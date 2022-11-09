Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet

review star

No reviews yet

1984 Providence Parkway #104

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Popular Items

Chips & Dip - 4oz
Shredded Beef Taco
Pollo Asado Taco

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.75

Carne Asada, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

California Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole

Calicheeto

$10.00

Seasoned carne asada, french fries, Hot Cheetos, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and queso wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Arizona Burrito

$9.75

Marinated steak, seasoned potatoes, pico de gallo and shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.75

Flour tortilla filled with choice of ground or shredded beef, lettuce and cheese

Deluxe Burrito

$9.50

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, refried beans, mexican rice

Shrimp Burrito

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Surf & Turf Burrito

$10.50

Marinated steak and grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, guacamole, Oscar's secret sauce wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Fish Burrito

$8.75

Flour tortilla filled with beer battered fish fillets, deep fried with cabbage, pico de gallo and Oscar's secret sauce

Vegetarian burrito

$8.50

Bean Burrito

$5.50

Flour tortilla filled with refried beans & shredded cheese

Carnitas Burrito

$8.75

Carnitas, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Pollo Asado Burrito

$8.75

Marinated & grilled chicken, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

F45 Burrito

$8.24Out of stock

A low carb, non-dairy burrito that includes grilled, seasoned chicken, sauteed veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh avacado in a whole wheat tortilla

Pastor Burrito

$8.75

Pastor, cilantro ,onion and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Tinga Burrito

$8.75

Pulled chicken cooked in red sauce and shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Burrito Bowl

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein

Combo Plates

Combo #1

$11.50

Taco enchilada, choice of chicken or beef, rice & beans and a 16oz drink

Combo #2

$11.50

Any 2 tacos, choice of protein, rice & beans and a 16oz drink

Combo #3

$11.50

Choice of 2 enchiladas, beans & rice and a 16oz drink

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$10.50

Carne asada with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.00

Carnitas with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Melted cheese between flour tortillas and grilled

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Pastor Quesadilla

$10.00

Pastor with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.50

Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$11.00

Marinated grilled steak & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Veggie quesadilla

$8.75

Tinga quesadilla

$10.00

Ground beef quesadilla

$10.00

Fajitas

Fajitas

$12.25

Choice of protein with sauteed veggies, served with mexican rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese & a 16 oz drink

Tacos

Shredded Beef Taco

$3.49

Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese

Carne Asada Taco

$3.99

Carne Asada topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Carnitas topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla

Pollo Asado Taco

$3.75

Marinated & grilled chicken topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla

Fish Taco

$3.75

Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Tinga Taco

$3.49

Shredded chicken,lettuce,tomatoes and cheese

Pastor Taco

$3.75

Pastor topped with cilantro, onion and guacamole

Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce

Vegetarian taco

$3.50

Ground beef taco

$3.49

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$9.75

House tortilla chips, topped with marinated & grilled chicken, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese

Steak Nachos

$10.25

House tortilla chips, topped with marinated steak, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese

Surf & Turf Nachos

$11.25

Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & Oscar's special sauce

Veggie Nachos

$9.50

House tortilla chips, refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese

Ground beef nachos

$10.00

Chicken surf nachos

$11.25

French Fries

Regular Fries

$3.75

Carne Asada Fries

$10.25

Topped with guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Chicken Fries

$9.50

Topped with guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Veggie Fries

$9.00

French fries topped with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Chicken surf fries

$11.00

Surf & Turf Fries

$11.00

French fries topped with steak & shrimp, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and Oscar's special sauce

House Fries

$12.50

Topped with marinated grilled steak, refried beans, queso, guacamole, sour cream, shredded chees and 2 rolled tacos

Enchiladas

2 cheese enchiladas

$7.25

2 ground beef enchiladas

$7.25

2 chicken enchiladas

$7.25

Taco Salads

Shrimp Taco Salad

$10.00

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$10.00

Crisp tortilla bowl filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese

Asada taco salad

$10.00

Chicken taco salad

$10.00

Ground beef taco salad

$10.00

Tinga taco salad

$10.00

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$9.50

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Carnitas Torta

$9.50

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chicken Torta

$9.50

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Fish Torta

$9.50

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with fried white fish, cabbage, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Pastor Torta

$9.50

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Machaca torta

$8.50Out of stock

Chorizo Torta

$9.50

Rolled Tacos

5 Rolled Tacos

$7.50

made with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & creamy guacamole

12 Rolled Tacos

$12.00

made with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & creamy guacamole

Kids meal

Kids Quesadilla

$6.75

Kids Ground beef taco

$6.75

Kids Bean and cheese burrito

$6.75

Sides

Chips & Dip - 4oz

$4.25

Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip

Guacamole - 4oz

$2.99

Guacamole - 8oz

$4.50

Queso - 4oz

$2.99

Queso - 8oz

$4.50

Salsa - 4oz

$2.75

Salsa - 8oz

$4.25

Mexican Rice - 8oz

$2.99

Refried Beans - 8oz

$2.99

Regular French Fries

$3.25

Chips &dip 8oz

$5.99

Chips alone

$1.99

8oz protein

$4.99

4 oz sour cream

$1.99

2 oz guacamole

$1.50

Specials

Chicken Fries

$9.99

French fries topped with marinated & grilled chicken, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese

Chicken Nachos

$9.99

House tortilla chips topped with marinated & grilled chicken, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

One 14" flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled chicken, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Meal Deal

$9.99

2 rolled tacos, 1 bean tostada, 1 ground beef taco and 20oz drink

Oscar's Special

$8.75

Tostadas

$4.99

Family pack

$18.99

Miscellaneous

$0.24

Chicken taco salad

$9.99

Lunch box

$8.99

Vegetarian

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.50

Seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled with a side of pico de gallo

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Vegetarian Burrito

$7.50

Flour tortilla filled with black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese & pico de gallo

Vegetarian French Fries

$7.99

French fries topped with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$7.75

Black beans & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Vegetarian Taco

$2.99

black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheese

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$7.99

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with black beans, mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheese

Desserts

Churro

$2.25

Sweet Nachos

$3.99Out of stock

Fried flour tortilla with cinnamon sugar, sweet condensed milk and chocolate syrup

Drinks

Fountain Drink (16 oz)

$2.49

Fountain Drink (32oz)

$2.99

Aguas Fresca (16 oz)

$3.50

Aguas Fresca (32 oz)

$4.50

Agua fresca refill

$1.25

Bottled Water (20 oz)

$1.99

Jarritos -

$3.25

Mexican Coke (12oz)

$3.50

Plastic Bottle - Soda

$2.75

Topo Chico Mineral Water (12 oz)

$3.50

Red bull

$2.75

Catering

Allow us to serve your party needs! Catered meals include beans and rice along with toppings.

Taco Bar per person

$11.00

Fajitas per person

$12.00

Small pan of rice (serves 20 ppl)

$25.00

Small pan of beans (serves 20 ppl)

$25.00

Large pan of rice (serves 45 ppl)

$40.00

Large pan of beans (serves 45 ppl)

$40.00

Chips and salsa (10 ppl)

$35.00

Chips and Queso (10 ppl)

$45.00

Chips and guac 10 (ppl)

$45.00

Miscellaneous

1

$1.00

5

$5.00

10

$10.00

20

$20.00

Breakfast Items

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

BIG Breakfast Burrito

$7.75

Sausage, ham, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, hash browns & sour cream wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Your choice of protein topped with egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla

Chicken Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Choriz, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Ham, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Hash brown egg & cheese breakfast burrito

$6.75

Egg. shredded cheese and hash browns wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Machaca Breakfast Burrito

$7.00Out of stock

Machaca, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Potato Breakfast Burrito

$6.75

Diced potatoes, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Sausage, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Steak, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Veggie breakfast burrito

$7.00

Side hash brown

$0.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

So Cal Mexican restaurant serving entrees made with fresh local ingredients and family recipes.

Website

Location

1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Directions

Gallery
Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet image
Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet image
Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet image

