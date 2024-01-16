Oskar Blues Brewery Taproom - Longmont 1640 S Sunset St
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located alongside our main Colorado production brewery, The Tasty Weasel Taproom kicked its doors open in Longmont, Colorado in February 2009. Stop by for one of your favorite Oskar Blues core beers or a taproom-only limited release and enjoy our large patio deck.
Location
1640 S Sunset St, Longmont, CO 80501