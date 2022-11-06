Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Barbeque

Osha Farm Grill - REBUILDING Osha Farm Grill- Chattahoochee Food Works

review star

No reviews yet

the chattahoochee works 1295 chattahoochee ave NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken
Shrimp&Chicken
Ribeye&Chicken

Entree

Chicken

Chicken

$14.95
Shrimp

Shrimp

$15.95
Ribeye

Ribeye

$17.95
Shrimp&Chicken

Shrimp&Chicken

$15.95

Ribeye&Shrimp

$17.95

Ribeye&Chicken

$16.95
Turkey leg

Turkey leg

$13.95

Combination

$21.95

Sides

Garlic Rice

$4.00

Naan Bread

$3.00

Salad

$4.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sparkling water

$3.00

Strawberry slushy

$5.95

Mangopeach Slushy

$5.95

Mixed slushie

$5.95

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sauce

Jerk

$1.00

Roja

$1.00

Verde

$1.00

IPA Basement BBQ

$1.00

Brava

$1.00

Balsamic dressing

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

the chattahoochee works 1295 chattahoochee ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Osha Farm Grill image
Osha Farm Grill image
Osha Farm Grill image

Map
