Osteria Georgi

201 South Elliott Rd Suite 100

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Por la Tavola

Pane

$6.00+

a selection of house made & Union Special breads

Olive Mista

$6.00

pickled vegetables, cured olives

Salumi e Formaggi

$27.00

Chef's selection of cured meats & cheeses

Prosciutto e Parmigiano

$18.00

18 mo. aged prosciutto, 24 mo. aged parmesan

Bruschetta di Artichoke

$12.00

artichoke, ricotta, sour cream, Parmesan, fontina, oregano, garlic, pickled peppers

Salmon Rillette

$14.00

Antipasti

Zuppa

$10.00

seasonal soup

Insalata Misticanza

$12.00

mixed greens, shaved vegetables lemon vinaigrette

Insalata Tricolore

$14.00

anchovy dressing, pecorino, croutons

Barbietola e Gorgonzola

$14.00

beets, apple, kale, radicchio, sunflower seeds

Burrata

$18.00

seasonal fruit, arugula, tomato

Sformato di Parmigiano

$14.00

candied walnuts, apricot, balsamic

Polpette di Norma

$14.00

beef meatballs, eggplant, ricotta

Primi

Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

pecorino, pepper, butter

Agnolotti

$22.00

brown butter, sage, winter squash, ricotta

Tagliatelle di Nero

$24.00

shrimp, artichokes, tomato

Linguine alle Vongole

$24.00

clams, white wine, garlic, breadcrumbs

Bucatini All'Amatriciana

$24.00

pancetta, Calabrian chiles

Lasagna al Ragu

$26.00

bologese, fontina, pomodoro

Secondi

Brodetto di Pesce

$36.00

market fish, shellfish, fregola

Pollo al Mattone

$28.00

brick chicken, market vegetables, potatoes

Swordfish alla Puttanesca

$32.00

eggplant caponata, fennel, olive

Bistecca Alla Griglia

$36.00

NY strip, potato, broccolini, jus

Risotto di Funghi

$26.00

local mushrooms, 24 mo Parmigiano, balsamico

Contorni

Semolina di Gnocchi

$12.00

pomodoro, fonita, basil

Bruxelles Fra Diavolo

$9.00

roasted Brussels sprouts

Desserts

Local Cheese Plate

$14.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Fruit Crostata

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

201 South Elliott Rd Suite 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Directions

