Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
American

Old School Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

2040 E Craig Rd Suite 101

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Custom Pizza
XX-Large Custom Pizza
Garlic Rosemary Bread Knots

Solo Meals

Monster-Size Slice

Monster-Size Slice

$8.99

A slice & a side

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Served with our delicious cup of Lentil soup and Garden Salad.

Starters & Salads

Garlic Rosemary Bread Knots

Garlic Rosemary Bread Knots

$4.49+

w/mascarpone

Burrata Cheese & Sweet Tomato Bruschetta

Burrata Cheese & Sweet Tomato Bruschetta

$12.50

w/aged balsamic

Sausage Stuffed Chicken Wing

Sausage Stuffed Chicken Wing

$12.59

2 jumbo wings with sweet and sour sauce.

Lentil Soup & Bread

Lentil Soup & Bread

$4.60+
Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Served with our delicious cup of Lentil soup and Garden Salad.

Garden

Garden

$4.49+

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella, garlic mascarpone dressing

Antipasto

Antipasto

$4.99+

Romaine, tomato, onion, ham, salame, mozzarella, peppers, olives, chickpeas, house vinaigrette

Gio's

Gio's

$4.99+

Fennel, tomato, cucumber, basil, fresh mozzarella, house vinaigrette

Custom Built Calzone

Calzone

Calzone

$12.49

Scarmoza, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato, basil, and additional filling of your choice

Chef's Creation Pizza Regular 14"

Regular Custom Pizza

Regular Custom Pizza

$14.99

Serves 2-3. Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings.

Regular Two Choices of Pizza

Regular Two Choices of Pizza

$12.99

Split your pizza into 2 Chef Creations!

Regular Apricot

Regular Apricot

$22.00

14" serves 2-3. Apricot jam, apple-wood smoked bacon, Laura Chanel goat cheese, pine nuts, arugula.

Regular Calabrese

Regular Calabrese

$20.00

14" serves 2-3. Artisan salame Calabrese, hot Italian peppers, black Mediterranean olives, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

Regular Carnivore

Regular Carnivore

$23.00

14" serves 2-3. Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, chicken, ham, bacon, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

Regular Classic Combo

Regular Classic Combo

$23.00

14" serves 2-3. Sausage, pepperoni, Mediterranean olives, caramelized onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

Regular Regina Margherita

Regular Regina Margherita

$20.00

14" serves 2-3. Cherry heirloom tomatoes, basil, franco & angelo buffalo mozzarella, evoo.

Regular Vegas Meets Italy

Regular Vegas Meets Italy

$24.00

14" serves 2-3. Scamorza, ricotta, pistachio, dates, heirloom tomato, arugula, prosciutto, date cream.

Regular Vegetariana

Regular Vegetariana

$24.00

14" serves 2-3. Heirloom tomato, Mediterranean olives, spinach, eggplant, onions, peppers, rapini, mushrooms, garlic, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

Regular Five Cheese Pesto

Regular Five Cheese Pesto

$22.00

14" serves 2-3. Scamorza, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano, pecorino romano, pine nuts, basil cream.

Regular Mortadella

Regular Mortadella

$22.00

14" serves 2-3. Taleggio Cheese, mozzarella, artisan mortadella, pistachio pesto, basil, lemon zest.

Regular Pork Reigns

Regular Pork Reigns

$24.00

14" serves 2-3. Braised pork, house made sausage, apple-wood bacon, cotto ham, salame calabrese, guanciale, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

Chef's Creation Pizza XX-Large 18"

XX-Large Custom Pizza

XX-Large Custom Pizza

$22.49

Serves 4-5. Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings. 18"

XX-Large Two Choices of Pizza

XX-Large Two Choices of Pizza

$22.49

Split your pizza into 2 Chef Creations!

XX-Large Apricot

XX-Large Apricot

$34.75

18" serves 4-5. Apricot jam, apple-wood smoked bacon, Laura Chanel goat cheese, pine nuts, arugula.

XX-Large Calabrese

XX-Large Calabrese

$31.25

18" serves 4-5. Artisan salame Calabrese, hot Italian peppers, black Mediterranean olives, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

XX-Large Carnivore

XX-Large Carnivore

$36.50

18" serves 4-5. Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, chicken, ham, bacon, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

XX-Large Classic Combo

XX-Large Classic Combo

$36.50

18" serves 4-5. Sausage, pepperoni, Mediterranean olives, caramelized onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

XX-Large Regina Margherita

XX-Large Regina Margherita

$31.25

18" serves 4-5. Cherry heirloom tomatoes, basil, franco & angelo buffalo mozzarella, evoo.

XX-Large Vegas Meets Italy

XX-Large Vegas Meets Italy

$38.25

18" serves 4-5. Scamorza, ricotta, pistachio, dates, heirloom tomato, arugula, prosciutto, date cream.

XX-Large Vegetariana

XX-Large Vegetariana

$38.25

18" serves 4-5. Heirloom tomato, Mediterranean olives, spinach, eggplant, onions, peppers, rapini, mushrooms, garlic, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

XX-Large Five Cheese Pesto

XX-Large Five Cheese Pesto

$34.75

18" serves 4-5. Scamorza, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano, pecorino romano, pine nuts, basil cream.

XX-Large Mortadella

XX-Large Mortadella

$34.75

18" serves 4-5. Taleggio Cheese, mozzarella, artisan mortadella, pistacchio pesto, basil, lemon zest.

XX-Large Pork Reigns

XX-Large Pork Reigns

$38.25

18" serves 4-5. Braised pork, house made sausage, apple-wood bacon, cotto ham, salame calabrese, guanciale, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

Chef's Creation Pizza OMG 24"

OMG Custom Pizza

OMG Custom Pizza

$34.99

Serves 6-8. Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings. Monster sized 24" pizza

OMG Two Choices Pizza

OMG Two Choices Pizza

$34.99

Split your pizza into 2 Chef Creations!

OMG Apricot

OMG Apricot

$57.75

24" serves 6-8. Apricot jam, apple-wood smoked bacon, Laura Chanel goat cheese, pine nuts, arugula. HUGE monster-sized pizza!

OMG Calabrese

OMG Calabrese

$51.25

24" serves 6-8. Artisan salame Calabrese, hot Italian peppers, black Mediterranean olives, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

OMG Carnivore

OMG Carnivore

$61.00

24" serves 6-8. Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, chicken, ham, bacon, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

OMG Classic Combo

OMG Classic Combo

$61.00

24" serves 6-8. Sausage, pepperoni, Mediterranean olives, caramelized onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

OMG Regina Margherita

OMG Regina Margherita

$51.25

24" serves 6-8. Cherry heirloom tomatoes, basil, franco & angelo buffalo mozzarella, evoo. Monster-sized pizza!

OMG Vegas Meets Italy

OMG Vegas Meets Italy

$64.25

24" serves 6-8. Scamorza, ricotta, pistachio, dates, heirloom tomato, arugula, prosciutto, date cream.

OMG Vegetariana

OMG Vegetariana

$64.25

24" serves 6-8. Heirloom tomato, Mediterranean olives, spinach, eggplant, onions, peppers, rapini, mushrooms, garlic, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

OMG Five Cheese Pesto

OMG Five Cheese Pesto

$57.75

24" serves 6-8. Scamorza, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano, pecorino romano, pine nuts, basil cream.

OMG Hard Core Old School

$48.00

24" serves 6-8. Rapini, black Mediterranean olives, truffle salt, cured egg yolks, white anchovies.

OMG Mortadella

OMG Mortadella

$57.75

24" serves 6-8. Taleggio Cheese, mozzarella, artisan mortadella, pistacchio pesto, basil, lemon zest.

OMG Pork Reigns

OMG Pork Reigns

$64.25

24" serves 6-8. Braised pork, house made sausage, apple-wood bacon, cotto ham, salame calabrese, guanciale, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.

Specialty Dishes

Crazy Good Roasted Chicken Thighs

Crazy Good Roasted Chicken Thighs

$12.50

Boneless Jidori chicken thighs marinated in wood smoked, fruit juice, thyme and garlic. Served with Yukon gold potatoes and bread stuffing.

Five Cheese Baked Mac

Five Cheese Baked Mac

$12.50
Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Served with our delicious cup of Lentil soup and Garden Salad.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.99

w/Choice of Salad or Soup

Dessert & Beverages

Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.95+

Traditional Sicilian dessert. Crispy tube shaped shell filled with sweetened ricotta and aromatics. House made.

2 Liter Soda

$4.49

Dasani

$2.49
Grilled Rosemary Lemonade

Grilled Rosemary Lemonade

$8.49+

House-made.

Mason Jar Passion Fruit cold tea

$8.49+

50/50 Lemonade & Passion Fruit

$8.49+

Bottle of Wine

When you buy 2 bottles of wine get the 3rd bottle on us!

Extras

Garlic Mascarpone

$3.50

Tomato Sauce

$2.75

14" Dough

$4.00

18" Dough

$5.50

24" Dough

$7.00

Bread

$4.00

Sandwich Bread

$1.75
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The inspiration for Old School Pizzeria came from fond memories of a time when pizza was impressively delicious, everything was made in-house and wholesome, and the chef and cooks were dedicated professionals. Our dough is made from 100% sourdough culture; no commercial yeast is EVER used. The entire process takes 120 hours. The flours we use are always unbleached and unbromated, and when possible, organic. The tomatoes we use for our sauce NEVER contain citric acid or potassium chloride. We make all of our own desserts, from rolling out the pastry for the cannoli shells, to churning our own gelato. We believe in sourcing local produce, and do so as much as possible. The cooks Giovanni (chef), Derin, and Maria have dedicated their lives to the culinary arts. In short, we are Old School!

Website

Location

2040 E Craig Rd Suite 101, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Directions

Gallery
Old School Pizzeria - Craig image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas - 4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117
orange starNo Reviews
4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117 North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Westside Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
710 W Lake Mead Blvd North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
orange star4.3 • 1,316
4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89115
View restaurantnext
Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
orange starNo Reviews
707 CARSON AVE LAS VEGAS, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Carson Kitchen DTLV
orange star4.5 • 2,739
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Las Vegas

North star Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,387
5150 Camino Al Norte North Las Vegas, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
Surf City Bar & Grill - - Que Mas Mexican Cafe
orange star4.5 • 341
1435 W Craig Rd Suite D North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
orange star4.3 • 213
5585 SIMMONS ST NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
Miz Lola's - Craig
orange star4.0 • 80
1306 W Craig Rd North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Las Vegas
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (471 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston