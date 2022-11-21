- Home
- Louisville
- Oskar's Slider Bar
Oskar's Slider Bar
No reviews yet
3799 Poplar Level Rd
Louisville, KY 40213
Popular Items
Sliders
Banana Pork Lefse
Pork braised with bananas and miso, house pickled red cabbage, Swedish mustard mayo, Norwegian potato flatbread from SMØR NORDIC BAKERI. Eat it like a taco!
Buffalo Chicken
Buffaloed Juniper hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, shaved celery (NOT GLUTEN FREE)
Cheeseburger
Beef patty, American cheese, special sauce, pickles
Corned Beef
House kraut, Swedish mustard mayo
Fiskefrikadeller
Cod & Salmon Fish Cake with bell pepper and onion. Topped with a citrus aioli (NOT GLUTEN FREE)
Fried Chicken
Ranch-brined fried chicken breast, pickles, Swedish mustard mayo (NOT GLUTEN FREE)
Ham & Swiss
Nueske's smoked ham, Wisconsin cheese
Roast Beef
Thin sliced roast beef dipped in beefy miso jus, white cheddar sauce
Skagen Smørrebrød
Cold shrimp & crab salad, fresh dill, roe, open-face on a rye toast
Smoked Halloumi
Pickled red onion, tahini sauce
Smoked Pork Belly
Smoked then seared thick & fatty pork belly slab, creamy cabbage slaw
Veggie Burger
Grind vegan burger, tomato, spicy tofu sauce
Venison Sausage
Spiced venison & pork sausage patty, onions caramelized with tart cherries, Swedish mustard
Risotto Cake
Barley and rye berry risotto cake smoked tea and gouda cream beet/cranberry/citrus marmalade Vegetarian (CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE)
Sides
Fries
House cut fries, salt
Meatballs
Lingonberry glazed with Swedish pickles (no bun)
Kale Salad
Kale, pumpkin seeds, pickled onion, smoked onion vinaigrette
Beet Salad
IT'S PINK! Pickled beets, apples, creamy dressing
Snap Pea Salad
Snap peas, radish, other veg based upon availability, lemon and dill Greek yogurt dressing.
Grind Smoked Ketchup
Grind Burger Kitchen's signature Smoked Ketchup - House Made
Ranch Dressing
house made
Juniper Hot Sauce
house made
Ghost Chili Mayo
house made
Smoked Habanero Honey
house made
Side Swedish Mustard
house made
Side of Pickles
house made
Beet Salad - quart
Desserts
Smork Swedish Chocolate Chip Cookie
Brown butter chocolate chip cookie loaded with Swedish Mørk Syrup and house-made toffee from Smør Nordic Bakeri
Snickerdoodle
Buttery Cookie tossed in crunchy cinnamon sugar from Smør Nordic Bakeri. (One Cookie)
Underbar
Brown butter blondie layered with Underberg ribbons and pecans from Smør Nordic Bakeri.
GF Oatmeal Cream Pies
Annie May's Gluten Free Oatmeal Cream Pie - One Cookie
Birthday Cake Cookie
Birthday cake flavored cookie tossed in sprinkles from Smør Nordic Bakeri.
Glogg Tea Cake
Brown sugar cake, filled with glogg, cherries, topped with a citrus butter cream, glogg drizzle, and roasted almonds. (DOES NOT contain SOY or HONEY)
Beverages
Fountain Drink
Coca-Cola products.
Iced Tap Water
Water is Self Serve on Patio when Ordering with QR Codes
Icelandic Water
Icelandic Glacial is bottled spring water, taken from Ölfus Spring in Iceland. Located in Hlidarendi, Ölfus, Iceland.
Koë Kombucha
Liquid Death Berry Alive
Liquid Death Mountain Water
Liquid Death Sparkling
Root & Revelry Blueberry Lemon Soda
Blueberry lemon craft soda
Root & Reverly Cardamom Grape Soda
All natural grape soda made with natural ingredients infused with cardamom!
Smartwater 20oz
Solo Can
Solo is an orange-flavored soft drink, owned by the Norwegian companies Ringnes, Oskar Sylte, and Mack.
Sprecher Cream Soda
Fire-brewed cream soda for the perfect sweet treat! It's no secret why the handcrafted Cream Soda causes smiles of delight. Each batch is brewed with Wisconsin honey in the gas-fired kettle. A delicate caramelization of sugars results in amazing deliciousness.
Sprecher Orange Dream
Gourmet soda. Fire-brewed. Enjoy this super citrus drink of natural orange flavors, honey and vanilla for a creamy, dreamy taste experience that's over the moon.
Sprecher Root Beer
Grab a Sprecher signature fire-brewed craft root beer. This legendary award-winning Root Beer has the rich, creamy flavor that comes from using real Wisconsin honey. The brew master skillfully combines a host of flavors in a gas-fired brew kettle, then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, a super creamy mouthfeel, and a frothy head.
Tea
Draft Beer
#1 Archer Roose Prosecco 6oz
#2 3 Floyd's Alpha Klaus
#3 Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue
This single-hop pale ale showcases the Citra hop for a well-balanced beer that is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. She roars with ferocious aromas of grapefruit, citrus, mango and evergreen. Pseudo Sue’s unique taste is clean and bright with just enough bite!
#4 Yazoo Hefeweizen
#5 New Belgium Fat Tire
American Amber Ale (5%)
#6 Ace Pink Guava
#7 Hive & Barrel Hibiscus Mead (10oz)
#8 Rhinegeist Cumulus Juice
#9 Einstok White Ale
Icelandic white ale brewed with coriander and orange peel (5.2%)
#10 Brooklyn Lager
Packaged Beer
Anderson Valley Rotating
ATG Brown Note
American brown ale.
ATG Citra Ass Down
Double IPA (8%)
ATG Loo-a-vuhl Pale
Hazy Pale Ale (5.5%)
Bavik Super Pils
Belgian pilsner (5.2%)
Bell's Oberon
a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas.
Bell's Two-Hearted
Bevy Seltzer Citrus
fresh citrus seltzer, with a sweet zing, and a mild spice of wild juniper berries.
Bevy Seltzer Lemon-Lime
fresh lemon-lime seltzer, with a sweet zing, and a mild spice of wild juniper berries. (Made in Finland)
Blake's Hard Cider Rotating
Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat
American wheat beer (4.4%)
Brooklyn NON-ALCOHOLIC
NON-ALCOHOLIC Amber beer.
Bud Light
American-styled light lager. A refreshing classic.
Budweiser
Traditional American lager.
Carlsberg
European-styled pale lager. (Made in Denmark) (5%ABV)
Ciderboys Rotating (BTL)
Crisp apple cider with all-natural orange juice added (5%) Rotating flavors.
Coors Banquet
American lager (5%)
Country Boy Cougar Bait
American blonde ale (4.5%)
Country Boy Orange Cream Cider
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding
American brown ale aged on vanilla beans. (Lexington, KY)
Dansk Mjod - Viking Blod 750ml
This artisan metheglin-style Danish mead has hibiscus and hops, which give it a soft, citrus-like flavor and very floral aroma. Its finish is hoppy-dry, spicy, and very warming. (Made in Denmark)
Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA
Dogfish 60 Min from Dogfish Head Brewery is an India Pale Ale IPA style beer, medium in color, is more than moderately hoppy.
Einstök Arctic Pale Ale
a pale ale that boasts a beautiful clear amber color that is full-bodied yet smooth, rich, and uniquely Icelandic.
Einstök Toasted Porter
with clear notes of espresso, dark chocolate and a hint of authentic Icelandic coffee. Porter-styled beer.
Einstök Wee Heavy
Scottish ale brewed with smoked barley, and spiced with native Icelandic angelica. Sweet notes of caramel, and a touch of smokiness.
Einstök Winter Ale
Falls City Classic Pilsner
Falls City Classic Premium Pilsner is a Bohemian / Czech Pilsner style beer brewed by Falls City Brewing Company in Louisville, KY.
Fretboard Reba
Hamm's
This light beer is a subtle blend of complex aromatics that includes malty notes, highlights of grassy and fruity hops and low hop bitterness. Since 1865. (Milwaukee, WI)
Hometown Formula
Michelob Ultra
an american light lager brewed with the perfect balance of Herkules hops and wholesome grains, producing a light citrus aroma and a crisp, refreshing finish. An American classic.
Mile Wide Kapowski 16oz
tribute to Bayside's favorite cheerleader, Kapowksi is a medium bodied Amber Ale, with notes of caramel, toasted malt and hints of citrus.
Miller High Life
an American-style Lager.
Miller Lite
Original light lager beer.
Montucky Lager
American lager.
New Belgium Juice Force IPA
Hazy IPA with bright tropical aromas and citrus flavors (7.5%)
Old Milwaukee
an American lager.
Old Style
a classic american lager.
Original Sin Black Widow Cider
The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.
PBR
a premium lager brew crafted with a hefty infusion of 6-row barley in its ingredient package, a carefully balanced carbohydrate profile from corn syrup, and a unique combination of Pacific domestic hops blended with an imported Yugoslavian variety.
Rekorderlig Pear Cider
Swedish- Pear Cider- Made with the purest Swedish spring water blended with 100% European pears, resulting in a refreshingly delicious, perfectly tart and sweetened pear cider. (4.5%)
Rekorderlig Wild Berry
Swedish- Fruit Cider- A delicious combination of Swedish sparkling water and fresh wild berries resulting in an incredibly crisp cider. (4.5%)
Rhinegeist Bubbles
Clear light red color with little to no haze. Aromas of red apple, cranberry and peach are backed by moderate sweetness with a very mild acidity. The body is light, with moderate carbonation and lingering notes of apple and cranberry.
Rhinegeist Nightglow
Rhinegeist Raspy Cat
Rhinegeist Truth
Rhinegeists' flagship IPA. Featuring a hop quartet of Citra, Centinnial, Simcoe and Amirllo with a clean, crisp finish and West Coast sizzle.
Scout and Scholar Kolbier Cream Ale
Stella Artois
a Belgian pilsner. (5.2%)
Stiegl Radler Grapefruit
Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler (a blend of lager and real fruit juice) its amber natural cloudiness and pleasant tangy taste.
Stone Delicious IPA (Gluten Reduced)
Gluten-reduced American IPA (7.7%)
Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha
Ginger, Lemon, & Hibiscus-ginger zip ushers in layered flavors of tart citrus, floral blossoms, and hints of mixed berry (7%) by Sierra Nevada
Stroh's
a American Adjunct Lager style beer brewed by Pabst Brewing Company in San Antonio, TX. (4.6%)
Tecate
Mexcian-styled lager.
Three Floyds Gumballhead
American wheat ale brewed with white wheat (5.6% - Munster, IN
Three Floyds Zombie Dust
Intensely hopped pale ale (6.2%) Munster, IN
Voodoo Lacto Cooler
West 6th House Cider
West 6th IPA
a American IPA style beer brewed by West Sixth Brewing Company in Lexington, KY.
West 6th Pay It Forward Cocoa Porter
A big and roasty American Porter with cacao nibs lending a complimenting chocolate character while also providing a unique mouthfeel.
Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale
ATG Haze Capacitor
Bells Hopslam
KY Tangerine Cream
Cocktails
B B & B
Old Bardstown bourbon, Blood Orange liqueur, blackberry syrup, topped with ginger ale
Lillehammer Mule
Brennivin aquavit, fresh lime juice, Gosling's ginger beer
Lingonberry Margarita
Camarena reposado tequila, triple sec, house lingonberry syrup, fresh lime juice
Mary had a Little Lamb…
Smoked lamb fat washed Aalborg Taffel aquavit, house bloody mary mix. Add Neuske sausage and halloumi stuffed olives for $1!
Old Fashioned
Old Bardstown Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Regan's Orange Bitters, Orange Oil, Maraschino Cherry
Prickly Pear Margarita
Camarena Silver tequila, triple sec, Thatcher's organic prickly pear liquor, fresh lime juice
Wisconsin Old Fashioned
Korbel brandy, house sour mix, Angostura bitters, sugar cube, orange slice
W.O.F. w/ a Cherry on Top!
Copper & Kings Brandy, House Sour Mix, Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters, Sugar Cube, Orange Slice, Maraschino Cherry
Glogg
mulled wine served warm mixed with scandi spices (cardamom, anise, cinnamon etc.), Brennivin aquavit, orange peel, topped with a gingersnap from Smor Bakeri!
L.I.T.
Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Gin, Triple Sec, House Sour Mix, Coca-Cola
Mimosa
Archer Roose Prosecco, Orange Juice
Lingonberry Mimosa
Archer Roose Prosecco, House Lingonberry Syrup, Orange Juice
Lavender Lemonade Mocktail (NON-ALCOHOLIC)
lemon juice, lavender syrup, soda water, lemon wedge garnish.
Lavender Punch
Don Q Silver Rum, Archer Roose Prosecco, Monin Lavender Syrup, House Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
American sliders and Scandinavian-influenced bites in a cool, northern-themed full bar.
