Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Oscar's Mexican Seafood Turqouise Street

review star

No reviews yet

703 Turqouise Street

San Diego, CA 92109

Order Again

Popular Items

Surf & Turf Taco
Battered Fish Taco
Grilled Fish Taco

Appetizer

Cucarachas (15 Fried Shrimp w/ Shell On)

$11.99

Covered in a blend of spicy salsas and lime juice.

Chips and Guacamole

$5.99

Served w/ tortilla chips

Specialty Tacos

Atun Adobado "Al Pastor"

$6.75

Tuna Served w/ Onion, Cilantro & Avocado

Shrimp & Bacon

$5.99

Served w/ Cheese & Avocado

Shrimp & Chorizo

$5.99

Served w/ Cheese & Avocado

Chorizo and Potato Taco

$4.50

Vegetarian Tacos

Chorizo de Soya con Papa

$4.50

Soy Chorizo & Potato w/ Cheese & Avocado

Soy Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Veggie Taco

$4.50

Served w/ Cheese, Rice, Beans, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado

Tacos

Battered Fish Taco

$2.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro

Battered Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro

Surf & Turf Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Skirt Steak Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla

$6.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Smoked Fish Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)

$6.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Grilled Octopus Taco (Pulpo)

$6.99

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Grilled Fish Taco

$5.99

Served w/ Cilantro & Avocado

Grilled Ahi Taco

$5.99

Ceviche

Fish Ceviche

$7.50

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Shrimp Ceviche

$7.50

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Mixed Ceviche (Fish & Shrimp)

$7.50

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Blue Fin Tuna Ceviche

$10.25

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Scallop Ceviche

$10.25

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Crab & Shrimp Tostada

$8.50

Tortas

Torta de Oscar

$14.99

(Smoked Fish, Skirt Steak & Spicy Shrimp) Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Fisherman Torta

$14.99

(Smoked Fish, Scallops, Grilled & Smoked Fish) Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Grilled Snapper Torta

$15.50

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado

Skirt Steak Torta

$14.99

Skirt Steak Torta on a fresh bread with cheese, avocado, cabbage, onion, tomato and cilantro

Smoked Fish Torta

$14.99

Smoked Fish Torta on a fresh bread served with cheese, avocado, cabbage, onion, tomato and cilantro.

Grilled Shrimp Torta

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp torta on a fresh bread with avocado, cheese, cabbage, onion, tomato and cilantro

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Torta

$14.99

Grilled Ahi Torta

$15.50

Grilled Ahi Torta with cabbage onion tomato cilantro and avocado

Grilled Octopus Torta

$15.50

Grilled octopus Torta w/ cheese Cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro and avocado

Sides

Small Fish Stew

$3.99

Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth

Large Fish Stew

$8.99

Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth

Flour Quesadilla

$2.99

Flour Tortilla & Cheese

Corn Quesadilla

$1.99

Corn Tortilla & Cheese

Home Made Pinto Beans

$2.49

Served w/ Cheese

Home Made Rice

$2.49

Red Rice

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.50

Half Rice Half Beans

$3.00

Plates

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Skirt Steak Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas

Smoked Fish Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas

Surf & Turf Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas

Grilled Octopus Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice & beans, cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro and avocado Tortillas on the side

Oscars Combo

$16.00

Any 2 tacos, 1 side and a soft drink or fruit water.

Grilled Ahi Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Grilled Yellowtail Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Grilled Snapper Plate

$14.00

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Quesadillas

Skirt Steak Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)

$6.99

Meat & Cheese

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)

$6.99

Meat & Cheese

Smoked Fish Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)

$6.99

Meat & Cheese

Grilled Octopus Quesadilla (Flour Tortilla)

$6.99

Meat & Cheese

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.99

Meat & Cheese

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla (Corn Tortilla)

$5.99

Meat & Cheese

Skirt Steak Quesadilla (Corn Tortilla)

$5.99

Meat & Cheese

Smoked Fish Quesadilla (Corn Tortilla)

$5.99

Meat & Cheese

Grilled Octopus Quesadilla (Corn Tortilla)

$5.99

Meat & Cheese

Garden Seafood Salad

Grilled Snapper Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Grilled Octopus Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Smoked Fish Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Skirt Steak Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Grilled Ahi Salad

$14.00

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Refreshments

Soda Machine

$2.99

Free Refill

Fresh Fruit Water (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99

Jamaica, Horchata, etc.

Mexican Soda

$2.99

Jarritos

Bottle Mexican Coke

$2.99

Glass Bottle

Bottled Water

$2.99

Coca Cola Medio Litro

$3.50

Shirts

T Shirt

$15.00

Hats

Hat

$15.00

Sweaters

Sweater

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy fresh Mexican Seafood!

Location

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Oscar's Mexican Seafood image
Oscar's Mexican Seafood image
Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

