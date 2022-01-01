Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi

7 Reviews

$$

875 North Main Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Poke Bowl

The Classic

$10.00

Cucumber, Edamame, Truffle Ponzu, Fresh Tuna, Crunchy Onion

Asian Chipotle

$11.00

Scallion, White Onion, Masago, Asian Chipotle Sauce, Wild-Caught Tuna, Salmon, Jalapeno

The Rock

$11.50

Spicy Mayo, Tempura Shrimp, Crusted Peanuts

Gyudon

$9.50

Scallion, Onion, Cucumber, Japanese Soy Marinated Beef

Sea Fog

$10.00

Caramelized Half Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mustard Dressing, Salmon Tataki

Ohhh Oh Oh

$12.00

Furikake, Scallion, Red Onion, Truffle Ponzu, Fresh Tuna & Salmon

Hamachi Pesto

$11.50

Cilantro, Napa Cabbage, Garlic Ponzu, Fresh Yellow Tail, Basil Pesto, Jalapeno

Special Sushi Roll

Black Box

$13.00

Tempura Shrimp, Squid Ink Rice, Crunchy Onion, Masago Aioli, Scallion

Green Zone

$8.00

Cucumber, Carrot, Mesclun Salad, Avocado on Top

Crunch

$11.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Brown Sauce, Crab Salad & Crunchy Onion on Top

Pink Lady

$12.00

Salmon, Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Sliced Lemon, Sweet Brown Sauce

Baja California

$13.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Yellow Tail, Avocado, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli

Caterpillar Eel

$10.00

Tempura Eel, Cucumber, Avocado on Top

Over the Rainbow

$13.50

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Yellow Tail

New Spider

$13.00

Squid Ink Rice, Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, Beet, Masago Aioli

Spider

$13.50

Tempura Soft Crab, Cucumber, Seared Salmon, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Brown Sauce, Masago

Dragon

$13.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Eel Tuna, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Black Pepper

New Orleans

$12.00

Crawfish Salad, Arugula, Deep Fried, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Brown Sauce, Masago, Scallion

Parmigiana

$12.00

California Roll, Salon, Baked with Parmesan Sauce, Basil Pesto, Cod Roe, Scallion, Sweet Brown Sauce

Crispy Tuna

$13.00

Crispy Rice; Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno and Cilantro on Top

Ultimate Sandwich

$14.00

Tempura Eel, Avocado, Crunch, Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Eel Sauce, Furikake, Green Onion, Masago

Magic

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura; Cucumber, Spicy Crab, Eel Sauce, Spicy Cream Cheese, Mayo, Tempura Flakes on Top

Tuna Twins

$13.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Crunch; Top with White Tuna, Jalapeno Spicy Mayo, Asia Chipotle Sauce, Black Tobiko

Volcano

$12.00

Seaweed Salad, Imitation Crab, Spicy Mayo, Crunch, Spicy Crab, Green Onion, Masago, Eel Sauce No Rice Roll, Avocado

Summer Breeze

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Tuna, Salmon, Crab Meat, Avocado, Mango, Wrapped in Cucumber, Ponzu Sauce

Regular Roll (6-8 Pcs)

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Philly Roll

$8.00

Futomaki (6 Pcs)

$9.50

California Roll

$5.95

Tuna Roll

$5.95

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Avocado Roll

$4.00

Cucumber Roll

$3.50

Vegetarian Roll

$8.00

Dynamite Roll

$9.00

Nigiri (2 Pcs)

Salmon Nigiri

$5.00

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$6.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$3.50

Eel Nigiri

$6.00

Sashimi (3 Pcs)

Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Tuna Sashimi

$7.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$7.50

Sashimi Combo (12 Pcs)

Sashimi Combo (12 Pcs)

$18.00

Ramen

Tonkatsu Ramen

$12.00

Rich Milky Pork Based Style Broth, Pork Chasu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, Half Seasoned Egg, Green Onion, Served with Thick Noodle

Tan Tan Ramen

$13.00

Chicken Based Spicy Coconut Curry Broth, Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Red Cabbage, Green Onions, Half Seasoned Egg, Served with Thick Noodles

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

875 North Main Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Directions

Gallery
Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi image
Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi image
Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Chiquiada
orange starNo Reviews
110 West Trinity Place Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Vanille and Brulee
orange starNo Reviews
6344 Cash Court Northwest Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
Southern Queenz
orange starNo Reviews
1648 Memorial Drive Southeast Atlanta, GA 30317
View restaurantnext
Reflections Lounge and Bar, LLC - 1820 Noahs Ark Rd. Ste. 103
orange starNo Reviews
1820 Noahs Ark Road Jonesboro, GA 30236
View restaurantnext
Bohio - 1395 South Lake Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
1395 Southlake Parkway Morrow, GA 30260
View restaurantnext
Thai Emerald
orange starNo Reviews
540 West Crossville Road Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston