Osteria Marzano
2,827 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Executive Chef Carmine Marzano is adding a fresh twist on classic Italian dishes, and creating local and seasonal fare made with top-quality ingredients. A sophisticated venue for lunch, drinks, or dinner, our restaurant and bar serve up classic brick oven pizzas, delicious handmade pastas, hearty main courses and a well-curated wine, beer and cocktail selection.
6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria, VA 22310
