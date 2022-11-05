A map showing the location of Oscar's Mexican Seafood Emerald StView gallery

Oscar's Mexican Seafood Emerald St

No reviews yet

746 Emerald St

San Diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

Surf & Turf Taco
Spicy Shrimp Taco
Grilled Shrimp Taco

Appetizer

Cucarachas (15 Fried Shrimp w/ Shell On)

$11.99

Covered in a blend of spicy salsas and lime juice.

Chips and Guacamole

$5.99

Served w/ tortilla chips

Specialty Tacos

Atun Adobado "Al Pastor"

$6.75

Tuna Served w/ Onion, Cilantro & Avocado

Shrimp & Bacon

$5.99

Served w/ Cheese & Avocado

Shrimp & Chorizo

$5.99

Served w/ Cheese & Avocado

Chorizo and Potato Taco

$3.99

Served w/ Cheese & Avocado

Vegetarian Tacos

Chorizo de Soya con Papa

$4.50

Soy Chorizo & Potato w/ Cheese & Avocado

Soy Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Veggie Taco

$4.50

Served w/ Cheese, Rice, Beans, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado

Tacos

Battered Fish Taco

$2.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro

Battered Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro

Surf & Turf Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Skirt Steak Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla

$6.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Smoked Fish Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)

$6.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Grilled Octopus Taco (Pulpo)

$6.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Grilled Fish Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cilantro & Avocado

Oscar's Combo

$16.00

Any two tacos, any one side, and a fountain drink or fruit water.

Grilled Ahi Taco

$6.00

Served w/ Cilantro and Avocado

Ceviche

Fish Ceviche

$7.50

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Shrimp Ceviche

$7.50

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Mixed Ceviche (Fish & Shrimp)

$7.50

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Blue Fin Tuna Ceviche

$10.25

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Scallop Ceviche

$10.25

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Crab & Shrimp Tostada

$8.50

Tortas

Torta de Oscar

$14.99

(Smoked Fish, Skirt Steak & Spicy Shrimp) Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Fisherman Torta

$14.99

(Smoked Fish, Scallops, Grilled & Smoked Fish) Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Grilled Snapper Torta

$15.50

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado

Surf & Turf Torta

$14.99

(Skirt Steak & Shrimp) Served w/ Cheese, Onion, Cabbage, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado

Scallop Torta

$15.50

Grilled Scallops Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, and Avocado

Octopus Torta

$15.50

Grilled Octopus Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado

Ahi Torta

$15.50

Grilled Ahi Torta Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Torta

$14.99

Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Smoked Fish Torta

$14.99

Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Skirt Steak Torta

$14.99

Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Yellow Tail Torta

$14.99

Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Grilled Shrimp Torta

$14.99

Grilled shrimp with cheese, avocado, cabbage, onion, tomato and cilantro on a fresh baked bread.

Sides

Small Fish Stew

$3.99

Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth

Large Fish Stew

$8.99

Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth

Flour Quesadilla

$2.99

Flour Tortilla & Cheese

Corn Quesadilla

$1.99

Corn Tortilla & Cheese

Home Made Pinto Beans

$2.45

Served w/ Cheese

Home Made Rice

$2.45

Red Rice

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.50

Half Rice Half Beans

$3.00

Plates

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas

Skirt Steak Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas

Smoked Fish Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas

Surf & Turf Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas

Oscar's Combo

$16.00

Any two tacos, any one side, and a fountain drink or fruit water.

Grilled Snapper Plate

$14.00

Grilled Fish served w/ cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro and avocado on the side Served w/ rice, beans & tortillas

Grilled Ahi Plate

$14.00

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado on side Served w/ rice, beans & tortillas

Grilled Octopus Plate

$15.00

Served w/ rice, beans and tortillas Avocado, cabbage , onion, tomato, cilantro

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Plate

$14.00

Served with rice, beans & tortillas Avocado, cabbage, onion, tomato and cilantro

Add-ons

Side of Salad Dressing

$2.50

Sesame Seed Oil Vinaigrette

Quesadillas

Skirt Steak Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$6.99

Cheese & Meat

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$6.99

Cheese & Meat

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$6.99

Cheese & Meat

Smoked Fish Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$6.99

Cheese & Meat

Surf & Turf Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$6.99

Cheese & Meat

Grilled Octopus Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$6.99

Cheese & Meat

Skirt Steak Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla

$5.99

Cheese & Meat

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla

$5.99

Cheese & Meat

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla

$5.99

Cheese & Meat

Smoked Fish Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla

$5.99

Cheese & Meat

Grilled Octopus Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla

$5.99

Cheese & Meat

Garden Seafood Salad

Grilled Snapper Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Grilled Octopus Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Skirt Steak Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Scallop Salad

$15.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Grilled Ahi Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Smoked Fish Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Breakfast

Smoked Fish Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado

Smoked Fish Breakfast Torta

$8.50

Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado

Bacon Breakfast Torta

$8.50

Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado

Ham Breakfast Torta

$8.50

Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado

Chorizo Breakfast Torta

$8.50

Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado

Steak Breakfast Torta

$8.50

Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado

Vegetarian Breakfast Torta

$8.50

Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, & Avocado

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, & Avocado

Vegetarian Breakfast Plate

$12.00

Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, & Avocado Served w/ rice, beans & tortillas

Skirt Steak Breakfast Plate

$12.50

Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, & Avocado Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Smoked Fish Breakfast Plate

$12.50

Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, & Avocado Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Bacon Breakfast Plate

$12.50

Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, & Avocado Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Ham Breakfast Plate

$12.50

Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, & Avocado Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Chorizo Breakfast Plate

$12.50

Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, & Avocado Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Soy Chorizo Breakfast Plate

$12.50

Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, & Avocado Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Refreshments

Soda Machine

$2.99

Free Refill

Fresh Fruit Water (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99

Jamaica, Horchata, etc.

Mexican Soda

$2.99

Jarritos

Bottle Mexican Coke

$2.99

Glass Bottle

Bottle Water

$2.99

Free Refills.

Coca Cola Medio Litro

$3.50

Shirts

T SHIRT

$15.00

SIZES VARY

Hats

HAT

$15.00

Sweaters

SWEATER

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
746 Emerald St, San Diego, CA 92109

