$40.00

Belstar Bottle

$36.00

Beer

Anti Hero

$7.00

Hacker Weisse

$7.00

Miller Light

$3.50

White Claw

$5.00

Alpha King

$7.50

Gumball Head

$7.50

Lazer Snake

$7.50

Zombie Dust

$7.50

N/A Bev

Big Red

$2.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

Take Out Specials

Fried Chicken (Thursday Only)

Fried Chicken (Thursday Only)

$15.99Out of stock

2 pieces of fried chicken, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed green beans and a fluffy buttermilk biscuit COMES WITH A MIX OF DARK AND WHITE MEAT, NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Burger & Fries

Burger & Fries

$12.00Out of stock

1/2lb brisket patty, Pulled pork, pepper jack, tomatillo salsa, lettuce and tomato.

BBQ Taco

BBQ Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla layered with melted chihuahua cheese and refried beans. Then topped with your choice of meat and garnished with roasted green chiles, bacon, and tomato-serrano salsa

Fish Fry (Friday Only)

Fish Fry (Friday Only)

$15.99

Crispy beer battered pollock with your choice of baked potato or our signature beef fat fries!

Brisket Grilled Cheese w/side(Sundays Only)

Brisket Grilled Cheese w/side(Sundays Only)

$10.95Out of stock

Delicious 4 cheese and brisket grilled cheese with choice of side!

Ramen (Wednesday Only)

Ramen (Wednesday Only)

$15.00Out of stock

Brisket Ramen Tonight!

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Fried chicken sandwich topped with our house pickles, lettuce and our special sauce.

Brisket and Bacon Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked brisket, grilled onions, bacon and bbq sauce

Dozen Hog Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Meats

Brisket

Brisket

$5.98+

Pulled Pork

$3.98+

Smoked Turkey

$6.48+

1/2 Rack Ribs

$11.95

Full Rack Ribs

$22.95

Hot Links

$3.95

Hog Wings

$8.50

OLB Sampler

$26.95

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$10.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Slider Trio

$10.95
The Mouth Breather

The Mouth Breather

$12.95
OLB Cubano

OLB Cubano

$10.95

Turkey BLT

$10.95
Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$9.95

Salads

OLB Salad

$10.95

Wedge Salad

$5.95

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Pit Beans

$2.50+

House Pickles

$2.50+

Coleslaw

$2.50+
Mac&Cheese

Mac&Cheese

$5.50

Beef Fat Fries

$3.50

Cornbread

$1.95

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$4.95

Chocolate Mousse

$4.95

Banana Pudding

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

603 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048

