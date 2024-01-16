- Home
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
202 N ANDERSON LN
HENDERSONVILLE, TN 37175
Kid's Meals
- Kids Quesadilla with Fries$5.75
- Kids Quesadilla with Rice & Beans$5.75
- Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito with Fries$5.75
- Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito with Rice & Beans$5.75
- Kid's Beef Taco with Fries$5.75
- Kid's Beef Taco with Rice & Beans$5.75
- Kid's Chicken Quesadilla with Fries$5.75
- Kid's Chicken Quesadilla with Rice & Beans$5.75
Burrito Bowl
- Carne Asada Burrito Bowl$9.99
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carne asada
- Carnitas Burrito Bowl$9.99
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carnitas
- Chicken Burrito Bowl$9.99
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chicken
- Pastor Burrito Bowl$9.99
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and pastor
Burritos
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.50
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans & shredded cheese
- Calicheeto$10.75
- California Burrito$10.50
Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole
- Surf and Turf Burrito$10.50
- Shrimp Burrito$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
- Carnitas Burrito$10.00
Carnitas, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
- Deluxe Burrito Pastor$9.99
- Deluxe Burrito Asada$9.99
- Deluxe Burrito Carnitas$9.99
- Deluxe Burrito Grd Beef$9.99
- Deluxe Burrito Chicken$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, refried beans, mexican rice
- Chicken Burrito$10.00
Marinated & grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
- Fish Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with beer battered fish fillets, deep fried with cabbage, pico de gallo and Oscar's secret sauce
- Carne Asada Burrito$10.49
Carne asada, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
- Ground Beef Burrito$8.50
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce and cheese
- Pastor Burrito$9.50
Pastor, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
French Fries
- Carne Asada Fries$10.25
French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and carne asada
- Chicken Fries$9.99
French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and chicken
- Hot Cheetos Fries$10.25
French fries topped with carne asada, nacho cheese and Hot Cheetos
- Super Cali Fries$10.75
French fries topped with steak & chicken, beans, guacamole, cheese & sour cream
- Surf & Turf Fries$10.75
French fries topped with steak & shrimp, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, & Oscar's special sauce
- House fries$11.50
Nachos
- Carne Asada Nachos$10.50
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese
- Chicken Nachos$10.25
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with chicken, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese
- Surf & Turf Nachos$10.99
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese & Oscar's special sauce
- Vegeterian Nachos$8.50
Quesadillas
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$10.50
Carne asada with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
- Carnitas Quesadilla$9.99
Carnitas with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Melted cheese between flour tortillas and grilled
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
- Pastor Quesadilla$9.99
Pastor with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla$10.99
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce
- Surf & Turf Quesadilla$10.99
Marinated grilled steak & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Sides
- 2oz Guac$1.75
- 8oz Rice$2.99
- 2oz Secret Sauce$0.50
- 4oz Pico$1.25
- 8oz Beans$2.99
- French Fries$2.75
- 2oz Sour Cream$0.50
- 4oz Queso$3.50
- 4oz Guac$3.50
- 4oz Salsa$3.50
- 8oz Carne Asada$5.50
- 8oz Chicken$4.99
- 8oz Queso$4.50
- 4oz Guac & Chips$4.50
- 4oz Queso & Chips$4.50
- 4oz Salsa & Chips$4.50
- 8oz Guac & Chips$5.99
- 8oz Salsa & Chips$5.99
- 8oz Queso & Chips$5.99
- 8oz Guac$4.50
- 8oz Salsa$4.50
Taco Salads
- Carne Asada Taco Salad$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
- Chicken Taco Salad$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
- Ground Beef Taco Salad$8.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
- Shrimp Taco Salad$9.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
Tacos
- Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
- Carnitas Taco$3.60
Carnitas with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
- Chicken Taco$3.60
Marinated & grilled chicken with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
- Pastor Taco$3.60
Pastor with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
- Fish Taco$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
- Shrimp Taco$3.75
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
- Korean BBQ Taco$3.75
Korean beef topped with cabbage, pickled onions and our own creamy siracha sauce
- Nashville Hot Ckn$3.75
Our own Nashville hot chicken recipe topped with cole slaw and pickles and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Chicken Crispy Taco$3.30
- Shreeded Beef Taco$3.30
- Ground Beef Taco$3.30
- Taco combo plate$11.50
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Taco$3.35
black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheese
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$8.75
Black beans & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Vegetarian Burrito$9.25
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese & pico de gallo
- Vegetarian Taco Salad$8.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with black beans, mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheese
- Vegetarian Nachos$9.50
A bed of tortilla chips topped with beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
So Cal Mexican menu using fresh local ingredients and family recipes.
202 N ANDERSON LN, HENDERSONVILLE, TN 37175