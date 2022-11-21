Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

review star

No reviews yet

5104 Centennial Boulevard

Nashville, TN 37209

Order Again

Popular Items

Asada taco salad
Burrito Bowl
Kids Ground beef taco

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.75

Carne Asada, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Chicken Burrito

$8.50

Marinated & grilled chicken, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

California Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole

Surf & Turf Burrito

$10.25

Marinated steak and grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, guacamole, Oscar's secret sauce wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.50

Flour tortilla filled with choice of ground or shredded beef, lettuce and cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Bean Burrito

$5.25

Flour tortilla filled with refried beans & shredded cheese

Calicheeto

$9.75

Seasoned carne asada, french fries, Hot Cheetos, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and queso wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Arizona Burrito

$9.75

Marinated steak, seasoned potatoes, pico de gallo and shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Deluxe Burrito

$9.25

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, refried beans, mexican rice

Carnitas Burrito

$8.50

Carnitas, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Pastor Burrito

$8.50

Pastor, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Fish Burrito

$8.50

Flour tortilla filled with beer battered fish fillets, deep fried with cabbage, pico de gallo and Oscar's secret sauce

Vegetarian burrito

$8.25

Tinga Burrito

$8.50

Pulled chicken cooked in red sauce and shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Steak Fajita Burrito

$10.25

Chix Fajita Burrito

$10.00

Burrito Bowl

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein

Burrito Bowl

$9.50

Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein

Combo Plates

#1 Taco Y Enchilada

$11.25

Taco enchilada, choice of chicken or beef, rice & beans and a 16oz drink

#2 Two Tacos

$11.25

Any 2 tacos, choice of protein, rice & beans and a 16oz drink

#3 Two Enchiladas

$11.00

Choice of 2 enchiladas, beans & rice and a 16oz drink

#4 Roll Tacos

$11.25

#5 Carne Azada

$11.25

#6 Plato De Pollo

$11.25

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$10.25

Carne asada with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.75

Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$10.75

Marinated grilled steak & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.25

Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce

Veggie quesadilla

$8.50

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.75

Carnitas with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Pastor Quesadilla

$9.75

Pastor with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Melted cheese between flour tortillas and grilled

Ground Beef

$9.50

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.50

Fajitas

Fajitas

$12.00

Choice of protein with sauteed veggies, served with mexican rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese & a 16 oz drink

Flour Tortilla

Corn Tortilla

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Carne Asada topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla

Chicken Taco

$3.75

Marinated & grilled chicken topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla

Pastor Taco

$3.75

Pastor topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Carnitas topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla

Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce

Fish Taco

$3.75

Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Vegetarian taco

$3.50

Shredded Beef Taco

$3.49

Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese

Crispy Chix Taco

$3.49

Korean beef topped with cabbage, pickled onions and our own creamy siracha sauce

Ground beef taco

$3.49

Chorizo taco

$3.50

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$9.50

House tortilla chips, topped with marinated & grilled chicken, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese

Steak Nachos

$10.00

House tortilla chips, topped with marinated steak, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese

Surf & Turf Nachos

$11.00

Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & Oscar's special sauce

Veggie Nachos

$9.25

House tortilla chips, refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese

Ground beef nachos

$9.75

French Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$10.00

Topped with guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Chicken Fries

$9.25

Topped with guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Surf & Turf Fries

$10.75

French fries topped with steak & shrimp, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and Oscar's special sauce

House Fries

$12.25

Topped with marinated grilled steak, refried beans, queso, guacamole, sour cream, shredded chees and 2 rolled tacos

Regular Fries

$3.50

Veggie Fries

$8.75

French fries topped with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Enchiladas

2 cheese enchiladas

$7.00

2 ground beef enchiladas

$7.00

2 chicken enchiladas

$7.00

Taco Salads

Shrimp Taco Salad

$9.75

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$8.50

Crisp tortilla bowl filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese

Asada taco salad

$9.75

Chicken taco salad

$9.75

Ground beef taco salad

$9.75

Tinga taco salad

$9.75

Surf And Turf Taco Salad

$9.99

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$9.25

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Carnitas Torta

$9.25

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chicken Torta

$9.25

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Fish Torta

$9.25

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with fried white fish, cabbage, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Pastor Torta

$9.25

fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chorizo Torta

$9.25

Rolled Tacos

5 Rolled Tacos

$7.25

made with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & creamy guacamole

12 Rolled Tacos

$11.75

made with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & creamy guacamole

Kids meal

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Ground beef taco

$6.50

Kids Bean and cheese burrito

$6.50

Sides

Chips & Dip - 4oz

$3.75

Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip

Guacamole - 4oz

$2.99

Guacamole - 8oz

$4.50

Queso - 4oz

$2.99

Queso - 8oz

$4.50

Salsa - 4oz

$2.75

Salsa - 8oz

$4.25

Rice 8oz

$3.00

Beans - 8oz

$3.00

Regular French Fries

$3.50

Chips &dip 8oz

$5.75

Solo Chips

$1.25

8oz protein

$5.50

4 oz sour cream

$1.99

2 oz guacamole

$1.50

Chile Toriado

$1.00

Secret Sauce

$0.75

4 oz Rice

$2.00

2 Oz Sour Cream

$0.65

2 Oz Cheese Dip

$1.35

4 Oz Beans

$2.75

4 Oz Beans

$2.00

4 Oz Pico

$1.25

2 Oz Pico

$0.65

Specials

Chicken Fries

$8.25

French fries topped with marinated & grilled chicken, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese

Chicken Nachos

$8.25

House tortilla chips topped with marinated & grilled chicken, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.25

One 14" flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled chicken, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Meal Deal

$8.25

2 rolled tacos, 1 bean tostada, 1 ground beef taco and 20oz drink

Oscar's Special Shrimp

$9.25

Oscars Special

$8.25

Munchies 8 Crispy Tacos

$16.99

Vegetarian

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.50

Seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled with a side of pico de gallo

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce

Vegetarian Burrito

$7.50

Flour tortilla filled with black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese & pico de gallo

Vegetarian French Fries

$7.99

French fries topped with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$7.75

Black beans & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Vegetarian Taco

$2.99

black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheese

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$7.99

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with black beans, mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheese

Desserts

Churro

$2.25

Drinks

Fountain Drink (16 oz)

$2.49

Fountain Drink (32oz)

$2.99

Aguas Fresca (16 oz)

$3.50

Aguas Fresca (32 oz)

$4.50

Agua fresca refill

$1.00

Bottled Water (20 oz)

$1.99

Beer

$3.99

Margaritas

$4.99

Sub Agua Combo

$1.50

Sub Agua Combo Large

$2.00

Can Coke

$1.35

Catering

Allow us to serve your party needs! Catered meals include beans and rice along with toppings.

Taco Bar per person

$10.00

Fajitas per person

$11.00

Small pan of rice (serves 20 ppl)

$25.00

Small pan of beans (serves 20 ppl)

$25.00

Large pan of rice (serves 45 ppl)

$45.00

Large pan of beans (serves 45 ppl)

$45.00

Miscellaneous

1

$1.00

5

$5.00

10

$10.00

20

$20.00

Beer

$3.99

Breakfast Items

Bacon Egg Cheese

$7.00

Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

BIG Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Sausage, ham, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, hash browns & sour cream wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Taco

$3.25

Your choice of protein topped with egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla

Chicken Egg Cheese

$7.00

Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Chorizo Egg Cheese

$7.00

Choriz, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Ham Egg Cheese

$7.00

Ham, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Hash brown egg & cheese breakfast burrito

$7.00

Egg. shredded cheese and hash browns wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Potato Egg Cheese

$7.00

Diced potatoes, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Sausage Egg Cheese

$7.00

Sausage, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Steak Egg Cheese

$7.00

Steak, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Veggie breakfast burrito

$6.50

Side hash brown/potatoes

$1.00

Kevin Steak,egg,ham,jalapeño,cheese,hot Salsa

$9.75

Egg And Cheese

$5.00

Bean Egg Cheese

$6.50

Breakfast items

Bacon breakfast burrito

$7.50

BIG breakfast burrito

$7.99

Breakfast taco

$3.49

Chicken breakfast burrito

$7.50

Chorizo breakfast burrito

$7.50

Ham breakfast burrito

$7.50

Hash brown egg and cheese burrito

$7.25

Machaca breakfast burrito

$7.50

Potato breakfast burrito

$7.25

Sausage breakfast burrito

$7.50

Steak breakfast burrito

$7.50

Veggie breakfast burrito

$7.25

Side hash brown/potato

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

So Cal Mexican restaurant serving entrees made with fresh local ingredients and family recipes.

Website

Location

5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image

