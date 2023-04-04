Oshiki Japan 2501 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Restaurant header imageView gallery

HIBACHI

Hibachi

H1. Hibachi Chicken

H1. Hibachi Chicken

$9.99
H2. Hibachi Steak

H2. Hibachi Steak

$11.95
H3. Hibachi N.Y. Steak

H3. Hibachi N.Y. Steak

$22.95
H4. Hibachi Shrimp

H4. Hibachi Shrimp

$10.95
H5. Hibachi Calamari

H5. Hibachi Calamari

$10.95
H6. Hibachi Salmon

H6. Hibachi Salmon

$10.95
H7. Hibachi Vegetable

H7. Hibachi Vegetable

$7.99
H8. Hibachi Chicken & Steak

H8. Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$12.95
H9. Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

H9. Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$11.95
H10. Hibachi Chicken & Calamari

H10. Hibachi Chicken & Calamari

$11.95
H11. Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

H11. Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$12.95
H12. Hibachi Steak & Calamari

H12. Hibachi Steak & Calamari

$12.95
H13. Hibachi Shrimp & Calamari

H13. Hibachi Shrimp & Calamari

$11.95
H14. Hibachi Sole Fish

H14. Hibachi Sole Fish

$10.95

Drinks

None

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.95
Ramune

Ramune

$3.95
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.55
Diet-Pepsi

Diet-Pepsi

$2.55
Sprite

Sprite

$2.55
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.55
Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.55
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.55
MNT-Dew

MNT-Dew

$2.55
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.55

Sides

S1. Side Chicken (Copy)

S1. Side Chicken (Copy)

$5.95
S2. Side Steak (Copy)

S2. Side Steak (Copy)

$6.95
S3. Side N.Y. Steak (Copy)

S3. Side N.Y. Steak (Copy)

$10.95
S3. Side Shrimp (Copy)

S3. Side Shrimp (Copy)

$6.50
S4. Side Calamari (Copy)

S4. Side Calamari (Copy)

$6.50
S5. Side Fired Rice (Copy)

S5. Side Fired Rice (Copy)

$2.95+
S6. Side Salmon (Copy)

S6. Side Salmon (Copy)

$6.50
S7. Side Noodle (Copy)

S7. Side Noodle (Copy)

$3.50
S8. Side Vegetable (Copy)

S8. Side Vegetable (Copy)

$4.95

Allergens

Shrimp allergy

Egg allergy

Soy Sauce allergy

Butter allergy

Onion allergy

If other, please let our staffs know!!!

APPETIZERS

A1. Crispt Calamari

A1. Crispt Calamari

$4.95

Lightly battered fried calamari

A2. Gyoza (6)

A2. Gyoza (6)

$5.95

Fried Japanese chicken dumplings

A3. Egg Rolls (2)

A3. Egg Rolls (2)

$4.95
A4. Crab Ragoon (4)

A4. Crab Ragoon (4)

$4.95

Deep-fried wontons filled with a mixture of crab meat and cream cheese.

A5. Edamame

A5. Edamame

$4.90

Steamed salted soybean w. pod

A6. Spring Roll (2)

A6. Spring Roll (2)

$4.95
A7. Vegetable Tempure

A7. Vegetable Tempure

$5.50

Flavorful seasoned vegetable in a crispy and fluffy tempura batter.

A8. ChickenTempure

A8. ChickenTempure

$4.95

The combines of flavorful seasoned chickens and vegetables in a crispy and fluffy tempura batter.

A9. Shumai (6)

A9. Shumai (6)

$5.50

Steamed mini shrimp dumplings

A10. Shrimp Tempura

A10. Shrimp Tempura

$6.95

The combines of flavorful seasoned shrimps and vegetables in a crispy and fluffy tempura batter.

A11. Ice Cream Tempure

A11. Ice Cream Tempure

$5.59

Japanese dessert with the perfect balance between hot and cold flavors.

A12. Cheese Cake Tempura

A12. Cheese Cake Tempura

$3.95

The combines of two Japanese favorites: tempura and cheesecake. It's made by coating pieces of cheesecake in a light and crispy tempura batter before frying them. The batter gives the cake a delicious outer crust and a soft, creamy center.

SPECIAL JAPANESE NOODLES

Noodle

Yaki-Soba

Yaki-Soba

$15.95

Soba Noodle Stir Fried W. Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Zucchini, Broccoli, Onion & Carrot

Yaki-Udon

Yaki-Udon

$16.95

A LA CARTE

Sides

S1. Side Chicken

$5.99

S2. Side Steak

$6.95

S3. Side N.Y. Steak

$10.99

S3. Side Shrimp

$6.50

S4. Side Calamari

$6.50

S5. Side Fired Rice

$2.95+

S6. Side Salmon

$6.50

S7. Side Noodle

$3.50

S8. Side Vegetable

$4.95

DRINKS

Drinks (Copy)

None

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.95
Ramune

Ramune

$3.95
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.55
Diet-Pepsi

Diet-Pepsi

$2.55
Sprite

Sprite

$2.55
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.55
Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.55
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.55
MNT-Dew

MNT-Dew

$2.55
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.55
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We specialize in teppanyaki dining where our skilled chefs delight guests with their culinary skills as they prepare guests’ meals right before their eyes. Everyone wanted to try our fresh take on Japanese food, we were more than happy to share. Our mission as hibachi chefs is to share the fresh ways of traditional Japanese cooking with the rest of the world. That’s exactly what you’ll find at our restaurant: Meals cooked-to-order right in front of you. Fresh flavors. No added MSG. Quick, friendly service. We’re always striving to improve our quality and surprise you with meal choices that enliven your tastebuds. Thank you for sharing this experience with us.

Location

2501 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134, OKC, OK 73134

Directions

