Osceola Medical Center - Cafe Osceola Medical Center
No reviews yet
Osceola Medical Center
Osceola, WI 54020
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Yogurt Parfaits
Greek yogurt
Oatmeal
w/Brown sugar and milk
Avocado Toast
tomatoes, red onion, everything bagel spice on multi grain bread
Peanut Butter, Honey, and Banana Toast
Plain unsweetend chucnky peanut butter on multi grain bread
Goat Cheese and Mixed Berries
Creamy goat cheese and triple berry sauce on mulit grain toast
Toast w/ Housemade Strawberry Jam
Buttered toast with house made jam
Farmhouse Egg Bake
Eggs with ham, wild rice, alpine cheese, onion, peppers, and mushrooms
Eggery-thing Sandwich
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, artichoke spread, and pesto on sourdough toast
Simply-egg-cellent Sandwich
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, on english muffin
French Toast w/ Fresh Fruit
2 slices french toast w/ seasonal fruit
Scone
Blueberry, almond, and white chocolate
Muffin
Tender banana muffins with a crunchy granola topping
Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake
Seasonal Egg Bake
Seasonal veggies with cheese and breakfast meat
Hardboiled Egg
Omelet
Loaded Scrambled Eggs
Lunch
Steak Wrap
Steak Salad
Turkey Bacon wrap or sandwich
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Build your own
Egg Salad
Classic egg salad with mayo on white bread
Tuna Sandwich
Classing cold tuna on whole wheat bread
Ham adnd Cheese Sandwich
Build your own
Salami and Cheese Sandwich
Build your own
Artichoke Chicken Griilled Sandwich
Secret artichoke spread, oven roasted chicken, alpine cheese blend on sourdough bread
Avocado Club
garden salad
Peanut Butter and Jelly
PB and J on white bread
Black and Blue Flat Bread Pizza 8x17
Flank steak, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella, parmesan, blue cheese, and balsamic glaze
Buffalo Frannie Chicken Grilled Sandwich
Chicken, spicey buffalo-butter sauce, cream cheese spread, and blue cheese on sourdough w/ celery sticks
Cheese Flat Bread Pizza 17x8
Mozzarella cheese and red sauce
Cheese Geek Grilled Sanwich
Loaded with feta, swiss, cheddar, bacon and tomato on sourdough bread
Chicken Artichoke and Pesto Flat Bread 17x8
Sercret artichoke spread, chicken, artichokes, tomatoes, and mozzarella
Chicken Broccoli Divan Bowls
Crunchy Man (Croque Monsieur)
Ham, alpine cheese, mayo, and carmelized onions on country white bread
Greek Chicken Bowls
Greek Chicken Salad Sanwich
Creamy tzatziki chicken salad w/cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine lettuce on sourdough toasted bread
Mac-mamma Grilled
Four cheese mac-n-cheese and cheddar stuffed into the middle of two country white bread slices
Osceola Cheestian Grilled Sandwich
Oven roasted chicken, pesto, alpine cheese blend, on sourdough
Pepperoni Flat Bread Pizza 17x8
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and red sauce
Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes and Veggie Bowl
Steak and Cheese Grilled Sandwich
Flank steak, caramelized onions, pepper-jack cheese on multi-grain bread
The American Grilled Cheese
Just like mom makes with lots of gooey American cheese on tender white bread
Toma Mozza Flat Bread Pizza 8x17
Galic olive oil on crisp flat bread w/tomatoes, mozzarella. parmesan, balsamic glaze, and pesto
Tuna Melt Grilled Sandwich
Seasoned tuna, cheddar cheese on multi-grain bread
Tuna Nicoise
Flaked tuna, hard boiled eggs, lettuce cucumbers, olives, on baguette
Soup and Salad
Strawberry Sunshine Salad
Romaine lettuce, strawberries, candied almonds, goat cheese crouton, red onions, w/lemon poppyseed dressing
Side Salad
Blue Summer
Romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, carrots, craisins, feta, and housemade balsamic vinegar
Blue Summer Mini
Creamy chicken soup with carrots, corn ,potatoes, onion, and wild rice
Side Salad
Creamy chicken soup with carrots, corn ,potatoes, onion, and wild rice
Tomato Soup Cup
Tomato Soup Bowl
Chili Cup
Chili Bowl
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, cucumbers. tomatoes, red onion, croutons, olives, w/greek dressing
Triple Cold Salad Sampler
One scoop of tuna, egg, and Greek chicken salad with your choice of bread
Cheese Cake
Originally named "Change your life cheese cake" with fresh strawberry drip
Birthday Cake
Funfetti (sprinkles) Tender white cake with cream cheese frosting
Chocolate Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Tender chocolate cake w/cream cheese frosting
Cream Puff w/ Seasonal Fruit
Traditional cream puff filled whipped cream with fresh fruit
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Holy-Cow Cookies (aka Gala)
Decadent frosted sugar cookies that taste like something Mrs.Clause would make
Oh, Mark! Bars
Oatmeal, peanut butter and Chocolate
Ooey Gooey Butter Bars
Caramel, and buttery shortbread, a slice of heaven!
Lemon Cream Butter Bars
Creamy lemon bars with a shortbread crust
Rice Krispi Bars
Chewy Brownies
Drinks
Diet Pepsi (12oz)
Unsweetened Tea
Sweet Tea
Raspberry Tea
Aquafina (20oz)
Pepsi (12oz)
Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla (9oz)
Starbucks Doubleshot Energy (15oz)
Bubbl'r Tropical Dream'r (12 oz)
Coke (12oz)
Diet Coke (12oz)
Dr Pepper (12 oz)
Mountain Dew (12oz)
Diet Mountain Dew (12oz)
Mountain Dew, Code Red (12oz)
Mountain Dew, Livewire (12oz)
Kevita Kombucha, Pineapple Peach (15.2 oz)
Bubbly, Strawberry
Bubbly, Cherry
Bubbly, Blackberry
San Pellegrino (16.9 oz)
Starry (12oz)
Squirt (12oz)
Gatorade, Lemon-Lime
Grape Juice
Orange Juice
Coffee (8oz)
water
Grab and Go
Veggies and Dip
Doritos, Nacho Cheese (1oz)
Lay's Classic (1oz)
Sunchips, Garden Salsa (1oz)
Oikos Yogurt, Triple Zero Sugar Free, Vanilla
Hard Boiled Eggs
Apple
Orange
Hillshire, Hot Calabrese Salame
Hillshire, Wine-infused Salame
BelGioioso Snacking Rolls
String Cheese
Sabra, Classic
Sabra, Roasted Red Pepper
Wholly Guacamole
Kozyshack Vanilla Pudding
Kozyshack Chocolate Pudding
Tortilla Chips, Yellow Corn (3oz)
Nut Harvest
Special K Protein Bar, Stawberry
Special K Protein Bar, Brownie Batter
Special K Protein Bar, Peanut Butter Chocolate
Salsa Cup (3.8oz)
BelVita, Blueberry
Granola Bar, Chew Chocolate Chip
Banana
Sweet Treats
Peanut Butter Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oh, Mark! Bar
Rice Kripsy Bar
Lemon Cream Bar
Ooey Gooey Butter Bar
Fudgey Brownies
Holy-Cow Cookie (aka Gala Cookie)
Cheesecake (1 slice)
Bithday Cake (1 slice)
Chocolate Cake w/ Cream Cheese Frosting
Cream Puff w/ Seasonal Fruit
Daily Specials
Fryday
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Osceola Medical Center, Osceola, WI 54020
Photos coming soon!