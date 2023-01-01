  • Home
  • /
  • Osceola
  • /
  • Osceola Medical Center - Cafe - Osceola Medical Center
A map showing the location of Osceola Medical Center - Cafe Osceola Medical CenterView gallery

Osceola Medical Center - Cafe Osceola Medical Center

review star

No reviews yet

Osceola Medical Center

Osceola, WI 54020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Breakfast

Yogurt Parfaits

$1.50

Greek yogurt

Oatmeal

$2.50

w/Brown sugar and milk

Avocado Toast

$2.50

tomatoes, red onion, everything bagel spice on multi grain bread

Peanut Butter, Honey, and Banana Toast

$2.00

Plain unsweetend chucnky peanut butter on multi grain bread

Goat Cheese and Mixed Berries

$3.00

Creamy goat cheese and triple berry sauce on mulit grain toast

Toast w/ Housemade Strawberry Jam

$1.50

Buttered toast with house made jam

Farmhouse Egg Bake

$4.00

Eggs with ham, wild rice, alpine cheese, onion, peppers, and mushrooms

Eggery-thing Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

2 scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, artichoke spread, and pesto on sourdough toast

Simply-egg-cellent Sandwich

$3.50

2 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, on english muffin

French Toast w/ Fresh Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

2 slices french toast w/ seasonal fruit

Scone

$3.00

Blueberry, almond, and white chocolate

Muffin

$3.00

Tender banana muffins with a crunchy granola topping

Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake

$3.00

Seasonal Egg Bake

$4.00Out of stock

Seasonal veggies with cheese and breakfast meat

Hardboiled Egg

$0.50

Omelet

$4.00

Loaded Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Lunch

Steak Wrap

$7.00

Steak Salad

$7.00

Turkey Bacon wrap or sandwich

$6.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

Build your own

Egg Salad

$3.50

Classic egg salad with mayo on white bread

Tuna Sandwich

$4.00

Classing cold tuna on whole wheat bread

Ham adnd Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Build your own

Salami and Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Build your own

Artichoke Chicken Griilled Sandwich

$7.00

Secret artichoke spread, oven roasted chicken, alpine cheese blend on sourdough bread

Avocado Club

$5.00

garden salad

$5.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.00

PB and J on white bread

Black and Blue Flat Bread Pizza 8x17

$15.00Out of stock

Flank steak, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella, parmesan, blue cheese, and balsamic glaze

Buffalo Frannie Chicken Grilled Sandwich

Out of stock

Chicken, spicey buffalo-butter sauce, cream cheese spread, and blue cheese on sourdough w/ celery sticks

Cheese Flat Bread Pizza 17x8

$8.00Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese and red sauce

Cheese Geek Grilled Sanwich

$7.00Out of stock

Loaded with feta, swiss, cheddar, bacon and tomato on sourdough bread

Chicken Artichoke and Pesto Flat Bread 17x8

$13.00Out of stock

Sercret artichoke spread, chicken, artichokes, tomatoes, and mozzarella

Chicken Broccoli Divan Bowls

$7.00Out of stock

Crunchy Man (Croque Monsieur)

Out of stock

Ham, alpine cheese, mayo, and carmelized onions on country white bread

Greek Chicken Bowls

$7.00Out of stock

Greek Chicken Salad Sanwich

$7.00Out of stock

Creamy tzatziki chicken salad w/cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine lettuce on sourdough toasted bread

Mac-mamma Grilled

Out of stock

Four cheese mac-n-cheese and cheddar stuffed into the middle of two country white bread slices

Osceola Cheestian Grilled Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Oven roasted chicken, pesto, alpine cheese blend, on sourdough

Pepperoni Flat Bread Pizza 17x8

$10.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and red sauce

Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes and Veggie Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Steak and Cheese Grilled Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Flank steak, caramelized onions, pepper-jack cheese on multi-grain bread

The American Grilled Cheese

$3.75Out of stock

Just like mom makes with lots of gooey American cheese on tender white bread

Toma Mozza Flat Bread Pizza 8x17

$12.00Out of stock

Galic olive oil on crisp flat bread w/tomatoes, mozzarella. parmesan, balsamic glaze, and pesto

Tuna Melt Grilled Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Seasoned tuna, cheddar cheese on multi-grain bread

Tuna Nicoise

$7.00Out of stock

Flaked tuna, hard boiled eggs, lettuce cucumbers, olives, on baguette

Soup and Salad

Strawberry Sunshine Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, strawberries, candied almonds, goat cheese crouton, red onions, w/lemon poppyseed dressing

Side Salad

$2.00

Blue Summer

$6.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, carrots, craisins, feta, and housemade balsamic vinegar

Blue Summer Mini

$2.00

Creamy chicken soup with carrots, corn ,potatoes, onion, and wild rice

Side Salad

$2.00

Creamy chicken soup with carrots, corn ,potatoes, onion, and wild rice

Tomato Soup Cup

$2.50Out of stock

Tomato Soup Bowl

$4.00Out of stock

Chili Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Chili Bowl

$5.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, cucumbers. tomatoes, red onion, croutons, olives, w/greek dressing

Triple Cold Salad Sampler

$6.00Out of stock

One scoop of tuna, egg, and Greek chicken salad with your choice of bread

Cheese Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Originally named "Change your life cheese cake" with fresh strawberry drip

Birthday Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Funfetti (sprinkles) Tender white cake with cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$5.00Out of stock

Tender chocolate cake w/cream cheese frosting

Cream Puff w/ Seasonal Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Traditional cream puff filled whipped cream with fresh fruit

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Holy-Cow Cookies (aka Gala)

$3.00Out of stock

Decadent frosted sugar cookies that taste like something Mrs.Clause would make

Oh, Mark! Bars

$2.50Out of stock

Oatmeal, peanut butter and Chocolate

Ooey Gooey Butter Bars

$3.00Out of stock

Caramel, and buttery shortbread, a slice of heaven!

Lemon Cream Butter Bars

$2.50Out of stock

Creamy lemon bars with a shortbread crust

Rice Krispi Bars

$2.00

Chewy Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Diet Pepsi (12oz)

$1.00

Unsweetened Tea

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Raspberry Tea

$1.50

Aquafina (20oz)

$1.00

Pepsi (12oz)

$1.00

Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla (9oz)

$2.50

Starbucks Doubleshot Energy (15oz)

$3.00

Bubbl'r Tropical Dream'r (12 oz)

$2.50

Coke (12oz)

$1.00

Diet Coke (12oz)

$1.00

Dr Pepper (12 oz)

$1.00

Mountain Dew (12oz)

$1.00

Diet Mountain Dew (12oz)

$1.00

Mountain Dew, Code Red (12oz)

$1.00

Mountain Dew, Livewire (12oz)

$1.00

Kevita Kombucha, Pineapple Peach (15.2 oz)

$2.50

Bubbly, Strawberry

$1.00

Bubbly, Cherry

$1.00

Bubbly, Blackberry

$1.00

San Pellegrino (16.9 oz)

$2.50

Starry (12oz)

$1.00

Squirt (12oz)

$1.00

Gatorade, Lemon-Lime

$2.50

Grape Juice

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Coffee (8oz)

$1.00

water

$1.00

Grab and Go

Veggies and Dip

$2.50

Doritos, Nacho Cheese (1oz)

$1.00

Lay's Classic (1oz)

$1.00

Sunchips, Garden Salsa (1oz)

$1.00

Oikos Yogurt, Triple Zero Sugar Free, Vanilla

$1.50

Hard Boiled Eggs

$0.50

Apple

$1.00

Orange

$1.50

Hillshire, Hot Calabrese Salame

$4.00

Hillshire, Wine-infused Salame

$4.00

BelGioioso Snacking Rolls

$2.00

String Cheese

$1.00

Sabra, Classic

$3.00

Sabra, Roasted Red Pepper

$3.00

Wholly Guacamole

$1.50

Kozyshack Vanilla Pudding

$1.00

Kozyshack Chocolate Pudding

$1.00

Tortilla Chips, Yellow Corn (3oz)

$2.00

Nut Harvest

$3.00

Special K Protein Bar, Stawberry

$1.50

Special K Protein Bar, Brownie Batter

$1.50

Special K Protein Bar, Peanut Butter Chocolate

$1.50

Salsa Cup (3.8oz)

$1.00

BelVita, Blueberry

$2.50

Granola Bar, Chew Chocolate Chip

$1.00

Banana

$0.50

Sweet Treats

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Oh, Mark! Bar

$3.00

Rice Kripsy Bar

$2.50

Lemon Cream Bar

$3.00

Ooey Gooey Butter Bar

$3.00

Fudgey Brownies

$3.00

Holy-Cow Cookie (aka Gala Cookie)

$3.00

Cheesecake (1 slice)

$6.00

Bithday Cake (1 slice)

$5.00

Chocolate Cake w/ Cream Cheese Frosting

$5.00

Cream Puff w/ Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Daily Specials

Burrito Bowl

$5.00

Burrito Bowl w/avocado

$7.00

Caesar Wraps

$5.00

Mandarin Chicken salad

$6.00

Extra-large salad Bar

$4.00

Meat add-on

$1.00

Fryday

Cheese Curds

$4.00Out of stock

Burger

$3.50

Burger w/fries

$5.50

Cheese burger

$4.00

Cheese burger w/fries

$6.00

OMC Burger

$6.00

OMC Burger w/fries

$8.00

Bacon cheese burger w/fries

$7.50

😁bacon cheese burger

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

Chicken Tenders

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders w/fries

$6.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Osceola Medical Center, Osceola, WI 54020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tippy Canoes
orange star4.0 • 283
1020 N Cascade St Osceola, WI 54020
View restaurantnext
HANKS BAR
orange starNo Reviews
2391 65TH ST. New Richmond, WI 54017
View restaurantnext
3 Chief's Frybread LLC
orange starNo Reviews
695 Mindy Creek Court Saint Croix Falls, WI 54024
View restaurantnext
Table 65 Bistro with & Gelato Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
729 N Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI 54017
View restaurantnext
The Grounds - St. Croix National
orange starNo Reviews
1603 32nd Street Somerset, WI 54025
View restaurantnext
Balsam Lake Lodge & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
264 Cty Rd I Balsam Lake, WI 54812
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Osceola

Tippy Canoes
orange star4.0 • 283
1020 N Cascade St Osceola, WI 54020
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Osceola
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston