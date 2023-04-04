Oshiki Japan 2501 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Restaurant info

We specialize in teppanyaki dining where our skilled chefs delight guests with their culinary skills as they prepare guests’ meals right before their eyes. Everyone wanted to try our fresh take on Japanese food, we were more than happy to share. Our mission as hibachi chefs is to share the fresh ways of traditional Japanese cooking with the rest of the world. That’s exactly what you’ll find at our restaurant: Meals cooked-to-order right in front of you. Fresh flavors. No added MSG. Quick, friendly service. We’re always striving to improve our quality and surprise you with meal choices that enliven your tastebuds. Thank you for sharing this experience with us.