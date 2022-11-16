Osteria Osteria

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antipasti

Antipasto Dell'Osteria

$24.00

Vitello Tonnato

$20.00

Cocktail Di Gamberi

$20.00

Parm Melanzane

$18.00

Frittura Mista

$21.00

Polpette

$19.00

Polipetti Alla Luciana

$21.00

Crudo del giorno

$26.00

Entree

Insalate

Di Cesare

$16.00

Barbabietola

$19.00

Caprese

$16.00

Primi

Spag Vongole

$22.00

Vongole & Bottarga

$30.00

Fettuccine

$22.00

Linguine Frutti Di Mare

$28.00

Gnocchi Alla Checca

$19.00

Mezzi P Gricia Carciofi

$22.00

Lasagna

$20.00

Sedani Norma

$19.00

Kids Pasta

$13.00

PASTA

$18.00

Secondi

Branzino

$38.00

Cotoletta Milanese

$58.00

Polpo

$38.00

Tagliata Manzo

$39.00

Stinco Agnello Brasato

$38.00

Contorni

Patate Forno

$8.00

Verdure Grigliate

$8.00

Insalatina Mista

$8.00

Broccoletti

$8.00Out of stock

Carciofi

$11.00

Asparagi

$8.00

Dolci

Tiramisu

$12.00

Sbriciolata

$12.00

Crumble di Mele

$12.00

Gelato Giorno

$8.00

Pannacotta

$10.00

1scoopGelato

$4.00

Cake Fee

$3.00

Commands

**FIRE***

Wait Fire

Special

Figliata

$49.00

Beef Carpaccio

$26.00

Oyster Special

$30.00

Cacio E Tartufo

$42.00

Cacio E Pepe

$26.00

Ravioli Fichi

$26.00

Pappardelle Al Ragu Di Cinghiale

$27.00

RIBEYE

$95.00

Tagliolini T-bianco

$80.00

Coniglio Alla Cacciatora

$36.00

Coniglio Allo Scalogno

$36.00

Truffle Week

Uovo Cotto

$65.00Out of stock

Carpaccio W Truffle

$75.00Out of stock

Tagliolini T-bianco

$80.00

Risotto T-bianco

$85.00Out of stock

Tuna Tataki

$40.00

Sea Scallops

$32.00Out of stock

Add Truffle

$60.00

GLS Nebbiolo

$18.00

GLS Barolo

$38.00

By Glass

GL Prosecco Cin Cin

$11.00

GL Syltbar rose

$16.00

GL House white

$11.00

GL PG Zenato

$13.00

GL Due Uve

$14.00

GL VT Villa Solais

$12.00

GL CH Chalk Hill

$12.00

GL LUG Ca’ dei Frati

$14.00

GL Rose Fattoria S.

$16.00

GL House red

$11.00

GL CHI Rocca delle Macie

$13.00

GL VAL Zenato

$13.00

GL Aruma

$13.00

GL Baby Amarone

$17.00

GL Pinot Nero

$14.00

GL ST Villa Antinori

$15.00

GL CAB Terre Di San Leonardo

$14.00

Spritz

$13.00

Gls Baby Amarone

$17.00

Gl Moscato

$13.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

Gl Marsala

$8.00

Special wine

$140.00

Red Bottle

BTL House Red

$39.00

Valpollicella

$45.00

BT Chianti Classico Rocca delle Macie

$45.00

BT Super Tuscan Villa Antinori

$52.00

Masi Brolo

$62.00Out of stock

Pinot Nero

$44.00

BT Terre Di San Leonardo

$46.00

BT Malbec Aruma

$45.00

BT Super Tuscan Poggio alla Guardia

$52.00Out of stock

BT Morellino di Scansano Fattorie delle pupille

$42.00

BT Salice Salentino Leone De Castris riserva 58

$58.00Out of stock

BT Rosso di Montalcino

$59.00

Nero D'avola

$40.00

BT Ripassa Zenato

$68.00

BT Super Tuscan Bruciato Antinori Guado al Tasso

$72.00

BT Barolo Prunotto

$140.00

BT Nebbiolo Prunotto

$58.00

BT Tignanello Villa antinori

$270.00

Collosorbo Brunello Di Montalcino

$130.00Out of stock

BT Red Blend Beaulieu Vineyard

$135.00

BT Cabernet Sauvignon Quilt Napa Valley

$72.00

BT Red Blend Old Soul

$70.00

Tenuta Tignanello

$120.00

Amarone Vivaldi

$105.00

Appasimento

$68.00

White Bottle

BTL House White

$39.00

BT Pinot Zenato

$39.00

BT Vermentino Villa Solais

$38.00

BT Gavi La Meirana Broglia

$48.00

BT Lugana Ca’ dei Frati

$48.00

BT Greco di Tufo Terradora

$49.00

BT Gavi DOCG Villa Sparina

$52.00

BT Vermentino Antinori Guado al Tasso Bolgheri

$60.00

BT Chardonnay Antica Villa Antinori

$110.00

BT Pinot Grigio Kettmeir

$46.00

BT Sauvignon Blanc Tenuta Luisa

$39.00

BT Falanghina Terradora Corte Giso

$49.00

BT Due Uve

$44.00

BT Chardonnay Chalk Hill

$48.00

BT Chardonnay Rombauer

$85.00Out of stock

BT Reisling Villa Wolf

$38.00

BT Sancerre

$78.00Out of stock

Spark/Rose Bottle

BT Prosecco Cin Cin

$38.00

BT Franciacorta Ca' del Bosco

$75.00

BT Moscato Marenco (dessert wine)

$40.00

BT Fattoria Sardi

$48.00Out of stock

BT Prosecco Syltbar rose

$48.00

BT Champagne Perrier Jouet Flower Label

$350.00

BT Argyle Brut

$65.00

375ml Franciacorta

$39.00Out of stock

NA Bev

Limonata

$5.50Out of stock

Aranciata

$5.50Out of stock

Chinotto

$5.50

Coke

$5.50

Diet Coke

$5.50

Coke Zero

$5.50

Sprite

$5.50

Peach Tea

$5.50

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Hot The

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Beer

Menabrea

$7.00

Mayami Blonde

$7.00

Water

Panna

$6.50

Pellegrino

$6.50

Water (Tap)

Small Pellegrino

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8001 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI, FL 33138

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

