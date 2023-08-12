Osteria Bel Sit 351 West Bay Drive Ste 2
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
With over 20 years of history in the city of Tampa, Osteria Natalina is one of the number one Italian restaurants in the state of Florida, and now we are happy to bring a sister location to the city of Largo. Osteria Bel Sit will bring authentic Italian cuisine from different regions of Italy, with high quality ingredients and a great selection of wines, as well as cocktails.
Location
351 West Bay Drive Ste 2, Largo, FL 33770
Gallery