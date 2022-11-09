- Home
Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
No reviews yet
1984 Providence Parkway #104
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Popular Items
Burritos
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
California Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole
Calicheeto
Seasoned carne asada, french fries, Hot Cheetos, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and queso wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Arizona Burrito
Marinated steak, seasoned potatoes, pico de gallo and shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Ground Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with choice of ground or shredded beef, lettuce and cheese
Deluxe Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, refried beans, mexican rice
Shrimp Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Surf & Turf Burrito
Marinated steak and grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, guacamole, Oscar's secret sauce wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Fish Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with beer battered fish fillets, deep fried with cabbage, pico de gallo and Oscar's secret sauce
Vegetarian burrito
Bean Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans & shredded cheese
Carnitas Burrito
Carnitas, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Pollo Asado Burrito
Marinated & grilled chicken, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
F45 Burrito
A low carb, non-dairy burrito that includes grilled, seasoned chicken, sauteed veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh avacado in a whole wheat tortilla
Pastor Burrito
Pastor, cilantro ,onion and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Tinga Burrito
Pulled chicken cooked in red sauce and shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Burrito Bowl
Combo Plates
Quesadillas
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Carne asada with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Carnitas Quesadilla
Carnitas with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese between flour tortillas and grilled
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Pastor Quesadilla
Pastor with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Shrimp Quesadilla
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce
Surf & Turf Quesadilla
Marinated grilled steak & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Veggie quesadilla
Tinga quesadilla
Ground beef quesadilla
Fajitas
Tacos
Shredded Beef Taco
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
Carne Asada Taco
Carne Asada topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla
Carnitas Taco
Carnitas topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla
Pollo Asado Taco
Marinated & grilled chicken topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla
Fish Taco
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Tinga Taco
Shredded chicken,lettuce,tomatoes and cheese
Pastor Taco
Pastor topped with cilantro, onion and guacamole
Shrimp Taco
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
Vegetarian taco
Ground beef taco
Nachos
Chicken Nachos
House tortilla chips, topped with marinated & grilled chicken, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
Steak Nachos
House tortilla chips, topped with marinated steak, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
Surf & Turf Nachos
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & Oscar's special sauce
Veggie Nachos
House tortilla chips, refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
Ground beef nachos
Chicken surf nachos
French Fries
Regular Fries
Carne Asada Fries
Topped with guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
Chicken Fries
Topped with guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
Veggie Fries
French fries topped with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Chicken surf fries
Surf & Turf Fries
French fries topped with steak & shrimp, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and Oscar's special sauce
House Fries
Topped with marinated grilled steak, refried beans, queso, guacamole, sour cream, shredded chees and 2 rolled tacos
Taco Salads
Shrimp Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Crisp tortilla bowl filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Asada taco salad
Chicken taco salad
Ground beef taco salad
Tinga taco salad
Tortas
Carne Asada Torta
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Carnitas Torta
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Chicken Torta
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Fish Torta
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with fried white fish, cabbage, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Pastor Torta
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Machaca torta
Chorizo Torta
Rolled Tacos
Sides
Chips & Dip - 4oz
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
Guacamole - 4oz
Guacamole - 8oz
Queso - 4oz
Queso - 8oz
Salsa - 4oz
Salsa - 8oz
Mexican Rice - 8oz
Refried Beans - 8oz
Regular French Fries
Chips &dip 8oz
Chips alone
8oz protein
4 oz sour cream
2 oz guacamole
Specials
Meal Deal
2 rolled tacos, 1 bean tostada, 1 ground beef taco and 20oz drink
Oscar's Special
Tostadas
Family pack
Miscellaneous
Chicken taco salad
Lunch box
Vegetarian
Desserts
Drinks
Catering
Breakfast Items
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
BIG Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, ham, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, hash browns & sour cream wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Taco
Your choice of protein topped with egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla
Chicken Breakfast Burrito
Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Choriz, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Ham Breakfast Burrito
Ham, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Hash brown egg & cheese breakfast burrito
Egg. shredded cheese and hash browns wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Machaca Breakfast Burrito
Machaca, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Potato Breakfast Burrito
Diced potatoes, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Steak Breakfast Burrito
Steak, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Veggie breakfast burrito
Side hash brown
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
So Cal Mexican restaurant serving entrees made with fresh local ingredients and family recipes.
1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122