Italian
Pizza

Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa

19617 W. 101 St.

Lenexa, KS 66220

CLASSIC SALAD
MD Build Your Own
LG Build Your Own

Sauce Club

Sauce Club "Start" 16oz Jar

$5.99

Side Of Marinara

$0.99

Side Of Ranch

$0.99

Side of House Dressing

$0.99

KETO GRAB N’ GO FREEZER

FH Chicken Lasagna w/ Pink Alfredo Sauce

$11.75

FH Fattyhead Dough (2pk)

$17.50

FH Jalapeño Cheddar Pull Apart Bread

$9.75

FH Jumbo Brown Butter Cookie

$5.00

FH Key Lime Pie w/ Graham Cracker Crust

$11.75

FH Mini Fattyhead Flatbread (4pk)

$12.75

FH Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

$7.75

FH Ooey Gooey Strawberry Cake

$7.75

FH Roasted Green Chili Chicken Enchiladas

$11.75

FH Strawberry Cream Pie w/ Graham Cracker Crust

$11.75Out of stock

FH Turkey Pork Meatballs

$15.75

KK Chocolate Peanut Butter Sheet Cake

$7.00

KK Double Fudge Brownie

$8.25

KK Strawberry Lemon Sheet Cake

$7.00

KK Turtle Sheet Cake

$7.00

FH Baguette (3pk)

$15.00

FH Mousse

$7.75Out of stock

OSP Crab Dip 7oz.

$8.95

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

$14.50

Lasagna

$14.50

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Chili

$15.00

Loaded Fauxtato Soup

$12.95

FH Medium Crust 2 Pk

$22.00

STARTERS

CHEESE STUFFED PRETZELS (6)

CHEESE STUFFED PRETZELS (6)

$9.99

Pretzel Knots filled with a Creamy Pimento Cheese blend. Served with a side of spicy brown mustard.

CHEESE CRUST

$8.99+

Thin pizza crust seasoned with garlic butter, fresh basil and topped with 3 cheese blend, baked to a gold brown. Served with warm garlic butter and pizza sauce for dipping.

CREAMY SPIN & ART DIP

$11.99

A creamy blend of Spinach & artichokes and served with a crispy pizza crust for dipping!

CRAB RANGOON DIP

$11.99

Our Famous Crab Rangoon mixture baked in the oven and drizzled with sweet chili sauce, topped with green onions & crispy wontons. Served with a crispy pizza crust for dipping.

GARLIC KNOTS

$10.99+

These garlic knots are smothered in garlic butter, herbs and parmesan and are baked to golden brown perfection

GARLIC TOAST

$4.99+

Thick slices of Italian bread, toasted with garlic butter and served with a side of our classic red sauce.

MEATBALL APP

$11.99

3 made from scratch with our family recipe, sautéed in our homemade marinara, served with toasted garlic baguettes.

OSP DIP

$11.99

A delicious layered mixture of cream cheese, marinara, chopped pepperoni, onions, black olives, and diced jalapeño, topped with 3 cheese blend. Served with warm toasted pizza crust.

TOASTED RAVIOLIS

TOASTED RAVIOLIS

$11.99

Beef ravioli brushed with our garlic butter & lightly toasted in the oven, served with a side of our spicy marinara sauce.

SM BREADSTICKS (6)

$8.99

SM CHEESESTICKS (6)

$10.99

LG BREADSTICKS (12)

$14.99

LG CHEESESTICKS (12)

$19.99

COWBOY CHILI

$4.99+

Wings

OVEN ROASTED BONE-IN WINGS

$15.99+

Oven Baked Bone-In Jumbo Wings with your choice of Wing Sauce.

GREENS

CLASSIC SALAD

$6.50+

Harvest Blend lettuce, topped with an Italian Cheese blend, bacon bits and pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.

CLUB SALAD

$8.50+

A large classic salad with the additions of ham, onions, tomatoes, smoked bacon, black olives, egg, pepperonis and topped with 3 cheese blend. Served with house dressing.

CHOPPED WEDGE SALAD

$6.50+

Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Blue Cheese Crumbles & served with our Homemade Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$6.50+

Crisp mix of lettuce, sliced green peppers, black olives, red onions, feta cheese, tomatoes and tossed in our homemade bold Greek dressing.

GRILLED or CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$6.99+

Harvest Blend lettuce topped with red onion, diced egg, cherry tomato, Italian cheese blend and finished off with chopped grilled or crispy chicken and your favorite dressing.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SALAD

$6.99+

Harvest Salad Mix, Chopped Nashville Chicken, Diced Pickles, Red Onions, Italian Cheese Blend & served with our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.

SPINACH SALAD

$6.50+

Baby spinach, red onion, roasted red pepper, bacon, chopped egg, and mushroom. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$6.50+

Hearts of Romaine, parmesan cheese, herbed croutons, & creamy Roman Caesar dressing.

HARVEST SALAD

$21.99

{Feeds 8-10} Iceberg lettuce, 3 cheese blend, bacon bits, red cabbage, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and pepperoni served with choice of dressing.

FULL PAN CATERING SALAD

$35.99

{Feeds 15-20} Harvest Blend lettuce, Italian Cheese Blend, bacon bits, red cabbage, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and pepperoni served with choice of dressing.

LUNCH

MINI Lunch Pizza Meal

$13.99

Your choice of up to 5 toppings or any specialty served with a small classic salad or 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.

SMALL Lunch Pizza Meal

$16.99

Your choice of up to 5 toppings or any specialty served with a small classic salad or 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.

Lunch SANDWICH MEAL

$12.99

Lunch CLUB SALAD

$12.99

Our large club salad served with our house dressing and a drink.

Lunch MANICOTTI

$11.99

Large pasta noodle filled with ricotta cheese baked in our classic meat sauce or creamy Alfredo sauce served with 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.

Lunch SPAGHETTI

$10.99

Half order of spaghetti with our classic meat sauce topped with 3 cheese blend served with 2 slices of garlic toast and a drink.

Lunch FETTUCCINE

$11.99

Fettuccine noodles smothered in our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with 3 cheese blend and baked to perfection. Served with 2 slices of garlic toast and a drink.

Individual Mini Pizza

$8.00

Bowl Of Chili, Salad & Drink

$11.99

SANDWICHES

CLASSIC HOT HAM & CHEESE

$13.99

Thinly Smoked honey ham on a toasted Farm to Market bun and topped with melted Italian cheese blend and served with a side of our classic pizza sauce.

CLASSIC REUBEN

$14.99

Thinly sliced corned beef served on classic rye and covered in melted Swiss cheese, served with a side of sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing.

MEATBALL SANDWICH

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$15.99

Our homemade meatballs stuffed inside an Italian roll, baked with our classic meat sauce, topped with smoked provolone cheese.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$15.99

Chopped Nashville Hot Chicken piled high on a Farm to Market Sesame Seed Roll them smothered with All Natural Mozzarella and Toasted. Topped with Sliced Dill Pickle and Homemade Ranch Dressing.

THE SICILIAN

$14.99

Spicy Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni & Banana Peppers topped with smoked provolone cheese on a Farm to Market roll with or garlic salad dressing.

TOASTED TURKEY

$13.99

Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey piled on a Farm to Market Hoagie and covered in Swiss then Toasted in the Oven.

TURKEY-BACON-PESTO (TBP)

$15.99

Turkey piled high on an Farm to Market roll topped with basil pesto sauce, smoked bacon, fresh basil, tomato, roasted red pepper, topped with Swiss cheese.

PASTA

BYO MAC & CHEESE

$17.99

Start with a base of our aged white cheddar macaroni and cheese, and add one of your favorite toppings from our list of herbs, veggies, meats and cheeses above.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.99

A large serving of fettuccine smothered in a creamy Alfredo sauce topped with 3 cheese blend and baked to perfection. 11.95 +Add chicken, crab, or shrimp

SPAGHETTI

$13.99

A huge serving of spaghetti baked with our own classic meat sauce topped with 3 cheese blend. Spaghetti with marinara 10.95 Spaghetti with meat sauce

MOM’S LASAGNA

MOM’S LASAGNA

$18.99

A large savory slice of our 5 layered homemade lasagna baked in our classic bolognese sauce, topped with a Italian cheese blend.

MANICOTTI

$15.99

Large pasta tubes filled with ricotta cheese blend baked in our classic meat sauce or creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with 3 cheese blend.

SEAFOOD FETTUCCINE

$19.99

Homemade Fettuccine Noodles, Bay Scallops, Lobster, Crab & Shrimp baked in our creamy seafood Alfredo sauce.

PASTA ORLEANS

PASTA ORLEANS

$15.99

Fettuccine noodles, Chopped Red Onions, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Green Pepper baked in our Homemade Creole cream sauce & topped with Fresh Shredded Parmesan. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Crab, Lobster or Bay Scallops.

Small (Feeds 1-2)

SM Build Your Own

$12.99

SM Half & Half

$12.99

SM Specialty Half & Half

$18.49
SM Carne Italiano

SM Carne Italiano

$18.49

SM Cheeseburger

$18.49

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.49
SM Dairy Blend

SM Dairy Blend

$18.49
SM El Cubano

SM El Cubano

$18.49

Sliced Ham, Mojo Pulled Pork, Red Onions, Dill Pickle, Swiss Cheese & Drizzled with Helgas Sweet & Spicy Mustard

SM Extreme Pepperoni

$18.49
SM Famous Crab Rangoon

SM Famous Crab Rangoon

$18.49

SM Fixins

$18.49

SM Farmers Market

$18.49

SM “Fun Guy” Fungi

$18.49

Garlic Olive Oil, Exotic Mushroom Blend (Shiitake, Cremini, Oyster, Portabello), Ricotta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic & All Natural Mozzarella

SM Italian Paradise

$18.49

SM "Mac" Daddy

$18.49

SM Meat Locker

$18.49

SM Mediterranean

$18.49

SM Nashville Hot Chicken

$18.49
SM Peperoni Piccanti

SM Peperoni Piccanti

$18.49

Classic Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Hot Honey Drizzle

SM Ragin’ Cajun🔥

$18.49

Tabasco Pizza Sauce, Spicy Pepperoni, Sliced Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Crumbled Cajun Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella.

SM Smoke House

$18.49

SM Spicy Luau

$18.49

SM Spicy Meatball

$18.49

SM St. Louie

$18.49

SM The G.O.A.T

$18.49

Goat cheese, Onion, Artichoke, Tomato, 3 Cheese blend, and garlic glaze.

SM Tuscany Chicken

$18.49
SM Fire & Smoke

SM Fire & Smoke

$18.49

Tangy KC BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Apple Smoked Bacon, Sliced Dill Pickles, Pickled Jalapeño & Fumella (Smoked Mozzarella)

Medium (Feeds 2-3) **

MD Build Your Own

$16.99

MD Half & Half

$16.99

MD Specialty Half & Half

$24.40
MD "Mac" Daddy

MD "Mac" Daddy

$24.40

MD Carne Italiano

$24.40

MD Cheeseburger

$24.40

MD Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.40
MD Crab Rangoon

MD Crab Rangoon

$24.40

Md Dairy Blend

$24.40
MD Extreme Pepperoni

MD Extreme Pepperoni

$24.40

MD Farmers Market

$24.40

MD Fixins

$24.40

MD Italian Paradise

$24.40

MD Meat Locker

$24.40

MD Mediterranean

$24.40
MD Nashville Hot Chicken

MD Nashville Hot Chicken

$24.40

MD Smoke House

$24.40

MD Spicy Luau

$24.40

MD Spicy Meatball

$24.40

MD St. Louie

$24.40

MD The G.O.A.T.

$24.40

Goat cheese, Onion, Artichoke, Tomato, 3 Cheese blend, and garlic glaze.

MD Tuscany Chicken

$24.40

🔥 MD Ragin’ Cajun

$24.40

Tabasco Pizza Sauce, Spicy Pepperoni, Sliced Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Crumbled Cajun Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella.

🍄 MD “Fun Guy” Fungi

$24.40

Garlic Olive Oil, Exotic Mushroom Blend (Shiitake, Cremini, Oyster, Portabello), Ricotta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic & All Natural Mozzarella

MD El Cubano

MD El Cubano

$24.40

Sliced Ham, Mojo Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, Swiss Cheese, Drizzled with Helgas Sweet & Spicy Mustard

MD Peperoni Piccanti

MD Peperoni Piccanti

$24.40

Classic Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Hot Honey Drizzle

MD Fire & Smoke

MD Fire & Smoke

$24.40

Tangy KC BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Apple Smoked Bacon, Sliced Dill Pickles, Pickled Jalapeño & Fumella (Smoked Mozzarella)

Large (Feeds 3-4)

LG Build Your Own

$19.99

LG Half & Half

$19.99

LG Specialty Half & Half

$29.99

LG "Mac" Daddy

$29.99

LG Carne Italiano

$29.99

LG Cheeseburger

$29.99

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.99
LG Crab Rangoon

LG Crab Rangoon

$29.99

Lg Dairy Blend

$29.99

LG Extreme Pepperoni

$29.99

LG Farmers Market

$29.99

LG Fixins

$29.99

LG Italian Paradise

$29.99

LG Meat Locker

$29.99

LG Mediterranean

$29.99

LG Nashville Hot Chicken

$29.99

LG Smoke House

$29.99

LG Spicy Luau

$29.99

Lg Spicy Meatball

$29.99

LG St. Louie

$29.99

LG The G.O.A.T.

$29.99

Goat cheese, Onion, Artichoke, Tomato, 3 Cheese blend, and garlic glaze.

LG Tuscany Chicken

$29.99

🔥 LG Ragin’ Cajun

$29.99

Tabasco Pizza Sauce, Spicy Pepperoni, Sliced Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Crumbled Cajun Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella.

🍄 LG “Fun Guy” Fungi

$29.99

Garlic Olive Oil, Exotic Mushroom Blend (Shiitake, Cremini, Oyster, Portabello), Ricotta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic & All Natural Mozzarella

LG El Cubano

LG El Cubano

$29.99

Sliced Ham, Mojo Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, Swiss Cheese, Drizzled with Helgas Sweet & Spicy Mustard

LG Peperoni Piccanti

LG Peperoni Piccanti

$29.99

Classic Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Hot Honey Drizzle

LG Fire & Smoke

LG Fire & Smoke

$29.99

Tangy KC BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Apple Smoked Bacon, Sliced Dill Pickles, Pickled Jalapeño & Fumella (Smoked Mozzarella)

LG Margherita Clásica

LG Margherita Clásica

$24.99

Grande Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Olive Oul Drizzle, Flaky Salt & a touch of Crushed Red Pepper.

Biggin (Feeds 4-5)

BG Build Your Own

$28.99

BG Half & Half

$28.99

BG Spec Half & Half

$39.99

BG Carne Italiano

$39.99

BG Cheeseburger

$39.99

BG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$39.99
🦀 BG Crab Rangoon

🦀 BG Crab Rangoon

$39.99

Bg Dairy Blend

$39.99

BG Extreme Pepperoni

$39.99

BG Farmers Market

$39.99

BG Fixins

$39.99

BG Italian Paradise

$39.99

BG Mac Daddy

$39.99

BG Meat Locker

$39.99

BG Mediterranean

$39.99

🐔 BG Nashville Hot Chicken

$39.99

BG Smoke House

$39.99

BG Spicy Luau

$39.99

BG Spicy Meatball

$39.99

BG St. Louie

$39.99

BG The G.O.A.T.

$39.99

Goat cheese, Onion, Artichoke, Tomato, 3 Cheese blend, and garlic glaze.

BG Tuscany Chicken

$39.99

🔥 BG Ragin’ Cajun

$39.99

Tabasco Pizza Sauce, Spicy Pepperoni, Sliced Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Crumbled Cajun Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella.

🍄 BG “Fun Guy” Fungi

$39.99

Garlic Olive Oil, Exotic Mushroom Blend (Shiitake, Cremini, Oyster, Portabello), Ricotta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic & All Natural Mozzarella

BG El Cubano

BG El Cubano

$39.99

Sliced Ham, Mojo Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, Swiss Cheese, Drizzled with Helgas Sweet & Spicy Mustard

BG Peperoni Piccanti

BG Peperoni Piccanti

$39.99

Classic Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Hot Honey Drizzle

BG Fire & Smoke

BG Fire & Smoke

$39.99

Tangy KC BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Apple Smoked Bacon, Sliced Dill Pickles, Pickled Jalapeño & Fumella (Smoked Mozzarella)

Medium

MD BYO TAKE AND BAKE

$9.99

MD BYO Half & Half TAKE AND BAKE

$9.99

MD Spec Half & Half TAKE AND BAKE

MD Italian Paradise TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Smoke House TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Crab Rangoon TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Fixins TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Nashville Hot Chicken TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Farmers Market TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Cheeseburger TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Luau TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Chicken Bacon Ranch TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD St. Louie TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Meat Locker TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD "Mac" Daddy TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Mediterranean TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Carne Italiano TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Tuscany Chicken TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Chicken Cordon Bleu TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Spicy Meatball TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

Md Dairy Blend TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

MD Extreme Pepperoni TAKE AND BAKE

$17.99

Large

LG BYO TAKE AND BAKE

$14.99

LG BYO Half & Half TAKE AND BAKE

$14.99

LG Spec Half & Half TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Italian Paradise TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Smoke House TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Crab Rangoon TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Fixins TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Nashville Hot Chicken TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Farmers Market TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Cheeseburger TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Luau TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG St. Louie TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Meat Locker TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG "Mac" Daddy TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Mediterranean TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Carne Italiano TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Tuscany Chicken TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Chicken Cordon Bleu TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

Lg Spicy Meatball TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

Lg Dairy Blend TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

LG Extreme Pepperoni TAKE AND BAKE

$19.99

Kids

Kids Mini

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Nuggets

$8.00

Desserts

Basque Cheesecake

Basque Cheesecake

$6.99

Not your typical cheesecake! Souffléd to make it light and fluffy on the inside with a golden, caramelized exterior. Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce to make it extra delicious!

Campfire S’more’s Lava Cake

Campfire S’more’s Lava Cake

$7.99

Graham cracker cake filled with smoked chocolate ganache, drizzled with chocolate, and topped with burnt marshmallow.

Cannoli

$3.99

Gooey Brownies

$6.99
Grandmas Carrot Cake

Grandmas Carrot Cake

$6.99
Harvest Bread Pudding

Harvest Bread Pudding

$6.99

Custard Bread Pudding that is baked with a combination of Apples, Cinnamon Sugar & Walnuts

Ice Cream Factory Pints

Ice Cream Factory Pints

$6.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99

Lady fingers drenched in espresso, layered with sweet Mascarpone cheese and dusted with cocoa powder.

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.99

OSP items

H to the Izzo

H to the Izzo

$20.00+
Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams

$20.00+
Legalize Marinara

Legalize Marinara

$20.00+
You Down With OSP

You Down With OSP

$20.00+
Unique Eats Book

Unique Eats Book

$20.00

Reg Drink

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Shirly Temple

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Cherry Limeade

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Water

Refill

$2.75

Kids Drink*

Kids Coke

$0.99

Kids Diet Coke

$0.99

Kids Sprite

$0.99

Kids Root Beer

$0.99

Kids Cherry Coke

$0.99

Kids Lemonade

$0.99

Kids Dr. Pepper

$0.99

Kids Milk

$0.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$0.99

Kids Water

Kids Apple Juice

$0.99

Kids Shirly Temple

$0.99

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

2 Liter Bottle

Sprite 2 liter

$4.99

Coke 2 liter

$4.99

Diet coke 2 liter

$4.99

Pibb 2 liter

$4.99Out of stock

Coke zero 2 liter

$4.99

Cherry coke 2 liter

$4.99Out of stock

Root Beer 2 Liter

$4.99

Bottled Drinks

20oz Sweet Tea

$3.00

20oz Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Squirt

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Non-Alcoholic Red Sangria

$4.00

Mexican Orange Fanta

$3.00

Glasses of Wine

TB Cabernet

$6.00

TB Chardonnay

$6.00

TB Merlot

$6.00

TB Pinot Grigio

$6.00

TB Red Blend

$6.00

TB Rose

$6.00

TB Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Glass 13 Degrees Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Glass Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay

$11.00

Glass Columbia Grand Estates Cabernet

$12.00

Glass Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Glass Farmhouse Red Blend

$12.00

Glass La Vielle Ferme Rose

$11.00

Glass Mark West Pinot Noir

$12.00

Glass Mirassou Moscato

$11.00

Red Sangria

$6.00

White Sangria

$6.00

Bottled Wine

13 Degrees Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Alamos Malbec

$29.00

Argiano Toscano Chianti

$39.00

Chateau St Michelle Chardonnay

$34.00

Cline Farmhouse Red Blend

$28.00

Cline Farmhouse White Blend

$28.00

Columbia Grand Estates Cabernet

$38.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$49.00

Ecco Domoni Pinot Grigo

$34.00

Fleur De Mer Rose

$49.00

J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$42.00

La Vielle Ferme Rose

$34.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$34.00

Love Block Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$38.00

Menage A Trois Rose

$30.00

Mirassou Moscato

$34.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00

Quilt Chardonnay

$49.00

Rudy’s Roaring Red

$29.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am