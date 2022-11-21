Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oskar's Slider Bar

3799 Poplar Level Rd

Louisville, KY 40213

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Fries
Fried Chicken

Sliders

Banana Pork Lefse

$4.00

Pork braised with bananas and miso, house pickled red cabbage, Swedish mustard mayo, Norwegian potato flatbread from SMØR NORDIC BAKERI. Eat it like a taco!

Buffalo Chicken

$3.50

Buffaloed Juniper hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, shaved celery (NOT GLUTEN FREE)

Cheeseburger

$3.50

Beef patty, American cheese, special sauce, pickles

Corned Beef

$3.75

House kraut, Swedish mustard mayo

Fiskefrikadeller

$3.50

Cod & Salmon Fish Cake with bell pepper and onion. Topped with a citrus aioli (NOT GLUTEN FREE)

Fried Chicken

$3.25

Ranch-brined fried chicken breast, pickles, Swedish mustard mayo (NOT GLUTEN FREE)

Ham & Swiss

$2.75

Nueske's smoked ham, Wisconsin cheese

Roast Beef

$3.50

Thin sliced roast beef dipped in beefy miso jus, white cheddar sauce

Skagen Smørrebrød

$3.00

Cold shrimp & crab salad, fresh dill, roe, open-face on a rye toast

Smoked Halloumi

$3.50

Pickled red onion, tahini sauce

Smoked Pork Belly

$3.50

Smoked then seared thick & fatty pork belly slab, creamy cabbage slaw

Veggie Burger

$3.25

Grind vegan burger, tomato, spicy tofu sauce

Venison Sausage

$3.50

Spiced venison & pork sausage patty, onions caramelized with tart cherries, Swedish mustard

Risotto Cake

Risotto Cake

$3.50

Barley and rye berry risotto cake smoked tea and gouda cream beet/cranberry/citrus marmalade Vegetarian (CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE)

Sides

Fries

$3.25

House cut fries, salt

Meatballs

$3.50

Lingonberry glazed with Swedish pickles (no bun)

Kale Salad

$3.00

Kale, pumpkin seeds, pickled onion, smoked onion vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$3.25

IT'S PINK! Pickled beets, apples, creamy dressing

Snap Pea Salad

$3.25

Snap peas, radish, other veg based upon availability, lemon and dill Greek yogurt dressing.

Grind Smoked Ketchup

$0.50

Grind Burger Kitchen's signature Smoked Ketchup - House Made

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

house made

Juniper Hot Sauce

$0.75

house made

Ghost Chili Mayo

$0.50

house made

Smoked Habanero Honey

$0.75

house made

Side Swedish Mustard

$0.50

house made

Side of Pickles

$0.25

house made

Beet Salad - quart

$10.00

Desserts

Smork Swedish Chocolate Chip Cookie

Smork Swedish Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Brown butter chocolate chip cookie loaded with Swedish Mørk Syrup and house-made toffee from Smør Nordic Bakeri

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Buttery Cookie tossed in crunchy cinnamon sugar from Smør Nordic Bakeri. (One Cookie)

Underbar

Underbar

$3.50

Brown butter blondie layered with Underberg ribbons and pecans from Smør Nordic Bakeri.

GF Oatmeal Cream Pies

GF Oatmeal Cream Pies

$3.50

Annie May's Gluten Free Oatmeal Cream Pie - One Cookie

Birthday Cake Cookie

Birthday Cake Cookie

$3.50

Birthday cake flavored cookie tossed in sprinkles from Smør Nordic Bakeri.

Glogg Tea Cake

Glogg Tea Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Brown sugar cake, filled with glogg, cherries, topped with a citrus butter cream, glogg drizzle, and roasted almonds. (DOES NOT contain SOY or HONEY)

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Coca-Cola products.

Iced Tap Water

Water is Self Serve on Patio when Ordering with QR Codes

Icelandic Water

Icelandic Water

$2.50

Icelandic Glacial is bottled spring water, taken from Ölfus Spring in Iceland. Located in Hlidarendi, Ölfus, Iceland.

Koë Kombucha

Koë Kombucha

$5.50

Liquid Death Berry Alive

$3.00Out of stock

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$3.00Out of stock

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.00Out of stock

Root & Revelry Blueberry Lemon Soda

$5.00

Blueberry lemon craft soda

Root & Reverly Cardamom Grape Soda

Root & Reverly Cardamom Grape Soda

$5.00

All natural grape soda made with natural ingredients infused with cardamom!

Smartwater 20oz

$2.50Out of stock
Solo Can

Solo Can

$2.50

Solo is an orange-flavored soft drink, owned by the Norwegian companies Ringnes, Oskar Sylte, and Mack.

Sprecher Cream Soda

Sprecher Cream Soda

$2.50

Fire-brewed cream soda for the perfect sweet treat! It's no secret why the handcrafted Cream Soda causes smiles of delight. Each batch is brewed with Wisconsin honey in the gas-fired kettle. A delicate caramelization of sugars results in amazing deliciousness.

Sprecher Orange Dream

Sprecher Orange Dream

$2.50

Gourmet soda. Fire-brewed. Enjoy this super citrus drink of natural orange flavors, honey and vanilla for a creamy, dreamy taste experience that's over the moon.

Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.50

Grab a Sprecher signature fire-brewed craft root beer. This legendary award-winning Root Beer has the rich, creamy flavor that comes from using real Wisconsin honey. The brew master skillfully combines a host of flavors in a gas-fired brew kettle, then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, a super creamy mouthfeel, and a frothy head.

Tea

$2.25

Draft Beer

#1 Archer Roose Prosecco 6oz

$6.00

#2 3 Floyd's Alpha Klaus

$7.00
#3 Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

#3 Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$6.00

This single-hop pale ale showcases the Citra hop for a well-balanced beer that is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. She roars with ferocious aromas of grapefruit, citrus, mango and evergreen. Pseudo Sue’s unique taste is clean and bright with just enough bite!

#4 Yazoo Hefeweizen

$5.00
#5 New Belgium Fat Tire

#5 New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.00

American Amber Ale (5%)

#6 Ace Pink Guava

$6.50

#7 Hive & Barrel Hibiscus Mead (10oz)

$15.00

#8 Rhinegeist Cumulus Juice

$7.50Out of stock

#9 Einstok White Ale

$5.50

Icelandic white ale brewed with coriander and orange peel (5.2%)

#10 Brooklyn Lager

$4.50

Packaged Beer

Anderson Valley Rotating

Anderson Valley Rotating

$5.00
ATG Brown Note

ATG Brown Note

$7.00

American brown ale.

ATG Citra Ass Down

ATG Citra Ass Down

$7.00

Double IPA (8%)

ATG Loo-a-vuhl Pale

ATG Loo-a-vuhl Pale

$7.00

Hazy Pale Ale (5.5%)

Bavik Super Pils

Bavik Super Pils

$6.00

Belgian pilsner (5.2%)

Bell's Oberon

Bell's Oberon

$6.00

a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas.

Bell's Two-Hearted

$6.00
Bevy Seltzer Citrus

Bevy Seltzer Citrus

$5.00

fresh citrus seltzer, with a sweet zing, and a mild spice of wild juniper berries.

Bevy Seltzer Lemon-Lime

Bevy Seltzer Lemon-Lime

$5.00

fresh lemon-lime seltzer, with a sweet zing, and a mild spice of wild juniper berries. (Made in Finland)

Blake's Hard Cider Rotating

$6.00
Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat

Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat

$4.00

American wheat beer (4.4%)

Brooklyn NON-ALCOHOLIC

Brooklyn NON-ALCOHOLIC

$4.50

NON-ALCOHOLIC Amber beer.

Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.50

American-styled light lager. A refreshing classic.

Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.50

Traditional American lager.

Carlsberg

Carlsberg

$3.00

European-styled pale lager. (Made in Denmark) (5%ABV)

Ciderboys Rotating (BTL)

Ciderboys Rotating (BTL)

$5.00

Crisp apple cider with all-natural orange juice added (5%) Rotating flavors.

Coors Banquet

Coors Banquet

$3.50

American lager (5%)

Country Boy Cougar Bait

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$4.00

American blonde ale (4.5%)

Country Boy Orange Cream Cider

$6.00
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$6.00

American brown ale aged on vanilla beans. (Lexington, KY)

Dansk Mjod - Viking Blod 750ml

Dansk Mjod - Viking Blod 750ml

$30.00

This artisan metheglin-style Danish mead has hibiscus and hops, which give it a soft, citrus-like flavor and very floral aroma. Its finish is hoppy-dry, spicy, and very warming. (Made in Denmark)

Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA

Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA

$5.00

Dogfish 60 Min from Dogfish Head Brewery is an India Pale Ale IPA style beer, medium in color, is more than moderately hoppy.

Einstök Arctic Pale Ale

Einstök Arctic Pale Ale

$5.50

a pale ale that boasts a beautiful clear amber color that is full-bodied yet smooth, rich, and uniquely Icelandic.

Einstök Toasted Porter

Einstök Toasted Porter

$5.50

with clear notes of espresso, dark chocolate and a hint of authentic Icelandic coffee. Porter-styled beer.

Einstök Wee Heavy

Einstök Wee Heavy

$5.50

Scottish ale brewed with smoked barley, and spiced with native Icelandic angelica. Sweet notes of caramel, and a touch of smokiness.

Einstök Winter Ale

$5.50
Falls City Classic Pilsner

Falls City Classic Pilsner

$3.50

Falls City Classic Premium Pilsner is a Bohemian / Czech Pilsner style beer brewed by Falls City Brewing Company in Louisville, KY.

Fretboard Reba

$5.00
Hamm's

Hamm's

$2.50

This light beer is a subtle blend of complex aromatics that includes malty notes, highlights of grassy and fruity hops and low hop bitterness. Since 1865. (Milwaukee, WI)

Hometown Formula

$6.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

an american light lager brewed with the perfect balance of Herkules hops and wholesome grains, producing a light citrus aroma and a crisp, refreshing finish. An American classic.

Mile Wide Kapowski 16oz

Mile Wide Kapowski 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

tribute to Bayside's favorite cheerleader, Kapowksi is a medium bodied Amber Ale, with notes of caramel, toasted malt and hints of citrus.

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$2.50

an American-style Lager.

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$3.50

Original light lager beer.

Montucky Lager

Montucky Lager

$3.50

American lager.

New Belgium Juice Force IPA

New Belgium Juice Force IPA

$6.00

Hazy IPA with bright tropical aromas and citrus flavors (7.5%)

Old Milwaukee

Old Milwaukee

$2.50

an American lager.

Old Style

Old Style

$2.50

a classic american lager.

Original Sin Black Widow Cider

Original Sin Black Widow Cider

$5.50

The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.

PBR

PBR

$2.50

a premium lager brew crafted with a hefty infusion of 6-row barley in its ingredient package, a carefully balanced carbohydrate profile from corn syrup, and a unique combination of Pacific domestic hops blended with an imported Yugoslavian variety.

Rekorderlig Pear Cider

Rekorderlig Pear Cider

$6.00

Swedish- Pear Cider- Made with the purest Swedish spring water blended with 100% European pears, resulting in a refreshingly delicious, perfectly tart and sweetened pear cider. (4.5%)

Rekorderlig Wild Berry

Rekorderlig Wild Berry

$6.00

Swedish- Fruit Cider- A delicious combination of Swedish sparkling water and fresh wild berries resulting in an incredibly crisp cider. (4.5%)

Rhinegeist Bubbles

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$5.00

Clear light red color with little to no haze. Aromas of red apple, cranberry and peach are backed by moderate sweetness with a very mild acidity. The body is light, with moderate carbonation and lingering notes of apple and cranberry.

Rhinegeist Nightglow

$5.00

Rhinegeist Raspy Cat

$4.50
Rhinegeist Truth

Rhinegeist Truth

$4.00

Rhinegeists' flagship IPA. Featuring a hop quartet of Citra, Centinnial, Simcoe and Amirllo with a clean, crisp finish and West Coast sizzle.

Scout and Scholar Kolbier Cream Ale

$6.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$4.00

a Belgian pilsner. (5.2%)

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit

$6.00

Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler (a blend of lager and real fruit juice) its amber natural cloudiness and pleasant tangy taste.

Stone Delicious IPA (Gluten Reduced)

Stone Delicious IPA (Gluten Reduced)

$5.00

Gluten-reduced American IPA (7.7%)

Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha

Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Ginger, Lemon, & Hibiscus-ginger zip ushers in layered flavors of tart citrus, floral blossoms, and hints of mixed berry (7%) by Sierra Nevada

Stroh's

Stroh's

$2.50

a American Adjunct Lager style beer brewed by Pabst Brewing Company in San Antonio​, TX. (4.6%)

Tecate

Tecate

$4.00

Mexcian-styled lager.

Three Floyds Gumballhead

Three Floyds Gumballhead

$5.00

American wheat ale brewed with white wheat (5.6% - Munster, IN

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.00

Intensely hopped pale ale (6.2%) Munster, IN

Voodoo Lacto Cooler

$6.50

West 6th House Cider

$5.00
West 6th IPA

West 6th IPA

$4.00

a American IPA style beer brewed by West Sixth Brewing Company in Lexington, KY.

West 6th Pay It Forward Cocoa Porter

West 6th Pay It Forward Cocoa Porter

$7.00

A big and roasty American Porter with cacao nibs lending a complimenting chocolate character while also providing a unique mouthfeel.

Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale

$3.00

ATG Haze Capacitor

$10.00

Bells Hopslam

$7.50

KY Tangerine Cream

$5.50

Wines

Freakshow Cab

$7.50

Freakshow Chard

$7.50

Freakshow Cab Bottle

$30.00

Freakshow Chard Bottle

$30.00

Cocktails

B B & B

$8.00

Old Bardstown bourbon, Blood Orange liqueur, blackberry syrup, topped with ginger ale

Lillehammer Mule

$8.00

Brennivin aquavit, fresh lime juice, Gosling's ginger beer

Lingonberry Margarita

$8.00

Camarena reposado tequila, triple sec, house lingonberry syrup, fresh lime juice

Mary had a Little Lamb…

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked lamb fat washed Aalborg Taffel aquavit, house bloody mary mix. Add Neuske sausage and halloumi stuffed olives for $1!

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Old Bardstown Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Regan's Orange Bitters, Orange Oil, Maraschino Cherry

Prickly Pear Margarita

$8.00

Camarena Silver tequila, triple sec, Thatcher's organic prickly pear liquor, fresh lime juice

Wisconsin Old Fashioned

$8.00

Korbel brandy, house sour mix, Angostura bitters, sugar cube, orange slice

W.O.F. w/ a Cherry on Top!

$10.00

Copper & Kings Brandy, House Sour Mix, Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters, Sugar Cube, Orange Slice, Maraschino Cherry

Glogg

Glogg

$10.00

mulled wine served warm mixed with scandi spices (cardamom, anise, cinnamon etc.), Brennivin aquavit, orange peel, topped with a gingersnap from Smor Bakeri!

L.I.T.

$10.00

Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Gin, Triple Sec, House Sour Mix, Coca-Cola

Mimosa

$6.00

Archer Roose Prosecco, Orange Juice

Lingonberry Mimosa

$6.00

Archer Roose Prosecco, House Lingonberry Syrup, Orange Juice

Lavender Lemonade Mocktail (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

$6.00

lemon juice, lavender syrup, soda water, lemon wedge garnish.

Lavender Punch

$7.00

Don Q Silver Rum, Archer Roose Prosecco, Monin Lavender Syrup, House Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice

Misc.

CH Fernet

$4.00

Tattersall Fernet

$6.00

Underberg

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

American sliders and Scandinavian-influenced bites in a cool, northern-themed full bar.

Website

Location

3799 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40213

Directions

