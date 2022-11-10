Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

1,003 Reviews

$

530 Church Street

Nashville, TN 37219

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Dip - 4oz
California Burrito
BIG Bfast Burrito

Boxed Meals & Bars

Taco Box

$12.00

Two tacos, choice of protein, includes a dessert, and chips with salsa, quacamole or queso all in a boxed container

Pan of Refried Beans (20 ppl)

$25.00

Pan of Mexican Rice (20 ppl)

$25.00

Breakfast

BIG Bfast Burrito

$7.75

Sausage, ham, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, hash browns & sour cream wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Chicken Breakfast Burrito

Chicken Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Chorizo, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Sausage, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Steak Breakfast Burrito

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Steak, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Bacon Breakfast Taco

$3.19

Bacon, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla

Chicken Breakfast Taco

$3.19

Bacon, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla

Chorizo Breakfast Taco

$3.19

Chorizo, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla

Jr Breakfast Burrito

$3.75

Ham, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla

Sausage Breakfast Taco

$3.19

Sausage, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla

Steak Breakfast Taco

$3.19

Steak, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla

Potato Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Potato Breakfast Taco

$3.19

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Veggie Treakfast Taco

$2.99

Burrito Bowl

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carne asada

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carnitas

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chicken

Pastor Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and pastor

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$5.49

Flour tortilla filled with refried beans & shredded cheese

Ground Beef Burrito

$9.25

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce and cheese

Calicheeto

$11.00

California Burrito

$10.49

Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.49

Carne asada, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Carnitas Burrito

$10.00

Carnitas, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Marinated & grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Deluxe Burrito Chicken

$10.25

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, refried beans, mexican rice

Fish Burrito

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with beer battered fish fillets, deep fried with cabbage, pico de gallo and Oscar's secret sauce

Pastor Burrito

$10.00

Pastor, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Shrimp Burrito

$10.75

Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Deluxe burrito Asada

$10.25

Deluxe Burrito Beef

$10.25

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Churro

$1.99

Sopapillas

$3.50

Churro Bites

$2.75

Drinks

Aguas Fresca (20 oz)

$2.99

Aguas Fresca (32 oz)

$3.99

Bottled Water (20 oz)

$1.99

Fountain Drink (20 oz)

$2.25

Fountain Drink (32oz)

$2.50

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$2.50

Monster

$2.50

Jarritos - Mandarine

$2.50

Jarritos - Pineapple

$2.50

Mexican Coke (12 oz)

$2.50

Topo Chico Mineral Water (12 oz)

$2.50

Sub Agua Fresca

$0.75

Sub Large Agua Fresca

$1.50

Horchata - small

$2.99

Horchata - large

$3.99

Gatorade

$2.25

Bottled soda

$2.25

French Fries

Carne Asada Loaded Fries

$10.25

French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and carne asada

Chicken Loaded Fries

$9.99

French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and chicken

Hot Cheetos Fries

$10.75

French fries topped with carne asada, nacho cheese and Hot Cheetos

Super Cali Loaded Fries

$10.75

French fries topped with steak & chicken, beans, guacamole, cheese & sour cream

Surf & Turf Loaded Fries

$10.75

French fries topped with steak & shrimp, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, & Oscar's special sauce

Nachos

Carne Asada Nacos

$10.75

Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese and carne asada

Chicken Nachos

$10.75

Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese and chicken

Surf & Turf Nachos

$10.75

Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese & Oscar's special sauce

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$10.50

Carne asada with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, & sour cream

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.99

Carnitas with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Melted cheese between flour tortillas and grilled

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream

Pastor Quesadilla

$9.99

Pastor with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, & sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$10.99

Marinated grilled steak & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Rolled Tacos

5 Rolled Tacos

$6.50

made with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & creamy guacamole

12 Rolled Tacos

$10.99

made with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & creamy guacamole

Sides

Chips & Dip - 4oz

$2.99

Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip

Chips & Dip - 8oz

$4.25

Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 8 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip

Guacamole - 2 oz

$1.00

Mexican Rice - 8oz

$2.75

Oscar's Secret Sauce - 2oz

$0.50

Pico - 2oz

$0.55

Refried Beans - 8oz

$2.75

Regular French Fries

$3.25

Sour Cream - 2oz

$0.50

Secret Sauce -2 oz

$0.65

Shreeded Cheese -2 oz

$0.65

4 oz rice

$1.99

4 oz beans

$1.99

4 oz Queso no chips

$1.99

4 oz Guac no chips

$1.99

4oz Salasa no chips

$1.99

Specials

Meal Deal

$7.75

2 rolled tacos, 1 bean tostada, 1 ground beef taco and 20oz drink

Surf & Turf Quesadilla Chkn

$8.99

Marinated chicken & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Chkn Q+ Drink

$8.99

2 Taco,Chips + Drink

$8.25

Chicken Fries+ drink

$8.99

3 Taco+Drink

$9.50

Chicken burrito Fish taco

$10.25

Taco Salads

Carne Asada Taco Salad

$9.75

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.50

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$8.99

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese

Shrimp Taco Salad

$9.99

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce

Tacos

Beef Taco

$3.55

Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions

Carnitas Taco

$3.85

Carnitas with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions

Chicken Taco

$3.85

Marinated & grilled chicken with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions

Fish Taco

$3.85

Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Korean BBQ Taco

$3.85

Korean beef topped with cabbage, pickled onions and our own creamy siracha sauce

Pastor Taco

$3.85

Pastor with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce

Crispy Taco

$3.25

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$8.99

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Carnitas Torta

$8.99

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chicken Torta

$8.99

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chorizo Torta

$8.99

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Fish Torta

$8.99

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with fried white fish, cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Pastor Torta

$8.99

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Vegetarian

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled with a side of pico de gallo

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Vegetarian Burrito

$7.99

Flour tortilla filled with black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese & pico de gallo

Vegetarian Nachos

$8.50

A bed of tortilla chips topped with beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$8.75

Black beans & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Vegetarian Taco

$2.99

black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheese

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$8.75

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with black beans, mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheese

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

So Cal Mexican using fresh ingredients and family recipes

Location

530 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37219

Directions

