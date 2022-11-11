Restaurant header imageView gallery

Osteria Mia

312 Reviews

$$

2530 W Happy Valley Rd

suite 1271

Phoenix, AZ 85085

Orecchiette
Margherita
Americano

Appetizers

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

Fried risotto balls stuffed with beef bolognese, mozzarella and peas - marinara

Artichoke

Artichoke

$11.00

pancetta - provolone - pangratatto - parmigiano reggiano - lemon zest aioli

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

pancetta - gorgonzola - golden raisins - saba

Buratta

Buratta

$14.00Out of stock

Creamy buratta cheese with roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, arugula, saba and crostini.

Eggplant Stack

Eggplant Stack

$11.00

Breaded eggplant, pomodoro, parmigiano, mozzella

Focaccia

$6.00

house baked focaccia bread with herbs and sea salt - balsamic - e.v.o.o.

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$11.00

tempura battered squash - zucchini - artichoke hearts - lemon zest aioli

Mozzarella Fritta

$10.00

breaded and fried house made mozzarella - marinara

Mussels

Mussels

$17.00

choice of either white wine and herb broth or spicy fra diavolo sauce with crostini.

Parm Frites

$8.00

Frites Street shoestring fries - parmigiano reggiano - herbs - sea salt - truffle oil - lemon zest aioli

Boards

Affetatti Misti Board

$16.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Board

$16.00Out of stock

Antipasto Board

$22.00

Chef's selection of 3 meats - 3 cheeses - fig jam - pickled veggies - olives - nuts - crostini

Bruschetta Board 6 Items

Bruschetta Board 6 item

$17.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Gelato

$6.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Bomboloni

$4.00

doughnuts filled with vanilla pastry cream and a side of strawberry compote and chocolate ganache

Torta della Nonna

$9.00

lemon pasty cream on shortbread crust with almonds pine nuts and powdered sugar

Chocolate Hazelnut Torte

$9.00Out of stock

hazelnut cake, hazelnut cream, chocolate cream and praline hazelnuts

Lunch BYO Pasta

BYO Radiatore

$12.00

BYO Rigatoni

$12.00

BYO Bucatini

$12.00

BYO Gnocchi

$13.00

BYO Tortellini

$14.00

BYO Orrechiette

$12.00

BYO Gluten Free

$13.00

BYO Gemelli

$12.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Puccia

$15.00

Chicken Caprese Puccia

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Cold Cut Puccia

$15.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Meatball Puccia

$15.00

Porchetta Puccia

$15.00Out of stock

Verdure Puccia

$13.00

Pasta

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.00

butternut squash puree - brown butter sage sauce - saba - pepitas

Campanelle

$23.00

clams - sausage - cannellini beans - arugula - white wine - garlic butter sauce

Creste Di Gallo

$19.00

butternut squash - goat cheese - tuscan kale - sage brown butter - toasted pepitas

Frutti di Mare

$32.00

squid ink tagliatelle - shrimp - clams - calamari - mussels - spicy fra diavolo sauce

Gemelli

$21.00

shrimp - roasted tomatoes - basil cream sauce - parmigiano

Gnocchi

$20.00

porcini cream sauce - cremini mushrooms - arugula- pecorino romano

Gramigna Alla Salsiccia

$19.00

gramigna pasta - fennel sausage ragu - caramelized onions -pecorino romano

Lupara

Lupara

$21.00

rigatoni - red wine vodka sauce - calabrian chilis - fennel sausage - cremini mushrooms - parmigiano reggiano

Mafaldine

$18.00

red bell pepper pesto cream sauce - roasted tomatoes - broccolini - mushrooms

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$21.00

broccolini - ground sausage - chili flakes - roasted tomatoes - garlic and parmigiano butter sauce

Pasta Norcina

$23.00

Rigatoni - ground sausage - cremini mushrooms - black truffle fonduta - pecorino romano

Radiatore

$21.00

radiatore pasta - red wine braised beef cheek ragu - ricotta

Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca

$18.00

tomato sugo - olives - capers - chili flakes -anchovies - onions - garlic - basil

Tortellini

$21.00

Cheese tortellini - peas - bacon - parmigiano cheese sauce

Carbonara

$22.00

Pizza

Americano

Americano

$18.00

tomato sauce - new york style mozzarella - pepperoni

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Carne

$20.00

soppresatta - capicola - genoa salami - tomato sauce - mozzarella - basil

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Chicken Caprese Pizza

$18.00

basil pesto - house made mozzarella - roasted tomatoes - grilled chicken - balsamic reduction

Diavolo

Diavolo

$19.00

tomato sauce - mozzarella - ricotta cheese - soppressata - calabrian chilis - basil - honey

Fig & Prosciutto

$19.00

fig conserva - prosciutto di san daniele - house made mozzarella - arugula - balsamic reduction

Funghi

Funghi

$18.00

Garlic - house made mozzarella - gorgonzola - ricotta - mushrooms - parsley - truffle oil

Il Capo

Il Capo

$20.00

tomato sauce - house made mozzarella - red and green bell peppers - mushrooms - meatballs - pepperoni - italian sausage - oregano

Jalapeno Popper

$18.00

pickled jalapenos - bacon - cheddar - house made mozzarella - cream cheese -garlic oil

Josephine

$17.00Out of stock
Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

tomato sauce - house made mozzarella - fresh basil - evoo

Raw Pizza Dough

$5.00

Brussels & Bacon

$19.00

brussels sprouts - bacon - mozzarella

Salad

Cucumbers, roma tomatoes, herbed croutons, house made mozzarella and red onion in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Antipasti Salad

Antipasti Salad

$13.00

genoa salami - mozzarella - kalamata olives - artichoke hearts - cannellini beans - red bell peppers - red onions - mixed greens - basil vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$11.00

red beets - golden beets - pistachio - basil pesto - beet vinaigrette - arugula - goat cheese - mandarin orange - balsamic reduction

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.00

cucumber - tomato - red onion - ricotta salata - walnuts - golden raisins - mixed greens - carrots - ranch dressing

Grilled Caesar

Grilled Caesar

$12.00

croutons - parmigiano frico - roma tomatoes - red onions - caesar dressing - add anchovies +2

Harvest Salad

$12.00

mixed greens - green apples - pepitas - butternut squash - golden raisins - red onions -goat cheese - balsamic - vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$6.00

romaine - croutons - parmigiano reggiano - caesar dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

spring mix - cucumbers - red onions - grape tomatoes - croutons - carrots -choice of dressing

Wedge Salad

$13.00Out of stock

half a head of romaine, roasted mushroom, pancetta, red onion, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, gorgonzola vinaigrette, parsely

Secondi

Flat Iron Tagliata

$31.00

pan seared flat iron steak - red bell pepper pesto - herb roasted potatoes - gremolata - broccolini con pangrattato

Swordfish Oreganata

$31.00

pangrattato encrusted wild caught swordfish - butternut squash and tuscan kale risotto -grilled lemon

Pork Ossobuco

$32.00

red wine braised pork shank - cremini mushroom and pea risotto - veal and tomato demi glace

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

pan seared chicken breast - marsala cream sauce - sauteed cremini mushrooms - potato gnocchi

Risotto Di Mare

$36.00

calamari - shrimp -mussels - clams - white wine - garlic - lemon -calabrian chilis- basil pesto risotto

NA Beverages to Go

Acqua Panna Tuscan Spring Water 16.9oz Bottle

$3.50

San Pelligrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.50

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Coke to go

$2.75

Diet Coke to go

$2.75

Lemonade to go

$2.75

Sprite to go

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$3.50

OJ

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Barqs RootBeer

$2.75

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Itialian Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$2.50

Side of Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Side of Basil Vin

$0.50

side of pizza sauce

$2.50

side of lemon aioli

$0.50

side of basil aioli

$0.50

side of anchovies

$2.00

side of balsamic reduction

$1.50

Crostini

$1.00

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

