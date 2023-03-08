Oshi Poke and Sushi 201 Jefferson Street North

A map showing the location of Oshi Poke and Sushi 201 Jefferson Street NorthView gallery

Oshi Poke and Sushi

No reviews yet

201 Jefferson Street North

Huntsville, AL 35801

Popular Items

BYO Bowl
Spring Roll (4pc)
Over the Rainbow

Food

Appetizers

Edamame

$4.99

Miso

$4.99

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Spring Roll (4pc)

$4.99

Spicy Veg miso soup

$5.99

St. potstickers (6pc)

$6.99

Fried Potstickers(6pc)

$6.99

Takoyaki (6pc)

$6.99

Tempura shrimp (5pc)

$7.99

Rocky Shrimp (5pc) with yum yum sauce

$11.99

Rice

$3.99

Bottle siracha

$3.99

Ramen

Homemade soup w. mix veg & Egg

Kids Ramen

$9.99

Veg Ramen

$12.99

Tofu Ramen

$13.99

Miso Ramen

$12.99

Chicken Ramen

$14.99

Beef Ramen

$15.99

Shrimp Ramen

$15.99

Salmon Ramen

$15.99

Yellow Tail Ramen

$15.99

Seafood Ramen

$18.99

Pork Ramen

$15.99

Poke

Classic

$13.99

Cucumber, Edamame, Truffle Ponzu, Japanese Basil. Fresh Tuna, Crunchy Onion

Asian Chipotle Bowl

$13.99

Jalapeno Scallion. White Onion, Masago, Asian Chipotle Sauce Wild-caught Tuna, Salmon,

Rock

$13.99

Yuzu Creamy Togarashi Spicy Sauce, Whole Peanuts Tempura Shrimp

Mango Albacore Bowl

$13.99

Mango. Pineapple Seared Albacore Tuna Roasted Garlic. Bonito Soy Dressing

Gyudon Bowl

$13.99

Scallion, Onion, Cucumber Japanese soy Marinated Beef

Sea Fog Bowl

$13.99

Caramelized Half Avocado. Cherry Tomatoes Cucumber. Mustard Dressing Seared Salmon

Ohhh Oh Oh

$13.99

Furikake, Scallion, Red Onion, Truffle Ponzu, Shiso, Fresh Tuna & Salmon

Hamachi Pesto Bowl

$14.99

Cilantro, Napa, Cabbage, Garlic Ponzu, Fresh Yellow Tail, Basil Pesto, Jalapeno

Crunchy Garlic Tofu. Bowl

$10.99

Garlic Ponzu, Silken Tofu , Crunchy Garlic, Chili Oil, Scallion Super Bowl

Super Bowl

$15.99

Shrimp seared salmon caramelized half avocado spicy yuzu & sesame Dressing

BYO Bowl

$9.99

Kids bowl

$9.99

Dessert

Mochi Ice cream

$8.99

Macaroons

$6.99

Sushi

Oshi Specialty Rolls

Black Box

$15.99

Tempura Shrimp. Squid Ink Rice. Crunchy Onion Masago Aioli, Scallion

Green Zone

$10.99

Cucumber, Carrot. Spring Mix. Avocado on Top

Crunch

$13.99

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber. Spicy Aioli. Sweet Brown Sauce, Crab Salad, & Crunchy Onion on Top

Pink Lady

$14.99

Salmon, Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Sliced Lemon. Sweet Brown Sauce

Baja California

$14.99

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber. Basil Pesto. Yellowtail. Avocado. Jalapeno. Sriracha Aioli

Catepillar Eel

$14.99

Tempura EeL Cucumber. Avocado on Top

Over the Rainbow

$14.99

Spicy Tuna. Cucumber: Avocado. Tuna Salmon, Shrimp. Yellow Tail

New Spider

$15.99

Said Ink Rice. Tempura Soft Shell Crab Cucumber. Avocado. Masago, Masago Aioli

Spider

$15.99

Tempura Soft Shell Crab. Cucumber. Seared Salmon, Spicy Aioli. Sweet Brown Sauce. Masago & Scallion

Dragon

$15.99

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber. Eel, Tuna, Avocado, Eel Sauce

New Orleans

$14.99

Crawfish Salad. Arugula, Deep Fried. Spicy Aioli, Sweet Brown Sauce, Masago, Scallion

Parmigiano

$14.99

California Roll Base Topped w. Seared Salmon & Parmigiano Sauce. Scallion & Masago

Rocket City Roll (fried)

$16.99

Cream Cheese. Cucumber. Shrimp Tempura, Creamy Baked Scallops. Eel Sauce, and Spicy Mayo

Sweet Home Alabama (fried)

$16.99

Yellowtail Salmon. Fresh Tuna. Cucumbers, Cream Cheese. Red & Black Tobiko. Eel Sauce. Spicy Mayo, and Thai Garlic

Oshi Special Roll (fried)

$15.99

Tempura Shrimp, Cream Cheese. Avocado. Cucumber. Fried Onions. Eel sauce, and Spicy Mayo

Tiger's Pride

$14.99

Snow Crab Meat. Cucumber. Avocado. Tempura Shrimp. Black Tobiko, Eel Sauce Spicy Mayo, and Thai Garlic

Roll Tide Roll (fried)

$16.99

Cream Cheese Cucumber, Shrimp Tempura, Seared Salmon. Fried Crab, Eel Sauce, And Spicy Mayo

War Eagle Roll

$15.99

Cucumber, Cream Cheese Salad. Shrimp Tempura, Ebi Shrimp, Avocado, Eel Sauce, and Spicy Mayo

Godzilla Roll

$14.99

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, Eel sauce, and Spicy Mayo

Tokyo Roll

$15.99

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh Spicy Tuna. Fresh Tuna, Tempura Flakes, and Eel Sauce

Beauty and the Beast (fried)

$18.99

Salmon, Albacore, Cream Cheese, Baked Scallop & Snow Crab Salad. Seaweed Salad, Thai Garlic, Eel Sauce & Nippon Dressing

Mama Roll

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado mango, crab salad, tempura flak black tobiko

Enter the Dragon

$16.99

jalapano, spicy tuna, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onion masago sesame seeds

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$14.99

Nigiri sushi (2pc order)

Tuna Nigiri

$8.50

Salmon Nigiri

$8.50

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.50

Sweet shrimp Nigiri

$9.99

Scallop Nigiri

$9.50

shrimp Nigiri

$6.99

Eel Nigiri

$8.99

White Tuna Nigiri

$7.50

Smoke Salmon Nigiri

$7.50

Mackerel Nigiri

$7.50

Surf clam Nigiri

$9.99

Flying Fish Egg (Tobiko) Nigiri

$8.50

Tobiko nigiri

$8.99

Sashimi (4pc/order)

Tuna Sashimi

$8.50

Salmon Sashimi

$8.50

Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.50

Squid Sashimi

$8.50

Octopus Sashimi

$8.50

S. Belly Sashimi

$8.50

White Tuna Sashimi

$8.50

Smoke Salmon Sashimi

$8.50

Mackerel Sashimi

$7.50

Surf clam Sashimi

$9.99

Crab meat Sashimi

$7.50

Tuna tataki

$8.50

Mixed Sashimi

$41.99

Maki Sushi

Salmon Roll

$7.95

Tuna Roll

$7.95

Yellowtail Roll

$8.95

Avocado Roll

$6.95

Rock N Roll

$9.95

Tuna Avocado

$8.95

Sal Avocado

$8.95

Yell Avocado

$8.95

Philadelphia

$8.95

Super Crunch

$11.99

Tuna Tataki (7pc)

$10.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.99

California

$7.95

Cucumber Cream Cheese Roll

$8.99

Oshi Chef's Lover

[include's miso soup & Spring Roll]

Spring Dinner

$39.99

Salmon Avocado Roll, Mom mom Roll, California Roll

Summer Dinner

$49.99

Tuna Nigiri (2pc), Salmon Sashimi (3pc), Over the Rain bow, Philadelphia Roll

Autumn Dinner

$59.99

Yellowtail Nigiri (2pc), Salmon Nigiri (2pc), Tuna Nigiri (2pc), Crunch Roll, Dragon Roll

Winter Dinner

$69.99

Super crunch, Mama Roll, Roll Tide Roll

Oshi VIP dinner

$99.99

Sexy ialapeno, Sashimi Mix, Pink Lady, Baha California

Sushiritos

SushiritoA

$14.99

Crawfish salad, snow crab, Avocado Cream cheese, spring mix spicy mayo & Eel Sauce

SushiritoB

$14.99

Fresh Salmon, Tuna Avocado, cucumbers, spring mix, Asian chipotle & Eel Sauce

SushiritoC

$14.99

Tempura shrimp. Avocado cucumbers, spring mix spicy mayo & thai Garlic sauce

Beverage

Sake

Black and Gold Sake

$39.99

Proper Sake

$19.99

Hana Awaka

$19.99

Gekkeikan Cap Ace

$9.99

Niger Snow Beauty

$19.99

Social Sake

$6.99

Tyku

$30.00

Sake (S)

$8.00

Sake (L)

$15.00

Wine

GL-white

$9.99

GL-Red

$9.99

GL-Roscato

$9.99

GL-Kikkoman Plum

$9.99

GL-Cabernet

$9.99

GL-Rose Moscato

$9.99

BTL white

$29.99

BTL Red

$29.99

BTL Roscato

$29.99

BTL Kikkoman Plum

$29.99

BTL Cabernet

$29.99

BTL Rose Moscato

$29.99

Beer

Regular beer

$5.99

Large beer

$10.50

Soda & Juice

Ramune

$3.99

Ito En Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Celsius

$3.50

Kombucha

$4.99

Rose Lemonade

$4.50

Yogo Vera

$3.99

Boba Tea

$6.25

Hot Tea

$2.75

Bottled water

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

201 Jefferson Street North, Huntsville, AL 35801

