Italian

Osteria il Muro 311 West Congress Street

311 West Congress Street

Denton, TX 76201

Red

Masciarelli Glass

$11.00

Masciarelli Bottle

$39.00

Avignonesi Glass

$11.00

Avignonesi Bottle

$39.00

Gran Passione Glass

$12.00

Gran Passione Bottle

$42.00

Calx Glass

$12.00

Calx Bottle

$42.00

Cavatina Glass

$12.00

Cavatina Bottle

$42.00

Zoppi Cristina Glass

$13.00

Zoppi Cristina Bottle

$46.00

L'Ardi Glass

$14.00

L'Ardi Bottle

$49.00

L'Altra Glass

$14.00

L'Altra Bottle

$49.00

Antiche Vigne Glass

$14.00

Antiche Vigne Bottle

$49.00

Salore Glass

$15.00

Salore Bottle

$53.00

Terre Nere Glass

$15.00

Terre Nere Bottle

$53.00

Caudium Glass

$15.00

Caudium Bottle

$53.00

White

Mionetto

$10.00

Poggio Costa Bottle

$39.00

Denny Bini Glass

$12.00

Denny Bini Bottle

$42.00

SiFaSol Glass

$12.00

SiFaSol Bottle

$42.00

Flora Glass

$12.00

Flora Bottle

$42.00

Le Due Arbie Glass

$13.00

Le Due Arbie Bottle

$46.00

Nova Glass

$14.00

Nova Bottle

$49.00

Abisso Glass

$15.00

Abisso Bottle

$53.00

San Angelo Glass

$13.00

San Angelo Bottle

$46.00

Fontanelle Glass

$14.00

Fontanelle Bottle

$49.00

Tenute Camate Glass

$12.00

Tenute Camate Bottle

$42.00

La Scolca Glass

$14.00

La Scolca Bottle

$49.00

Reserve

Luigi Einaudi

$54.00

Tenuta Le Colonne

$58.00

Caudium

$56.00

Eremita

$60.00

Feipu dei Massaretti

$64.00

Aska

$88.00

Ferghettina

$88.00

Seghesio

$84.00

Bosco

$98.00

Torre Mastio

$110.00

Uggiano

$102.00

Poggio Landi

$126.00

Elena Fucci

$115.00

Paolo Scavino

$170.00

Anselmet

$70.00

Corkage

Corkage Fee

$35.00

To Go

Poggio Costa - TOGO

$27.00

Denny Bini - TOGO

$29.00

Flora - TOGO

$29.00

SiFaSol - TOGO

$29.00

San Pietro - TOGO

$32.00

Le Due Arbie - TOGO

$32.00

Le Marne - TOGO

$37.00

Abisso - TOGO

$37.00

Ferghettina - TOGO

$78.00

Masciarelli - TOGO

$27.00

Gran Passione - TOGO

$29.00

Calx - TOGO

$29.00

Zoppi Cristina - TOGO

$32.00

Cavatina - TOGO

$32.00

L'Ardi - TOGO

$34.00

L'Altra - TOGO

$34.00

Antiche Vigne - TOGO

$37.00

Salore - TOGO

$37.00

Terre Nerre - TOGO

$39.00

Eremita - TOGO

$42.00

Guado al Tasso - TOGO

$58.00

Ca del Baio - TOGO

$66.00

Fratelli - TOGO

$76.00

Torre Mastio - TOGO

$88.00

Uggiano - TOGO

$92.00

Setteporte - TOGO

$39.00

Pane

Focaccia

$10.00

Olives

$7.00

Coppa Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Bread Loaf

$7.00

Antipasta

Baby Lettuces

$9.00

Salumi

$15.00

Potato Crostata

$15.00

Burrata

$15.00

Peppadew

$14.00

Crostone

$17.00

Arancini

$14.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Vegan Salad

$18.00

Extra Butter

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$3.00

Extra Oil

$0.01

Pasta

Tagliolini

$29.00

Tortelli

$27.00

Cappelletti

$28.00

Pappardelle

$28.00

Garganelli

$27.00

Risotto

$27.00

Fregola

$25.00

Entree

Lamb

$40.00

Dolce

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Torta Tenerina

$13.00

Torta Della Nil

$12.00

Side Gelati

$3.00

Cinnamon Gelato

$10.00

Afagatto

$10.00

Gelati

$5.00

Hazelnut Gelato

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sm

$5.00

San Pellegrino Lg

$8.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Americano

$6.00

Beer

Howdy Pilsner

$8.00

Dallas Blonde

$8.00

Bishop Cider

$8.00

Fire Ant Funeral

$8.00

Lawnmower

$8.00

All Day

$8.00

Athletic

$6.00

Shirt

Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Grazie!

Location

311 West Congress Street, Denton, TX 76201

Directions

