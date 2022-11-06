Restaurant header imageView gallery

Osteria Marzano

2,827 Reviews

$$

6361 Walker Ln #140,

Alexandria, VA 22310

Popular Items

Pepperoni & Sausage
Chicken Scallopine
Ravioli di Short Rib Brasate

Cocktails

2 Negroni

$22.00

2 Espresso Martini

$24.00

2 Boulevardier

$24.00

2 Old Fashioned

$20.00

Beer Bottles

Devil’s Backbone Vienna Lager

$3.50

Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA

$4.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$3.00

Allagash Tripel

$4.00

Corona

$3.50

Non Alcoholic Heineken

$3.50

Sparkling & Rose

BTL Gambino Prosecco

$28.00

BTL Caposaldo D'Asti Moscato

$38.00

BTL Antinori Scalabrone Rose

$48.00

BTL Ferrari Brut

$58.00

Red Wine

BTL Cascina Del Torcc Barolo

$65.00

BTL Fantini Sanjiovese

$32.00

BTL Vajra Dolcetto d'Alba

$42.00

BTL Giuseppe Cortese Langhe Nebbiolo

$68.00

BTL Diseno Malbec

$34.00

BTL Terra D'Oro Barbera

$46.00

BTL Tinazzi Valpolicella Ripasso

$64.00

BTL Banfi Chianti Classico Reserva

$50.00

BTL Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

BTL Santi Amarone della Valpolicella

$105.00

White Wine

BTL La Cappucina Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Antinori Cervaro Della Sala Chardonnay

$100.00

BTL Marco Felluga Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Antipasti

Arancini

$11.95

Fried saffron risotto balls, stuffed with ham and fontina cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.95

Diced tomatoes, EVOO, garlic, and basil on toasted bread.

Burrata

Burrata

$17.95

Buffalo mozzarella filled with mozzarella cream. Served with Prosciutto di Parma, basil, and balsamic glaze. One of our favorites!

Calamari

Calamari

$15.95

A combination of rings and tentacles, floured and lightly fried. Served with fresh lemon and our signature marinara sauce.

Carpaccio Di Manzo

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$16.95

Thinly sliced, raw beef tenderloin topped with arugula, sliced mushrooms, parmigiano shavings, and truffled lemon EVOO.

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Comes with Parmigiano cheese.

Mussels PEI For Two

$14.95

Served with garlic bread with your choice of preparation:

Polpette

Polpette

$13.95

Two large meatballs, spicy Marzano tomato sauce, and a scoop of ricotta.

Short Rib Sliders

Short Rib Sliders

$11.95

Two tender, braised short rib sliders topped with fontina cheese and lettuce.

Truffle Raviolini

$12.95

Homemade mini ravioli filled with veal and served in a truffle demi-glace.

Soup

Minestrone

$8.00

A bowl of traditional, Italian vegetable soup in a chicken base broth. Very tasty!

Salads

Side Arugula

$8.00
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Parmigiano shavings, grape tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Marzano

$8.00

Insalata Marzano

$14.00

Radicchio, romaine, radishes, ripe tomatoes, golden raisins, toasted pine nuts, and white wine balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Caesar

$8.00
Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine wedge, parmigiano, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00

Sliced ripe tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, basil, EVOO, and sea salt.

Farro Salad

Farro Salad

$14.00

An ancient grain, rich in protein and fiber! Served with baby kale, tomato, red onion, cucumber, gorgonzola crumbles, glazed walnuts, golden raisins, and drizzled with chianti red wine vinaigrette!

Side Farro Salad

$8.00

The Wedge

$12.00

Baby iceberg, pancetta, gorgonzola crumbles, tomato, red onion and blue cheese dressing.

Salumi

Prosciutto di Parma

$10.00

Soppressata

$10.00

Cacciatorino

$10.00

Anduja

$10.00

Mortadella

$10.00

Genoa Salame

$10.00

Iberico Chorizo

$10.00

Formaggi

Parmigiano Reggiano

$10.00

Pecorino Toscano

$10.00

Fontina

$10.00

Gorgonzola

$10.00

Robiola Due Latti

$10.00

Olives

$10.00

Manchego

$10.00

Fig Jam Jar

$12.00

Tomino

$10.00

Tagliere F&S

Tagliere 3

$19.00

Tagliere 5

$28.00

Tagliere 8

$38.00

Fig Jam Jar

$16.00

Pasta

Agnolotti di Magro

$19.95

Homemade pasta filled with spinach and ricotta in a walnut cream sauce. Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.

Bucatini All'amatriciana

$20.95

A hollow spaghetti with pancetta, onion, spicy tomato sauce, and pecorino cheese.

Candied Bacon Mac &Cheese

$19.95

Orecchiette pasta baked in a 3-cheese sauce, bits of bacon inside, and topped with a large strip of candied bacon! One of our favorites!

Fettuccine Alla Bolognese di Vitello

$19.95

Homemade fettuccine pasta sautéed in a veal and pancetta bolognese sauce.

Fettuccine Dell'Osteria

$19.95

Homemade fettuccine pasta in a cream and parmigiano sauce.

Lasagna Alla Bolognese

Lasagna Alla Bolognese

$20.95

Homemade layered pasta with bolognese sauce, besciamella, ricotta, and parmigiano. Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.

Linguine Alla Vongole

Linguine Alla Vongole

$19.95

Linguine with little neck clams and garlic in a white wine or marinara sauce.

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.95

Penne pasta sautéed with smoked salmon and a pink vodka cream sauce.

Ravioli di Short Rib Brasate

$20.95

Homemade ravioli filled with braised short rib in a porcini mushroom sauce. Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.

Spaghetti Alla Chitarra

Spaghetti Alla Chitarra

$22.95

Homemade spaghetti with shrimp, zucchini, and capers in a spicy tomato sauce.

Spaghetti And Meatball

$18.50

Spaghetti in our OM tomato sauce. Served with our famous, large meatball!

Tagliolini Al Funghi e Crema

$18.95

Homemade tagliolini with sautéed mushrooms in a cream and parmigiano sauce.

Maltagliati

Maltagliati

$24.95

Homemade spinach pasta, sauteed with jumbo lump crab meat, broccolini and spicy tomato sauce.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$19.95

Homemade ricotta gnocchi, baked in tomato sauce with fresh mozarella. Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.

Mezzelune

$19.95

Homemade pasta filled with butternut squash and Italian cookie, served in a butter sage sauce. Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.

Spaghetti Neri

$28.95

Homemade squid ink pasta with Maine lobster and fradiavola sauce.

Truffle Pasta

$68.00

Entrees

Veal Scalloppine

$30.00

Served with a side of spaghetti pomodoro!

Ossobuco

$38.00

A large braised veal shank, served with vegetables and saffron risotto. So tender you can cut it with your fork!

OM Pork Chop

$31.00

A 14 oz Berkshire Kurobuta, organic pork chop. Grilled and served with garlic mashed potatoes ans marsala wine sauce. If you like pork chops, then you'll love this one!

Short Rib

Short Rib

$29.00

Short rib braised with red wine, Served overtop mashed potatoes, fried onions, and sautéed mushrooms.

Chicken Scallopine

$23.00

Served with a side of spaghetti pomodoro!

Prime Burger

Prime Burger

$20.00

10 oz Beef blend of short ribs, brisket, and chuck. Served with cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce.

Veal Chop Milanese

Veal Chop Milanese

$36.00

Breaded, topped with tomato, arugula salad, and melted mozzarella.

Mushroom Demi

$3.00

Red Wine Demi

$3.00

Eggplant Parmigana

$20.00

Served with Homemade tomato sauce, mozarella and parmigiano cheese. Served with spaghetti Pomodoro.

Veal Chop Tagliata

$38.00

Grilled 16 oz sliced veal chop, roasted mushrooms, fingerling potatoes and red wine demi.

Filetto Di Manzo

$42.00

Pan seared 9 oz Tenderloin, mushroom risotto, gorgonzola fine herbs sauce and crispy prosciutto.

Rib Eye

$44.00

Grilled 14 oz Black angus choive Rib Eye, red wine demi and asparagus with parmigiano.

Fish & Seafood

Branzino

Branzino

$28.95

Grilled Mediterranean sea bass with lemon caper sauce, angel hair pasta, and grilled broccoli rabe.

Salmone Alla Griglia

Salmone Alla Griglia

$26.50

Grilled Atlantic salmon (sushi grade) with sautéed broccolini, fingerling potatoes and salmoriglio.

Zuppa Di Pesce

Zuppa Di Pesce

$31.95

Clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari in a spicy tomato broth. Served with a side of penne arrabiata.

Gourmet Pizzas

OM Margherita

$17.00

Tomato sauce, grape tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.

Pepperoni & Sausage

$17.00

Pepperoni, homemade Italian sausage, mozzarella, & parmesan.

Spicy Hawaiian

$17.00

Virginia ham, pineapple, fresh jalapeño, mozzarella, and grated parmesan.

Deborah

$17.00

Homemade sausage, green peppers, kalamata olives, and onion.

Prosciutto E Arugula

$17.00

Mozzarella & pecorino cheese, prosciutto di Parma, & arugula.

Funghi

Funghi

$17.00

Shiitake, cremini & button mushrooms; mozzarella, fontina cheese and grated parmesan.

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$10.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.00

Calabrese Bianca Pizza

$17.00

'Nduja, soppresata, grape tomatoes, arugula, pecorino and fresh mozarella.

Pugliese Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, homemade sausage, kalamata olves, rapini, pecorino and fresjh mozarella cheese.

Create Your Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Broccolini

$10.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00

Italian Fries

$10.00

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Large Meatball

$4.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$10.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Grilled Zucchini

$10.00

Side of Pasta

$10.00

Truffle fries

$10.00

Zucchini chips

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Sauteed marinated mushrooms

$10.00

KIDS

KIDS SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$10.00

KIDS PENNE AL BURRO

$10.00

KIDS POLLO MILANESE

$12.00

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

To go Beverages

20 oz Bottles

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottle Still Smart Water

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Illy Coffee

$5.00

Illy Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Illy Cappuccino

$6.00

Illy Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Nutella Pizza

$16.00

Cannoli alla Siciliana

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$8.00
Bonet

Bonet

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Executive Chef Carmine Marzano is adding a fresh twist on classic Italian dishes, and creating local and seasonal fare made with top-quality ingredients. A sophisticated venue for lunch, drinks, or dinner, our restaurant and bar serve up classic brick oven pizzas, delicious handmade pastas, hearty main courses and a well-curated wine, beer and cocktail selection.

Website

Location

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria, VA 22310

Directions

Gallery
Osteria Marzano image
Osteria Marzano image
Osteria Marzano image
Osteria Marzano image

