Beverage Menu

Coffee Drinks

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Large Hot Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

House Made 18 Hour Brew

Large Cold Brew

$5.00

House Made 18 Hour Brew

Coffee Soda

$5.00

House Specialty, With Notes of Citrus & Vanilla

Large Coffee Soda

$7.00

House Specialty, With Notes of Citrus & Vanilla

Espresso Drinks

Shot of Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Large Americano

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Equal Parts Espresso and Milk

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso, Milk, Foam

Latte

$5.00

Espresso, Milk

Large Latte

$7.00

Espresso, Milk

Espresso Tonic

$6.00

Tea & Soda

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Large Matcha Latte

$7.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Large Chai Latte

$7.00

Whole Leaf Teas

$3.00

Large Whole Leaf Tea

$5.00

Sparkling Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

House Specialty!

Draft Kombucha - Muscadine sencha

$7.00

12oz Pour

Orange Juice

$4.00

8oz Pour

Soda

$3.00

Petrichor Lemon Blueberry Mushroom Elixir

$8.00

Classic Lemonade

$3.00

water bottle

$1.00

red bull

$7.00

NA Rose Red Spritz

$12.00

NA Countess Karnstein

$10.00

NA Monkeys Paw

$11.00

Bar Menu

Liquor

WELL - Grainger's

$8.00

Haku

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Tito's

$10.00

DBL WELL - Grainger's

$14.00

DBL Haku

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

WELL- Right Gin

$8.00

Roku

$9.00

Drumshanbo

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

WELL- Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Roku

$16.00

Drumshanbo

$18.00

WELL - Probitas Rum

$8.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$9.00

Smith & Cross

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL WELL - Havana Club

$14.00

DBL Plantation 3 Stars

$16.00

DBL Smith & Cross

$16.00

DBL Plantation Pineapple

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

WELL - Cimarron

$8.00

Cimarron Reposado

$8.00

Camarena Reposado

$8.00Out of stock

Centenario Anejo

$11.00

Ilegal Mezcal Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$10.00

Don Fulano Repo

$13.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

DBL WELL - Cimarron

$14.00

DBL Cimarron Reposado

$14.00

DBL Camarena Reposado

$14.00

DBL Centenario Anejo

$20.00

DBL Ilegal Mezcal Blanco

$18.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

DBL Don Fulano Blanco

$18.00

DBL Don Fulano Anejo

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

WELL - Old Granddad

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Rieger's Kansas City

$10.00

DBL WELL - Old Granddad

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$22.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$16.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Crown Peach

$14.00

DBL Crown Apple

$14.00

DBL Rieger's Kansas City

$18.00

WELL - Dewar's

$8.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$10.00

Laphroaig

$10.00

DBL WELL - Dewar's

$14.00

DBL Dalwhinnie 15

$18.00

DBL Laphroaig

$18.00

Rieger's Caffe Amaro

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$12.00

Genepy de Chamois

$8.00

Boomsma Cloosterbitter

$8.00

Amaro Nonino

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Absinthe Ordinaire

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Mr. Black

$8.00

Suze Gentian

$9.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Heirloom Pineapple Amaro

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Tattersall Grapefruit Crema

$8.00

Tattersall Cranberry

$8.00

Camomilla

$9.00

Chareau Aloe

$9.00

Nixta

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Pimm's

$8.00

Ferdinand Curacao

$8.00

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Yuzu Liqueur

$8.00

Velvet Falernum

$8.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Select Aperitivo

$8.00

DBL Rieger's Caffe Amaro

$14.00

DBL Aperol

$14.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$26.00

DBL Chartreuse, Yellow

$22.00

DBL Genepy de Chamois

$14.00

DBL Boomsma Cloosterbitter

$14.00

DBL Amaro Nonino

$16.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

DBL Absinthe Ordinaire

$20.00

DBL Jagermeister

$14.00

DBL Mr. Black

$14.00

DBL Suze Gentian

$16.00

DBL Licor 43

$14.00

DBL Heirloom Pineapple Amaro

$16.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$16.00

DBL Averna

$16.00

DBL Montenegro

$16.00

DBL Tattersall Grapefruit Crema

$14.00

DBL Tattersall Cranberry

$14.00

DBL Camomilla

$16.00

DBL Chareau Aloe

$16.00

DBL Nixta

$16.00

DBL Lillet Blanc

$14.00

DBL Pimm's

$16.00

DBL Ferdinand Curacao

$14.00

DBL Cocchi Americano

$14.00

DBL Yuzu Liqueur

$14.00

DBL Velvet Falernum

$14.00

DBL Hennessy

$20.00

Cocktails

$11 Cocktail

$11.00

Frozen Cocktail

$11.00

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

Green Melon Marg

$11.00

New York - Old Fashioned

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Brixton Beekeeper

$11.00

Mojito-ish

$11.00

Tropicana Margarita

$11.00

Woodlawn

$10.00

Cosmo & Wanda

$11.00

green tea shot

$6.00

House Dirty Martini

$12.00

sunburnt negroni

$12.00

Vampire Shot

$7.00

Lavender Mule

$10.00

La Fantasma

$11.00

Road Runner

$11.00

Dole Whip

$10.00

Chamomile Highball

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Capelletti Spritz

$10.00

Luna Dorada

$11.00

Bloody Spritz

$12.00

Soleada

$10.00

House Marg

$10.00

Beer

Funky Buddha Floridian

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00Out of stock

Green Bench Sunshine City

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Osiris Pale Ale

$6.00

3 Daughters Key Lime Cider

$6.00

Landshark Lager

$6.00

Modelo + Tequila

$10.00

PBR + Bourbon

$10.00

Ace Pineapple + Pineapple Amaro

$11.00

Night Swim + Fernet

$12.00

Busch Light + Yellow Chartreuse

$13.00

Postcard Pils + Montenegro

$12.00

Budweiser + Grand Marnier

$12.00

Mango Cart + Creme de Banane

$11.00

N/A Athletic Hazy IPA

$5.00

N/A Athletic Copper

$5.00

N/A Athletic Oktoberfest

$5.00

N/A Athletic Golden Ale

Night Swim Porter

$6.00

3Daughter's Beach Blonde

$6.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$7.00

Bromosa Tangerine IPA

$6.00

Jai Alai IPA

$6.00

Tecate

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Topo Chico Seltzer -Mango

$6.00

Topo Chico Seltzer -Strawberry

$6.00

Topo Chico Seltzer -Lem/Lime

$6.00

Topo Chico Seltzer -Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon - Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon - Peach

$6.00

High Noon -Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon -Black Cherry

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

ACE Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Postcard Pils

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$20.00

GLS Sangiovese

$8.00

GLS Cabernet

$8.00

BTL Sangiovese

$32.00

BTL Cabernet

$32.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay

$32.00

GLS Prosecco

$8.00

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Draft Kombucha - Mango Yerba Buena

$7.00

House Lemonade

$4.50

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Petrichor Lemon Blueberry Mushroom Elixir

$8.00

Rose Red Spritz

$12.00

Countess Karnstein

$10.00

Monkeys Paw

$11.00

EVENT

Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

Hennessy

$11.00

DBL Hennessy

$20.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

Ketel One

$11.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

WELL - Grainger's

$8.00

DBL WELL - Grainger's

$14.00

DBL WELL - Cimarron

$14.00

WELL - Cimarron

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Crown Peach

$14.00

DBL Crown Apple

$14.00

WELL- Right Gin

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$22.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

WELL - Old Granddad

$8.00

DBL WELL - Old Granddad

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

WELL- Right Gin

$8.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$10.00

DBL Don Fulano Blanco

$18.00

Don Fulano Repo

$13.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$15.00

DBL Don Fulano Anejo

$26.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

WELL - Probitas Rum

$8.00

DBL WELL - Havana Club

$14.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Drumshanbo

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Frozen White Sangria

$11.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$10.00

Appletini-Sour

$12.00

The DJ

$13.00

Sparkling Cosmo

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch

Ricotta Toast

$9.00

Whipped Ricotta Topped with House Jam, Nut Brittle, Mint and Lime.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Mashed Avo, Pickled and Fresh Radish, Chili Oil, Lemon, Greens

Cuban

$12.00

Mojo Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Garlic Mustard Aoili

Roast Beef Sando

$12.00

With Mozzarella, Hoisin Sauce, Quick Pickled Cucumbers and Onions. Arugula, and Wasabi Aioli

Chicken Salad Sando

$11.00

On Toasty Bread with Smoked Gouda, Crispy Onions, Cucumbers, and Salsa Macha (Contains Sesame and Peanuts)

Wedge Salad

$12.00

House Blue Cheese Dressing, Shallots, Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Pomegranate Seeds, Mint, Dill, Seed Blend

Pastry

$2.50

From Sweets Bakehouse

Hummus Sandwich

$11.00

Growlers & Merch

Growlers

Small Growler Filled

$10.00

Large Growler Filled

$15.00

Small Growler Refill

$8.00

Large Growler Refill

$12.00

Small Growler (Empty)

$7.00

Large Growler (Empty)

$10.00

Merch

Oscura Shirt

$20.00

Oscura Glass Mug

$15.00

Bandit Staple Retail Bag

$16.00