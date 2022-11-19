Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Osteria - Nichols Hills

331 Reviews

$$

6430 Avondale Dr

Nichols Hills, OK 73116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
Rigatoni Carbonara
Kale Caesar Salad

Dinner Menu

Crostini

Crispy Truffle Potato Jackets

$15.00

crispy fried potato skins, truffle oil, shaved grana padano, lemon aioli

Fried Burrata

$21.00

roasted grapes, truffle honey, prosciutto, toast

Parmesan Arancini

$16.00

basil pesto, arrabiata

Mozzarella-Stuffed Meatballs

$16.00

local grass-fed beef, tomato sugo, parmesan, fresh basil, crostini

Vegetable Plate

$17.00

fried giardiniera, red pepper hummus, olive tapenade, flat bread

Charcuterie Plate

$24.00

selection of cured meats, seasonal accoutrements, crostini

Wood-Fired Spanish Octopus

$19.00

roasted fennel, garlic confit, potato, italian wild boar sausage, calabrian chile aioli

Roasted Bone Marrow

$21.00

orange gremolata, blue cheese toast, rosemary mostarda, seasonal jam, local greens

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

polenta crutons, house made ceasar dressing, parmesan

Caprese Salad

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, fresh basil, la fira olive oil, saba

Farro Chopped Salad

$16.00

arugula, cauliflower, cappicolo, kalamata olive, pine nuts, blue cheese, poached currants, house red wine vinegar and fresh oregano dressing

Fried Pancetta and Blue Cheese Salad

$17.00

arugula, gorgonzola, truffle honey, truffle dressing, garlic confit, oven-dried tomato

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

14" neopolitan style wood-fired pizza / roasted tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Wild Mushroom Tartufi Pizza

$21.00

14" neopolitan style wood-fired pizza / seasonal wild mushroom blend, garlic confit, fontina, black truffle creme sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

14" neopolitan style wood-fired pizza / roasted tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh oregano

Italian Wild Boar Sausage Pizza

$18.00

14" neopolitan style wood-fired pizza / roasted tomato sauce, fennel, mozzarella, gorgonzola, kalamata olive, red chili flake

Pizza Del Mar

$24.00

14" neopolitan style wood-fired pizza / little neck clams, gulf shrimp, parmesan cr me, pancetta, fresh rosemary

Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

14" neopolitan style wood-fired pizza / heirloom tomato, kalamata olive, red pepper, artichoke, mozzarella, mushrooms, pine nuts, and basil pesto

Wild Mushroom Gnocchi

$24.00

truffle oil, roasted garlic, black truffle cr me sauce, fried shallots

Rigatoni Carbonara

$24.00

parmesan cr me, smoked pancetta, kale, egg yolk, fresh black pepper

Linguini Vongole

$27.00

linguini nero, littleneck clams, sea urchin, pancetta, white wine sauce

Reginette Bolognese

$23.00

ricotta, fresh basil, la fira olive oil

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

freshly ground black pepper, parmesan

Buccatini Pesto

$19.00

basil pesto, roasted tomato, ricotta salata

Sausage Casarece

$21.00

italian wild boar sausage, arrabiata, fresh oregano

Slow-Braised Beef Ravioli

$24.00

cauliflower puree, roasting jus, ricotta salata

Lobster and Butternut Squash Lasagna

$26.00

served with an arugula and house red wine vinegar salad

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$25.00

Rabbit Cacciatore

$34.00

roasted rabbit in a red wine and vegetable stew, polenta

Veal Osso Bucco

$46.00Out of stock

parmesan risotto, roasted root vegetables, braising jus, orange gremolata

Cornish Hen and Wild Mushrooms

$32.00

marsala sauce, cauliflower puree, crispy chickpeas

Cioppino Sicilian Style

$36.00

langostine, shrimp, little neck clams, italian wild boar sausage, roasted pepper saffron broth, crostini

Features

Truffle Waygu

$40.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Pizza Special

$20.00

Wine BTB

Foris Moscato Bottle

$52.00

Valdo Prosecco Bottle

$56.00

Guinigi Brut Rose Bottle

$60.00

Angels and Cowboys Rose Bottle

$60.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Bottle

$155.00

Luigi Giordano Brut Bottle

$114.00

Eleven Minutes Bottle

$64.00

Ramoro "Orange" Pinot Grigio Bottle

$48.00

Piccini Pinot Grigio Bottle

$56.00

Selbach Reisling Bottle

$60.00

Prodigo Sauv Blanc BTL

$64.00

Limizzani Vermentino Bottle

$64.00

Twenty Acres Chardonnay Bottle

$68.00

Lola Chardonnay Bottle

$64.00

Newton Cardonnay Bottle

$196.00

Duckhorn Sauv Blanc Bottle

$106.00

Ciro Picariello Fiano

$84.00

Caespes Timorrasso Bottle

$88.00

Castoro Cellars Chardonnay

$68.00

Castoro Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Pavette Pinot Noir

$60.00

Toscolo Chianti Bottle

$60.00

Lunaria Montepulciano

$60.00

Monti Garbi Bottle

$64.00

La Masseria Bottle

$52.00

La Posta Malbec Bottle

$60.00

Scaia Paradiso Bottle

$72.00

Broadside Cabernet

$56.00

Girolamo "A Rina" Bottle

$127.00

Vicchiomaggio Chianti Classico Riserva

$82.00

Indigenous Nebbiolo

$76.00

La Spinetta Barbera D'Asti

$96.00

Vina Alberdi Tempranillo

$79.00

Freemark Abbey Merlot Bottle

$101.00

Castello Di Verduna Barbaresco Bottle

$180.00

Bindi Sergardi 'Simbiosi'

$121.00Out of stock

Allegrini Palazzo Bottle

$67.00

Montepeloso a Quo Bottle

$88.00

Tenuta Valpolicella

$115.00

Blackbird Arise Bottle

$135.00

Reserve Wines

Chamagne Palmer Co Rose BTL

$190.00

Argot Pixelated Sparkling Rose BTL

$184.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve BTL

$155.00

Gaja Chardonnay BTL

$435.00

Domaine Du Pegau 2019 BTL

$295.00

Les Fiefs De Lagrange

$194.00

Bindi Sergardi Chianti Classico

$254.00

Chiarlo 'Cerequio' Barolo BTL

$279.00

Castello Di Verduno BTl

$204.00

Ciacci Piccolomini

$198.00

Tenuta Santa Maria Amarone BTL

$320.00

Allegrini Amarone Classico BTL

$260.00

Terra Di Monteverro BTL

$204.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauv BTL

$315.00

Luigi Gio Nebbiolo Brut Rose BTl

$105.00

Veuve Chicquot Yellow Label BTL

$240.00

Heidsieck Monopole BTL

$120.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino Lemon

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cafe Americano

$4.00

espresso + hot water

Cafe Latte

$5.00

espresso + steamed milk

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Decaf

$2.50

Cortado

$5.00

espresso and warmed milk

Espresso

$4.00

lavazza Italian espresso

Hot Tea

$3.00

Macchiato

$5.00

espresso + steamed milk foam

Cappuccino

$5.00

espresso + steamed milk + foam

Breakfast

Wild Mushroom Strata

$14.00

parmesan bacon gravy, arugula, truffle dressing, poached eggs, marinated heirloom tomato, pancetta bacon

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$16.00

seasonal fruit topping, fresh strawberry whipped cream, grade b maple syrup

Poached Egg Pomodoro

$12.00

oven roasted tomato, fresh herbs, chopped kale, chickpeas, crostini

Farmer's Plate

$16.00

two eggs your way, polenta cake, arugula, marinated heirloom tomato, choice of pancetta bacon or wild boar sausage

Caprese Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, pancetta bacon, arugula, and pesto aioli on house made focaccia

Omelette BLT

$15.00

Burrata, marinated tomato, smoked pachetta, and chopped herbs, served with an arugula salad.

Steak Frittata

$32.00Out of stock

Dessert

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$10.00

seasonal gelato

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00Out of stock

seasonal gelato, chocolate ganache, toasted pistachios

Dark Chocolate Tiramisu

$10.00

espresso & brandy soaked lady fingers, marscapone creme, cocoa dust

Gelati e Sorbetto

$8.00

seasonal selection

Affogato

$9.00

vanilla gelato and espresso

Kid's

Kid's Pizza

$10.00

small kid's pizza

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

choose your pasta & sauce!

Kid's Pasta Monday

choose your noodle & sauce / kids eat free on Mondays! *proteins optional at additional cost*

Kid's Pizza Monday

small kid's pizza / kids eat free on Mondays!

La Fira Olive Oil

500ML La Fira Olive Oil

$15.00

Chef Jonathon Stranger traveled to Concentaina, Spain to create our premium cold pressed extra virgin olive oil. A portion of proceeds goes to support the Wings Foundation right here in Oklahoma.

250 ML Saba

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills, OK 73116

Directions

Gallery
Osteria Nichols Hills image
Osteria Nichols Hills image
Osteria Nichols Hills image
Osteria Nichols Hills image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Western
orange star3.5 • 161
5022 N Western Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73118
View restaurantnext
Venn Pizza on Britton - 915 W. Britton
orange starNo Reviews
915 W. Britton Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View restaurantnext
Burger Punk!
orange star4.6 • 1,018
3012 North Walker Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Chick N Beer - Oklahoma City
orange starNo Reviews
715 NW 23rd St. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Lua Plaza - 1749 NW 16th St
orange starNo Reviews
1749 NW 16th St Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nichols Hills

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nichols Hills
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston