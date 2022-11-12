Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa
19617 W. 101 St.
Lenexa, KS 66220
Popular Items
KETO GRAB N’ GO FREEZER
FH Chicken Lasagna w/ Pink Alfredo Sauce
FH Fattyhead Dough (2pk)
FH Jalapeño Cheddar Pull Apart Bread
FH Jumbo Brown Butter Cookie
FH Key Lime Pie w/ Graham Cracker Crust
FH Mini Fattyhead Flatbread (4pk)
FH Ooey Gooey Butter Cake
FH Ooey Gooey Strawberry Cake
FH Roasted Green Chili Chicken Enchiladas
FH Strawberry Cream Pie w/ Graham Cracker Crust
FH Turkey Pork Meatballs
KK Chocolate Peanut Butter Sheet Cake
KK Double Fudge Brownie
KK Strawberry Lemon Sheet Cake
KK Turtle Sheet Cake
FH Baguette (3pk)
FH Mousse
OSP Crab Dip 7oz.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Lasagna
Chicken Pot Pie
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Chili
Loaded Fauxtato Soup
FH Medium Crust 2 Pk
STARTERS
CHEESE STUFFED PRETZELS (6)
Pretzel Knots filled with a Creamy Pimento Cheese blend. Served with a side of spicy brown mustard.
CHEESE CRUST
Thin pizza crust seasoned with garlic butter, fresh basil and topped with 3 cheese blend, baked to a gold brown. Served with warm garlic butter and pizza sauce for dipping.
CREAMY SPIN & ART DIP
A creamy blend of Spinach & artichokes and served with a crispy pizza crust for dipping!
CRAB RANGOON DIP
Our Famous Crab Rangoon mixture baked in the oven and drizzled with sweet chili sauce, topped with green onions & crispy wontons. Served with a crispy pizza crust for dipping.
GARLIC KNOTS
These garlic knots are smothered in garlic butter, herbs and parmesan and are baked to golden brown perfection
GARLIC TOAST
Thick slices of Italian bread, toasted with garlic butter and served with a side of our classic red sauce.
MEATBALL APP
3 made from scratch with our family recipe, sautéed in our homemade marinara, served with toasted garlic baguettes.
OSP DIP
A delicious layered mixture of cream cheese, marinara, chopped pepperoni, onions, black olives, and diced jalapeño, topped with 3 cheese blend. Served with warm toasted pizza crust.
TOASTED RAVIOLIS
Beef ravioli brushed with our garlic butter & lightly toasted in the oven, served with a side of our spicy marinara sauce.
SM BREADSTICKS (6)
SM CHEESESTICKS (6)
LG BREADSTICKS (12)
LG CHEESESTICKS (12)
COWBOY CHILI
GREENS
CLASSIC SALAD
Harvest Blend lettuce, topped with an Italian Cheese blend, bacon bits and pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.
CLUB SALAD
A large classic salad with the additions of ham, onions, tomatoes, smoked bacon, black olives, egg, pepperonis and topped with 3 cheese blend. Served with house dressing.
CHOPPED WEDGE SALAD
Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Blue Cheese Crumbles & served with our Homemade Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing.
GREEK SALAD
Crisp mix of lettuce, sliced green peppers, black olives, red onions, feta cheese, tomatoes and tossed in our homemade bold Greek dressing.
GRILLED or CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Harvest Blend lettuce topped with red onion, diced egg, cherry tomato, Italian cheese blend and finished off with chopped grilled or crispy chicken and your favorite dressing.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SALAD
Harvest Salad Mix, Chopped Nashville Chicken, Diced Pickles, Red Onions, Italian Cheese Blend & served with our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
SPINACH SALAD
Baby spinach, red onion, roasted red pepper, bacon, chopped egg, and mushroom. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Hearts of Romaine, parmesan cheese, herbed croutons, & creamy Roman Caesar dressing.
HARVEST SALAD
{Feeds 8-10} Iceberg lettuce, 3 cheese blend, bacon bits, red cabbage, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and pepperoni served with choice of dressing.
FULL PAN CATERING SALAD
{Feeds 15-20} Harvest Blend lettuce, Italian Cheese Blend, bacon bits, red cabbage, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and pepperoni served with choice of dressing.
LUNCH
MINI Lunch Pizza Meal
Your choice of up to 5 toppings or any specialty served with a small classic salad or 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.
SMALL Lunch Pizza Meal
Your choice of up to 5 toppings or any specialty served with a small classic salad or 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.
Lunch SANDWICH MEAL
Lunch CLUB SALAD
Our large club salad served with our house dressing and a drink.
Lunch MANICOTTI
Large pasta noodle filled with ricotta cheese baked in our classic meat sauce or creamy Alfredo sauce served with 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.
Lunch SPAGHETTI
Half order of spaghetti with our classic meat sauce topped with 3 cheese blend served with 2 slices of garlic toast and a drink.
Lunch FETTUCCINE
Fettuccine noodles smothered in our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with 3 cheese blend and baked to perfection. Served with 2 slices of garlic toast and a drink.
Individual Mini Pizza
Bowl Of Chili, Salad & Drink
SANDWICHES
CLASSIC HOT HAM & CHEESE
Thinly Smoked honey ham on a toasted Farm to Market bun and topped with melted Italian cheese blend and served with a side of our classic pizza sauce.
CLASSIC REUBEN
Thinly sliced corned beef served on classic rye and covered in melted Swiss cheese, served with a side of sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing.
MEATBALL SANDWICH
Our homemade meatballs stuffed inside an Italian roll, baked with our classic meat sauce, topped with smoked provolone cheese.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
Chopped Nashville Hot Chicken piled high on a Farm to Market Sesame Seed Roll them smothered with All Natural Mozzarella and Toasted. Topped with Sliced Dill Pickle and Homemade Ranch Dressing.
THE SICILIAN
Spicy Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni & Banana Peppers topped with smoked provolone cheese on a Farm to Market roll with or garlic salad dressing.
TOASTED TURKEY
Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey piled on a Farm to Market Hoagie and covered in Swiss then Toasted in the Oven.
TURKEY-BACON-PESTO (TBP)
Turkey piled high on an Farm to Market roll topped with basil pesto sauce, smoked bacon, fresh basil, tomato, roasted red pepper, topped with Swiss cheese.
PASTA
BYO MAC & CHEESE
Start with a base of our aged white cheddar macaroni and cheese, and add one of your favorite toppings from our list of herbs, veggies, meats and cheeses above.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
A large serving of fettuccine smothered in a creamy Alfredo sauce topped with 3 cheese blend and baked to perfection. 11.95 +Add chicken, crab, or shrimp
SPAGHETTI
A huge serving of spaghetti baked with our own classic meat sauce topped with 3 cheese blend. Spaghetti with marinara 10.95 Spaghetti with meat sauce
MOM’S LASAGNA
A large savory slice of our 5 layered homemade lasagna baked in our classic bolognese sauce, topped with a Italian cheese blend.
MANICOTTI
Large pasta tubes filled with ricotta cheese blend baked in our classic meat sauce or creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with 3 cheese blend.
SEAFOOD FETTUCCINE
Homemade Fettuccine Noodles, Bay Scallops, Lobster, Crab & Shrimp baked in our creamy seafood Alfredo sauce.
PASTA ORLEANS
Fettuccine noodles, Chopped Red Onions, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Green Pepper baked in our Homemade Creole cream sauce & topped with Fresh Shredded Parmesan. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Crab, Lobster or Bay Scallops.
Small (Feeds 1-2)
SM Build Your Own
SM Half & Half
SM Specialty Half & Half
SM Carne Italiano
SM Cheeseburger
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch
SM Dairy Blend
SM El Cubano
Sliced Ham, Mojo Pulled Pork, Red Onions, Dill Pickle, Swiss Cheese & Drizzled with Helgas Sweet & Spicy Mustard
SM Extreme Pepperoni
SM Famous Crab Rangoon
SM Fixins
SM Farmers Market
SM “Fun Guy” Fungi
Garlic Olive Oil, Exotic Mushroom Blend (Shiitake, Cremini, Oyster, Portabello), Ricotta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic & All Natural Mozzarella
SM Italian Paradise
SM "Mac" Daddy
SM Meat Locker
SM Mediterranean
SM Nashville Hot Chicken
SM Peperoni Piccanti
Classic Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Hot Honey Drizzle
SM Ragin’ Cajun🔥
Tabasco Pizza Sauce, Spicy Pepperoni, Sliced Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Crumbled Cajun Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella.
SM Smoke House
SM Spicy Luau
SM Spicy Meatball
SM St. Louie
SM The G.O.A.T
Goat cheese, Onion, Artichoke, Tomato, 3 Cheese blend, and garlic glaze.
SM Tuscany Chicken
SM Fire & Smoke
Tangy KC BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Apple Smoked Bacon, Sliced Dill Pickles, Pickled Jalapeño & Fumella (Smoked Mozzarella)
Medium (Feeds 2-3) **
MD Build Your Own
MD Half & Half
MD Specialty Half & Half
MD "Mac" Daddy
MD Carne Italiano
MD Cheeseburger
MD Chicken Bacon Ranch
MD Crab Rangoon
Md Dairy Blend
MD Extreme Pepperoni
MD Farmers Market
MD Fixins
MD Italian Paradise
MD Meat Locker
MD Mediterranean
MD Nashville Hot Chicken
MD Smoke House
MD Spicy Luau
MD Spicy Meatball
MD St. Louie
MD The G.O.A.T.
Goat cheese, Onion, Artichoke, Tomato, 3 Cheese blend, and garlic glaze.
MD Tuscany Chicken
🔥 MD Ragin’ Cajun
Tabasco Pizza Sauce, Spicy Pepperoni, Sliced Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Crumbled Cajun Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella.
🍄 MD “Fun Guy” Fungi
Garlic Olive Oil, Exotic Mushroom Blend (Shiitake, Cremini, Oyster, Portabello), Ricotta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic & All Natural Mozzarella
MD El Cubano
Sliced Ham, Mojo Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, Swiss Cheese, Drizzled with Helgas Sweet & Spicy Mustard
MD Peperoni Piccanti
Classic Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Hot Honey Drizzle
MD Fire & Smoke
Tangy KC BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Apple Smoked Bacon, Sliced Dill Pickles, Pickled Jalapeño & Fumella (Smoked Mozzarella)
Large (Feeds 3-4)
LG Build Your Own
LG Half & Half
LG Specialty Half & Half
LG "Mac" Daddy
LG Carne Italiano
LG Cheeseburger
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
LG Crab Rangoon
Lg Dairy Blend
LG Extreme Pepperoni
LG Farmers Market
LG Fixins
LG Italian Paradise
LG Meat Locker
LG Mediterranean
LG Nashville Hot Chicken
LG Smoke House
LG Spicy Luau
Lg Spicy Meatball
LG St. Louie
LG The G.O.A.T.
Goat cheese, Onion, Artichoke, Tomato, 3 Cheese blend, and garlic glaze.
LG Tuscany Chicken
🔥 LG Ragin’ Cajun
Tabasco Pizza Sauce, Spicy Pepperoni, Sliced Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Crumbled Cajun Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella.
🍄 LG “Fun Guy” Fungi
Garlic Olive Oil, Exotic Mushroom Blend (Shiitake, Cremini, Oyster, Portabello), Ricotta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic & All Natural Mozzarella
LG El Cubano
Sliced Ham, Mojo Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, Swiss Cheese, Drizzled with Helgas Sweet & Spicy Mustard
LG Peperoni Piccanti
Classic Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Hot Honey Drizzle
LG Fire & Smoke
Tangy KC BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Apple Smoked Bacon, Sliced Dill Pickles, Pickled Jalapeño & Fumella (Smoked Mozzarella)
LG Margherita Clásica
Grande Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Olive Oul Drizzle, Flaky Salt & a touch of Crushed Red Pepper.
Biggin (Feeds 4-5)
BG Build Your Own
BG Half & Half
BG Spec Half & Half
BG Carne Italiano
BG Cheeseburger
BG Chicken Bacon Ranch
🦀 BG Crab Rangoon
Bg Dairy Blend
BG Extreme Pepperoni
BG Farmers Market
BG Fixins
BG Italian Paradise
BG Mac Daddy
BG Meat Locker
BG Mediterranean
🐔 BG Nashville Hot Chicken
BG Smoke House
BG Spicy Luau
BG Spicy Meatball
BG St. Louie
BG The G.O.A.T.
Goat cheese, Onion, Artichoke, Tomato, 3 Cheese blend, and garlic glaze.
BG Tuscany Chicken
🔥 BG Ragin’ Cajun
Tabasco Pizza Sauce, Spicy Pepperoni, Sliced Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Crumbled Cajun Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella.
🍄 BG “Fun Guy” Fungi
Garlic Olive Oil, Exotic Mushroom Blend (Shiitake, Cremini, Oyster, Portabello), Ricotta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic & All Natural Mozzarella
BG El Cubano
Sliced Ham, Mojo Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, Swiss Cheese, Drizzled with Helgas Sweet & Spicy Mustard
BG Peperoni Piccanti
Classic Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Hot Honey Drizzle
BG Fire & Smoke
Tangy KC BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Apple Smoked Bacon, Sliced Dill Pickles, Pickled Jalapeño & Fumella (Smoked Mozzarella)
Medium
MD BYO TAKE AND BAKE
MD BYO Half & Half TAKE AND BAKE
MD Spec Half & Half TAKE AND BAKE
MD Italian Paradise TAKE AND BAKE
MD Smoke House TAKE AND BAKE
MD Crab Rangoon TAKE AND BAKE
MD Fixins TAKE AND BAKE
MD Nashville Hot Chicken TAKE AND BAKE
MD Farmers Market TAKE AND BAKE
MD Cheeseburger TAKE AND BAKE
MD Luau TAKE AND BAKE
MD Chicken Bacon Ranch TAKE AND BAKE
MD St. Louie TAKE AND BAKE
MD Meat Locker TAKE AND BAKE
MD "Mac" Daddy TAKE AND BAKE
MD Mediterranean TAKE AND BAKE
MD Carne Italiano TAKE AND BAKE
MD Tuscany Chicken TAKE AND BAKE
MD Chicken Cordon Bleu TAKE AND BAKE
MD Spicy Meatball TAKE AND BAKE
Md Dairy Blend TAKE AND BAKE
MD Extreme Pepperoni TAKE AND BAKE
Large
LG BYO TAKE AND BAKE
LG BYO Half & Half TAKE AND BAKE
LG Spec Half & Half TAKE AND BAKE
LG Italian Paradise TAKE AND BAKE
LG Smoke House TAKE AND BAKE
LG Crab Rangoon TAKE AND BAKE
LG Fixins TAKE AND BAKE
LG Nashville Hot Chicken TAKE AND BAKE
LG Farmers Market TAKE AND BAKE
LG Cheeseburger TAKE AND BAKE
LG Luau TAKE AND BAKE
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch TAKE AND BAKE
LG St. Louie TAKE AND BAKE
LG Meat Locker TAKE AND BAKE
LG "Mac" Daddy TAKE AND BAKE
LG Mediterranean TAKE AND BAKE
LG Carne Italiano TAKE AND BAKE
LG Tuscany Chicken TAKE AND BAKE
LG Chicken Cordon Bleu TAKE AND BAKE
Lg Spicy Meatball TAKE AND BAKE
Lg Dairy Blend TAKE AND BAKE
LG Extreme Pepperoni TAKE AND BAKE
Desserts
Basque Cheesecake
Not your typical cheesecake! Souffléd to make it light and fluffy on the inside with a golden, caramelized exterior. Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce to make it extra delicious!
Campfire S’more’s Lava Cake
Graham cracker cake filled with smoked chocolate ganache, drizzled with chocolate, and topped with burnt marshmallow.
Cannoli
Gooey Brownies
Grandmas Carrot Cake
Harvest Bread Pudding
Custard Bread Pudding that is baked with a combination of Apples, Cinnamon Sugar & Walnuts
Ice Cream Factory Pints
Tiramisu
Lady fingers drenched in espresso, layered with sweet Mascarpone cheese and dusted with cocoa powder.
Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Reg Drink
Kids Drink*
2 Liter Bottle
Bottled Drinks
Glasses of Wine
TB Cabernet
TB Chardonnay
TB Merlot
TB Pinot Grigio
TB Red Blend
TB Rose
TB Sauvignon Blanc
Glass 13 Degrees Celsius Sauvignon Blanc
Glass Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay
Glass Columbia Grand Estates Cabernet
Glass Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Glass Farmhouse Red Blend
Glass La Vielle Ferme Rose
Glass Mark West Pinot Noir
Glass Mirassou Moscato
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Bottled Wine
13 Degrees Celsius Sauvignon Blanc
Alamos Malbec
Argiano Toscano Chianti
Chateau St Michelle Chardonnay
Cline Farmhouse Red Blend
Cline Farmhouse White Blend
Columbia Grand Estates Cabernet
Conundrum Red Blend
Ecco Domoni Pinot Grigo
Fleur De Mer Rose
J Vineyards Pinot Gris
La Vielle Ferme Rose
LaMarca Prosecco
Love Block Sauvignon Blanc
Mark West Pinot Noir
Menage A Trois Rose
Mirassou Moscato
Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon
Quilt Chardonnay
Rudy’s Roaring Red
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am