Restaurant header imageView gallery

Osha Thai - Napa

review star

No reviews yet

1142 main street

Napa, CA 94559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Royal Pad Thai
Crispy Vegetable Rolls
Osha Fresh Spring Rolls with Prawns

Appetizer

Tang-Mo Pla Hang

Tang-Mo Pla Hang

$14.00

Freshly cut red watermelon, sprinkling dehydrated cod W/fried shallots (Traditional Royal Appetizer)

Old Fashioned Corn Fritters

Old Fashioned Corn Fritters

$15.00

Street-Style fried corn fritters W/R-Jard Cucumber Salad

Osha Fresh Spring Rolls with Prawns

Osha Fresh Spring Rolls with Prawns

$16.00

Prawns, lettuce, mint wrapped in fresh rice paper W/peanut dipping sauce

Crispy Vegetable Rolls

Crispy Vegetable Rolls

$15.00

Glass noodles, shitake mushroom, cabbage, carrot W/leafy greens, peanut brittle dipping sauce

Angel Wings

Angel Wings

$19.00

Crispy chicken wings W/Osha's garlic tamarind caramel

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$18.00

Coconut yellow curry glazed chicken skewers W/peanut curry, toasts W/R-Jard Cucumber Salad

Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$19.00

Yellow Fin Tuna tartare, mango, avocado, toasted garlic Sriracha-sesame sauce W/crispy wonton

Beef Wasabi Rolls

Beef Wasabi Rolls

$18.00

Carrot, celery, mint wrapped in sliced grilled flank steak W/watercress salad & Osha’s secret wasabi dressing

Fresh Spring Roll Tofu

Fresh Spring Roll Tofu

$16.00

Tofu, lettuce, mint wrapped in fresh rice paper W/peanut dipping sauce

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Salmon Avocado Rolls

$19.00

Crispy salmon rolls, Thai basil, Tobiko caviar, avocado W/cilantro aioli

Soup

Tom Yum Chicken

Tom Yum Chicken

$12.00

Hot & Sour soup with lemongrass, galangal mushroom, onion and cherry tomatoes

Tom Yum Prawns

Tom Yum Prawns

$15.00

Hot & Sour soup with lemongrass, galangal mushroom, onion and cherry tomatoes

Tom Yum Tofu & Veggies

Tom Yum Tofu & Veggies

$12.00

Hot & Sour soup with lemongrass, galangal mushroom, onion and cherry tomatoes

Tom Kha Chicken

Tom Kha Chicken

$12.00

Traditional coconut soup, lemongrass, galangal, Kaffir lime, mushroom

Tom Kha Prawns

Tom Kha Prawns

$15.00

Traditional coconut soup, lemongrass, galangal, Kaffir lime, mushroom

Tom Kha Tofu & Veggies

Tom Kha Tofu & Veggies

$12.00

Traditional coconut soup, lemongrass, galangal, Kaffir lime, mushroom

Salad

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$19.00

Shredded green papaya, Thai chili, cherry tomatoes, crushed peanut W/tamarind lime dressing (Tofu Version Available)

Chieng-Mai Lettuce Wrap

Chieng-Mai Lettuce Wrap

$22.00

Famous Northern-style chicken Larb lettuce wrap aromatic herb, onion W/fresh leafy greens (Spicy)

Deconstructed Crispy Yellow Fin Tuna Salad

Deconstructed Crispy Yellow Fin Tuna Salad

$24.00

Street-Style crispy tuna salad, roasted peanut, summer apple from K&J Orchards, shallots, mixed greens W/not so spicy lime dressing

Pineapple Prawns Salad

Pineapple Prawns Salad

$25.00

Fresh prawns, pineapple, mango, avocado, red onion, garden tomatoes, lime dressing and toasted coconut topper. (5 Prawns)

Rice Plate

Kobe Beef

Kobe Beef

$45.00

8oz Kobe-style beef grilled to perfection served with black pepper shiitake mushroom

Volcanic Beef

Volcanic Beef

$36.00

(Osha Thai’s Signature EST. 1997) Wok-fried grilled premium USDA certified flank steak Thai basil, bell pepper in Lava sauce and onion tempura

Spicy Thai Basil

Spicy Thai Basil

$31.00

Wok fried minced chicken, Thai basil, bell peppers, garlic-chili brown sauce, accompanies W/fried egg and cucumber consommé

Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$32.00

Wok fried sliced chicken, bell peppers, smoked chili coconut reduction accompanied W/boiled egg

Chilean Sea Bass Clay Pot

Chilean Sea Bass Clay Pot

$41.00

Chilean sea bass, Thai lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, jalapeno stemmed in a lava stone clay pot

"Ka Pow" Lamb Chops

"Ka Pow" Lamb Chops

$35.00

New Zealand lamb chops W/ loaded of Thai basil spicy sauce and 2-tone rice

Lali's Fried Chicken & Papaya Salad

Lali's Fried Chicken & Papaya Salad

$38.00

Chef Lalita's famous fried chicken, green papaya salad W/sweet chili dip and blue sticky rice

Garlic & Pepper Pork

Garlic & Pepper Pork

$33.00

Osha's Thai classic wok fried sliced Canadian pork loin, Gilroy garlic, black pepper W/fried egg and house sriracha

Spicy Eggplants

$24.00

Wok fried purple eggplants, Thai basil, bell pepper W/spicy sauce over jasmine rice and choice of chicken or tofu

Cheesy Baby Back Ribs

Cheesy Baby Back Ribs

$34.00Out of stock

Smoked mozzarella cheese pork baby back ribs served sizzling on hot skillet (One Dozen)

Beer Braised Chicken

Beer Braised Chicken

$33.00

Beer infuses "Mary's Free Range" chicken breast, served over jasmine rice and chimichurri, boiled egg and cucumber garnishes

Angry Prawns

Angry Prawns

$37.00

Sautéed River prawns with curry reduction, kaffir lime leaf, young peppercorn served over roasted eggplant on a lava stone bowl

Ginger Chicken

Ginger Chicken

$31.00

Wok fresh ginger with chicken breast, shiitake mushroom, peppers in brown-garlic sauce

Curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$31.00

Creamy yellow curry, “Mary’s Farms” chicken breast, golden yukon potatoes, onion W/R-Jard Cucumber Salad (Sub with Beef $3 or Prawns $5)

Mussamun Kurobuta Pork Chop

Mussamun Kurobuta Pork Chop

$36.00

Slow-braised Kurobuta pork chop, Kabocha pumpkin, peanut in Mussamun coconut curry W/ R-Jard cucumber salad

Bangkok Roti

Bangkok Roti

$34.00

Green curry with grilled beef flank steak, Thai eggplant, Thai basil, red bell pepper accompanied W/roti pastry (Spicy)

"Gang Ped" Smoked Duck

"Gang Ped" Smoked Duck

$35.00

“Maple Leaf Farms” smoked duck breast, pineapple, lychee, cherry tomatoes in “Gang Ped” red coconut curry (Spicy)

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$32.00

Delicious red curry with garden Kabocha pumpkin, Thai basil, red pepper. Choice of chicken or tofu

Fried Rice + Noodles

Substitute with Beef $5 / Prawns $5 / Seafood $10
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$26.00

Pineapple fried rice, egg, tomato, onion, green onion, cashew nut, raisin W/chicken and prawns

Royal Pad Thai

Royal Pad Thai

$25.00

Stir-fried “Zen Chan” fresh rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu in tamarind reduction W/peanuts and lime. Serve spicy (Substitute w/prawns add $5)

Pad See You

Pad See You

$22.00

Thick rice noodle stir-fried W/fresh broccoli, egg, black soyabean sauce and choice of chicken or tofu

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$24.00

Spicy thick rice noodle stir-fried W/broccoli, shitake mushroom, basil, tomato and choice of chicken or tofu

Tom-Yum Seafood Paella

Tom-Yum Seafood Paella

$48.00

Cold water lobster, New Zealand Mussels, prawns, calamari, Bay scallop in "Tom Yum" hot and spicy fried rice served on a lava stone plate

“Hoi-Tod” Thai Pancake

“Hoi-Tod” Thai Pancake

$33.00

Street-style New Zealand mussels pancake, bean sprouts served in a sizzling plate and house sriracha sauce

Noodle Soup

Choice of rice noodles or egg noodles
Khao Soi Beef Short Ribs

Khao Soi Beef Short Ribs

$31.00

Thai Northern-style curry egg noodle soup, red onion, pickled cabbage, lime, crispy noodles W/boiled egg. (Spicy)

Thai Boat Noodle Soup

Thai Boat Noodle Soup

$27.00

Rice stick noodles, thin slice beef, beef meat balls, bean sprout, spinach in spicy beef soup broth. (Spicy)

Chicken Noodle Soup

$22.00

Rice stick noodle, shredded chicken, spinach, bean sprout in classic clear broth W/boiled egg. (Spicy)

Vegetables

Substitute with Chicken $2 / Beef $5

Mushroom

$15.00

Wok fried assorted mushrooms W/garlic sauce

Pra-Ram (Peanut Bomb)

$15.00

Warm vegetables W/ curry peanut sauce

Corn Fried Rice

$15.00

Classic egg fried rice W/ local corn and green onion

Side Order

Steam Vegetables

$5.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Roti

$8.00

Peanut Sauce

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Matcha Lava Cake

Matcha Lava Cake

$17.00

Tailor-Made warm matcha lava cake from beloved @udessertstory W/Matcha ice cream and fresh seasonal berries.

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$15.00

Traditional blue coconut sticky rice W/mango topped with coconut cream

Banana Spring Rolls

$14.00

Crispy banana spring roll W/Coconut Ice Cream

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.00

Matcha Ice Cream

$5.00

Pinto & Tote Bag

Pinto $20

$20.00

Pinto $25

$25.00

Pinto $35

$35.00

Pinto $45

$45.00

Osha Tote

$25.00

Prix Fix Luncheon $110

$110.00

Packing Notes

Utensils Pls

No Utensils Pls

Bag Pls

No Bag Pls

Chopstick Pls

Hot Sauce

Soy Sauce

N A Beverage

Fresh Young Coconut

$12.00

Thai Iced Tea

$8.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$8.00

Thai Iced Lemon Tea

$8.00
Purple Lemonade

Purple Lemonade

$14.00

House Made Fizz Lemonade + Purple Butterfly Pea Flower

Mango-Mojito

Mango-Mojito

$14.00

Virgin Mango Mojito + Fresh Mint + Mango-Lime Soda

S.Pellegrino

$8.00

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Coke

$7.00

Sprite

$7.00

D-Coke

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1142 main street, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Norman Rose Tavern
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1401 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
orange star4.7 • 456
1260 Main St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Ca' Momi Osteria - 1141 1st St
orange star4.3 • 1,896
1141 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar - Napa, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,814
1001 second st Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Milestone Provisions
orange star4.5 • 9
610 1st St, Suite #2 Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Napa

Bistro Don Giovanni
orange star4.7 • 9,755
4110 Howard lane Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star4.1 • 4,075
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Morenita Market
orange star4.6 • 3,319
2434 Jefferson Street Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
orange star4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Ca' Momi Osteria - 1141 1st St
orange star4.3 • 1,896
1141 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Napa
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston