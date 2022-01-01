Italian
Osteria il Muro 311 West Congress Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Grazie!
Location
311 West Congress Street, Denton, TX 76201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oliva Italian Eatery - 12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633
4.6 • 4,713
12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurant
Eno's Pizza Tavern - The Sound @ Cypress Waters (Coppell)
No Reviews
3111 OLYMPUS BLVD STE 110 COPPELL, TX 75019
View restaurant
DeVivo Bros Eatery - Keller, Tx
No Reviews
750 South Main Street suite #165 Keller, TX 76248
View restaurant