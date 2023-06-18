Osso Downtown

A map showing the location of Osso DowntownView gallery

FOOD

SNACKS

Flanken Ribs

$24.00

Steak Tartare

$22.00

Chorizo

$14.00

Blood Sausage

$12.00

Croquetas de rabo

$15.00Out of stock

Anticuchos

$18.00

Alitas a la Parrilla

$16.00

Hongos AL Josper

$10.00

Papas Confitadas

$8.00

BEEF

Dusted with activated charcoal to create a nice texture on the beef

Asado de tira

$48.00

Bife Ancho

$52.00

Bife Angosto

$37.00

Lomo fino

$45.00

Entraña

$30.00

Porter House DRY AGED

$98.00Out of stock

26 oz. Dry aged for a minimum of 21 days

Bife Ancho DRY AGED

$65.00Out of stock

18 oz. bone in Rib eye, Aged a minimum of 21 days

PORK

BBQ Ribs

$28.00

Chuleton de Pierna

$38.00Out of stock

Chuleton de Hombro

$27.00

Porchetta

$37.00

Pollo al Josper

$18.00

Pancetta

$32.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Butifarra

$15.00

Home cured country ham, served with Criolla sauce, mustard on a toasted French bread

Roast Beef

$16.00

Home cured Roast Beef, served on toasted rye bread with tarragon Aioli, baby arugula, gruyere cheese and sliced pickles.

Chicharron

$16.00

Crispy slices of Crispy pork belly seasoned with Osso Perfume, accompanied with criolla sauce, sweet potatoes shoe strings, served on toasted baguette.

Pollo a la Brasa

$14.00

Curados

$15.00Out of stock

Choripan Clasico

$14.00

SALADS

Ensalada fresca

$14.00

organic lettuces, house made pickles, citrus vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Iceberg Lettuce, pecan praline, blue cheese dressing, bacon dust.

Ensalada de papa

$14.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$18.00

DRINKS

Pellegrino

$7.00

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Coca zero

$4.00

Coca Cola

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 E. Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

