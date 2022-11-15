Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ospi - Venice

review star

No reviews yet

2025 Pacific Ave

Venice, CA 90291

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipasti

Crispy Provolone

Crispy Provolone

$18.00

served with vodka sauce

Neapolitan Meatballs

Neapolitan Meatballs

$18.00

pine nuts, tomato passata, grana padano, served with fett'unta

Japanese Eggplant

Japanese Eggplant

$17.00

spicy tomato oil, parmigiano fonduta, basil, breadcrumbs

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$17.00

calabrian chili tahini, dates, pepita, fresh herbs

Kennebec Fries

Kennebec Fries

$9.00

with spicy aioli & ketchup

Insalate

Kale With Chicken

Kale With Chicken

$25.00

chicken breast, almond dressing, parmigiano, avocado, fresh herbs

Caesar with Chicken

Caesar with Chicken

$24.00

chicken breast, local greens, spicy eggless caesar dressing, grana padano, pangrattato

Persian Cucumber Salad

Persian Cucumber Salad

$18.00

arugula, spicy eggplant & zucchini, pickled cauliflower, garbanzo, radish, stracciatella

Sandwiches

Coppa Salame

Coppa Salame

$17.00

bomb.com sauce, spicy eggplant & zucchini, provolone

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$18.00

kale-almond pesto, arugula, provolone

The Godson

The Godson

$18.00

prosciutto, coppa, provolone, the works

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$18.00

stracciatella, tomato, basil, saba

Spicy Eggplant & Zucchini Sandwich

Spicy Eggplant & Zucchini Sandwich

$17.00

arugula, avocado, tomato, provolone

Pizze

Marinara

Marinara

$18.00

garlic, oregano, jalapeno (no cheese)

Copione

Copione

$26.00

sopressata, honey, chili

Hapa

Hapa

$28.00

pepperoni, roasted pineapple, jalapeno, fresno

Funghi

Funghi

$29.00

smoked scamorza, mushrooms, taleggio

Margherita

Margherita

$20.00

the usual

Vodka

Vodka

$31.00

vodka sauce, pickled fresno, basil, stracciatella

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$26.00

fior di latte, pecorino, single origin black pepper

Primi

Spicy Rigatoni

Spicy Rigatoni

$24.00

alla vodka

Mezze Maniche

Mezze Maniche

$23.00

cacio e pepe, single origin pepper

Spaghetti Tomato

Spaghetti Tomato

$20.00

jame's pomodoro, basil, parmigiano

Spaghetti Aglio

Spaghetti Aglio

$20.00

extra virgin olive oil, garlic, basil, parmigiano

Raschiatelli

Raschiatelli

$32.00

spicy pork sparerib sugo, crema di pecorino, pangrattato

Lemon Tagliolini

Lemon Tagliolini

$40.00

lobster "fra diavolo," basil, pistachio

Ceci E Tria

Ceci E Tria

$22.00

chickpea, garlic, lemon, crispy pasta

Linguine

Linguine

$22.00

colatura, lemon zest, chili, pangrattato

Malloreddus

Malloreddus

$28.00

beef cheek ragu napoletano, thyme, toscano

Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$41.00

pork sausage, fresh black truffle, housemade truffle butter.

Secondi

5 Ounce Crab Cake

5 Ounce Crab Cake

$44.00

"gremolada," sott'olio

Butter Chicken (Parm Style)

Butter Chicken (Parm Style)

$33.00

cultured brown butter, vodka sauce, basil

Dolci

Nutella Mousse

Nutella Mousse

$12.00

chocolate shortbread crumble, whipped mascarpone, olive oil

Meyer Lemon Budino

Meyer Lemon Budino

$13.00Out of stock

whipped cream, salty graham crumble

Cannoli

Cannoli

$12.00

citrus marmalade

1 Pc Cannoli

1 Pc Cannoli

$4.00

1 piece cannoli w/ citrus marmalade.

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$6.00

Red Bull (Tropical)

$6.00

Red Bull (Watermelon)

$6.00

Tonic

$4.50

Beer

OSPI

$12.00

Blind Pig IPA

$12.00

High Noon

$11.00

Pliny the Elder IPA

$11.00

Sparkling/White/Rosé Wine

BTL Chardonnay, Foxen

$76.00

santa maria | 2018

BTL Rosé, Le Fraghe

$58.00

veneto | 2020

BTL Malvasia Orange, Bon Jus

$67.00

santa barbara | 2021

BTL Pinot Grigio, Erste & Neue

$62.00

alto adige | 2020

BTL Prosecco, Sorelle Bronca

$62.00

modi | veneto | nv

Sauvignon, Niklas

$67.00

alto adige | 2020

Red Wine

BTL Cabernet, Obsidian

$102.00

napa | 2019

BTL Chianti, Castellinuzza e Piuca

$76.00

toscana | 2019

BTL Pinot Noir, Lola

$76.00

sta. lucia highlands | 2020

BTL Montepulciano, Bossanova

$75.00

abbruzzo | 2020

BTL Bordeaux Blend, Aleksander

$109.00

Rigoloccio, Super Tuscan

$65.00

Dolcetto

$53.00

Reserve Wine

BTL Barolo, Conterno

$385.00

BTL Brunello, Padelletti

$150.00

BTL Brunello, Podere Brizio

$176.00

BTL Brut Rose, Terrazze dell Etna

$79.00

BTL Cabernet Blend, Quartet

$176.00

BTL Cabernet, Plumpjack

$357.00

BTL Champagne, Billecarte-Salmon

$132.00

BTL Champagne, Krug

$104.00Out of stock

BTL Lambrusco, Bruno Zanasi

$58.00

BTL Nebbiolo, Cavallotto

$107.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Dragonette

$126.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Flood Line

$104.00

BTL Super Tuscan, Cepparello

$275.00

BTL Syrah, De La Boue

$104.00

BTL Syrah, Le P'tit Paysan

$68.00

Pinot Noir, Raen, Fort-Ross Vineyard, Sonoma, 2016

$310.00

BTL Cabernet, Continuum, Sage Mountain Vineyard, Napa, 2019

$660.00

Btl Cabernet, Young Inglewood, Napa, 2013

$385.00

BTL, Barolo Brezza

$211.00

BTL, Bordeaux Blend, Aleksander Reserve 2016

$200.00

OSPI Retail

Fine as F*ck Vodka Sauce (16 OZ)

Fine as F*ck Vodka Sauce (16 OZ)

$22.00

Housemade vodka sauce. Kindly refrigerate. Consume within 2-3 days.

Fine as F*ck Pomodoro Sauce (16 OZ)

Fine as F*ck Pomodoro Sauce (16 OZ)

$22.00

Housemade 36-hour tomato sauce. Kindly refrigerate. Consume within 2-3 days.

Limoncello Bottle (2 OZ)

Limoncello Bottle (2 OZ)

$8.00

Housemade Limoncello (2 OZ)

Limoncello Bottle (375 ML)

Limoncello Bottle (375 ML)

$35.00

housemade Limoncello (375 ML)

OSPI T-Shirt

OSPI T-Shirt

$25.00

Join the antipasta pasta club.

JAME | OSPI Hat

JAME | OSPI Hat

$20.00

One size fits all.

VODKA SAUCE Hat

VODKA SAUCE Hat

$20.00

One size fits all.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
orange star4.2 • 4,842
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
The Window - Boardwalk
orange starNo Reviews
1827 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
GTA
orange starNo Reviews
1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Intelligentsia Coffee - Venice
orange star4.0 • 1,695
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Coffee - Annex Westminster - 3 Westminster
orange starNo Reviews
3 Westminster Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Winston House (DO NOT USE)
orange starNo Reviews
23 Windward Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Venice

Calif Chicken Cafe - Venice
orange star4.8 • 12,756
424 South Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Gjusta
orange star4.6 • 11,294
320 Sunset Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Baby Blues BBQ Venice
orange star4.4 • 8,838
444 Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Venice
orange star4.4 • 7,870
512 Rose Ave Suite A Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Superba Food + Bread - Venice
orange star4.6 • 5,680
1900 S Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
orange star4.2 • 4,842
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston