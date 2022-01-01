Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

No reviews yet

4 Embarcadero Center

San Francisco, CA 94111

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See You
Green Curry

Appetizer

Angel Wings

Angel Wings

$17.95

Crispy chicken wings topped with Osha’s garlic tamarind caramel sauce, crispy basil

Fresh Roll Shrimp

$15.95
Beef Wasabi Roll

Beef Wasabi Roll

$17.95

Sliced grilled premium flank steak roll with carrot, celery and mint served with green leaf, bell pepper salad & Osha’s secret wasabi dressing

Dungeness Crab Rangoon

Dungeness Crab Rangoon

$17.95

Dungeness crab meat, Philadelphia cream cheese, water chestnut, onion, carrot filled in crispy wonton served with plum dipping

Fresh Spring Roll Tofu

Fresh Spring Roll Tofu

$15.95

Tofu, green leaf, mint and carrot wrapped in rice paper, sesame seed served with peanut dipping ***Contained peanut

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Salmon Avocado Rolls

$19.95

Crispy salmon rolls, Thai basil, tobiko caviar, avocado served with cilantro aioli

Coconut Dumpling Curry

Coconut Dumpling Curry

$14.95

Classic steam vegetable dumplings in creamy coconut curry sauce ***Vegetarian

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$17.95

Yellow curry marinated chicken skewers served with peanut curry ***Gluten Free modified to NO TOAST ***Contained peanut

Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$18.95

Yellow fin tuna tartare with cilantro, mango, avocado, toasted garlic and Sriracha-sesame served with crispy wonton

Vegetable Crispy Rolls

Vegetable Crispy Rolls

$14.95

Cabbage, vermicelli, carrot, Shitake mushroom, black pepper in crispy roll served with leafy green, peanut brittles spicy plum dip ***Contained peanut ***Vegetarian

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$17.95

Fried and crisp calamari rings in salt & pepper batter served with salted egg cream sauce ***Contained diary product

Corn Fritters

$15.95

Soup

Tom Yum

$11.00

Hot & Sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, onion and tomatoes

Tom Kha

$12.00

Traditional coconut milk soup with coconut meat, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime, onion and mushroom

Salad

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$18.95

Shredded green papaya, Thai chili, garlic, cherry tomatoes and crushed peanut with tamarind lime spicy dressing

Chieng-Mai Lettuce Wrap

$21.95

Famous Northern style spicy chicken “Larb”, tossed with spicy aromatic herb and red onion served with fresh leafy greens lettuce, mint, cilantro, carrot and cucumber

Rice Plate

Kobe Beef (8 oz.)

Kobe Beef (8 oz.)

$41.95

8 oz. steak Kobe style beef grilled to perfection served with black pepper shiitake mushroom

Seafood Paella

$59.00

Lali's Fried Chicken

$37.95
Volcanic Beef

Volcanic Beef

$32.95

Wok fried grilled premium USDA certified flank steak cubes with Thai basil, bell pepper in Lava sauce and onion rings Osha’s Signature EST. 1997

Garlic Lamb Chops

Garlic Lamb Chops

$35.95

Australian lamb ribs grilled to perfection topped with garlic sauce Served with 2-tone rice, fresh cucumber & mustard cream

Country Chicken

Country Chicken

$21.95

Stir fried lightly battered chicken, cashew nut, onion, bell pepper and smoked chili with honey ginger sauce and boiled egg

Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$25.95

Wok fried minced chicken, basil, fresh chili, bell pepper with traditional brown garlic sauce and boiled egg

Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$25.95

Stir fried chicken, coconut milk, lemongrass, green onion, bell pepper and chili

Angry Prawns

Angry Prawns

$26.95

Sautéed River prawns with curry paste, kaffir lime leaf, Chinese ginger, young peppercorn served over fried eggplant on a sizzling plate

Lemongrass Seabass

Lemongrass Seabass

$42.95

Chilean sea bass fillet steamed with lemongrass, ginger, baby bok choy, Jalapeño, celery, cilantro and black pepper served in a hot clay pot

Chu Chi Salmon

Chu Chi Salmon

$27.95

Grilled salmon fillet served with “Chu-Chi aromatic red curry

Kurobuta Pork Belly

Kurobuta Pork Belly

$29.95

Famous Kurobuta pork belly slow braised in 5 spice seasoning, purple flower sticky rice and baby bokchoy

Curry

Panang Curry Beef

Panang Curry Beef

$28.95

Premium USDA certified flank beef with Thai basil in Panang red curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$24.95

Classic yellow curry with potato, onion. Choice of chicken or tofu

Green Curry

Green Curry

$25.95

Classic Thai green curry, purple eggplant, Thai basil, bell pepper, spinach coconut purée. Choice of chicken or tofu

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$25.95

Kabocha pumpkin, Thai basil in red curry, choice of chicken or tofu

Panang Curry

$24.95

BKK. Roti

$33.95

Fried Rice + Noodles

Thai Fried Rice

$21.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$24.95

Pad Thai

$23.95

Pad See You

$22.95

Drunken Noodles

$24.95

Noodle Soup

Khao Soi Beef Short Ribs

$30.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$21.95

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$19.95

Secret Menu

Crying Tiger Steak (8 oz.)

$42.95

Vegetables

Eggplant

$21.95

Clay Pot

$22.95

Vegetables & Tofu Combination

$21.95

Side Order

Steam Vegetables

$7.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

M Rice Noodle

$5.00

L Rice Noodle

$5.00

Egg Noodle

$5.00

Toasts

$3.00

Boiled Egg

$3.00

Sub Brown Rice

$2.50

Sub Sticky Rice

$2.50

Curry Sauce

$7.00

---Side--- Fried Tofu

$7.00

----Side--- Steam Tofu

$5.00

Dessert

Thai Tea Lava & Thai Tea Ice Cream

Thai Tea Lava & Thai Tea Ice Cream

$16.95

Warm Thai tea lava cake with Thai tea ice cream and fresh mixed berry

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$13.95

Sweet sticky rice & mango topped with coconut cream

Fried Banana & Ice Cream

$12.95

Ice Cream

$5.00

French Macaroon

$45.00

Condiments, Utensils

Sriracha

Hot Sauce

Soy Sauce

Fish Sauce

Vinegra

---Cater--- Appetizers

---Small--- Gyoza

$35.00

---Medium--- Gyoza

$60.00

---Large--- Gyoza

$120.00

---Small--- Crispy Roll

$37.00

---Medium--- Crispy Roll

$70.00

---Large--- Crispy Roll

$145.00

---Small--- Fresh Spring Roll

$49.00

---Medium--- Fresh Spring Roll

$85.00

---Large--- Fresh Spring Roll

$170.00

---Small--- Chicken Satay

$47.00

---Large--- Chicken Satay

$135.00

---Medium--- Chicken Satay

$90.00

---Small--- Chicken Wings

$47.00

---Medium--- Chicken Wings

$90.00

---Large--- Chicken Wings

$135.00

---Small--- Crab Rangoon

$47.00

---Medium--- Crab Rangoon

$90.00

---Large--- Crab Rangoon

$135.00

---Small--- Beef Wasabi Roll

$47.00

---Medium--- Beef Wasabi Roll

$90.00

---Large--- Beef Wasabi Roll

$135.00

---Large--- Dumpling Curry

$135.00

---Medium---Dumpling

$90.00

---Cater--- Salad

---Small--- Papaya Salad

$75.00

---Medium--- Papaya Salad

$85.00

---Large--- Papaya Salad

$110.00

---Small--- Chiang Mai Larb

$80.00

---Medium--- Chiang Mai Larb

$110.00

---Large--- Chiang Mai Larb

$140.00

---Large--- Shrimp Papaya Salad

$145.00

---Cater--- Wok

---Small--- Pineapple Fried Rice

$115.00

---Medium--- Pineapple Fried Rice

$150.00

---Large--- Pineapple Fried Rice

$195.00

---Small--- Thai Fried Rice

$80.00

---Medium--- Thai Fried Rice

$115.00

---Large--- Thai Fried Rice

$160.00

---Small--- Country Chicken

$75.00

---Medium--- Country Chicken

$120.00

---Large--- Country Chicken

$170.00

--- Small--- Spicy Eggplant

$75.00

---Medium--- Spicy Eggplant

$120.00

---Large--- Spicy Eggplant

$170.00

---Small--- String Bean

$75.00

---Medium--- String Bean

$120.00

---Large--- String Bean

$170.00

---Small--- Spicy Basil Chicken

$75.00

---Medium--- Spicy Basil Chicken

$120.00

---Large--- Spicy Basil Chicken

$170.00

---Small--- Lemongrass Chicken

$75.00

---Medium--- Lemongrass Chicken

$120.00

---Large--- Lemongrass Chicken

$170.00

---Small--- Volcanic Beef

$135.00

---Medium--- Volcanic Beef

$175.00

---Large--- Volcanic Beef

$195.00

---Small--- Shrimp Fried Rice

$100.00

Chu Chi Salmon x 15

$419.25

Pineapple Fried Rice Shrimp x20

$499.00

Pad Thai Beef x15

$434.25

Spicy Basil Tofu x5

$109.75

---Cater--- Curry

---Small--- Panang Curry

$85.00

---Medium--- Panang Curry

$135.00

---Large--- Panang Curry

$175.00

---Small--- Yellow Curry

$85.00

---Medium--- Yellow Curry

$135.00

--- Large--- Yellow Curry

$175.00

---Small--- Pumpkin Curry

$95.00

---Medium--- Pumpkin Curry

$145.00

---Large--- Pumpkin Curry

$185.00

---Small--- Green Curry

$95.00

---Medium-- Green Curry

$145.00

---Large--- Green Curry

$185.00

Small Panang Curry Beef

$105.00

Medium---Panang Curry Beef

$155.00

---Cater--- Noodle

---Small--- Pad Thai

$90.00

---Medium--- Pad Thai

$120.00

---Large--- Pad Thai

$170.00

---Small--- Pad Thai Shrimp

$100.00

---Medium--- Pad Thai Shrimp

$145.00

---Large--- Pad Thai Shrimp

$185.00

---Small--- Pad Thai Beef

$95.00

---Medium--- Pad Thai Beef

$140.00

---Large--- Pad Thai Beef

$180.00

---Small--- Pad See You

$80.00

---Medium--- Pad See You

$115.00

---Large--- Pad See You

$160.00

---Small--- Drunken Noodle

$110.00

---Medium--- Drunken Noodle

$145.00

---Large--- Drunken Noodle

$185.00

---Pad Thai---

$21.95

---Cater--- Rice

---Small--- Jasmine Rice

$25.00

---Medium--- Jasmine Rice

$33.00

---Large--- Jasmine Rice

$49.00

---Small--- Brown Rice

$35.00

---Medium--- Brown Rice

$39.00

---Large--- Brown Rice

$55.00

---Cater--- Dessert

---Small--- Mango Sticky Rice (20 pcs)

$50.00

---Medium--- Mango Sticky Rice (40 pcs)

$100.00

---Large--- Mango Sticky Rice (60 pcs)

$150.00

---Small--- French Macaroon Cookies (20 pcs)

$45.00

---Medium--- French Macaroon Cookies (40 pcs)

$85.00

---Large--- French Macaroon Cookies (60 pcs)

$120.00

(B) Thai Tea

$37.00

Fried Rice

$18.95

Pad See You

$18.95

---French Macaroon Cookies 144 pieces---

$288.00

(B) Lychee Tea

$33.00
All hours
Sunday11:27 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:27 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:27 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:27 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:27 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:27 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:27 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Step into Osha Embarcadero for an unforgettable journey through Thai culture. Award-winning Thai cuisine paired with swanky presentation, royal Thai-style decor, and stunning SF Ferry Building views provide an unparalleled dining experience in the heart of the Embarcadero. Osha Thai has been San Francisco’s quintessential Thai restaurant for 25 years. Established in 1996 by renowned executive chef, Lalita Souksamlane, the Osha Thai journey began with the opening of a small noodle house on Geary Street in 1996. Since then, Osha Thai has grown to become San Francisco’s most sought-after name in Thai cuisine.

Location

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA 94111

Directions

