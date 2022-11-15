Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Osteria LuCa

112 Reviews

$

4127 Park Road

Charlotte, NC 28209

Popular Items

Pepperoni
TRUE Meatballs
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Siano Burrata

Siano Burrata

$15.00

Siano Fresh mozzarella, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Pea Pistachio Pesto, Balsamico

Whipped Ricotta with Spiced Apples

Whipped Ricotta with Spiced Apples

$14.00

Whipped Ricotta Cheese with Spiced Apples, Pickled Grapes, Thyme Honey & Almonds

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Peanut Dukkah, Preserved Lemon, Red Onion & Ricotta Salata

TRUE Meatballs

TRUE Meatballs

$15.00

Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Bread

Mussels

Mussels

$15.00

Tomato, White Wine, Garlic, Chili, Grilled Bread

Cacio E Pepe Flatbread

$13.00

Sausage Cacio E Pepe Flatbread

$16.00
Charred Sugar Snap Peas

Charred Sugar Snap Peas

$13.00

Crispy Guanciale, Lemon Shallot Yogurt

Appetizer Special

$16.00

Salads

Harvest Gem Salad

Harvest Gem Salad

$13.00

Radish, Apple, Pickled Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Pistachio Dukkah, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled Hearts of Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons & Asiago Frico

Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad

Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad

$14.00

Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sliced Apples, Sherry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze

Autumn Kale Salad

Autumn Kale Salad

$13.00

Kale, Shaved Fennel, Shaved Rainbow Carrot, Pears, Oregano Vinaigrette

Pizzas

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$16.00

Blended Mozzeralla & Provolone

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$17.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Hand Crushed Tomatoes

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$19.00

Bacon, Soppressata, Sausage

Puttanesca

Puttanesca

$17.00

Tomatoes, Green Olives, Capers, Chili Flakes, Garlic

Garden

Garden

$18.00

Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Mushroom

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Crushed Tomatoes

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Fennel Sausage, Chili Flakes, Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Special

$18.00
Wild Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions

Wild Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions

$18.00

Taleggio, Fontina, Fresh Thyme

Spicy Cacio e Pepe

$13.00

Pecorino, Fresh Black Pepper, Hot Oil & Chili Flakes

Five Cheese

Five Cheese

$15.00

Fontina, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Parmesan, Ricotta

Pesto & Prosciutto

Pesto & Prosciutto

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Oven Dried Tomatoes

Prosciutto di Parma

Prosciutto di Parma

$18.00

Arugula, Parmesan, Asiago, Fig, Balsamic Glaze

Guanciale & Egg

Guanciale & Egg

$17.00

Sliced Potatoes & Parmesan Cheese

Kids Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni

$9.00

Kids Special

$10.00Out of stock

Pastas

Rigatoni Amatriciana

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$21.00

Tomatoes, Guanciale, Pecorino

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$23.00

Pork & Beef Ragu & Parmesan

Cavatelli with Lamb Sausage & Rabe

Cavatelli with Lamb Sausage & Rabe

$22.00

Lamb Sausage, Broccoli Rabe & Chili Flakes

Alla Chitarra

Alla Chitarra

$21.00

Butternut Squash, Buttermilk Cream, Crispy Pancetta, Kale, Lemon Pistachio Pepita & Pecorino

Bucatini di Mare

Bucatini di Mare

$29.00

Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Salmon, Tomato Vongole & Calabrian Chilis

Spaghetti With Red Sauce

$14.00

Pasta Special

$25.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana with Spaghetti

$25.00

Mozzarella & Pomodoro Sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

Mozzeralla & Pomodoro Sauce

Double Cut Bone-In Pork Chop

Double Cut Bone-In Pork Chop

$33.00

Apple & Pear Butter, Braised Leeks, Rainbow Carrots, Aged Balsamic

1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$25.00

Arugula, Calabrian Chilis & Crispy Bread

Market Fish

Market Fish

$31.00

Fennel, Sugar Snap Peas, Cauliflower, Bagna Cauda Yogurt, Oregano Salmoriglio

Seared Sea Scallops

Seared Sea Scallops

$34.00

Mushroom Risotto & Charred Shishito

Braised Short Ribs

$31.00Out of stock

Sides

Greens with Garlic & Lemon

Greens with Garlic & Lemon

$9.00

Sautéed Spinach, Garlic, Lemon

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$9.00

Mushroom Medley, Confit & Pecorino

Fried Sweet Potato

Fried Sweet Potato

$9.00

Honey Mascarpone, Basil Oil & Sage

Roasted Mushrooms

Roasted Mushrooms

$9.00

Balsamic Mushroom Medley & Ricotta Salata

Side Pasta

$8.00

Desserts

Caramel Apple Cobbler

Caramel Apple Cobbler

$11.00

Cookie Crumble Crust, Spiced Apples & Caramel. Baked to Order and topped with Vanilla Gelato

Carmel Pecan Cheesecake

Carmel Pecan Cheesecake

$11.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00Out of stock

Lady Fingers soaked in Espresso, Kahlua and Amaretto with Mascarpone Mousse and Cocoa Powder.

Cast Iron Chocolate Caramel Brownie

Cast Iron Chocolate Caramel Brownie

$11.00

Fudgy Brownie Baked to Order in a Cast Iron Pan, Topped with House-Made Caramel and Vanilla Gelato

Moomba Cookie Jar

Moomba Cookie Jar

$11.00

Warm House-Made Cookies served in a Mason Jar layered with Vanilla & White Chocolate Mocha Gelato and Drizzled with House-Made Chocolate Sauce

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$11.00

Individual Pumpkin Pie in a Gingersnap Crust topped with House-Made Whipped Cream and Candied Pecans

Kids

Kids Cheese

$8.00

7" Pizza

Kids Pepperoni

$9.00

7" Pizza

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Osteria LuCa is an Italian-style eatery with Artisan pizza, hot and cold antipasti, housemade pasta, wood-fired meats, fresh seafood, specialty cocktails, craft beer, and well – chosen Italian wines.

Website

Location

4127 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209

Directions

