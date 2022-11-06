Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Osteria Marco

2,355 Reviews

$$

1453 Larimer St

Denver, CO 80202

Order Again

Popular Items

Luca's Wild Mushroom Fusilli
Caesar Salad
Arugula Salad

To Go Formaggi & Salumi

Frankie's Salumi Plate

Frankie's Salumi Plate

$18.00

Imported Prosciutto & Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella.

House-Made Burrata

House-Made Burrata

$16.00

Creamy Sweet Center, Firm Edge. Made in House Daily. Served with Grilled Bread.

Chef's Assorted Combo

Chef's Assorted Combo

$32.00

Our Favorite Meats & Cheeses with Gnocco Fritto, Grilled Bread & Seasonal Mostarda.

Chef's Assorted Meats

Chef's Assorted Meats

$22.00

Our Favorite Meats, Served with Gnocco Fritto.

Chef's Assorted Cheeses

Chef's Assorted Cheeses

$21.00

Our Favorite Cheeses, Served with Grilled Bread & House Mostarda.

Antipasti

Osteria Ciabatta

Osteria Ciabatta

$9.00

Basil Pesto, Tuscan Olive Oil, Crushed Chile.

House-Marinated Olives

House-Marinated Olives

$4.00

Briny & Citrus Tart with a Little Kick of Heat from Calabrian Chile & Garlic Cornichons.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Calabrian Chile Aioli & Pomodoro.

To Go Insalate

House Salad

$12.00

Panzanella Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Ciabatta, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Almond Gremolata, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$18.00

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Crispy Pancetta, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Gorgonzola, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

A Classic Caesar. White Anchovy & Shaved Parmesan + Optional Choice of Protein.

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Peppery Arugula, Pecorino, Pickled Red Onion, Honey Lemon Vinaigrette + Optional Choice of Protein.

Pizza

Artisan Pizza

$17.00

Goat Cheese, Olive Tapenade, Roasted Red Peppers, Chiles and Oregano

Carne Pizza

$20.00

House Sausage, House Meatball, Pepperoni, House Ricotta

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma & Arugula Insalata.

Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Taleggio Fonduta, Truffle Oil & Mushrooms.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Need we say more?

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

The Classic.

Salsicca Pizza

$20.00

Italian Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Bellissimo Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Broccolini, Mozzarella

Secondi

Luca's Wild Mushroom Fusilli

Luca's Wild Mushroom Fusilli

$24.00

House-Made Spirals of Pasta with Wild Mushrooms, Parmesan, Cream & Truffle Oil.

Radiatore Bolognese

Radiatore Bolognese

$26.00

Fat, Ruffled House-Made Pasta with House Bolognese, San Marzano Tomato & Parmesan.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$30.00

*SPICY* Fat Ribbons of House-Made Pasta, Prawns, Garlic, San Marzano Tomato, Calabrian Chile & Basil.

Taglierini

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Over Thin Pasta Ribbons with Artichoke, Peas, Garlic and White Wine Pesto

Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs

$23.00

Tomato Basil Sauce with Meatballs

Spaghetti Pomodoro with Sausage

$23.00

Tomato Basil Sauce with Sausage

Lamb Meatballs

$27.00

Colorado Lamb, Creamy Polenta, Capra Ricotta, Smoked Tomato Brodo

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, House Radiatore, Pomodoro and Mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

$26.00

Crispy Eggplant, House Radiatore, Pomodoro and Mozzarella

Dessert

Butterscotch Bread Pudding

Butterscotch Bread Pudding

$8.00

Served with Vanilla Gelato & House-Whipped Cream.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$13.00

The Classic, with House-Whipped Cream.

Traditional Cannoli

Traditional Cannoli

$10.00

Crispy Fried Dough, Filled with Sweetened House Ricotta & Chocolate Chips.

Lemon Almond Cake

$10.00Out of stock
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1453 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

