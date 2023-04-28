  • Home
  • /
  • Kansas City
  • /
  • We are now open in the downtown/crossroads area for carry-out & delivery only!
Restaurant header imageView gallery

We are now open in the downtown/crossroads area for carry-out & delivery only!

review star

No reviews yet

1600 Campbell St

K104

Kansas City, MO 64108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Starters

Oven Roasted Bone-In Wings

Oven Roasted Bone-In Wings

$13.99+
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.99+

Cheesy Crust

$7.99+
Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$3.99+

Crab Rangoon Dip

$9.99

Greens

Classic Salad

Classic Salad

$5.50+

Club Salad

$7.50+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.99+
Roman Caesar

Roman Caesar

$5.50+

🍕 PIZZAS 🍕

Small (Feeds 1-2)

SM Build Your Own

$12.99

SM Half & Half

$12.99

SM Specialty Half & Half

$18.49
SM Carne Italiano

SM Carne Italiano

$18.49

SM Cheeseburger

$18.49

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.49
SM Dairy Blend

SM Dairy Blend

$18.49

SM Extreme Pepperoni

$18.49
SM Famous Crab Rangoon

SM Famous Crab Rangoon

$18.49

SM Fixins

$18.49

SM Farmers Market

$18.49

SM Italian Paradise

$18.49

SM "Mac" Daddy

$18.49

SM Meat Locker

$18.49

SM Smoke House

$18.49

SM Luau

$18.49

SM Spicy Meatball

$18.49

SM St. Louie

$18.49

SM Tuscany Chicken

$18.49

Medium (Feeds 2-3) **

MD Build Your Own

$16.99

MD Half & Half

$16.99

MD Specialty Half & Half

$24.40
MD "Mac" Daddy

MD "Mac" Daddy

$24.40

MD Carne Italiano

$24.40

MD Cheeseburger

$24.40

MD Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.40
MD Crab Rangoon

MD Crab Rangoon

$24.40

Md Dairy Blend

$24.40
MD Extreme Pepperoni

MD Extreme Pepperoni

$24.40

MD Farmers Market

$24.40

MD Fixins

$24.40

MD Italian Paradise

$24.40

MD Meat Locker

$24.40

MD Smoke House

$24.40

MD Luau

$24.40

MD Spicy Meatball

$24.40

MD St. Louie

$24.40

MD Tuscany Chicken

$24.40

Large (Feeds 3-4)

LG Build Your Own

$19.99

LG Half & Half

$19.99

LG Specialty Half & Half

$29.99

LG "Mac" Daddy

$29.99

LG Carne Italiano

$29.99

LG Cheeseburger

$29.99

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.99
LG Crab Rangoon

LG Crab Rangoon

$29.99

Lg Dairy Blend

$29.99

LG Extreme Pepperoni

$29.99

LG Farmers Market

$29.99

LG Fixins

$29.99

LG Italian Paradise

$29.99

LG Meat Locker

$29.99

LG Smoke House

$29.99

LG Luau

$29.99

Lg Spicy Meatball

$29.99

LG St. Louie

$29.99

LG Tuscany Chicken

$29.99

Oven Toasted Sandwiches

Stuffed Meatball Sandwich

Stuffed Meatball Sandwich

$14.99
Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$13.99

The Sicilian

$13.99

Classic Hot Ham & Cheese

$12.99

Toasted Veggie

$10.99

Oven Baked Pastas

Old World Spaghetti

Old World Spaghetti

$13.99

Classic Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99
Craft Your Own Mac & Cheese

Craft Your Own Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Desserts

Cannoli (1)

Cannoli (1)

$2.99
Grandmas Carrot Cake

Grandmas Carrot Cake

$6.49

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a delivery & carry-out only location!

Website

Location

1600 Campbell St, K104, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fry Lane
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Campbell St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Digital Kitchen - 1600 Campbell Street
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Campbell Street Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Top Notch Chicken and Waffles
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Campbell St # 101 Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Torn Label Public House
orange starNo Reviews
1708 Campbell Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 504
1740 Holmes St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Lifted Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
1734 Cherry St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
GRINDER'S KC VENUE - 417 E 18th ST
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th ST Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston